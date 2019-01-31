Bracketology: Showdowns ahead in No. 1 seed race

The developing bubble is a garbled mess, so let’s stay positive and focus on the No. 1 seed race, which has seven serious contenders at the moment: Duke, Tennessee, Virginia, Michigan, Michigan State, Gonzaga, and Kentucky.
Between now and Selection Sunday, battles will rage.
Virginia and Duke play again on February 9 (Duke was the first meeting by two points in Durham).
Kentucky and Tennessee play twice – February 16 and March 2.
Same for Michigan State and Michigan – February 24 and March 9.
Which brings us to Gonzaga.
The Bulldogs are expected to cruise through their West Coast Conference campaign; another 30-win season a realistic outcome.
Should that occur, it will be difficult for the Selection Committee to keep Gonzaga off the No. 1 seed line out West (especially given their high NET rating).
If that’s the case, it becomes a six team race for three No.1 seed positions with showdowns ahead. Feels like March is right around the corner.
BRACKET UPDATED: January 31, 2019
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|EAST REGION
|Temple vs. Florida
|SOUTH REGION
|VCU vs. Nebraska
|EAST REGION
|Norfolk State vs. Prairie View
|MIDWEST REGION
|Sam Houston vs. Robert Morris
|EAST – Washington, DC
|SOUTH – Louisville
|Columbia
|Columbia
|1) DUKE
|1) TENNESSEE
|16) NORFOLK ST / PV-AM
|16) RIDER
|8) Missisippi State
|8) WASHINGTON
|9) BAYLOR
|9) Syracuse
|Salt Lake City
|San Jose
|5) Wisconsin
|5) Virginia Tech
|12) Temple / Florida
|12) DAVIDSON
|4) VILLANOVA
|4) Maryland
|13) VERMONT
|13) MURRAY STATE
|Des Moines
|Des Moines
|6) BUFFALO
|6) LSU
|11) St. John’s
|11) VCU / Nebraska
|3) Purdue
|3) Marquette
|14) TEXAS STATE
|14) NORTH TEXAS
|Jacksonville
|Jacksonville
|7) NC State
|7) Minnesota
|10) Ohio State
|10) TCU
|2) Kentucky
|2) North Carolina
|15) LOYOLA-CHICAGO
|15) RADFORD
|WEST – Anaheim
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|Columbus
|Hartford
|1) MICHIGAN
|1) Virginia
|16) LEHIGH
|16) ROB MORRIS / SAM HOUSTON
|8) Oklahoma
|8) Ole Miss
|9) Auburn
|9) Texas
|San Jose
|Tulsa
|5) Texas Tech
|5) Iowa State
|12) LIPSCOMB
|12) HOFSTRA
|4) NEVADA
|4) HOUSTON
|13) NEW MEXICO ST
|13) YALE
|Hartford
|Tulsa
|6) Iowa
|6) Florida State
|11) WOFFORD
|11) Seton Hall
|3) Louisville
|3) Kansas
|14) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
|14) UC-IRVINE
|Salt Lake City
|Columbus
|7) Kansas State
|7) Cincinnati
|10) Arizona State
|10) Alabama
|2) GONZAGA
|2) Michigan State
|15) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|15) MONTANA
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|TCU
|Nebraska
|UCF
|Butler
|Ohio State
|VCU
|Indiana
|Creighton
|St. John’s
|Temple
|Arizona
|Pittsburgh
|Seton Hall
|Florida
|Clemson
|Providence
TOP SEED LINE: Duke is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Tennessee, Virginia, and Michigan
Breakdown by Conference …
Big 10 (9): MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Purdue, Maryland, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio State, Nebraska
BIG 12 (8): BAYLOR, Kansas, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas, TCU
ACC (8): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Florida State, NC State, Syracuse
SEC (8): TENNESSEE, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Auburn, Alabama, Florida
Big East (4): VILLANOVA, Marquette, St. John’s, Seton Hall
American (3): HOUSTON, Cincinnati, Temple
Pac 12 (2): WASHINGTON, Arizona State
Atlantic 10 (2): DAVIDSON, VCU
Mid American (1): BUFFALO
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), North Texas (C-USA), Texas State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Montana (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Sam Houston (SLND), Wofford (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Murray State (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Radford (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), New Mexico State (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Lehigh (PAT), Robert Morris (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)