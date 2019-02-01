More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Iowa, Luka Garza stun No. 5 Michigan

Associated PressFeb 1, 2019, 10:02 PM EST
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Luka Garza scored 19 points, Joe Wieskamp added 16 and Iowa stunned fifth-ranked Michigan 74-59 on Friday night, handing the Wolverines their second loss of the season.

Ryan Kriener had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (17-5, 6-5 Big Ten), who snapped a two-game losing streak with their biggest win of the season.

Iowa blistered Michigan’s top-notch defense and put the Wolverines in their biggest hole of the season, 14 points, late in the first half. The Hawkeyes used a 21-2 run to grab a 42-29 lead at the break — nearly matching the 49 points Ohio State put up against Michigan in a 16-point loss on Tuesday.

Michigan (20-2, 9-2) clawed back to within 54-49, but a 3-pointer by Garza and a three-point play from Wieskamp helped push Iowa’s lead back to 67-51 with 5:18 left.

“I can see why they’re 17-5 right now,” Michigan coach John Beilein said about Iowa. “We got beat by a really good team.”

Ignas Brazdeikis and Jordan Poole each scored 16 points for Michigan, which allowed 70 or more points for just the second time this season. Big Blue shot just 32.3 percent and 8 of 33 on 3s.

Colin Castleton’s 3 at the buzzer got stuck behind the rim and the backboard, a moment that encapsulated a lost night for the Wolverines.

THE BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines fell a half-game behind Michigan State in the Big Ten race. The difference? Michigan State won in Iowa City, crushing the Hawks 82-67, and Michigan didn’t. But the Wolverines and Spartans have two meetings coming up, including the regular-season finale in East Lansing on March 9. That might still be the game that decides the league title.

Iowa: This was the Hawkeyes’ best performance of the season, by far — and the signature win they’ve been looking to add to their postseason resume. Iowa also beat Iowa State, now ranked 20th, but the Cyclones didn’t have star guard Lindell Wigginton for that one.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan will take a tumble, but it likely won’t fall too far considering it only has two losses — both on the road in league play. The Wolverines lost at Wisconsin 64-54 on Jan. 19. As for Iowa, this might’ve been enough to get the Hawkeyes back into Monday’s poll.

NCAA suspends Kansas center Silvio De Sousa for two years

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 1, 2019, 6:10 PM EST
The NCAA announced on Friday night that Kansas sophomore Silvio De Sousa has been ruled ineligible for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

This likely ends his college career.

De Sousa’s guardian, Fenny Falmagne, received $2,500 from Christian Dawkins and agreed to accept another $20,000 from a former Adidas consultant, T.J. Gassnola. The second payment was to payback a booster from Maryland that had paid Falmagne $60,000 to get De Sousa to College Park.

“In my 30-plus years of coaching college basketball, I have never witnessed such a mean-spirited and vindictive punishment against a young man who did nothing wrong,” Bill Self said in a statement released by the university. “To take away his opportunity to play college basketball is shameful and a failure of the NCAA. Silvio is a tremendous young man who absolutely deserves to be on the court with his teammates. This process took way too long to address these issues. We will support Silvio as he considers his options.”

“We are shocked and incensed by today’s decision,” added athletic director Jeff Long, who noted that Kansas will “immediately appeal” this ruling.

Bubble Banter: Tracking Bracketology for the weekend in college hoops

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Rob DausterFeb 1, 2019, 11:46 AM EST
February is here!

And now that we are nearly halfway through conference play, it is time for us to get fully invested in the “who’s-in-who’s-out” discussion. Bubble Banter has never been more important!

Some quick housekeeping before we dive into it:

  • This page will be updated throughout the weekend, so be sure to check back on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the games get played. 
  • We’ll update them best that we can, but the NET rankings will be accurate through Friday morning. 
  • If you see something we missed, if you have an issue with a team we left out or if you want to congratulate us on a job well done, drop a comment below or hit us up here: @RobDauster or @phillipshoops.
  • The cut-off we will be using this year for teams that are “on the bubble” is the No. 9 seed line. If your favorite team is seeded as a No. 9 or better in our most recent bracket, they will not be discussed below. This does not mean that those teams are locks, but it means they need to do something dumb before they are in danger of missing out on the tournament. 
  • On Thursday, our Dave Ommen released an updated bracket, and these eight teams were placed in an 8-9 game: Mississippi State, Washington, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas, Baylor and Syracuse.

Onto the weekend’s action.

