Getty Images

No. 11 Kansas earns dominant home win over No. 16 Texas Tech

By Scott PhillipsFeb 2, 2019, 6:28 PM EST
Kansas made it look easy during a crucial Big 12 home game on Saturday afternoon as they built a first-half double-digit lead and cruised to victory, 79-63, over No. 16 Texas Tech.

After the No. 11 Jayhawks fell at Texas earlier this week for a two-game losing streak — with CBT’s own Rob Dauster examining all of their issues this season earlier this week, it looked like the Big 12 would potentially be wide open.

We were given some important reminders of why the Big 12 title likely continues to go through Lawrence for a few reasons.

For one, Kansas has the best home court advantage in the league — if not the country. It’s national news anytime the Jayhawks lose in the Phog, and even if Kansas has struggled to secure road wins in the Big 12, they’re going to be next to impossible to beat at home.

Any team that makes a serious move in the Big 12 is going to have to be nearly flawless at home while hoping that the Jayhawks continue the road woes. Because multiple home losses for Kansas look unlikely at this point.

It also helps the Jayhawks that junior forward Dedric Lawson continues to look like an All-American after another huge outing on Saturday. Lawson finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds on 9-for-14 shooting and 3-for-3 from three-point range as he looked unstoppable at times against the Red Raiders.

The rest of the Kansas roster might be up-and-down — particularly the backcourt of young players like Devon Dotson (20 points) and Quentin Grimes (six points) — but they can at least know that Lawson is likely going to produce double-double numbers while commanding double teams. As long as others like Dotson can continue to step up some nights and provide secondary scoring, Kansas should be able to win on most nights.

There is still plenty of time in the Big 12 race for injuries to occur and things to change again. But Kansas is going to be in the mix until the end as they remain the favorite as long as Lawson plays this well and they can improve on he road.

Bubble Banter: Tracking Bracketology for the weekend in college hoops

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 2, 2019, 6:46 PM EST
February is here!

And now that we are nearly halfway through conference play, it is time for us to get fully invested in the “who’s-in-who’s-out” discussion. Bubble Banter has never been more important!

Some quick housekeeping before we dive into it:

  • This page will be updated throughout the weekend, so be sure to check back on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the games get played. 
  • We’ll update them best that we can, but the NET rankings will be accurate through Friday morning. 
  • If you see something we missed, if you have an issue with a team we left out or if you want to congratulate us on a job well done, drop a comment below or hit us up here: @RobDauster or @phillipshoops.
  • The cut-off we will be using this year for teams that are “on the bubble” is the No. 9 seed line. If your favorite team is seeded as a No. 9 or better in our most recent bracket, they will not be discussed below. This does not mean that those teams are locks, but it means they need to do something dumb before they are in danger of missing out on the tournament. 
  • On Thursday, our Dave Ommen released an updated bracket, and these eight teams were placed in an 8-9 game: Mississippi State, Washington, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas, Baylor and Syracuse.

Onto the weekend’s action.

WINNERS

BUTLER (NET: 54, SOS: 21): Butler pulled off the most critical win of the early games by not only adding to its credibility, but also taking Seton Hall down a peg with a two-point Big East win over the Pirates. Entering this game, many had Seton Hall ahead of Butler in the NCAA tournament spectrum. This win gives the Bulldogs some immediate help. Also stopping a three-game slide that plummeted a decent Big East start, Butler earned the kind of win that they had to have to stay in the NCAA picture. With three of the next four coming on the road — including St. John’s and Marquette — the Bulldogs escaped with a close home win they desperately needed to stop a rough stretch.

Butler is now a respectable 5-3 in Q2 wins — making up for a 1-6 mark against Q1 teams that the Bulldogs can’t seem to beat. There’s more work to do, but Butler did what they could in this one to stay alive.

