AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Bowling Green rallies past No. 18 Buffalo 92-88

Associated PressFeb 2, 2019, 9:07 AM EST
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — With a raucous home crowd poised to celebrate, Bowling Green needed to withstand one more 3-pointer by Buffalo star CJ Massinburg.

The shot bounced off the rim, and the Falcons closed out their upset.

“You make some, you miss some,” Massinburg said.

Massinburg didn’t miss many, scoring 19 of his 26 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for No. 18 Buffalo. The Bulls wasted an eight-point halftime lead and lost 92-88 to Bowling Green on Friday night.

The announced crowd of 5,000 was the largest for a men’s basketball game at the Stroh Center, where the Falcons have been playing since 2011-12, and Buffalo was the highest-ranked opponent to come to the building. The fans were appropriately fired up throughout the night. Some people wearing orange “BEAT BUFFALO” shirts, and members of the Bowling Green football team — wearing jerseys that easily identified them — packed one corner.

Dylan Frye scored 25 points for Bowling Green (15-6, 7-1 Mid-American Conference) and Justin Turner added 22. The Falcons took over first place in the MAC East from their nationally ranked opponent.

Dontay Caruthers scored 28 points for the Bulls (19-3, 7-2), who lost for the second time in four games.

Buffalo led 47-39 at halftime, but Bowling Green scored the first seven points of the second half.

“We talked about that at halftime — let’s win the first four minutes,” Bowling Green coach Michael Huger said. “That was our goal coming out — wanted to cut into the lead right away.”

The decisive stretch was a 12-2 run by Bowling Green, capped by a 3-pointer by Antwon Lillard that put the Falcons up 84-73. Buffalo scored eight straight points after that, and then it was just a question of whether Bowling Green could hold on.

Massinburg and Davonta Jordan each missed the front end of a one-and-one for the Bulls in the final 30 seconds. Caruthers pulled Buffalo within two with a three-point play with 14 seconds left, and after a free throw at the other end made it 91-88, Massinburg had a chance to tie it. But he missed a 3-pointer from near the top of the key, and Turner’s free throw at the other end sealed the win for the Falcons.

The home fans even earned points for politeness afterward, waiting in the bleachers for a little while. Buffalo’s players had time to clear the area, then Bowling Green fans rushed the court to continue the celebration.

“Top 25 team, game for first place, everybody came out,” Buffalo coach Nate Oats said. “That’s kind of why we play the game. These guys spend thousands of hours working on their game. They like to play in front of people. I thought it was great. Hopefully, we can continue to draw great crowds, both at home and on the road.

“It’s fun to play in an environment like that. It’s just a little bit better when you play a little harder and dig in on the defensive end.”

IMPRESSIVE NIGHT

It was a season high in scoring for Frye, who went 10 of 16 from the field and 3 of 7 from 3-point range. He was averaging only 11 points a game coming in.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo: Rebounding is a strength for Bowling Green, but Buffalo actually outrebounded the Falcons 42-30. That advantage didn’t help that much, since the Bulls had 18 turnovers to Bowling Green’s nine. Buffalo doesn’t mind playing at a quick tempo offensively, but the Bulls can’t afford to become too sloppy with the ball.

Bowling Green: The Falcons are unbeaten at home this season, and it was easy to see why. The fans got what they came for — a thrilling game and a victory. Huger hopes this type of crowd can show up more often.

“It was great for our guys to be able to play in an atmosphere like that,” Huger said. “That was the most important thing, is our guys got a chance to enjoy it, and you enjoy it even more with a victory.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bulls may drop out of the Top 25 now, but given the environment and the quality of the opponent, this was by no means a terrible loss.

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 2, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
There is a terrific double-header in the Atlantic 10 on Saturday afternoon on NBCSN, and it’s headlined by what could end up being a battle for first place in the conference.

As things currently stand, George Mason is sitting in first place in the conference, having won five straight games and eight of their last nine with what has turned into the best defense in the league. But the Patriots are going to be tested, as they look to win their fifth straight A-10 road game by going into the Siegel Center and picking off VCU, a defensive stalwart of their own.

Mike Rhoades has Havoc thriving in Richmond once again, as the Rams are a top ten defensive nationally. The energy is back in the VCU program, and there is truly nothing better than a battle for first place played in VCU’s building.

Well, actually there is.

When that battle for first place pits two Virginia programs that, less than a decade ago, were the pillars of the CAA as the two mid-majors programs that had made a run to the Final Four.

That should be a great nightcap.

The early game?

UMass and Luwane Pipkins heading to Philly to take on a super-talented but totally enigmatic St. Joseph’s team that has the talent to win the league and is currently sitting at 2-6 in the league.