GAMES LEFT TO PLAY

SATURDAY

ST. JOHN’S (NET: 44, SOS: 82) at No. 2 Duke, 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
SETON HALL (NET: 63, SOS: 23) at BUTLER (NET: 55, SOS: 21), 12:00 p.m. (FS1)
Rutgers at OHIO STATE (NET: 38, SOS: 35), 12:00 p.m. (BTN)
WOFFORD (NET: 31, SOS: 118) at The Citadel, 1:00 p.m. (ESPN3)
NEBRASKA (NET: 28, SOS: 62) at Illinois, 2:15 p.m. (BTN)
PROVIDENCE (NET: 72, SOS: 63) at DePaul, 2:30 p.m. (FS1)
No. 7 Kentucky at FLORIDA (NET: 39, SOS: 49), 4:00 p.m. (ESPN)
UCLA at WASHINGTON (NET: 29, SOS: 53), 4:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
SAN FRANCISCO (NET: 46, SOS: 171) at Saint Mary’s, 4:00 p.m.
North Alabama at LIPSCOMB (NET: 36, SOS: 185), 5:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
INDIANA (NET: 48, SOS: 46) at No. 6 Michigan State, 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)
TEMPLE (NET: 58, SOS: 30) at Tulane, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN3)
SYRACUSE (NET: 45, SOS: 36) at PITTSBURGH (NET: 71, SOS: 61), Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN2)
UT Martin at BELMONT (NET: 68, SOS: 125), Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN+)
George Mason at VCU (NET: 53, SOS: 28), 6:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
ALABAMA (NET: 43, SOS: 14) at Auburn, 8:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

SUNDAY

MINNESOTA (NET: 50, SOS: 74) at No. 17 Purdue, 12:00 p.m. (BTN)
Wake Forest at CLEMSON (NET: 54, SOS: 24), 12:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
Xavier at CREIGHTON (NET: 62, SOS: 6), 1:00 p.m.

Best Bets: Where do you want your action in college basketball this weekend?

AP Photo/Mic Smith
By Rob DausterFeb 1, 2019, 7:53 AM EST
Here is everything you need to know when betting the biggest games this weekend.

As always, this is coming out before the Vegas lines for Saturday’s games, so we are using projections from KenPom, Torvik and Haslametrics to walk through how the game will play out. 

No. 16 TEXAS TECH at No. 11 KANSAS, Sat. 4:00 p.m. (CBS)

  • KENPOM: Kansas 66, Texas Tech 63
  • HASLAMETRICS: Kansas 67, Texas Tech 64
  • TORVIK: Kansas 67, Texas Tech 64

This matchup is a tough one to parse.

On the one hand, Kansas has been in a funk offensively that centers around the fact that they don’t have enough perimeter shooting, Marcus Garrett has been a non-factor offensively and teams can throw two bodies at Dedric Lawson with reckless abandon. But the crux of the issue stems from KU’s size. They’ve been forced to play small without Udoka Azubuike and they’ve struggled on the defensive end of the floor without being able to matchup with the size of teams that go big while being unable to take advantage of the mismatch offensively.

Texas Tech is the third-best defense nationally, according to KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, so that does not bode well for Kansas. But the Red Raiders really struggle to score at times, and they — like Kansas — tend to play four guards with Jarrett Culver at the four.

The result is a fascinating matchup between a potential top five pick in Culver and one of the best defensive players in the country in Garrett. We’ll also get to see Tariq Owens, an athletic marvel and one of college basketball’s best shot-blockers, going head-to-head with the all-american Lawson.

PICKS: If the line is Kansas (-3), I think that I would probably lean Kansas, although I don’t love it. The Jayhawks have struggled this season, but they are still undefeated at home and on neutral courts. Their real struggles have come on the road, where they are just 1-5 this season. I know Texas Tech won in the Phog last year, and I firmly believe that the Red Raiders are a top 15 team with a top ten coach in the sport, but I can’t pick against Bill Self in this spot, not when he has a team that’s lost two in a row and three of four.

that said, I think the under might be the best that I like more here, depending on where the line opens. If it is in the low-to-mid 130s, hammer the under.

No. 9 NORTH CAROLINA at No. 15 LOUISVILLE, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPN)

  • KENPOM: Louisville 79, North Carolina 77
  • HASLAMETRICS: Louisville 82, North Carolina 80
  • TORVIK: Louisville 81, North Carolina 78

The game of the weekend, in large part due to the fact that just three weeks ago, Louisville went into Chapel Hill and beat down the Tar Heels, handing Roy Williams the worst loss that he’s ever suffered at home as the head coach at UNC.

