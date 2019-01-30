More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Nwora, No. 15 Louisville rout Wake Forest 82-54

Associated PressJan 30, 2019, 10:31 PM EST
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jordan Nwora scored 20 points and No. 15 Louisville won its sixth straight game, routing Wake Forest 82-54 on Wednesday night.

Dwayne Sutton added 17 points and 10 rebounds, Malik Williams finished with 13 points and Ryan McMahon had 12 points on four 3-pointers for the Cardinals (16-5, 7-1).

They shot 52 percent and led by 35 while keeping themselves even with three other one-loss teams — No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Virginia and No. 9 North Carolina — atop the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Nwora, who averages 18 points, had 17 in the first half while Ryan McMahon hit three 3s in roughly 5 minutes. Behind those two — and 8-of-13 shooting from 3-point range in the half — Louisville needed less than 15 minutes to build a 20-point lead, and the Cardinals spent the rest of the game maintaining it.

Brandon Childress scored 13 points, Jaylen Hoard finished with 11 and Chaundee Brown had 10 for the Demon Deacons (8-12, 1-7).

They shot a season-worst 27 percent and missed 13 of their first 14 3-pointers. They have lost seven of eight and are off to their fourth 1-7 start to league play in five years under coach Danny Manning.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals are riding the hottest streak of their five years in the ACC. Their 7-1 start to league play is their best since joining this conference, and their best in any league since they opened 8-0 in the old Big East in 2008-09. But things are about to get tougher — their next four opponents are in the AP Top 25.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons are off to yet another poor start to league play. They began 1-7 in the ACC in Manning’s first season in 2014-15, opened 1-13 in the conference the following season and were 1-8 last season. That’s bad, and this is worse: In none of those seasons did Wake Forest make a postseason tournament or finish above .500.

Paschall, Booth lead No. 14 Villanova over DePaul, 86-74

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Associated PressJan 30, 2019, 11:19 PM EST
CHICAGO — Eric Paschall scored 20 points, Phil Booth added 19 points and eight assists, and No. 14 Villanova won its ninth straight game by beating DePaul 86-74 on Wednesday night.

Freshman forward Saddiq Bey matched a career high with 16 points and set one with 11 rebounds for Villanova. He shot 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.

The Wildcats (17-4, 8-0 Big East) hit 15 from beyond the arc after making 17 in a romp over Seton Hall on Sunday. The defending national champions beat DePaul (11-9, 3-6) for the 18th straight time.

Femi Olujobi led the Blue Demons with 20 points and eight rebounds. Eli Cain scored 17, but DePaul lost for the fourth time in five games despite shooting 53 percent.

While much of Chicago was shut down because of frigid conditions, with temperatures dropping to around minus-23, the game went on as scheduled. And once again, Villanova had a tough time with DePaul.

After rallying from 14 down to win by five at home on Jan. 2, the Wildcats led 40-36 at halftime after Cain nailed a step-back 3 in front of the Villanova bench at the buzzer.

But they went on an 11-2 run to start the second half, with Bey scoring on a tip-in and hitting a corner 3 to make it 51-38.

Another 3 by Bey got it up to 56-42 before Paschall’s free throw put the lead at 15.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The Wildcats have been rolling along since consecutive three-point losses to Penn and Kansas in mid-December knocked them out of the Top 25.

DePaul: The Blue Demons are back in familiar territory, tied for last in the Big East with Butler.

Howard’s 32 points lead No. 10 Marquette past Butler 76-58

AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Associated PressJan 30, 2019, 11:13 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS — Markus Howard impressed Butler with his uncanny ability to make contested shots Wednesday night.

The high-scoring junior was more thrilled to see the way his teammates played defense.

While Howard delivered the scoring punch No. 10 Marquette needed in a rare 76-58 victory at Butler, the Golden Eagles scrambled around and shut down the Bulldogs’ shooters.

It’s been a long time coming.

“We got together in the summer and said if we want to do things we think we can, we’ve really got to lock in on the defensive end,” Howard said after scoring 32 points and grabbing five rebounds. “They have really great shooters and can all keep you on your toes. But I felt like we did a really good job. We were able to recover, get into our gaps.”

The result: Marquette (19-3, 8-1 Big East) won its eighth in a row, snapped a five-game skid in the series and won its first game at Hinkle Fieldhouse since the 1989-90 season.

Those numbers weren’t lost on Howard, one of the nation’s top scorers. And when things didn’t start well, he took over.

He shot 9 of 17 in the first half, matching Butler’s team field goal total, and wound up 14 of 23. And he wasn’t just the catalyst; he was the stopper on a night when teammate Sam Hauser finished with 19 points and five rebounds.