  • UMASS at SAINT JOSEPH’S, Sat. 4:30 p.m.
  • GEORGE MASON at VCU, Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Davison, Happ, No. 24 Wisconsin beat No. 21 Maryland 69-61

Dylan Buell/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 2, 2019, 8:58 AM EST
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is used to getting production out of Ethan Happ and Brad Davison.

Lately, role players such as Aleem Ford have been coming up big, too.

Davison scored 21 points and Happ added 18 points and 11 rebounds as the 24th-ranked Badgers beat No. 21 Maryland 69-61 on Friday night.

Ford came off the bench to score 10 points after he was held scoreless in Wisconsin’s three previous games. He went 0 for 7 on 3-pointers over that stretch but was 2 of 4 from beyond the arc Friday night.

Given his recent struggles, Ford looked over at Wisconsin coach Greg Gard after missing an early shot.

“I said, `Stop looking at me. I’m not shooting it for you,” Gard said. “`Keep firing `em if they’re good ones.”

Outside shooting proved to be the deciding factor as Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten) pulled away in the second half after failing to capitalize while Maryland’s best post players were in foul trouble.

Maryland (17-6, 8-4) was forced to go deep into its bench in the second half with Bruno Fernando and Jalen Smith whistled for their third fouls. Fernando came out after he was called for a charge less than three minutes into the period. Eight seconds later, Smith was whistled for a foul on a layup by Happ.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon first put Ivan Bender — who averages less than four minutes a game — on Happ, but he was whistled for a foul on Wisconsin’s first possession with him on the floor. Turgeon then turned to Joshua Tomaic, who averages less than three minutes, and switched to a zone defense.

But Wisconsin couldn’t take control with both Fernando and Smith on the bench for almost six minutes, and Smith’s layup on his first possession back gave the Terrapins a 48-42 lead with less than 12 minutes to go.

Wisconsin, which leads the Big Ten in 3-point percentage, then knocked down six of its next eight from behind the arc to take control and pull away.

The Badgers finished the game 9 of 18 on 3s, while Davison was 4 of 6.

Maryland, meanwhile, started 6 of 10 from 3-point range but hit just 2 of 10 in the second half.

Ford said he never lost confidence during his dry spell, thanks in part to his teammates.

“They were always in my ear saying the next one will fall,” he said.

Turgeon said he was forced to go to a zone with Fernando and Smith in foul trouble.

“I thought our defense was terrific at times,” Turgeon said. “But when both of your big guys are in trouble and you’ve got an All-American in Happ, they’re hard to guard.”

Eric Ayala led Maryland with 18 points. Fernando finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Smith scored five, less than half his 12-point average.

FREE-THROW DISPARITY

The Terps came in having taken 114 more free throws than their opponents on the season, while the Badgers had attempted 23 fewer than their opponents. But Wisconsin went 14 of 23 from the line, compared to Maryland’s 3 of 8, and Turgeon clearly wasn’t happy about it.

“Are you serious out there? Twenty-three to eight? My guys battled out there,” Turgeon said.

Maryland was called for 18 fouls compared to 14 whistled on the Badgers.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terps have lost three of four after a seven-game winning streak.

Wisconsin: Less than two weeks ago, Wisconsin trailed Maryland by as many as 21 in the second half before mounting a furious rally and falling 64-60. The Badgers have won five straight since then.

Iowa, Luka Garza stun No. 5 Michigan

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
Associated PressFeb 1, 2019, 10:02 PM EST
1 Comment

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza scored 19 points, Joe Wieskamp added 16 and Iowa stunned fifth-ranked Michigan 74-59 on Friday night, handing the Wolverines their second loss of the season.

Ryan Kriener had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (17-5, 6-5 Big Ten), who snapped a two-game losing streak with their biggest win of the season.

Iowa blistered Michigan’s top-notch defense and put the Wolverines in their biggest hole of the season, 14 points, late in the first half. The Hawkeyes used a 21-2 run to grab a 42-29 lead at the break — nearly matching the 49 points Ohio State put up against Michigan in a 16-point loss on Tuesday.

Michigan (20-2, 9-2) clawed back to within 54-49, but a 3-pointer by Garza and a three-point play from Wieskamp helped push Iowa’s lead back to 67-51 with 5:18 left.

“I can see why they’re 17-5 right now,” Michigan coach John Beilein said about Iowa. “We got beat by a really good team.”

Ignas Brazdeikis and Jordan Poole each scored 16 points for Michigan, which allowed 70 or more points for just the second time this season. Big Blue shot just 32.3 percent and 8 of 33 on 3s.

Colin Castleton’s 3 at the buzzer got stuck behind the rim and the backboard, a moment that encapsulated a lost night for the Wolverines.

