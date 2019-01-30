Ex-Oklahoma State coach to plead guilty in bribery case

NEW YORK (AP) — A former Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach plans to plead guilty Wednesday to a charge that he took bribes from business advisers for connecting them with star college athletes expected to turn pro, a defense lawyer said.
Lamont Evans will plead guilty in New York federal court to a single conspiracy bribery charge, agreeing that he received $22,000 in bribes to steer the players at the University of South Carolina and Oklahoma State University to certain financial advisers and business managers, attorney Johnny McCray said.
The charge carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison, but a plea agreement between Evans and prosecutors recommends a sentence of no longer than two years behind bars.
Evans also agreed to forfeit $22,000 as part of the deal he signed Thursday, McCray said.
“He accepted responsibility for what happened. He will be making a vigorous appeal for the lowest sentence possible,” the lawyer said.
A spokeswoman for prosecutors declined to comment.
Evans is the third former NCAA assistant coach to plead guilty in the case. The prosecution has revealed how well-connected mentors sometimes paid family members of top-tier athletes to steer the NBA-destined youngsters to schools or managers.
In recent weeks, similar pleas have been entered by former University of Southern California assistant basketball coach Tony Bland and ex-University of Arizona assistant coach Emanuel “Book” Richardson. Both are awaiting sentencing.
“These guys are scapegoats,” McCray said. “The bigger name coaches were not touched here. It’s really sad.”
He added: “I think this is overkill. They could have used the sanctions available within the NCAA, which has the ability to permanently bar a coach from coaching.”
When arrests were made in September 2017, prosecutors said Evans committed his crime in 2016 and 2017 when he accepted at least $22,000 in bribes from a New Jersey-based financial adviser and another person cooperating with the investigators and posing as a business adviser to athletes.
They said Evans then falsely touted the services of the men to young athletes and their families, boasting falsely that the man cooperating with law enforcement was “my guy” and “has helped me personally.”
Bubble Banter: Does anyone understand what’s happening in the Big East?
Villanova may have started the season off in disastrous fashion, but they’ve rebounded as Phil Booth and Eric Paschall have grown into their starring roles. As of today, the Wildcats sit all alone in first place in the conference, just one game ahead of Marquette in the loss column.
Beyond that, however, the league does not make all that much sense.
For starters, eight of the ten teams in the conference are sitting below .500, with the team in tenth place sitting just a half game back of the team in third place.
You read that right. The eight teams in the Big East not named Marquette or Villanova are all 3-4 or 3-5 in league play, which will make for some fun theater and, in all likelihood, super-complicated tie-breakers when it comes conference tournament time. But it also creates a scenario where no one can really feel all that great about their position in the bubble hierarchy.
Best I can tell, there are five Big East teams that are currently sitting on the bubble, in order of their current comfort level: St. John’s, Seton Hall, Butler, Creighton and Providence. All five of those teams are in action tonight, with four of them squaring off against one-another, and all five desperately need a win. St. John’s has been a mess since an extended undefeated run to start the season. Seton Hall hasn’t one a game in three weeks. Creighton and Butler are in danger of seeing their seasons careen off the tracks, and Providence has a hole to dig out of thanks to A.J. Reeves’ injury.
I don’t know if the Big East is going to get more than four teams into the tournament, and nights like Wednesday night will go a long way towards determining which four teams get in.
GAMES LEFT TO PLAY
No. 10 Marquette at BUTLER (NET: 51, SOS: 27), 6:30 p.m.
Ole Miss at FLORIDA (NET: 39, SOS: 57), 6:30 p.m. INDIANA (NET: 44, SOS: 40) at Rutgers, 7:00 p.m. PROVIDENCE (NET: 72, SOS: 23) at SETON HALL (NET: 62, SOS: 23), 7:00 p.m. SYRACUSE (NET: 47, SOS: 38) at Boston College, 8:00 p.m. ST. JOHN’S (NET: 48, SOS: 82) at CREIGHTON (NET: 57, SOS: 8), 8:30 p.m.
Missouri at AUBURN (NET: 24, SOS: 29), 8:30 p.m.
USC at WASHINGTON (NET: 31, SOS: 55), 11:00 p.m.