WASHINGTON (NET: 29, SOS: 46): Riding an 11-game winning streak, Washington is unbeaten in the Pac-12 at 9-0 after a home win over UCLA. The victory over the Bruins is only a Q3, but it maintains an impressive streak from the Huskies that doubles as perhaps their best argument. Although Washington is only 1-4 in Q1 scenarios — with limited chances thanks to the Pac-12’s dreadful lineup — they’re an undefeated 17-0 in other games. The 4-0 in Q2, mostly a byproduct of beating up on Pac-12 teams on the road, also looks good in comparison to other teams who are struggling in that department. The next three games sees Washington on the road — including a dreaded two-game swing through Arizona and Arizona State — as it could ultimately decide if they’re off the bubble for the time being.

OHIO STATE (NET: 37, SOS: 37): The Buckeyes did what they needed to do in taking down Rutgers for a Big Ten home win. Beating the Scarlet Knights — a Q3 win — isn’t going to do much to enhance Ohio State’s numbers. At this point in the conference season, however, the Buckeyes will take any win they can get. The five-game losing streak that was recently ended can’t be erased. But Ohio State can fix a lot of damage from that by earning wins during a tolerable portion of the conference schedule the next three games (Penn State, at Indiana, Illinois).

TEMPLE (NET: 55, SOS: 46): Snapping a recent slide with a road win at Tulane, the Owls had recently lost three of their last four games. Temple only picked up a Q4 win for their troubles, but it puts them on a positive track. With a stretch of three winnable games coming up in UConn, Tulsa and SMU, the Owls could use more wins for added stability after a shaky day for the bubble.

WOFFORD (NET: 31, SOS: 151): Although unlikely Wofford gets in as an at-large, the Terriers did what they had to do in pummeling The Citadel for a road win. The win just barely comes through as a Q3 win, since The Citadel is the No. 239 team out of No. 240 needed for a Q3 road win. So, if a lowly Citadel program keeps losing, this likely drops to another meaningless Q4 win for the Terriers. This week is when it starts to get interesting for Wofford, as they’ll have their unbeaten mark in the Southern challenged with a road game at 18-5 East Tennessee State.

LIPSCOMB (NET: 36, SOS: 212): Staying unbeaten in the Atlantic Sun with a win over North Alabama, Lipscomb is doing what they can to provide insurance in the event of a conference tournament loss. With so many teams on the bubble having a bad day, the Bisons need to just continue to win games like this one. Even if it is a Q4 to a lowly conference opponent. With a nine-game winning streak, Lipscomb doesn’t get challenged much until a Feb. 13 tilt with Liberty. As long as they keep winning we’ll have to keep an eye on them with the bubble being so weak.

LOSERS

SETON HALL (NET: 66, SOS: 28): Losing to Butler continued a sluggish stretch for Seton Hall in which they’ve lost five of their last six games. While the Bulldogs needed the win on Saturday more than the Pirates for NCAA purposes, this loss will still sting for the Pirates. Dropping to 5-1 in Q2, Seton Hall now has a blemish in that column as they’re similar to Butler in their struggles with Q1 teams (the Pirates are 2-6 in that category). With the sweep against DePaul also counting against them, Seton Hall needs to seriously start sweating after this miserable stretch. Two of the next three games coming against Creighton could prove to be important for both teams.

FLORIDA (NET: 39, SOS: 49): Things were looking so good for Florida for about 27 minutes against No. 7 Kentucky. Then the Gators imploded at home and dropped a huge, winnable game against the Wildcats in SEC play. Now at 1-7 in Q1 games, Florida simply can’t get the necessary quality wins to put themselves in safe position at this point in the season. Everybody recognizes the Gators having strong computer numbers and a good schedule, but it only does so much when Florida continues to lose to those teams. It doesn’t get much easier for the Gators the next few games when they go on the road to Auburn and No. 1 Tennessee.

NEBRASKA (NET: 28, SOS: 103): The freefall continues for Nebraska as they lost their fifth consecutive game. The Huskers fell behind double-digits and were soundly outplayed by a Big Ten bottomfeeder in Illinois on Saturday as things are starting to sour quickly in Lincoln. Sitting at “Last Four In” status in our latest bracket before this loss, this is not the type of Q2 loss that the Huskers can afford. Now only 3-3 against Q2 (and 2-6 against Q1 teams), Nebraska is seeing losses pile up while lacking a lot of high-quality wins. That’s a recipe that spells, “N-I-T” if things don’t quicky turn around.