THE BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines fell a half-game behind Michigan State in the Big Ten race. The difference? Michigan State won in Iowa City, crushing the Hawks 82-67, and Michigan didn’t. But the Wolverines and Spartans have two meetings coming up, including the regular-season finale in East Lansing on March 9. That might still be the game that decides the league title.

Iowa: This was the Hawkeyes’ best performance of the season, by far — and the signature win they’ve been looking to add to their postseason resume. Iowa also beat Iowa State, now ranked 20th, but the Cyclones didn’t have star guard Lindell Wigginton for that one.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan will take a tumble, but it likely won’t fall too far considering it only has two losses — both on the road in league play. The Wolverines lost at Wisconsin 64-54 on Jan. 19. As for Iowa, this might’ve been enough to get the Hawkeyes back into Monday’s poll.

NCAA suspends Kansas center Silvio De Sousa for two years

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 1, 2019, 6:10 PM EST
4 Comments

The NCAA announced on Friday night that Kansas sophomore Silvio De Sousa has been ruled ineligible for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

This likely ends his college career.

De Sousa’s guardian, Fenny Falmagne, received $2,500 from Christian Dawkins and agreed to accept another $20,000 from a former Adidas consultant, T.J. Gassnola. The second payment was to payback a booster from Maryland that had paid Falmagne $60,000 to get De Sousa to College Park.

“In my 30-plus years of coaching college basketball, I have never witnessed such a mean-spirited and vindictive punishment against a young man who did nothing wrong,” Bill Self said in a statement released by the university. “To take away his opportunity to play college basketball is shameful and a failure of the NCAA. Silvio is a tremendous young man who absolutely deserves to be on the court with his teammates. This process took way too long to address these issues. We will support Silvio as he considers his options.”

“We are shocked and incensed by today’s decision,” added athletic director Jeff Long, who noted that Kansas will “immediately appeal” this ruling.

Bubble Banter: Tracking Bracketology for the weekend in college hoops

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 1, 2019, 11:46 AM EST
February is here!

And now that we are nearly halfway through conference play, it is time for us to get fully invested in the “who’s-in-who’s-out” discussion. Bubble Banter has never been more important!

Some quick housekeeping before we dive into it:

  • This page will be updated throughout the weekend, so be sure to check back on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the games get played. 
  • We’ll update them best that we can, but the NET rankings will be accurate through Friday morning. 
  • If you see something we missed, if you have an issue with a team we left out or if you want to congratulate us on a job well done, drop a comment below or hit us up here: @RobDauster or @phillipshoops.
  • The cut-off we will be using this year for teams that are “on the bubble” is the No. 9 seed line. If your favorite team is seeded as a No. 9 or better in our most recent bracket, they will not be discussed below. This does not mean that those teams are locks, but it means they need to do something dumb before they are in danger of missing out on the tournament. 
  • On Thursday, our Dave Ommen released an updated bracket, and these eight teams were placed in an 8-9 game: Mississippi State, Washington, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas, Baylor and Syracuse.

Onto the weekend’s action.

GAMES LEFT TO PLAY

SATURDAY

ST. JOHN’S (NET: 44, SOS: 82) at No. 2 Duke, 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
SETON HALL (NET: 63, SOS: 23) at BUTLER (NET: 55, SOS: 21), 12:00 p.m. (FS1)
Rutgers at OHIO STATE (NET: 38, SOS: 35), 12:00 p.m. (BTN)
WOFFORD (NET: 31, SOS: 118) at The Citadel, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN3)
NEBRASKA (NET: 28, SOS: 62) at Illinois, 2:15 p.m. (BTN)
PROVIDENCE (NET: 72, SOS: 63) at DePaul, 2:30 p.m. (FS1)
No. 7 Kentucky at FLORIDA (NET: 39, SOS: 49), 4:00 p.m. (ESPN)
UCLA at WASHINGTON (NET: 29, SOS: 53), 4:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
SAN FRANCISCO (NET: 46, SOS: 171) at Saint Mary’s, 4:00 p.m.
North Alabama at LIPSCOMB (NET: 36, SOS: 185), 5:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
INDIANA (NET: 48, SOS: 46) at No. 6 Michigan State, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
TEMPLE (NET: 58, SOS: 30) at Tulane, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN3)
SYRACUSE (NET: 45, SOS: 36) at PITTSBURGH (NET: 71, SOS: 61), Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
UT Martin at BELMONT (NET: 68, SOS: 125), Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
George Mason at VCU (NET: 53, SOS: 28), 6:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
ALABAMA (NET: 43, SOS: 14) at Auburn, 8:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

SUNDAY

MINNESOTA (NET: 50, SOS: 74) at No. 17 Purdue, 12:00 p.m. (BTN)
Wake Forest at CLEMSON (NET: 54, SOS: 24), 12:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
Xavier at CREIGHTON (NET: 62, SOS: 6), 1:00 p.m.