Howard’s first-half flurry staked Marquette to a 34-25 halftime lead. And when Butler used an 11-0 run midway through the second half to cut the deficit to eight, Howard answered two free throws and scored six points in the decisive 10-0 spurt that helped the Golden Eagles rebuild a 61-51 lead with 7:07 to go.

“Markus Howard right now is the best player in our league and he showed it,” Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. “We challenged our players to make it tough and he made the tough ones.”

Butler never seriously challenged again on a brutally cold day that forced the cancellation of classes but not the game.

Kamar Baldwin led the Bulldogs with 16 points while Paul Jorgensen and Sean McDermott each scored 10. Butler (12-10, 3-6) lost its third in a row.

And Marquette knew exactly why — the defensive effort.

“We’re far from a perfect defensive team,” coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “But our guys know that we have to be committed at that end of the floor.”

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles look as good as advertised. Howard can score from seemingly any spot on the floor and the defense held the Bulldogs to their lowest scoring total since Dec. 29 — in a venue where they were averaging 80.1 points per game.

Butler: The Bulldogs are reeling. Since going toe-to-toe with defending national champion Villanova last week, Butler has turned in two lackluster performances. There’s still time to get it fixed, but Jordan needs to find answers fast.

COOLING DOWN

With the temperature hovering around 3 degrees when the doors opened 90 minutes before tip-off and the wind chill already reading minus-17 before the sun set, athletic department officials put heaters at each gate and instructed security guards to expedite the screening process.

Not many people stayed away. The announced attendance was 8,292.

“We have a lot of appreciation for the fans who braved cold weather to show up and support us,” Jordan said. “We didn’t give as much effort to them as they gave to us.”

STAT PACK

Marquette: Howard had the 13th 30-point game of his career and moved up three spots to No. 11 on the school’s career scoring list. … Sacar Anim had 14 points and Joey Hauser grabbed eight rebounds. … The Golden Eagles were 8 of 16 on 3-pointers while limiting Butler to 6 of 26 beyond the arc.

Butler: Nate Fowler finished with seven points and six rebounds. … The Bulldogs committed eight turnovers in the first half and finished with 12. … Butler is 9-3 at home this season. … The Bulldogs honored the late Andrew Smith, who played on their two Final Four teams — once when Wojciechowski was with Duke — by raising awareness for bone marrow donations. They played a video message from former coach Brad Stevens and let Smith’s widow, Samantha, speak during a timeout. Wojciechowski called it a “first-class” move.

No. 20 Iowa State rolls past West Virginia 93-68

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
Associated PressJan 30, 2019, 10:33 PM EST
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State’s Lindell Wigginton leapt into the lane to steal a pass, sprinted down the court and got fouled. He then casually flipped the ball underhanded toward the basket from 30 feet — and found the bottom of the net.

It was that kind of night for Wigginton, who has transitioned from a starter on a losing team to a lethal weapon off the bench for a winning one.

Wigginton scored a season-high 28 points and 20th-ranked Iowa State cruised past West Virginia 93-68 on Wednesday night, its fourth win in five games.

Wigginton’s previous high for points this season was 18 on Saturday in a Top 25 road win at Mississippi, a sign that he’s finally 100 percent back from the foot injury that cost him most of the non-conference season.

“When you’ve got players and coaches that believe in you, you’re going to give it your all,” said Wigginton, a preseason all-league pick. “Your confidence is going to stay high.”

Marial Shayok scored 18 points for the surging Cyclones (16-5, 5-3 Big 12), who shot 26 of 39 inside the 3-point line and 29 of 33 from the free throw line.

After a somewhat sluggish start, Iowa State closed the first half on 18-6 run to jump ahead by 17. West Virginia hung around, even using its shelved press defense to confuse the Cyclones and pull to within 61-51 with just under 10 minutes left.

Iowa State then hit seven straight shots, a stretch capped when Wigginton’s three-point play made it 74-56 with 6:12 to go.

Nick Weiler-Babb had 14 points with six rebounds and four steals for the Cyclones.

“We hit our struggles earlier in the season and got those out of the way,” Weiler-Babb said. “Now we’re getting our guys back to full health. Lindell is coming back (and) probably getting a little rhythm back.”

Lamont West led West Virginia (9-12, 1-7) with 24 points. The Mountaineers committed 19 turnovers and didn’t score once on a fast break.

“No knock on them, but everyone shoots a high percentage against us,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said.

Huggins was ejected from the game with 3:28 left for arguing with the officials, and he had to be restrained by an assistant on his way back to the locker room.

“I’m trying to say this so I don’t get in trouble. I just think things ought to be equitable,” Huggins said of the calls that ended his night. “I thought our guy got knocked down. Obviously they didn’t, so we had a difference of opinion.”