PROVIDENCE (NET: 72, SOS: 78): Suffering a Big East road loss at DePaul, the Friars likely find themselves completely off of the next bracket update after being “Next Four Out” in the latest projection. Providence has two straight road losses as they now stand at 3-3 in Q2 losses after Saturday. Also at 1-4 in Q1 games (and with a bad Q4 loss to UMass), Providence is in a dire situation as we begin February.

SAN FRANCISCO (NET: 46, SOS: 175): Back-to-back losses have all but crushed the Dons’ hopes for an at-large bid, unless they go on another significant winning streak. Opportunities to nab Q1 wins don’t happen very often for San Francisco, as losing to Saint Mary’s is going to really hurt their postseason cause. Now 0-3 against Q1, the Dons likely have to win at No. 4 Gonzaga next game in order to have any kind of shot as an at-large team.

ST. JOHN’S (NET: 43, SOS: 72): Falling to a top-flight team like Duke in a true road game actually enhanced a weak strength of schedule for St. John’s as the loss really doesn’t hurt them much. A win against a team of the Blue Devils’ caliber would have surely made the Red Storm feel safe. But now St. John’s falls to 2-4 against Q1 teams as they could use another win in that category to feel better going into March.

GAMES LEFT TO PLAY

SATURDAY

INDIANA (NET: 48, SOS: 46) at No. 6 Michigan State, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
SYRACUSE (NET: 45, SOS: 36) at PITTSBURGH (NET: 71, SOS: 61), Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
UT Martin at BELMONT (NET: 68, SOS: 125), Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
George Mason at VCU (NET: 53, SOS: 28), 6:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
ALABAMA (NET: 43, SOS: 14) at Auburn, 8:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

SUNDAY

MINNESOTA (NET: 50, SOS: 74) at No. 17 Purdue, 12:00 p.m. (BTN)
Wake Forest at CLEMSON (NET: 54, SOS: 24), 12:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
Xavier at CREIGHTON (NET: 62, SOS: 6), 1:00 p.m.

No. 7 Kentucky tightens D, rallies to beat Florida 65-54

Associated PressFeb 2, 2019, 6:30 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — PJ Washington didn’t have to say anything to his Kentucky teammates.

They all knew the situation: trailing by 11 points on the road with 13 minutes to play. They all knew what had to happen: lock down on defense or lose for the first time in a month.

Washington simply set the tone for everyone else to follow.

Washington finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, Tyler Herro knocked down a dagger 3-pointer with about 3 minutes remaining, and the No. 7 Wildcats rallied to beat Florida 65-54 on Saturday.

Kentucky (18-3, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) won its eighth consecutive game and ended a two-game skid against the Gators (12-9, 4-4).

“There’s nothing really to say,” Washington said. “We know that we have to come together. You’re down 11 on the road. We just have to come together and have each other’s back and definitely just locked down on defense. We just had to dig down deep, come out and get it done. We didn’t want to lose.”

Kentucky used a 14-0 run during a 5-minute span late in the second half to turn the game around. Herro came up big in the spurt, scoring five points and finding Keldon Johnson in the corner for a 3.

Herro’s clutch shot from behind the arc made it 55-48 and sent Florida fans scrambling for the exits. Herro finished with 19 points and six boards.

But it was the Wildcats’ defense that deserved more of the credit, with Washington leading the way.

Kentucky started switching on every ball screen, preventing Florida from getting to the lane and forcing tough, long-range shots. The Gators made 9 of 33 shots in the second half, including just 1 of 9 from 3-point range, and scored a measly dozen points in the final 13:53.

“For 30 minutes, we played well enough to beat a terrific team that’s playing really, really well,” Florida coach Mike White said. “Just couldn’t hold on.”

The Gators entered the game in desperate need of a resume-building victory. They ended the day looking more like an NIT team than an NCAA Tournament invitee.

“It’s deflating,” White said.

Washington and Herro prevented the Wildcats from a disappointing road loss.