Students charged with stealing pieces of N.C. State basketball court
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Five students are charged with stealing wooden panels of North Carolina State University’s former basketball court.
News outlets report masked men entered Reynolds Coliseum on Dec. 7 and stole two of the panels from a storage area. Pieces of the original floor were being saved for historical value after the arena was remodeled in 2016.
Campus police Maj. David Kelly says the panels valued at $1,300 each were recovered, but one was damaged beyond repair.
The NC State students charged are Benjamin Christopher Ogburn, Te-shawn J-Quan Lee, Michael Jesus Delgado and Robert Wayne Marble. The fifth suspect, Samuel Brightbill, attends Wake Technical Community College.
Ogburn’s lawyer says nothing suggests the act was malicious. The reports didn’t include comment from the others.
Film Room: What’s Wrong With Kansas, and The Marcus Garrett Conundrum
It’s been 15 years since someone other than the Kansas Jayhawks could call themselves the outright Big 12 regular season champion, a streak that is almost as impressive as the half-decade of consecutive seasons where we found ourselves asking at some point if this is finally going to be the year.
Is this when the title streak comes to an end? Or will, inevitably, the trophy end up back in Lawrence as it always does?
I do not know have that answer, but I do know this: As of today, January 30th, Bill Self’s team is as bad as I can remember seeing them be. But whether or not they are truly in danger of seeing their decade and a half of dominance come to an end is more complicated than that.
Kansas lost on Tuesday night at Texas, the fifth time in six games this season that they have lost on the road, to fall a game behind Kansas State and Baylor for first place in the league standings. Baylor is the one team Kansas has actually beaten on the road, and while Kansas State has been better in the last three weeks, this is still a team that is capable of getting smoked by the dumpster fire that is Texas A&M
Hell, at this very moment, nearly 50 percent through conference play, the team that KenPom is projecting to win the Big 12 — Iowa State — currently sits in fifth place. If Bill Self can get this team to 12-6 in the league, that might be enough to win a share of the conference title.
But it doesn’t change the fact that the Jayhawks have some major issues right now, and there does not appear to be an easy fix.
What is wrong with Kansas?
Let’s break it all down.
1. THE MARCUS GARRETT CONUNDRUM
The crux of the issue for Kansas is Marcus Garrett.
A 6-foot-5, 195 pound sophomore, Garrett is legitimately one of the best and most versatile defenders in college basketball, the perfect piece defensively as Kansas has been forced to revert back to the small-ball movement that has taken over the program the last three seasons. He can defend any position on the perimeter, and he’s tough enough that he shouldn’t get totally overrun by bigger defenders.
The rest of the KU perimeter rotation consists of freshmen and a senior that has the consistency of a freshman. Self needs Garrett out there.
The problem is that Garrett can be a non-entity on the offensive end of the floor. He had a three-game stretch where he averaged 17 points prior to Saturday’s loss at Kentucky, but those three games were the three highest-scoring games of his career. Self’s ability to scheme Garrett into dribble-handoffs that allowed him to turn a corner and get downhill was not going to last forever. In losses to Kentucky and Texas, Garrett was a combined 2-for-13 from the field.
The reason this is such a problem for Kansas is that it allows opponents to play two bigs against them without getting burned by more talented guards on the other end of the floor. Think about it like this: In 2016-17, Kansas’ perimeter attack consisted of Frank Mason, Devonte’ Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk and Josh Jackson, with Jackson playing the four. All four of those guys are now playing in the NBA. Last season, Graham and Mykhailiuk were flanked by Malik Newman and Lagerald Vick for much of the year.
If you tried to hide a big body on any of those guys, you’d be getting burned.
That forced bigger teams to matchup with them.
That’s not the case this season.
Neither Kentucky nor Texas even pretended to be worried about Garrett on the perimeter:
This leads us to the second part of the problem.
2. QUENTIN GRIMES AND LAGERALD VICK HAVE NOT BEEN GOOD ENOUGH
I’m not exactly breaking news here, but this is becoming as big of a problem as Garrett’s offense for Bill Self.
