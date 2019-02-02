More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

No. 20 Iowa State holds off Texas 65-60

Associated PressFeb 2, 2019, 4:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

AMES, Iowa — Talen Horton-Tucker scored 15 points, Marial Shayok had 12 and No. 20 Iowa State held off Texas 65-60 on Saturday for its fifth win in six games.

Nick Weiler-Babb had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones (17-5, 6-3 Big 12), who hit their last four field goals to avoid the upset.

Horton-Tucker’s 3-pointer was answered by a 3 and two free throws from Kerwin Roach, keeping the Longhorns to within 59-56 with 2:09 left. Jaxson Hayes’ tip-in made it 59-58 with 1:31 left, but Weiler-Babb hit a bank shot to beat the buzzer and put the Cyclones ahead by 3.

Shayok, who finished just 3 of 14 from the floor, then drilled a 15-footer with 25 seconds left. He matched Roach at the line after that, and Matt Coleman missed a 3 that would’ve made it a one-point game with six seconds left.

After Marial Shayok blew an open alley-oop dunk opportunity, Matt Coleman’s 3 gave Texas its first lead, 46-45, with 7:07 left. Weiler-Babb and Lindell Wigginton responded with back-to-back 3s to help put Iowa State back out front 52-48.

Roach finished with 19 points and Coleman had 13 points and five assists for Texas (12-10, 4-5), which committed 13 turnovers and shot just 26 percent on 3s.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones were flummoxed at times by the Longhorns’ length, and the zone defense Texas threw at them gave them fits. They also missed a flurry of alley-oops and easy layups. But it’s only February, when getting the win is enough.

Texas: Playing Kansas at home and Iowa State on the road is about as tough of a week as a Big 12 team can ask for. After beating the Jayhawks by 10 on Tuesday, the Longhorns should be satisfied with a split.

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays at Oklahoma on Monday.

Texas hosts Baylor on Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Bubble Banter: Tracking Bracketology for the weekend in college hoops

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 2, 2019, 4:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

February is here!

And now that we are nearly halfway through conference play, it is time for us to get fully invested in the “who’s-in-who’s-out” discussion. Bubble Banter has never been more important!

Some quick housekeeping before we dive into it:

  • This page will be updated throughout the weekend, so be sure to check back on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the games get played. 
  • We’ll update them best that we can, but the NET rankings will be accurate through Friday morning. 
  • If you see something we missed, if you have an issue with a team we left out or if you want to congratulate us on a job well done, drop a comment below or hit us up here: @RobDauster or @phillipshoops.
  • The cut-off we will be using this year for teams that are “on the bubble” is the No. 9 seed line. If your favorite team is seeded as a No. 9 or better in our most recent bracket, they will not be discussed below. This does not mean that those teams are locks, but it means they need to do something dumb before they are in danger of missing out on the tournament. 
  • On Thursday, our Dave Ommen released an updated bracket, and these eight teams were placed in an 8-9 game: Mississippi State, Washington, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas, Baylor and Syracuse.

Onto the weekend’s action.

WINNERS

BUTLER (NET: 54, SOS: 21): Butler pulled off the most critical win of the early games by not only adding to its credibility, but also taking Seton Hall down a peg with a two-point Big East win over the Pirates. Entering this game, many had Seton Hall ahead of Butler in the NCAA tournament spectrum. This win gives the Bulldogs some immediate help. Also stopping a three-game slide that plummeted a decent Big East start, Butler earned the kind of win that they had to have to stay in the NCAA picture. With three of the next four coming on the road — including St. John’s and Marquette — the Bulldogs escaped with a close home win they desperately needed to stop a rough stretch.

Butler is now a respectable 5-3 in Q2 wins — making up for a 1-6 mark against Q1 teams that the Bulldogs can’t seem to beat. There’s more work to do, but Butler did what they could in this one to stay alive.

OHIO STATE (NET: 37, SOS: 37): The Buckeyes did what they needed to do in taking down Rutgers for a Big Ten home win. Beating the Scarlet Knights — a Q3 win — isn’t going to do much to enhance Ohio State’s numbers. At this point in the conference season, however, the Buckeyes will take any win they can get. The five-game losing streak that was recently ended can’t be erased. But Ohio State can fix a lot of damage from that by earning wins during a tolerable portion of the conference schedule the next three games (Penn State, at Indiana, Illinois).

WOFFORD (NET: 31, SOS: 151): Although unlikely Wofford gets in as an at-large, the Terriers did what they had to do in pummeling The Citadel for a road win. The win just barely comes through as a Q3 win, since The Citadel is the No. 239 team out of No. 240 needed for a Q3 road win. So, if a lowly Citadel program keeps losing, this likely drops to another meaningless Q4 win for the Terriers. This week is when it starts to get interesting for Wofford, as they’ll have their unbeaten mark in the Southern challenged with a road game at 18-5 East Tennessee State.

