Florida’s Jalen Hudson Goes From Valued Veteran To Erratic Enigma

Jan 31, 2019
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Hudson unwittingly offered a microcosm of his season in a 13-second span against Mississippi.

The 6-foot-6 Florida guard followed an impressive offensive rebound with a driving, off-balance, left-handed shot that barely reached the front of the rim and an over-the-back foul 90 feet from the basket with the opponent in the double bonus.

He was scintillating and silly, robust and reckless, what his team needs and what it can’t have — all a few blinks apart.

It’s about what the Gators have come to expect from Hudson.

The fifth-year senior, the team’s leading scorer a year ago, has been more of an erratic enigma than a valuable veteran this season. He’s averaging a career-low 6.2 points, down nearly 10 a game from his junior year and shooting less than 30 percent from the floor and just under 25 percent from 3-point range.

He looks lost at times, often forcing shots and/or failing to hustle on defense.

The strangest part is no one — not his coaches, his teammates or even Hudson — seems to know exactly what’s happened to him.

“The most gut-wrenching thing for me is not being able to figure it out,” Gators coach Mike White said. “I feel for him. I really believe he’s better than this and he believes in this. … It’s just, it’s tough. He’s going through something tough. Obviously our team is. I haven’t been able to figure it out. That’s the hardest thing. But there’s time.”

Florida (12-8, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) hosts seventh-ranked Kentucky (17-3, 6-1) on Saturday, with Hudson once again trying to snap out of the funk.

“I really couldn’t put my finger on it,” Hudson said recently, eventually adding that a lack of confidence was partly to blame. “I feel like that was a part of it. Other things, too.”

Some wonder whether he ever mentally recovered from entering the NBA draft last March and then failing to land an invite to the combine. He ended up returning to school.

Others pin his struggles on no longer having speedy point guard Chris Chiozza and heady shooting guard Egor Koulechov around. Chiozza’s elite quickness opened up the floor, and Koulechov did so many little things that made the game easier for Hudson.

Hudson’s output has dipped dramatically without them. He’s no longer a starter, having come off the bench in 12 of the last 16 games as White opted to go with highly touted freshmen Keyontae Johnson, Noah Locke and Andrew Nembhard. It’s the first time since 1999 that Florida has started three freshmen.

Johnson, Locke and Nembhard have been bright spots in a sub-par season in Gainesville and give the Gators hope for the future, especially considering White has a top-10 recruiting class joining them this summer.

In the meantime, White will keep trying to get Hudson back on track.

“Jalen will have a really, really good practice and you’ll be reminded of what he’s capable of,” White said. “It’s in him. Our guys will tell you, he was dominant in practice. He was. He went off at practice. And it’s not too late. I mean we can sit here and be depressed about it, ‘Woe is me. Didn’t go as I planned.’ … We want him to play well.

“I know that if he shows up saying, ‘I’ve got to score 30,’ you’re not going to score 30.”

Hudson looked like he might end his season-long slump with 14 and 11 points, respectively, in lopsided wins against Florida Gulf Coast and Butler in late December. But he’s yet to reach double digits in the eight games since.

And three of his four worst performances in terms of plus/minus scoring have come in the last two weeks. He was minus-15 in 10 minutes of playing time during a three-point loss at Mississippi State, minus-9 in 19 minutes of action in a five-point loss at TCU and then minus-12 in 16 minutes in an overtime victory against Ole Miss on Wednesday night.

“I feel like with him it’s just, you know, personally just coming out there and just playing his game,” Locke said. “I think sometimes he might go out there and think too much, thinking about maybe the past games he’s had, thinking what he has to do. Maybe sometimes he might think that he had to do a little too much when he really doesn’t have to.

“He can just play within the game and stuff will fall his way. I think it’s a lot of mental with him. I feel like it’ll get better, but that’s what I really think it is.”

No. 13 Houston Avenges Only Loss With 73-66 Win Over Temple

Jan 31, 2019
HOUSTON (AP) — Corey Davis Jr. scored 24 points, DeJon Jarreau added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 13 Houston avenged its only loss of the season with a 73-66 win over Temple on Thursday night.