Neither team has lost since then, meaning that this is now a matchup between the two teams in the ACC that have been keeping pace with Duke and Virginia at the top of the league. The question I have heading into this game is how North Carolina decides to lineup. Louisville’s preferred lineup features Malik Williams at the five with Dwayne Sutton and Jordan Nwora — a pair of athletic, versatile combo-forwards — flanking him on the frontline. This will be a problem for the Tar Heels if they opt to roll out their typical, two-big look. Sutton, in particular, was sensational in the first meeting, finishing with 17 points, nine boards, seven assists and four steals in his breakout game.

If I was coaching North Carolina, I would play Luke Maye at the five with Cam Johnson and Nassir Little joining him, matching up with the versatility Louisville will have on display. But I also would have been doing this since the first day of the season, so the assumption of rational coaching probably shouldn’t come into play here.

North Carolina tends to go as Coby White goes. Roy Williams’ offense is heavily reliant on point guard play, and as a volume scorer that is A) a freshman and B) not all that adept at making teammates better at this point in his career, it makes sense. He can be somewhat streaky, and when he’s bad, UNC is beatable.

Louisville does have some really good on-ball defenders, specifically Khwan Fore and Darius Perry, so if they can once again do a job on White — he had four points, four turnovers, and three fouls in 19 minutes in the first meeting — I think Louisville wins.

PICKS: I do think that this game will be close. If the line opens at Louisville (-1) I would lean the Cardinals here. If it opens at Louisville (-5), then I’d probably want to be on UNC’s side, although I would feel less good about that bet.

No. 7 KENTUCKY at FLORIDA, Sat. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN)

  • KENPOM: Kentucky 64, Florida 62
  • HASLAMETRICS: Kentucky 62, Florida 61
  • TORVIK: Kentucky 63, Florida 62

I might be a bad person to speak on this, but I am just not sold on Florida this year. The metrics love them because they’ve lost a lot of close games, but they’ve still lost those games. And now they are playing without Keith Stone while Jalen Hudson has been about as effective as Henry Hudson this season.

Kentucky, on the other hand, is absolutely rolling. Tyler Herro and Ashton Hagans have emerged, Reid Travis is starting to understand what his role is and P.J. Washington has been arguably the best player in college basketball over the course of the last ten days.

PICKS: I have no idea what this line is going to look like when it opens. The metrics are all projecting a close, low-scoring game, but this is also Kentucky. I thought they would open up as three or four point favorites against Kansas and the line opened at six.

I do think Kentucky wins this game, but I don’t expect it to be a blowout. Florida may start three freshmen, but they are tough and competitive and the O-Dome is never an easy place to play. I’d take Kentucky up to about (-4), but given that these are two of the top ten defenses in American and that neither of them are playing all that fast this year, the better bet may end up being the under if the total opens in the 130s.

No. 21 MARYLAND at No. 24 WISCONSIN, Fri. 9:00 p.m. (FS1)

  • KENPOM: Wisconsin 68, Maryland 62
  • HASLAMETRICS: Wisconsin 67, Maryland 62
  • TORVIK: Wisconsin 67, Maryland 62

I think Wisconsin wins this game. They are playing at home, the Kohl Center has historically been one of the toughest places in the country to win and, frankly, the Badgers are just the better basketball team. I don’t think Bruno Fernando gets the best of Ethan Happ (but it’ll be fun to see him try) and Brad Davison strikes me as precisely the kind of pest that will keep Anthony Cowan from getting into a rhythm.

PICKS: This is a Friday night game, so the lines are already out. It makes sense that Wisconsin would be favored by five since that is more or less what all the metrics are projecting. They are also projecting that this game ends up under 130, and the total opened at 133.5 The Badgers are very, very slow. Maryland is just very slow. Throw in the fact that Wisconsin has a top five defense and that they have failed to reached 16 points in the first half twice in league play — including at Maryland — and the under seems like the best bet you can get.

No. 12 VIRGINIA TECH at No. 23 N.C. STATE, Sat. 12:00 p.m. (ACCNET)

  • KENPOM: Virginia Tech 78, N.C. State 77
  • HASLAMETRICS: Virginia Tech 79, N.C. State 76
  • TORVIK: Virginia Tech 79, N.C. State 78

This is a fascinating game matchup. N.C. State loves to press, loves to run and is as good at forcing turnovers as anyone in college basketball. That works against some teams. I don’t think it will work against a Virginia Tech team that essentially starts three point guards — Justin Robinson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Wabissa Bede — and is the second-best three-point shooting team in college basketball.

PICKS: I know they’re on the road and I know the Wolfpack just took Virginia to overtime, but if this ends up as a pick-em or with the Hokies getting points I will be all over that line.

TEXAS at No. 20 IOWA STATE, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

  • KENPOM: Iowa State 74, Texas 66
  • HASLAMETRICS: Iowa State 75, Texas 65
  • TORVIK: Iowa State 75, Texas 67

Texas, coming off of an impressive win at home against Kansas, now heads on the road to take on the Cyclones in Hilton Coliseum.

Isn’t life in the Big 12 fun?

Texas will grind you down defensively, but they’ve actually shown to be pretty capable of playing small this season even it their win over Kansas came because they played big. And while this group is now just 1-4 on the road with the one win coming against a Dean Wade-less Kansas State team, their three Big 12 road losses were by an average of three points. That includes a loss at Kansas.

PICKS: Iowa State is might just be the best team in the Big 12, and I do think that they win this game, but if the line creeps up towards the Cyclones (-10), then I would probably lean the Longhorns. Their record doesn’t quite show how good they have been against a monstrous schedule.

No. 22 MISSISSIPPI STATE at OLE MISS, Sat. 3:30 p.m. (SECNET)

  • KENPOM: Ole Miss 76, Mississippi State 75
  • HASLAMETRICS: Mississippi State 77, Ole Miss 77
  • TORVIK: Ole Miss 77, Mississippi State 74

I felt like I had to mention this game in a weekend preview because it is a rivalry game between two good teams in the SEC, but I honestly want no part of betting it. I do not think Ole Miss is all that good, and while I feel a little bit better about the Bulldogs, Mississippi State also lost at home to this Ole Miss team in January.

PICKS: If this game ends up a pick-em, I would lean towards the home team, but I will have my action elsewhere this weekend.

ST. JOHN’S at No. 2 DUKE, Sat. 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)

  • KENPOM: Duke 90, St. John’s 71
  • HASLAMETRICS: Duke 96, St. John’s 71
  • TORVIK: Duke 93, St. John’s 73

The thing about this St. John’s team is that they are not all that well-coached and they have not been all that good in the Big East this year. Think about it like this: The Big East has just two teams that are above .500 in league play and the Johnnies are not one of them. They are well and truly on the bubble right now.

PICKS: 20 points is a lot of points to cover, but I just cannot see this St. John’s team finding a way to hang with Duke. They basically do the same thing that Duke does — create mismatches, play with versatile athletes, win on talent — but they’re just not as good as the Blue Devils.

Throw in the fact that Shamorie Ponds is going to have to deal with Tre Jones, and I’ll ride Duke to cover.

INDIANA at No. 6 MICHIGAN STATE, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)

  • KENPOM: Michigan State 79, Indiana 62
  • HASLAMETRICS: Michigan State 82, Indiana 62
  • TORVIK: Michigan State 80, Indiana 63

Indiana is an absolute train wreck this season. The Hoosiers have lost seven straight games, their star player looks like he has checked out and the lack of confidence with this group is palpable. Michigan State, on the other hand, has been rolling. They are now rated above Michigan on KenPom and look like they are hitting their stride.

PICKS: I love the Spartans. For starters, they are actually a better team without Josh Langford. As good as Langford is, he does not fit the role that he is asked to play as well as Aaron Henry and Kyle Ahrens. The latter two are better athletes and better defenders that can shoot but that don’t see the ball stick in their hands. Langford was ruled out for the year on Wednesday.

The Spartans are also coming off of a mollywhopping at Purdue in a game that was played on an island on big CBS on a Sunday afternoon with no football. Everyone watched it, which means that hopefully public money will move the line in our favor.

Go Green.

Thursday’s Things To Know: Purdue survives, Houston finds revenge and Bobby Hurley gets meme’d

Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 1, 2019, 12:02 AM EST
There may not have been a marquee matchup on the schedule or a top-25 showdown, but Thursday night gave us plenty of interesting ball and one hilarious moment in Tempe. Here’s what you need to know:

PURDUE AVOIDS BAD LOSS BY OUTLASTING PENN STATE IN OT

Michigan and Michigan State deservedly get most of the Big Ten love as they’ve established themselves as not only the premier teams in the league, but in the country. They’re a third of a group of six teams – along with Duke, Tennessee, Gonzaga and Virginia – that have separated themselves from the rest of the country through three months.

There are, though, teams looking to break into that tier, and Purdue has quietly been among them, winners of five in a row, including against the Spartans, coming into Thursday night, which should have been a snoozefest against a Penn State team still looking for its first B1G win.

Instead, the Boilermakers needed 38 points from Carsen Edwards and overtime to defeat the Nittany Lions, 99-90, and improve to 15-6 overall and 9-2 in the B1G.

Early on, it looked like the Boilers were going to make it the blowout it should have been as Carsen scored 20 before halftime and Purdue led by as many as 17, looking like it was going to easily crack 100 in regulation and blow out Pat Chambers’ team. Instead, Penn State clamped down – at least compared to the game’s first 12 minutes – and fought back to force an extra frame. In fact, Penn State has a pretty good argument it should have won in regulation when a clear foul against Lamar Stevens wasn’t called and gave the ball back to Purdue, which got a game-tying layup from Edwards that eventually forced overtime. Penn State didn’t get a field goal in the extra frame until there were just 32 seconds left on the clock and Purdue leading by 11.

It wasn’t pretty, but it was a road win for Purdue, which now has another pair of games it should win as it returns to West Lafayette for a two-game homestand against Minnesota and Nebraska. Then comes a huge game in College Park against No. 21 Maryland. It’s a critical stretch for the Boilers, who are a game back of both the Wolverines and the Spartans in the B1G standings. A hiccup against Penn State would have been a massive hit, both to their B1G hopes and the NCAA tournament resume.

HOUSTON GETS REVENGE

Houston is really good. Kelvin Sampson has built the Cougars into a formidable program not only in the AAC but in the country. They’re legit, even after losing Rob Gray from last year’s team. We don’t, however, talk about them all that much. You know when we would have? If they were going into February undefeated, but they’re not thanks to a setback at Temple earlier this month.

It’s probably only marginal solace, but Houston got that one back Thursday with a 73-66 win over the Owls at home in a game they largely controlled from start to finish.

Corey Davis, Jr. was great for the Cougs, scoring 24 points and grabbing five rebounds while Dejon Jarreau added 14 points and 12 boards from the bench.

Houston is in the midst of a huge stretch as the Owls were just a game out of first in the AAC, and now the Cougars have UCF (one game back) next Thursday followed by co-leader Cincinnati on Sunday and then Connecticut in Storrs later that week.

BOBBY HURLEY BECOMES A MEME (AND ARIZONA STATE WINS)

Arizona State bounced back from a loss to USC by beating in-state rival Arizona 95-88 in overtime Thursday in what I suppose is a relatively meaningful Pac-12 game. It keeps the Sun Devils within shouting distance of Washington at the top of the standings and every win counts when you’re trying to cobble together an at-large bid out of the Pac-12 these days.

The best thing to come out of this game, though, was Bobby Hurley getting smacked in the face by a basketball:

Now, I’m not celebrating Hurley experiencing some moderate physical discomfort or embarrassment here, but, goodness, this is so funny.

First off, it’s a loose ball, Bobby. Not Randy Johnson rifling a 102 mph fastball off your noggin. Might be a bit of an exaggerated reaction, there. I’m also still not sure how his feet come out from under him like he’s on an ice rink somewhere inside the Polar Vortex and not on a basketball floor in Tempe. Some enterprising social media users took the opportunity to point out that as a former Duke player, Hurley might have seen – or participated in – a flop or two in his life.

Maybe the best thing, though, is he gets right up and starts screaming at an official. It probably had nothing to do with the ball bouncing off his face, but it would be funnier if that’s what he was barking about.

Anyway, keep your head on a swivel, people.

WATCH: Louisville unveils Muhammad Ali-inspired uniforms

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 31, 2019, 10:51 PM EST
Whiskey, baseball bats and horse racing are some of the fundamental things that make Louisville the city it is, but two more of its signature features will merge Saturday.

Muhammad Ali and Cardinals basketball.

Chris Mack’s 15th-ranked team will wear Ali-inspired uniforms Saturday when No. 9 North Carolina comes to the KFC Yum! Center in a ACC showdown.

Ali is a native son of Louisville and is, of course, one of the pioneering boxers, athletes and activists in American history. The city has recently renamed its airport after The Greatest, and now the Cardinals will honor Ali, who died in 2016.