Herro made 6 of 8 shots, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and Washington was 6 of 13 from the floor. Washington fell short of his third straight 20-point, 10-rebound performance — but ended up with his seventh double-double.

“He’s built his own confidence,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “He’s taking control of games. He’s coaching players on the court. I’ve been waiting a year and a half for this.”

The Gators looked like they might pull away early in the second half. They used a 9-0 run to build an 11-point lead. Kevarrius Hayes was instrumental in the spurt, getting a putback, taking a charge and plucking an offensive rebound in three consecutive possessions.

Kentucky went nearly 6 1/2 minutes without a point, and turnovers were a big reason for the drought.

But the Wildcats settled down, and the Gators went cold.

“We got a little stagnant, so a lot of shots were heavily tested,” Hayes said.

Andrew Nembhard led the Gators with 12 points, but just two in the second half. KeVaughn Allen and Jalen Hudson added 11 apiece. Allen and fellow guard Noah Locke combined to make 3 of 14 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: Defense continues to be the key to the Wildcats’ winning streak. Kentucky has held five opponents, including Florida, to 55 or fewer points during the last eight games.

Florida: The Gators can look solid at times, but they have way too many cold-shooting spurts to be more than a middle-of-the-pack SEC team.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky will maintain its top-10 ranking in The Associated Press college basketball poll.

IN THE CROWD

Former Florida standout and current Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons sat courtside. Parsons is not playing while he waits to be traded.

UP NEXT

Kentucky continues its toughest stretch of the SEC schedule against South Carolina at home Tuesday. The Wildcats follow that with games at No. 22 Mississippi State and back home against two more SEC front-runners: 19th-ranked LSU and top-ranked Tennessee.

Florida plays four of its next five on the road, a make-or-break stretch that begins at recently ranked Auburn on Tuesday. The Gators also have road games against No. 1 Tennessee, Alabama and 19th-ranked LSU upcoming.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

No. 20 Iowa State holds off Texas 65-60

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 2, 2019, 4:42 PM EST
AMES, Iowa — For once, Marial Shayok couldn’t buy a basket.

But when the Cyclones absolutely had to have one go down, the Big 12’s leading scorer came through.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 15 points, Shayok had 12 — including a crucial jumper with 25 seconds left — and No. 20 Iowa State held off Texas 65-60 on Saturday for its fifth win in six games.

Nick Weiler-Babb had 11 points and seven rebounds for the streaking Cyclones (17-5, 6-3 Big 12), who hit their last four field goals to avoid the upset.

“Texas kind of muddies it up, really kind of got us — I don’t want to say frustrated on offense, but just kind of out of rhythm,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “At the biggest moment, (Shayok) made the big play … he’s earned the right to make that shot and take that shot.”

Iowa State led for nearly 36 minutes. But the outcome wasn’t certain until the final seconds.

Horton-Tucker’s 3-pointer was answered by a 3 and two free throws from Kerwin Roach, keeping the Longhorns to within 59-56 with 2:09 left. Jaxson Hayes’ tip-in made it 59-58 with 1:31 left, but Weiler-Babb hit a bank shot to beat the buzzer and put the Cyclones ahead by 3.

Shayok, who finished just 3 of 14 from the floor, then drilled a 15-footer to make it 63-58.

He matched Roach at the line after that, and Matt Coleman missed a 3 that would have made it a one-point game with six seconds left.

“It was one of those days for me,” Shayok said. “I was frustrated, but I had to keep (my head) in the game.”

The Cyclones led by as many as 13 in the first half. But after Shayok blew an open alley-oop dunk opportunity, Matt Coleman’s 3 gave Texas its first lead, 46-45, with 7:07 left. Weiler-Babb and Lindell Wigginton responded with back-to-back 3s to help put Iowa State back out in front, 52-48.

Roach finished with 19 points and Coleman had 13 points and five assists for Texas (12-10, 4-5), which made a game of it late despite committing 13 turnovers and shooting just 26 percent on 3s.

“It definitely is an energy expense when you get behind,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said. “I thought we had enough energy to do what we needed to do down the stretch. We just didn’t play good enough defense.”