Jarreau had 10 points in the second half, and Davis finished 12 of 13 from the free-throw line as the Cougars (21-1, 8-1 American Athletic Conference) shot 43 percent from the field. Breaon Brady had 13 points and six rebounds.

Houston has won six straight since a 73-69 loss at Temple on Jan. 9 and has won 31 straight home games.

Quinton Rose scored 26 points and Alani Moore II added nine points for the Owls (15-6, 5-3), who have lost three of its last four. Temple shot 34 percent from the field.

After Houston pushed the lead to 67-57 on Davis’ two free throws with two minutes left, Temple scored five straight points to close within five on Nate Pierre-Louis’ two free throws with 1:13 left. Davis hit six straight free throws in the final minute.

After Temple cut Houston’s lead to 50-48 on J.P. Moorman II’s 3-pointer with 9 ½ minutes remaining, Houston responded with seven straight points to open up a nine-point lead on Jarreau’s three-point play a minute later.

The Cougars scored eight straight points to build a 35-27 lead on Galen Robinson Jr.’s free throw with 1 ½ minutes left in the first half. Davis scored four of his nine first-half points on the run, and Houston led 35-29 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

Temple: The Owls started 1 of 13 from the field but finished the first half 10 of 23. Moorman, who had a career-high 20 points in Sunday’s loss to Cincinnati, finished with six points, and Shizz Alston Jr., who leads Temple with 18.5 points per game, was held to six.

Houston: Armoni Brooks, the Cougars’ leading scorer at 14.8 points per game, had a quiet night due to foul trouble. Brooks sat most of the first half with two fouls and finished with three points. Houston held a 34-24 advantage in points in the paint.

UP NEXT

Temple: Travels to Tulane on Saturday.

Houston: Travels to Central Florida on Feb. 7.

Bubble Banter: Thursday’s bracket relevant games

By Rob Dauster Jan 31, 2019
If you missed it earlier, you can find the latest NBC Sports Bracketology update right here

Here, you can find a look at what each of tonight’s bubblelicious results means for the big picture:

STILL TO PLAY

TEMPLE (NET: 58, SOS: 42)
WOFFORD (NET: 31, SOS: 110)
MURRAY STATE (NET: 49, SOS: 293)
BELMONT (NET: 68, SOS: 109)
UCF (NET: 42, SOS: 102)
ARIZONA (NET: 61, SOS: 61)
ARIZONA STATE (NET: 66, SOS: 75)

No. 4 Gonzaga Enters Tough Stretch Of League Play

Jan 31, 2019
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — No team in NCAA men’s basketball history has won more consecutive conference road games than No. 4 Gonzaga, and the Bulldogs will seek to extend that streak on Thursday night at BYU.

The 98-39 win at Santa Clara last Thursday was the Bulldogs’ 27th West Coast Conference road victory. That broke an NCAA record they shared with the UCLA teams from 1967-70.

“That’s based on coaches,” forward Brandon Clarke said. “They’ve been here for years.”

But senior guard Josh Perkins said the players also deserve a share of the glory.

“We take every game seriously,” Perkins said. “We are even more serious on the road.”

The 59-point victory was also the largest road win by a Division I team against a Division I opponent since 1996, when Southern California won at UC Irvine by 62 (107-45).

The streak will get a stern test at BYU (13-9, 5-2), where some 20,000 fans create a tough environment.

“It’s incredible with the amount of people they get, the passion with which they cheer,” coach Mark Few said. “It creates a very, very big challenge.”

Few said the road win streak depends on amping up toughness, taking care of the ball and “being able to have your defense travel.”

The BYU game opens a four-game stretch that will go a long way in determining whether the Zags win a seventh consecutive West Coast Conference regular-season title.

Gonzaga (19-2, 6-0 West Coast) follows the BYU game with games against San Diego on Saturday and San Francisco and Saint Mary’s next week. Those are the top four teams in the league behind the Zags.

The Zags have had a week off and “our legs are fresh,” Perkins said.

Gonzaga leads the nation in scoring (91.4 points per game), field goal shooting (52.4 percent) and margin of victory (25.1).

In Gonzaga’s 20-year run of NCAA tournaments, this is the first team to average more than 90 points.

The 2017 team that won 37 games and reached the national title game averaged 82.6 points. Last year’s team averaged 83.5 points, the current record.