THE BIG PICTURE:

Iowa State: With all the chaos erupting atop the Big 12 standings, the Cyclones have a shot at taking control of the league in the weeks ahead. Nights like this are a strong reminder that they have enough talent to do so. “All I know right now is that we’re going for that No. 1 spot,” Weiler-Babb said.

West Virginia: This would have been a tough game for the Mountaineers even with guard James Bolden, who missed the game with an injured hand. Iowa State’s guards exploited West Virginia’s lack of depth in the backcourt and never gave the Mountaineers a real chance to make a game of it.

CRUCIAL MOMENT

West Virginia got West wide open underneath the basket for an easy layup that pulled the Mountaineers within 31-24. Wigginton then hustled down the floor and drilled a 3 — while getting fouled. Wigginton’s four-point play made it 35-24, and he followed that up with a pair of free throws. Tyrese Haliburton capped the stretch with a 3, and all of a sudden West Virginia found itself in a 40-24 hole.

POLAR WOES

The weather in Iowa was so cold that the entire state canceled mail service on Wednesday, and it showed at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones typically fill their gym, especially for league games, but attendance was sparse at the upper levels of the arena. It was hard to blame some fans for staying home, though, on a day when the wind chill reached as low as minus-49 in Ames. But when Iowa State needed its crowd down the stretch, Hilton was as loud as ever.

“Great crowd. Great energy. Obviously it was a little cold out there,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said.

Alexander-Walker leads No. 12 Virginia Tech past Miami 82-70

AP Photo
Associated PressJan 30, 2019, 10:28 PM EST
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Nickeil Alexander-Walker tied a season high with 25 points and added a spectacular assist as No. 12 Virginia Tech shot 59 percent to beat Miami 82-70 on Wednesday night.

Justin Robinson scored 17 points for the Hokies but appeared to hurt his left leg and limped to the locker room midway through the second half. He watched the final minutes from the bench.

Virginia Tech (17-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) closed within one game of the league lead. The Hurricanes (9-11, 1-7) lost their fourth in a row and are off to their worst start in conference play since 1993-94, when they went 0-18 in the Big East.

There were nine early lead changes, but Tech went ahead for good thanks to a 10-0 run midway through the first half.

The Hokies forced three turnovers with full-court pressure to spark an 11-3 surge in the first 2:19 after halftime. The spurt included a creative alley-oop assist on a fast break by Alexander-Walker, who flipped the pass straight up as a trailing Robinson leaped for the catch and dunk.

Alexander-Walker shot 11 of 17, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc, and added five assists and four rebounds in 39 minutes. Ahmed Hill had 19 points in 40 minutes.

The Hokies forced 17 turnovers, which led to 22 points. Transition baskets helped them outscore Miami 32-16 in the paint.

It was Miami’s first game since the NCAA ruled junior forward Dewan Hernandez must sit out the remainder of the season because of his dealings with an agent. Hernandez said he’s withdrawing from school and will turn pro.

Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes, who missed all 12 shots in their last game, had 19 points but also five turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

The Hurricanes fell to 0-5 against ranked teams. They’re 19-40 versus ranked teams under coach Jim Larranaga.

Virginia Tech improved to 5-11 at Miami.

WATCH: Campbell’s Chris Clemons’ puts up 39, hits a buzzer-beater

Carlos Morales/BigSouthPhotos.com
Carlos Morales/BigSouthPhotos.com
By Rob DausterJan 30, 2019, 10:05 PM EST
Chris Clemons had himself an evening.

The star point guard for the Campbell Fighting Camels went for 39 points on 11-for-22 shooting while hitting eight threes at Radford — the first place team in the Big South — in a win that pulled his team to within a game of first place in the league.

That’s an amazing night before you consider this: Clemons won the game at the buzzer with this shot:

As long as Clemons does not get hurt, he will break the 3,000 point mark this season. As of today, he’s at 2,836, meaning that he’s roughly five-and-a-half games from reaching the milestone when he’s putting up nearly 30 points a night. The record for the most points scored in a career is … well, it’s unattainable. Pete Maravich scored 3,667 points in his three-year career, and for Clemons to reach that mark, he’d have to average more than his career high of 51 points while making a deep run into March.

So that ain’t happening.

But what we all need to pray happens is that Campbell — along with the likes of Murray State, and Wofford, and Hofstra, and South Dakota State, and any of these other mid-major programs with stud scorers on the roster — makes it to the NCAA tournament.

Because the world needs to see Chris Clemons — and Ja Morant, and Fletcher Magee, and Justin Wright-Foreman, and Mike Daum.

Who would not want to watch this 5-foot-9 bucket-getting machine drop and put a 50-burger on some No. 2 seed? Too much sauce: