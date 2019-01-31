More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images

No. 13 Houston Avenges Only Loss With 73-66 Win Over Temple

Associated PressJan 31, 2019, 9:55 PM EST
HOUSTON (AP) — Corey Davis Jr. scored 24 points, DeJon Jarreau added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 13 Houston avenged its only loss of the season with a 73-66 win over Temple on Thursday night.

Jarreau had 10 points in the second half, and Davis finished 12 of 13 from the free-throw line as the Cougars (21-1, 8-1 American Athletic Conference) shot 43 percent from the field. Breaon Brady had 13 points and six rebounds.

Houston has won six straight since a 73-69 loss at Temple on Jan. 9 and has won 31 straight home games.

Quinton Rose scored 26 points and Alani Moore II added nine points for the Owls (15-6, 5-3), who have lost three of its last four. Temple shot 34 percent from the field.

After Houston pushed the lead to 67-57 on Davis’ two free throws with two minutes left, Temple scored five straight points to close within five on Nate Pierre-Louis’ two free throws with 1:13 left. Davis hit six straight free throws in the final minute.

After Temple cut Houston’s lead to 50-48 on J.P. Moorman II’s 3-pointer with 9 ½ minutes remaining, Houston responded with seven straight points to open up a nine-point lead on Jarreau’s three-point play a minute later.

The Cougars scored eight straight points to build a 35-27 lead on Galen Robinson Jr.’s free throw with 1 ½ minutes left in the first half. Davis scored four of his nine first-half points on the run, and Houston led 35-29 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Temple: The Owls started 1 of 13 from the field but finished the first half 10 of 23. Moorman, who had a career-high 20 points in Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati, finished with six points, and Shizz Alston Jr., who leads Temple with 18.5 points per game, was held to six.

Houston: Armoni Brooks, the Cougars’ leading scorer at 14.8 points per game, had a quiet night due to foul trouble. Brooks sat most of the first half with two fouls and finished with three points. Houston held a 34-24 advantage in points in the paint.

UP NEXT

Temple: Travels to Tulane on Saturday.

Houston: Travels to Central Florida on Feb. 7.

Thursday’s Things To Know: Purdue survives, Houston finds revenge and Bobby Hurley gets meme’d

Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Travis HinesFeb 1, 2019, 12:02 AM EST
There may not have been a marquee matchup on the schedule or a top-25 showdown, but Thursday night gave us plenty of interesting ball and one hilarious moment in Tempe. Here’s what you need to know:

PURDUE AVOIDS BAD LOSS BY OUTLASTING PENN STATE IN OT

Michigan and Michigan State deservedly get most of the Big Ten love as they’ve established themselves as not only the premier teams in the league, but in the country. They’re a third of a group of six teams – along with Duke, Tennessee, Gonzaga and Virginia – that have separated themselves from the rest of the country through three months.

There are, though, teams looking to break into that tier, and Purdue has quietly been among them, winners of five in a row, including against the Spartans, coming into Thursday night, which should have been a snoozefest against a Penn State team still looking for its first B1G win.

Instead, the Boilermakers needed 38 points from Carsen Edwards and overtime to defeat the Nittany Lions, 99-90, and improve to 15-6 overall and 9-2 in the B1G.

Early on, it looked like the Boilers were going to make it the blowout it should have been as Carsen scored 20 before halftime and Purdue led by as many as 17, looking like it was going to easily crack 100 in regulation and blow out Pat Chambers’ team. Instead, Penn State clamped down – at least compared to the game’s first 12 minutes – and fought back to force an extra frame. In fact, Penn State has a pretty good argument it should have won in regulation when a clear foul against Lamar Stevens wasn’t called and gave the ball back to Purdue, which got a game-tying layup from Edwards that eventually forced overtime. Penn State didn’t get a field goal in the extra frame until there were just 32 seconds left on the clock and Purdue leading by 11.

It wasn’t pretty, but it was a road win for Purdue, which now has another pair of games it should win as it returns to West Lafayette for a two-game homestand against Minnesota and Nebraska. Then comes a huge game in College Park against No. 21 Maryland. It’s a critical stretch for the Boilers, who are a game back of both the Wolverines and the Spartans in the B1G standings. A hiccup against Penn State would have been a massive hit, both to their B1G hopes and the NCAA tournament resume.

HOUSTON GETS REVENGE

Houston is really good. Kelvin Sampson has built the Cougars into a formidable program not only in the AAC but in the country. They’re legit, even after losing Rob Gray from last year’s team. We don’t, however, talk about them all that much. You know when we would have? If they were going into February undefeated, but they’re not thanks to a setback at Temple earlier this month.

It’s probably only marginal solace, but Houston got that one back Thursday with a 73-66 win over the Owls at home in a game they largely controlled from start to finish.

Corey Davis, Jr. was great for the Cougs, scoring 24 points and grabbing five rebounds while Dejon Jarreau added 14 points and 12 boards from the bench.

Houston is in the midst of a huge stretch as the Owls were just a game out of first in the AAC, and now the Cougars have UCF (one game back) next Thursday followed by co-leader Cincinnati on Sunday and then Connecticut in Storrs later that week.

BOBBY HURLEY BECOMES A MEME (AND ARIZONA STATE WINS)

Arizona State bounced back from a loss to USC by beating in-state rival Arizona 95-88 in overtime Thursday in what I suppose is a relatively meaningful Pac-12 game. It keeps the Sun Devils within shouting distance of Washington at the top of the standings and every win counts when you’re trying to cobble together an at-large bid out of the Pac-12 these days.

The best thing to come out of this game, though, was Bobby Hurley getting smacked in the face by a basketball:

Now, I’m not celebrating Hurley experiencing some moderate physical discomfort or embarrassment here, but, goodness, this is so funny.

First off, it’s a loose ball, Bobby. Not Randy Johnson rifling a 102 mph fastball off your noggin. Might be a bit of an exaggerated reaction, there. I’m also still not sure how his feet come out from under him like he’s on an ice rink somewhere inside the Polar Vortex and not on a basketball floor in Tempe. Some enterprising social media users took the opportunity to point out that as a former Duke player, Hurley might have seen – or participated in – a flop or two in his life.

Maybe the best thing, though, is he gets right up and starts screaming at an official. It probably had nothing to do with the ball bouncing off his face, but it would be funnier if that’s what he was barking about.

Anyway, keep your head on a swivel, people.

WATCH: Louisville unveils Muhammad Ali-inspired uniforms

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 31, 2019, 10:51 PM EST
Whiskey, baseball bats and horse racing are some of the fundamental things that make Louisville the city it is, but two more of its signature features will merge Saturday.

Muhammad Ali and Cardinals basketball.

Chris Mack’s 15th-ranked team will wear Ali-inspired uniforms Saturday when No. 9 North Carolina comes to the KFC Yum! Center in a ACC showdown.

Ali is a native son of Louisville and is, of course, one of the pioneering boxers, athletes and activists in American history. The city has recently renamed its airport after The Greatest, and now the Cardinals will honor Ali, who died in 2016.

Carsen Edwards’ 38 helps No. 17 Purdue hold off Penn State in OT

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 31, 2019, 10:26 PM EST
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Carsen Edwards scored 38 points, including 20 in the first half and a four-point play in overtime, to lead No. 17 Purdue past Penn State 99-90 on Thursday night.

Ryan Cline added 20 points and Trevion Williams scored 10 for the Boilermakers (15-6, 7-2 Big Ten), who led for all but 4:33 to win their sixth straight.

Lamar Stevens scored 24 points, Rasir Bolton added 18, Myles Dread scored 14 and Josh Reaves picked up 11 for the Nittany Lions (7-14, 0-10), who lost their eighth straight. Mike Watkins had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Edwards drove for a tying layup with 5 seconds left to send the game to overtime. Early in the extra period, he was fouled while making his eighth 3-pointer of the game, and he hit the free throw to put Purdue ahead by six.

The Boilermakers scored the first eight points and were 7 for 7 from the foul line in overtime.

Purdue dominated the first 11 minutes thanks to Edwards, who hit five of his six first-half 3-pointers in that span to help spot the Boilermakers a 31-14 lead. He finished 8 of 15 from beyond the arc.

But Penn State got back-to-back 3s from Rasir Bolton that sparked its offense. The Nittany Lions put together a 23-10 run over the final 6:31 before Aaron Wheeler made it 50-44 at the buzzer with Purdue’s 10th 3-pointer of the half.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: After holding off No. 6 Michigan State in their last outing, the Boilermakers had to fend off another hard-charging team. Their resilience against Big Ten competition should help them in March.

Penn State: Coach Patrick Chambers has said his team is close to breaking out of its funk, and the Nittany Lions looked like it, playing their most inspired game since the eight-game skid began.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts Minnesota on Sunday.

Penn State: Visits Northwestern on Monday.

No. 3 Louisville women beat No. 2 UConn 78-69

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 31, 2019, 10:23 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Asia Durr scored 14 of her 24 points in the second quarter, Dana Evans added 20 points and No. 3 Louisville held No. 2 UConn to 38 percent shooting in a 78-69 victory Thursday night.

After starting 0 for 4 from the field in the first quarter, Durr made three consecutive 3s to open the second and put the Cardinals (20-1) up 32-24. Evans scored 12 points in the second half, hitting a 3-pointer with 1:55 remaining for a 70-59 lead, to help Louisville end a 17-game losing streak in the series.