LOSERS

SETON HALL (NET: 66, SOS: 28): Losing to Butler continued a sluggish stretch for Seton Hall in which they’ve lost five of their last six games. While the Bulldogs needed the win on Saturday more than the Pirates for NCAA purposes, this loss will still sting for the Pirates. Dropping to 5-1 in Q2, Seton Hall now has a blemish in that column as they’re similar to Butler in their struggles with Q1 teams (the Pirates are 2-6 in that category). With the sweep against DePaul also counting against them, Seton Hall needs to seriously start sweating after this miserable stretch. Two of the next three games coming against Creighton could prove to be important for both teams.

NEBRASKA (NET: 28, SOS: 103): The freefall continues for Nebraska as they lost their fifth consecutive game. The Huskers fell behind double-digits and were soundly outplayed by a Big Ten bottomfeeder in Illinois on Saturday as things are starting to sour quickly in Lincoln. Sitting at “Last Four In” status in our latest bracket before this loss, this is not the type of Q2 loss that the Huskers can afford. Now only 3-3 against Q2 (and 2-6 against Q1 teams), Nebraska is seeing losses pile up while lacking a lot of high-quality wins. That’s a recipe that spells, “N-I-T” if things don’t quicky turn around.

PROVIDENCE (NET: 72, SOS: 78): Suffering a Big East road loss at DePaul, the Friars likely find themselves completely off of the next bracket update after being “Next Four Out” in the latest projection. Providence has two straight road losses as they now stand at 3-3 in Q2 losses after Saturday. Also at 1-4 in Q1 games (and with a bad Q4 loss to UMass), Providence is in a dire situation as we begin February.

ST. JOHN’S (NET: 43, SOS: 72): Falling to a top-flight team like Duke in a true road game actually enhanced a weak strength of schedule for St. John’s as the loss really doesn’t hurt them much. A win against a team of the Blue Devils’ caliber would have surely made the Red Storm feel safe. But now St. John’s falls to 2-4 against Q1 teams as they could use another win in that category to feel better going into March.

GAMES LEFT TO PLAY

SATURDAY

No. 7 Kentucky at FLORIDA (NET: 39, SOS: 49), 4:00 p.m. (ESPN)
UCLA at WASHINGTON (NET: 29, SOS: 53), 4:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
SAN FRANCISCO (NET: 46, SOS: 171) at Saint Mary’s, 4:00 p.m.
North Alabama at LIPSCOMB (NET: 36, SOS: 185), 5:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
INDIANA (NET: 48, SOS: 46) at No. 6 Michigan State, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
TEMPLE (NET: 58, SOS: 30) at Tulane, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN3)
SYRACUSE (NET: 45, SOS: 36) at PITTSBURGH (NET: 71, SOS: 61), Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
UT Martin at BELMONT (NET: 68, SOS: 125), Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
George Mason at VCU (NET: 53, SOS: 28), 6:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
ALABAMA (NET: 43, SOS: 14) at Auburn, 8:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

SUNDAY

MINNESOTA (NET: 50, SOS: 74) at No. 17 Purdue, 12:00 p.m. (BTN)
Wake Forest at CLEMSON (NET: 54, SOS: 24), 12:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
Xavier at CREIGHTON (NET: 62, SOS: 6), 1:00 p.m.

No. 3 Virginia clamps down again, beats Miami 56-46

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 2, 2019, 4:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — De’Andre Hunter scored 14 points, Mamadi Diakite had 11 points and three blocks, and No. 3 Virginia locked down on defense again to beat Miami 56-46 on Saturday.

Kyle Guy added 10 points on just 4-for-15 shooting for the Cavaliers (20-1, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who played without point guard and third-leading scorer Ty Jerome because of a sore back.

Chris Lykes scored 16 points to lead the Hurricanes (9-12, 1-8), who lost their fifth in a row. Zach Johnson and Sam Waardenburg each added 10, but Miami became the ninth team held below 50 points by the Cavaliers this season. The Hurricanes entered averaging 74.4 points per game.

Virginia used a 9-0 run in the first half to take an 18-11 lead and never trailed again. The Cavaliers built the lead to 13 but had trouble gaining more separation as they shot just 42.3 percent (22 of 52).

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes’ No. 3 scorer, Anthony Lawrence, was 0 for 7 from the field and scored just two points while their No. 4 scorer, Dejan Vasiljevic, was 0 for 3 and did not score. Miami shot 34 percent (17 of 50) from the field and 19 percent (4 of 21) from 3-point range.