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones were flummoxed at times by the Longhorns’ length, and the zone defense Texas threw at them gave them fits. They also missed a flurry of alley-oops and easy layups. But it’s February, when getting the win is often enough.

Texas: Playing Kansas at home and Iowa State on the road is about as tough of a week as a Big 12 team can ask for. After beating the Jayhawks by 10 on Tuesday, the Longhorns should be satisfied with a split.

THE NUMBERS

Hayes finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. But the league’s leading shot blocker didn’t have any in this one. … Cam Lard had 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting. He played 21 minutes off the bench, a sign that he is getting close to playing the way Prohm wants him to play. … Texas outscored Iowa State 28-18 in the paint. … Roach was 7 of 7 from the free throw line, and Shayok was 6 of 6.

K-STATE PART TWO?

Iowa State blew a late seven-point lead and lost at home to Kansas State at the buzzer 58-57 on Jan. 12, and down the stretch it looked like history might repeat itself. But Weiler-Babb and Shayok, both seniors, came through in the clutch. “I thought the focus was there. The electricity in the building was phenomenal. Sometimes two plays can flip a game,” Prohm said.

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays at Oklahoma on Monday.

Texas hosts Baylor on Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

No. 3 Virginia clamps down again, beats Miami 56-46

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 2, 2019, 4:29 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia was sloppy at times for the second game in a row. The way they play defense, the No. 3 Cavaliers have some room for error.

De’Andre Hunter scored 14 points, Mamadi Diakite had 11 points and three blocks, and the Cavaliers locked down on defense again to beat Miami 56-46 on Saturday. Kyle Guy added 10 points on just 4-for-15 shooting for the Cavaliers (20-1, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who played without point guard and third-leading scorer Ty Jerome because of a sore back.

“It felt a little off,” Guy said of playing without Jerome, “but I think it was a good test for our guys to try to fight through that.”

Virginia had 14 turnovers one game after having 16 in an overtime victory against North Carolina State.

“We were unsound the last two games,” coach Tony Bennett said, “and of course Ty helps us with that and his absence certainly showed. It was invaluable experience for all our guys to play in that.”

Chris Lykes scored 16 points to lead the Hurricanes (9-12, 1-8), who lost their fifth in a row. Zach Johnson and Sam Waardenburg each added 10, but Miami became the ninth team held below 50 points by the Cavaliers this season. The Hurricanes entered averaging 74.4 points per game, and, Bennett said, “missed an awful lot of wide-open looks.”

Virginia used a 9-0 run in the first half to take an 18-11 lead and never trailed again. The Cavaliers built the lead to 13 but had trouble gaining more separation as they shot just 42.3 percent (22 of 52).

“We did a pretty good job defensively. We were just not able to make, I think, some very makeable shots,” Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga said. “I always tell the team (when) you play Virginia, it’s the first team to 50 that wins, and they got to 50 before we did.”

REJECTION

Diakite now has 11 blocks in his past three games. Braxton Key added two blocks and Hunter had one for the Cavaliers.

“I am just trying to have fun there,” Diakite said. “I just like having fun blocking shots when I have a window.”

Several of Virginia’s blocks came close to the rim.

“Diakite and Hunter took away layups,” Larranaga said.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes’ No. 3 scorer, Anthony Lawrence, was 0 for 7 from the field and scored just two points while their No. 4 scorer, Dejan Vasiljevic, was 0 for 3 and did not score. Miami shot 34 percent (17 of 50) from the field and 19 percent (4 of 21) from 3-point range.

Virginia: Freshman Kihei Clark played almost the entire game in place of Jerome and led the Cavaliers with six assists but also committed six turnovers. Virginia turned the ball twice as often as Miami, but still managed to outscore the Hurricanes 8-4 off those takeaways.

UP NEXT

Miami: The Hurricanes return home and face Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

Virginia: The Cavaliers have the next two days off and will face No 2 Duke next Saturday at home.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

No. 9 North Carolina runs past No. 15 Louisville for impressive ACC road win

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsFeb 2, 2019, 4:17 PM EST
North Carolina gained revenge in the ACC over Louisville on Saturday as the Tar Heels came away with an impressive 79-69 road win over the Cardinals.