“Our offense is obviously really good,” Clarke said. “But we can’t beat teams that are really, really good with just offense only.”

In fact, both Gonzaga losses — to No. 1 Tennessee and at No. 9 North Carolina — were largely because of defensive breakdowns.

“It was the reason we lost the games that we lost,” Clarke said.

Since those December losses, the defense has been playing much better, Clarke said.

“We made it a focal point of our practices,” Clarke said.

The defense has come up big in some recent games where opponents went to a slow-down offense in an effort to keep the scoring low. The Zags have kept league foes under 40 points twice.

“Basketball is unpredictable,” guard Zach Norvell Jr. said. “In a game, going with the flow and adjusting on the fly are signs of a mature team.'”

Bracketology: Showdowns ahead in No. 1 seed race

By Dave Ommen Jan 31, 2019
2 Comments

The developing bubble is a garbled mess, so let’s stay positive and focus on the No. 1 seed race, which has seven serious contenders at the moment: Duke, Tennessee, Virginia, Michigan, Michigan State, Gonzaga, and Kentucky.

Between now and Selection Sunday, battles will rage.

Virginia and Duke play again on February 9 (Duke was the first meeting by two points in Durham).

Kentucky and Tennessee play twice – February 16 and March 2.

Same for Michigan State and Michigan – February 24 and March 9.

Which brings us to Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs are expected to cruise through their West Coast Conference campaign; another 30-win season a realistic outcome.

Should that occur, it will be difficult for the Selection Committee to keep Gonzaga off the No. 1 seed line out West (especially given their high NET rating).

If that’s the case, it becomes a six team race for three No.1 seed positions with showdowns ahead. Feels like March is right around the corner.

BRACKET UPDATED: January 31, 2019

Three Things To Know: Bob Huggins is ‘miserable’ because ‘we suck’

AP Photo/Raymond Thompson
By Rob Dauster Jan 31, 2019
Six ranked teams were in action on Wednesday night.

Six ranked teams won games by at least 12 points.

It was not a night filled with upsets, but there still is plenty for us to talk through. Here are the three things you need to know:

LOUISVILLE IS DESTROYING EVERYONE IN THEIR PATH

The Cardinals have gone from being a team that we weren’t sure was capable of getting to the NCAA tournament to arguably the hottest team in college basketball in the span of what feels like a day.

On Wednesday night, Chris Mack’s club beat Wake Forest 82-54. This comes on the heels of smoking Pitt, beating  N.C. State and, just 18 days ago, handing North Carolina their worst home loss in 16 seasons under Roy Williams.

It has been incredible to see develop, as the likes of Dwayne Sutton and Jordan Nwora have turned into two of the better players in the ACC. And they’re going to need to play like it to avoid a crash course with reality in the next two weeks. Here is what Louisville’s next four games look like: No. 9 UNC, at No. 12 Virginia Tech, at No. 25 Florida State, No. 2 Duke.

Gooooooooood luck with that.

VILLANOVA AND MARQUETTE MOVE ONE STEP CLOSER TO BIG EAST SHOWDOWN

The Big East is a two-horse race.

We’ve known that for a while, but the race for first in the league is turning into one of the more entertaining title chases in college hoops. On Wednesday, both No. 10 Marquette and No. 14 Villanova hit the road, and both came away with impressive wins. The Wildcats with into Chiberia and knocked off DePaul, 86-74, while Marquette handled their business at Butler thanks to 32 points from Markus Howard.

Saturday, February 9th.

Wednesday, February 27th.

Those are the two times that these programs square off this season. Mark it in your calendar now.

BOB HUGGINS IS NOT HAVING FUN ANYMORE

West Virginia got smoked by 25 points at No. 20 Iowa State on Wednesday night.

Bob Huggins, however, did not get a chance to see the final minutes of the loss. He decided that his night was over with 3:28 left. He was not happy with the officiating, picking up a pair of technical fouls in succession, before hitting the showers. After the loss, which dropped West Virginia to 9-12 on the season and 1-7 in Big 12 play, Bob Huggins was his typical, jovial self, telling reporters that “I’m miserable” because “we suck.”

Never change, Huggy Bear.

It’s also worth noting here that Lindell Wigginton continued to play well, finishing with a team-high 28 points in the win.