Virginia: Freshman Kihei Clark played almost the entire game in place of Jerome and led the Cavaliers with six assists but also committed six turnovers. Virginia turned the ball over 14 times, twice as many as Miami, but still managed to outscore the Hurricanes 8-4 off those takeaways.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes return home and face Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

Virginia: The Cavaliers face No 2 Duke next Saturday at home.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

No. 9 North Carolina runs past No. 15 Louisville for impressive ACC road win

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsFeb 2, 2019, 4:17 PM EST
1 Comment

North Carolina gained revenge in the ACC over Louisville on Saturday as the Tar Heels came away with an impressive 79-69 road win over the Cardinals.

The No. 9 Tar Heels showed a respectable toughness in the road win over the No. 15 Cardinals, which is among three main takeaways from this one.

North Carolina showed a toughness they haven’t shown all season

This was perhaps the most impressive North Carolina win this season because of the tenacity that they showed on the defensive end and on the glass. The Tar Heels simply dominated every facet of the game to build a double-digit cushion in the first half as they outrebounded Louisville 28-12 while outscoring them 8-0 in second-chance points.

The first matchup between these two teams last month, it felt like an unranked Louisville team caught the Tar Heels napping in Chapel Hill. The Cardinals won the battle on the glass (40-31) while also bringing an intensity that North Carolina wasn’t prepared for.

North Carolina was ready for the rematch.

Even though Louisville was wearing boxing-inspired jerseys and playing a ring bell for a Muhammad Ali-inspired day, it was the Tar Heels who were prepared to slug it out for a road win. North Carolina came away with 18 offensive rebounds while finishing with a decisive 49-32 advantage on the glass.

Even though North Carolina didn’t shoot particularly well (29-for-69, 42 percent) they dominated for most of the game, and did so because of a defensive intensity they haven’t shown through a full 40 minutes this season. Despite a slow game from the perimeter (more on that below), this was a major statement in toughness for a North Carolina team not usually known for winning every hustle play and loose ball.

If the Tar Heels can play even a little bit more like this on most nights then they should be taken seriously among the upper-echelon ACC contenders.

Louisville can’t afford to get down to talented teams like UNC

Credit Louisville for doing all they could to hang with North Carolina after an ugly first half. The Cardinals have become a top-15 team this season thanks to grittiness and intensity under first-year head coach Chris Mack. Whatever talent gap exists between Louisville and college basketball’s elite this season, they can make up for it in some games by playing with toughness and consistency.

Saturday’s loss against North Carolina also showed that Louisville can’t afford to get down early to the best teams in college basketball. Even though the Cardinals made some shots in the second half while closing the gap to single digits, they could never get over the hump with enough stops to get back in the game.

While Dwayne Sutton (19 points), Christen Cunningham (15 points) and Jordan Nwora (11 points) made some plays, they didn’t have a lot of help outside of that as the Cardinals couldn’t keep up with North Carolina’s uptempo attack. For Louisville to be at their best, they need to slow down the tempo and play to their strengths and not from behind.

It’ll be interesting to see how Louisville fares over the next several weeks as February turns out to be a brutal month for them. The Cardinals have a Monday turnaround to go on the road to No. 12 Virginia Tech before another ranked road game at No. 25 Florida State. After that, it’s Duke, Clemson, Syracuse and Virginia. Louisville has been perhaps college basketball’s biggest surprise to this point in the season. We’ll see how good they are after the next six games.

The Tar Heels can still win without elite guard play

Saturday wasn’t the best game for North Carolina’s guards. One of the reasons the Tar Heels lost in the first matchup with Louisville was an abysmal shooting performance that included 3-for-22 from three-point range.

In the rematch, North Carolina didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but still managed to win. The Tar Heels were only 6-for-24 from three-point range and freshman guard Coby White (eight points on 3-for-14 shooting) didn’t have a great game.

But between the defense, offensive rebounding, timely possessions and balanced scoring North Carolina was able to keep Louisville at arm’s length despite some serious runs from the Cardinals in the second half. Luke Maye (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Cameron Johnson (19 points, 10 rebounds) both had double-doubles while Garrison Brooks (12 points) and Kenny Williams (10 points) also finished with double-figures.

Even though White wasn’t at his best, he still had two admirable second-half possessions in which he scored crucial buckets to answer big Louisville shots — an and-one lay-up, and a nifty turnaround jumper off of one foot.

It’s important that the Tar Heels can beat good, top-15 teams like Louisville on the road in conference play without strong guard play. It shows that North Carolina doesn’t have to be reliant on a young player like White while also showing the balance this offense brings while he isn’t at his best.

Zion Williamson puts on another show in No. 2 Duke’s rout of St. John’s

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsFeb 2, 2019, 2:56 PM EST
Leave a comment

Duke freshman Zion Williamson put up another eye-opening stat-line with more highlights on Saturday as the No. 2 Blue Devils cruised to a 91-61 win over St. John’s.

Captivating the home crowd during a rare February non-conference game, the freshman forward finished with 29 points on 13-for-17 shooting. The Player of the Year front runner also added six rebounds, five steals and two blocks as he added some new signature plays to this season’s reel.

Williamson ended up outscoring ACC rival N.C. State by himself on Saturday as he continued a hot streak in which he’s scored at least 22 points in six consecutive outings.

No. 12 Virginia Tech beats No. 23 NC State 47-24

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 2, 2019, 2:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

RALEIGH, N.C. — Miss after miss, they kept coming for No. 23 North Carolina State on Saturday.

Bricked jumpers off the front rim.

Drives that rolled around the cylinder and dropped away.

Shots that didn’t hit anything at all.

They never stopped, either, not until the Wolfpack had managed a stunningly low point total that stood as the worst for any Atlantic Coast Conference school in the shot-clock era. N.C. State lost 47-24 to No. 12 Virginia Tech, a throwback output to the long-ago days when teams would hold the ball and turn games into stand-around slowdowns.

Only this came from one of the ACC’s best offenses with a shot clock constantly rolling.

“It was crazy,” Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said. “It was almost like there was something on the rim.”

When it was over, N.C. State had put up the lowest point total by a ranked team in more than three decades of the shot-clock era, according to ESPN Stats & Info. It also flirted with the all-time low total — 20 points by George Washington against St. Louis in 2008 — since the shot clock began in the 1985-86 season, ESPN Stats & Info said.

The ACC said it surpassed the previous low mark for a league team set by Georgia Tech in a 57-28 loss to Virginia in January 2015. And N.C. State’s 16.7-percent shooting (9 of 54) also now stands as the lowest percentage in the history of a league founded in 1953.

“You never want to be a part of a loss like that,” graduate transfer Wyatt Walker said. “You never want to be on that side of it.”

It was hard to explain, too. N.C. State (16-6, 4-5) was coming off a 66-65 overtime home loss to No. 3 Virginia, rallying from 14 down in the second half to force overtime. And with its fast pace and pressure defense, the Wolfpack entered this game ranked third in the ACC in scoring (84.4 points), third in shooting percentage (.484) and fourth in 3-point percentage (.378).

But things started poorly and only got worse.

Perhaps there was a sign that things were off when the school tried to honor the presence of program great David Thompson at PNC Arena by showing his image on the scoreboard in the first half- but instead zeroed in on 1980s player Ernie Myers (who started motioning to the camera that it was a mistake).

The Wolfpack made just 2 of 28 3-pointers. It was N.C. State’s lowest total since it beat Duke 12-10 in the 1968 ACC Tournament — back then, underdog teams often used stalls, hoping to keep close.

Sophomore guard Braxton Beverly typified the Wolfpack’s afternoon. A week to the day after hitting a buzzer-beating, 3-pointer to beat Clemson on this court, he shot 0 for 12, missing nine times from behind the arc.

N.C. State made 1 of 17 shots to start this one and missed first 11 3-pointers, and trailed just 20-14 at halftime with the Hokies (18-3, 7-2) playing a slower pace with point guard Justin Robinson sidelined by an injury.

“At halftime I told them to relax and let’s laugh a little bit, because I said, it’s 20-14,” Keatts said.

Yet as Keatts preached that things-can’t-get-worse approach, they somehow did. After making 6 of 31 field goals in the first half (.194), N.C. State made just 3 of 23 (.130) after halftime.

“I don’t think even in high school I’ve seen anything like it,” Virginia Tech’s Ty Outlaw said. “This is a different level, of course. I just thought it was an ugly game. We weren’t exactly firing on all cylinders on offense, either.”

Indeed.

Virginia Tech shot just 36 percent and made 7 of 21 from behind the arc. But the Hokies didn’t need much production against the cold-cold-cold-shooting Wolfpack.

“I was thinking the whole time: `OK, we’re not shooting it well but our defense is staying there and we’re going to start making shots eventually,” Walker said, “and it never happened for us tonight. It’s just, it’s sad.”

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies’ already-limited numbers were further depleted by Robinson’s absence. The senior came in averaging 14.4 points but left early from Wednesday’s win at Miami with an injury, then showed up in Raleigh sporting a protective boot on his left foot. But Kerry Blackshear led the way with 13 points and 13 rebounds in a balanced effort with only seven players.

“We can tell that we miss some of his poise and everything,” Blackshear said of Robinson. “But I think each and every person stepped up. It wasn’t a single person who picks up what he does. It takes all of us and it’s going to take all of us.”

N.C. State: Keatts’ team never gave itself a chance with its complete inability to accomplish the most basic element in the game — putting the ball in the basket.

“We didn’t have it today, for whatever reason,” Keatts said. “When you look at these numbers, they’re mindboggling, the percentage our guys shot.”

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies host No. 15 Louisville on Tuesday night.

N.C. State: A demanding three-game stretch ends Tuesday at No. 9 North Carolina.