The No. 9 Tar Heels showed a respectable toughness in the road win over the No. 15 Cardinals, which is among three main takeaways from this one.

North Carolina showed a toughness they haven’t shown all season

This was perhaps the most impressive North Carolina win this season because of the tenacity that they showed on the defensive end and on the glass. The Tar Heels simply dominated every facet of the game to build a double-digit cushion in the first half as they outrebounded Louisville 28-12 while outscoring them 8-0 in second-chance points.

The first matchup between these two teams last month, it felt like an unranked Louisville team caught the Tar Heels napping in Chapel Hill. The Cardinals won the battle on the glass (40-31) while also bringing an intensity that North Carolina wasn’t prepared for.

North Carolina was ready for the rematch.

Even though Louisville was wearing boxing-inspired jerseys and playing a ring bell for a Muhammad Ali-inspired day, it was the Tar Heels who were prepared to slug it out for a road win. North Carolina came away with 18 offensive rebounds while finishing with a decisive 49-32 advantage on the glass.

Even though North Carolina didn’t shoot particularly well (29-for-69, 42 percent) they dominated for most of the game, and did so because of a defensive intensity they haven’t shown through a full 40 minutes this season. Despite a slow game from the perimeter (more on that below), this was a major statement in toughness for a North Carolina team not usually known for winning every hustle play and loose ball.

If the Tar Heels can play even a little bit more like this on most nights then they should be taken seriously among the upper-echelon ACC contenders.

Louisville can’t afford to get down to talented teams like UNC

Credit Louisville for doing all they could to hang with North Carolina after an ugly first half. The Cardinals have become a top-15 team this season thanks to grittiness and intensity under first-year head coach Chris Mack. Whatever talent gap exists between Louisville and college basketball’s elite this season, they can make up for it in some games by playing with toughness and consistency.

Saturday’s loss against North Carolina also showed that Louisville can’t afford to get down early to the best teams in college basketball. Even though the Cardinals made some shots in the second half while closing the gap to single digits, they could never get over the hump with enough stops to get back in the game.

While Dwayne Sutton (19 points), Christen Cunningham (15 points) and Jordan Nwora (11 points) made some plays, they didn’t have a lot of help outside of that as the Cardinals couldn’t keep up with North Carolina’s uptempo attack. For Louisville to be at their best, they need to slow down the tempo and play to their strengths and not from behind.

It’ll be interesting to see how Louisville fares over the next several weeks as February turns out to be a brutal month for them. The Cardinals have a Monday turnaround to go on the road to No. 12 Virginia Tech before another ranked road game at No. 25 Florida State. After that, it’s Duke, Clemson, Syracuse and Virginia. Louisville has been perhaps college basketball’s biggest surprise to this point in the season. We’ll see how good they are after the next six games.

The Tar Heels can still win without elite guard play

Saturday wasn’t the best game for North Carolina’s guards. One of the reasons the Tar Heels lost in the first matchup with Louisville was an abysmal shooting performance that included 3-for-22 from three-point range.

In the rematch, North Carolina didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but still managed to win. The Tar Heels were only 6-for-24 from three-point range and freshman guard Coby White (eight points on 3-for-14 shooting) didn’t have a great game.

But between the defense, offensive rebounding, timely possessions and balanced scoring North Carolina was able to keep Louisville at arm’s length despite some serious runs from the Cardinals in the second half. Luke Maye (20 points, 11 rebounds) and Cameron Johnson (19 points, 10 rebounds) both had double-doubles while Garrison Brooks (12 points) and Kenny Williams (10 points) also finished with double-figures.

Even though White wasn’t at his best, he still had two admirable second-half possessions in which he scored crucial buckets to answer big Louisville shots — an and-one lay-up, and a nifty turnaround jumper off of one foot.

It’s important that the Tar Heels can beat good, top-15 teams like Louisville on the road in conference play without strong guard play. It shows that North Carolina doesn’t have to be reliant on a young player like White while also showing the balance this offense brings while he isn’t at his best.