Napheesa Collier had 20 points, and Crystal Dangerfield added 19 for the Huskies. They had won their previous seven since losing at Baylor.

UConn was 7 of 22 from the field in the fourth quarter and was outrebounded 46-40 overall.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisville and UConn will likely swap positions in the poll.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies started off well but couldn’t get that big lead they’re used to. It soon became a game of catch-up once Durr started hitting, a quest that was hurt by several droughts of at least two minutes. The Huskies also missed a lot of layups and a few free throws that could’ve helped.

Louisville: The Cardinals didn’t blink while trailing early and got contributions from others until Durr responded. Once she did, they remained poised and finally conquered their biggest nemesis. Making 11 of 29 from long range was critical.

UP NEXT

UConn returns to American Athletic Conference play Saturday at Cincinnati.

Louisville resumes Atlantic Coast Conference play Saturday at Clemson.

Florida’s Jalen Hudson Goes From Valued Veteran To Erratic Enigma

Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 31, 2019, 8:24 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Hudson unwittingly offered a microcosm of his season in a 13-second span against Mississippi.

The 6-foot-6 Florida guard followed an impressive offensive rebound with a driving, off-balance, left-handed shot that barely reached the front of the rim and an over-the-back foul 90 feet from the basket with the opponent in the double bonus.

He was scintillating and silly, robust and reckless, what his team needs and what it can’t have — all a few blinks apart.

It’s about what the Gators have come to expect from Hudson.

The fifth-year senior, the team’s leading scorer a year ago, has been more of an erratic enigma than a valuable veteran this season. He’s averaging a career-low 6.2 points, down nearly 10 a game from his junior year and shooting less than 30 percent from the floor and just under 25 percent from 3-point range.

He looks lost at times, often forcing shots and/or failing to hustle on defense.

The strangest part is no one — not his coaches, his teammates or even Hudson — seems to know exactly what’s happened to him.

“The most gut-wrenching thing for me is not being able to figure it out,” Gators coach Mike White said. “I feel for him. I really believe he’s better than this and he believes in this. … It’s just, it’s tough. He’s going through something tough. Obviously our team is. I haven’t been able to figure it out. That’s the hardest thing. But there’s time.”

Florida (12-8, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) hosts seventh-ranked Kentucky (17-3, 6-1) on Saturday, with Hudson once again trying to snap out of the funk.

“I really couldn’t put my finger on it,” Hudson said recently, eventually adding that a lack of confidence was partly to blame. “I feel like that was a part of it. Other things, too.”

Some wonder whether he ever mentally recovered from entering the NBA draft last March and then failing to land an invite to the combine. He ended up returning to school.

Others pin his struggles on no longer having speedy point guard Chris Chiozza and heady shooting guard Egor Koulechov around. Chiozza’s elite quickness opened up the floor, and Koulechov did so many little things that made the game easier for Hudson.

Hudson’s output has dipped dramatically without them. He’s no longer a starter, having come off the bench in 12 of the last 16 games as White opted to go with highly touted freshmen Keyontae Johnson, Noah Locke and Andrew Nembhard. It’s the first time since 1999 that Florida has started three freshmen.

Johnson, Locke and Nembhard have been bright spots in a sub-par season in Gainesville and give the Gators hope for the future, especially considering White has a top-10 recruiting class joining them this summer.

In the meantime, White will keep trying to get Hudson back on track.

“Jalen will have a really, really good practice and you’ll be reminded of what he’s capable of,” White said. “It’s in him. Our guys will tell you, he was dominant in practice. He was. He went off at practice. And it’s not too late. I mean we can sit here and be depressed about it, ‘Woe is me. Didn’t go as I planned.’ … We want him to play well.

“I know that if he shows up saying, ‘I’ve got to score 30,’ you’re not going to score 30.”

Hudson looked like he might end his season-long slump with 14 and 11 points, respectively, in lopsided wins against Florida Gulf Coast and Butler in late December. But he’s yet to reach double digits in the eight games since.

And three of his four worst performances in terms of plus/minus scoring have come in the last two weeks. He was minus-15 in 10 minutes of playing time during a three-point loss at Mississippi State, minus-9 in 19 minutes of action in a five-point loss at TCU and then minus-12 in 16 minutes in an overtime victory against Ole Miss on Wednesday night.

“I feel like with him it’s just, you know, personally just coming out there and just playing his game,” Locke said. “I think sometimes he might go out there and think too much, thinking about maybe the past games he’s had, thinking what he has to do. Maybe sometimes he might think that he had to do a little too much when he really doesn’t have to.

“He can just play within the game and stuff will fall his way. I think it’s a lot of mental with him. I feel like it’ll get better, but that’s what I really think it is.”