The secret is out on Vick, and while he has a reputation for being a player that is, shall we say, moody, I do think that part of the issue he’s facing right now is that he is the only guy that opposing defenses are worried about on the perimeter. As good as he was early in the season, the truth is that he is essentially a tough-shot maker, a lob-catcher and a floor-spacer. Relying on him to go and get 30 to save Kansas on a night where the rest of the offense gets bogged down was never going to last. The only reason that we didn’t have to have this conversation about Kansas back in November was because Vick went for 33 against Vermont, 32 against Louisiana, 29 in an overtime win against Stanford and 27 against Villanova. The Jayhawks trailed in the second half in three of those four games and dug themselves a 12 point first half hole in the fourth.
Think about it like this: Last season, Kansas shot 40.1 percent from three — which was tenth nationally — which is what allowed Udoka Azubuike so much freedom in the paint. You couldn’t help off anyone.
That is decidedly not the case this year:
Dedric Lawson is the Kansas all-american this season.
And because their perimeter has been so ineffective, the result is that it is becoming easier and easier for teams to scheme Dedric Lawson right out of the game.
Which leads to the obvious question: What if Kansas just plays Ochai Agbaji in place of Marcus Garrett?
Eventually, that may be the answer, particularly if Agbaji’s performance on Tuesday night is who he will be the rest of the season.
But it’s important to remember that he disappeared for two weeks after he exploded on the scene in his first two games. Agbaji, as talented as he is, is still a freshman that has played a grand total of 147 minutes in seven games as a collegian. Grimes, another freshman, has not exactly been a modicum of consistency himself. Neither has Vick, and that’s to say nothing of the fact that we don’t know whether or not any of those three are A) Tough enough defensively to be able to guard up, or B) Going to win the matchup at the four more often than Garrett.
And that leads me to the single biggest problem facing this Kansas team.
3. IT IS HARD TO WIN WHEN YOUR ROSTER ISN’T LOADED WITH NBA TALENT
Who on this Kansas roster is going to play in the NBA, let alone be a first round pick or a potential star at the next level?
Seriously.
Let’s talk through it:
Grimes probably will. At the very least, he’ll get drafted. But he’s been such a mess this season that he’s gone from being a guy thought of as a potential top ten pick to a player that might end up returning to school for his sophomore season.
Lawson is going to get a shot at the next level because of his size and skill level, but he’s a slow-footed, below-the-rim forward that is shooting 28.2 percent from three this season after shooting 27 percent from three his last season in Memphis. That’s pretty much the opposite of pace and space.
Vick was run out of the Kansas program during the offseason, but he had to beg his way back onto the roster because his pro prospects were so limited.
Dotson has been a pest defensively and has shown all the toughness in the world, but at this point in his development, he’s a defender and a player that can do some damage when he gets going down hill. He’s not yet a point guard that makes the players around him better.
Should we even bother mentioning the other KU big men? The reason that Self has been forced to play small this year is because David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot can’t replicate the interior presence of Azubuike, who himself is a relic of the NBA’s past.
Frankly, Agbaji is probably the best longterm prospect on the roster, and he has a long way to go to get to where he needs to be to seriously consider the NBA.
At the end of the day, talent is going to win, and Kansas just doesn’t have enough of it.
That’s why they are in a bad spot, but the saving grace for this group is that no one else in the Big 12 looks like they are much better.
Texas Tech can guard but they can’t score. Kansas State is basically a poor-man’s version of Texas Tech. Baylor lost Tristan Clark, who was their best player this season, and Jake Lindsay. I’m not sure Texas has the goods to get it done.
Iowa State is the team that would scare me, but they’ve already played Kansas twice, they’re heavily reliant on youth and trusting them means trusting that Cam Lard and Lindell Wigginton figure things out. There’s not guarantee that happens.
For my money, this Kansas team is as bad as any in recent memory. The only year that contends was the 2015, better known as the Cliff Alexander Experience, but even then, the Jayhawks had Wayne Selden and Kelly Oubre playing alongside breakout star Frank Mason.
Then again, Kansas seems to find a way to win the Big 12 even when they aren’t the best team. We wouldn’t even be having this conversation if Texas Tech’s Keenan Evans hadn’t broken his toe last February.
But he did.
And here we are.
Once again wondering what rabbit Bill Self is going to pull out of his hat to save the streak this time.
Tuesday’s Things To Know: Kansas loses again, Nebraska losing luster and Kentucky ramping up
It was a great night of hoops with a bunch of ranked teams on the road and plenty of important games for conference races and high-level NCAA tournament seeding. Here are the highlights from Tuesday’s action:
IS THE BIG 12 UP FOR GRABS?
We’ve been here before.
You tend to get repeats after 14 years, after all. That’s a lot of time to go without new material. There’s been mid-season cliffhangers before, only for the finale to finish the same. With Kansas winning the Big 12.
After the 11th-ranked Jayhawks lost their second-straight and third of four games in a 73-63 setback at Texas on Tuesday, maybe – just maybe – that teaser may actually foreshadow a different ending. Or death still waits for us all, taxes stay due April 15th and the sun will come up tomorrow to better illuminate Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown.
But maybe not.
The evidence is starting to pile up that these Jayhawks may not have what it takes to extend the program’s run of Big 12 championships to 15 in a row. It starts with personnel.
Dedric Lawson is awesome. The Memphis transfer has absolutely lived up to the sky-high expectations that followed him from his hometown to Lawrence. He’s putting up 19.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game while shooting 52 percent from the floor. He is exactly the caliber of player that Jayhawks so often have rode to a Big 12 championship – and more.
The problem seems to be everybody else.
There’s no Frank Mason, Josh Jackson, Joel Embiid, Devonte Graham, Wayne Selden, Andrew Wiggins, Svi Mykhailiuk or any of the multitudes of players that Kansas has had either as co-stars or members of a highly-capable supporting cast. Udoka Azubuike probably would have been that alongside Lawson in what would have been a monster of a frontcourt, but he’s on the bench with a season-ending wrist injury. Maybe Silivio De Sousa could have been that guy, but he’s in NCAA eligibility limbo.
Lagerald Vick has shown glimpses of being the type of player that can help lead Kansas, but he’s also prone to clunker performances and doesn’t have the take-over-the-game mentality of guys like Mason or Graham of recent years. Cal transfer Charlie Moore hasn’t provided the boost many expected while five-star freshmen Quinton Grimes and Devon Dotson have had their moments, but no one is going to be mistaking them for Duke’s freshmen foursome as the no-doubt, one-and-done, All-American freshmen they’d need to be to truly elevate the Jayhawks. Marcus Garrett, KJ Lawson and Mitch Lightfoot are hardly the answer for major production, either.
The pieces are there, though. Even considering Azubuike, we all looked at this roster in November and were enamored with the talent and experience. It could all still click into place. Would it really be all that surprising to see Grimes or Dotson mature into their five-star hype? Or Vick embracing his final months of college with improved consistency? The answer to that is not totally, but it doesn’t become more likely the longer Kansas languishes in this area between good and really good. Especially in the Big 12, where really good – and maybe great – is what it’s going to take to win the conference. Iowa State, Texas Tech, Kansas State and maybe even Baylor look capable of pushing this thing to the brink.
Maybe Bill Self will solve the personnel shortcomings with scheme, finding a way to squeeze enough offense out of a team that isn’t particularly strong shooting 3s, taking care of the ball or hitting the offensive glass while making the defense truly elite. He’s done some remarkable work in his tenure at Kansas. Just look at last year’s Final Four team. Plus, all the Jayhawks’ losses have come on the road, so it’s possible the schedule is simply as big a part of this as anything.
Kansas’ streak has been in peril before. There have been true threats to their crown – they’ve even shared a couple during this run. The Jayhawks still have Allen Fieldhouse in their corner and the Big 12 always seems to cannibalize itself in just the perfect way to clear the path for Kansas. That’s probably what will happen again this season.
Right?
NEBRASKA IS FADING
It wasn’t too long ago that Nebraska was basking in some well-deserved spotlight. Tim Miles’ team started the season 11-2 with wins over Seton Hall, Clemson, Creighton, Illinois and Oklahoma State with its only setbacks coming on a neutral to Texas Tech and at Minnesota. Things looked to be good in Lincoln after a nice season a year ago was derailed by a Big Ten that wasn’t good enough to deliver enough quality opponents to help the Huskers’ NCAA tournament resume after a non-conference schedule that was highlighted – which feels like a generous designation – by a home win against Boston College.
It’s now starting to all fall apart.
The Huskers dropped their fourth straight and sixth of eight in a 62-51 loss to Wisconsin on their home floor to fall to 13-8 overall and 3-7 in the B1G.
The calendar hasn’t yet flipped to February, but it’s hard to view Nebraska at anything other than a critical juncture of their season. They’ve got the Illini in Champaign on Saturday followed by No. 21 Maryland at home and then No. 17 Purdue in West Lafayette. The schedule then eases up some with Minnesota and Northwestern at home before a trip to Penn State, but the homestretch looks daunting with Purdue, Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa the final four games.
There’s opportunity there, but a much smaller margin for error than Nebraska would have liked given how strong its non-conference work was. If they can’t pull out of this nosedive, they’re looking at a fifth-straight year and sixth in seven without an NCAA tournament under Miles.
KENTUCKY IS A BUZZSAW RIGHT NOW
That embarrassing loss to Duke in the Champion’s Classic seems like a million years ago. At least all the takes about Kentucky taking a step back seem like they were about a different team.
The Wildcats won their seventh-straight game Tuesday, following up Saturday’s win over Kansas with an absolute beatdown of an 87-52 defeat of Vanderbilt. They shot 55.6 percent from the floor and connected on 10 of 17 (58.8 percent) from 3-point range. P.J. Washington had 26 points and 12 rebounds.
Kentucky has it absolutely rolling right now, beating good teams like Auburn, Kansas and Mississippi State while dominating inferior ones like Vandy. John Calipari’s teams have often had a knack for figuring things out around this time of the season, and suddenly the Wildcats are starting to look like they might be a part of that club.
P.J. Washington Scores 26 As No. 7 Kentucky Routs Vandy 87-52
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — P.J. Washington had a double-double by halftime and finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds as seventh-ranked Kentucky routed Vanderbilt 87-52 Tuesday night for the Wildcats’ seventh straight victory.
Kentucky (17-3, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) also won its sixth consecutive in this series with coach John Calipari perfect so far against Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew.
The Wildcats came to Memorial Gym after their toughest stretch since the 2015 NCAA Tournament and the end of the 2005-06 regular season, during which they beat three straight ranked opponents, capped by a win over Kansas last weekend. They kicked off a two-game road swing through the SEC in dominating fashion.
Vanderbilt pulled within 12-10 on a 3-pointer by Aaron Nesmith with 13:50 left, and then Kentucky finished the half by outscoring the Commodores 33-5 for a 45-15 halftime lead. The Commodores barely outscored their 14 turnovers, which Kentucky turned into 16 points.
The Wildcats also smothered Vanderbilt in the paint, and the Commodores couldn’t knock down anything from outside either.
Washington had 18 points and 10 rebounds by halftime, allowing Kentucky to cruise through the second half. Nick Richards finished with 14 points, Tyler Herro added 12 points and Keldon Johnson scored 11.
Vanderbilt (9-11, 0-7) has lost eight straight, the Commodores’ longest since a nine-game skid in 2002-03.
Saben Lee led the Commodores with 15 points, Matt Ryan had 12 and Aaron Nesmith scored 11. Freshman Simisola Shittu had his first scoreless game this season, missing all five of his shots.
The Wildcats didn’t ease up in the second half, knocking down their first three shots from beyond the arc. Keldon Johnson connected 15 seconds into the half for Kentucky’s biggest lead of the game at 48-15. Kentucky led by as much as 38 just past the midway point of the half.
The biggest question was whether Vanderbilt could match the 47 points it scored in a loss at Rupp Arena on Jan. 12, and it did that when Ryan knocked down a 3 with 1:08 left. Kentucky answered with a couple big dunks to its fans’ delight.
BIG PICTURE
Kentucky: The Wildcats now have held five of their past six opponents below 64 points and to 40 percent or less shooting. They also have held Vanderbilt to its two lowest-scoring games this season.
Vanderbilt: Drew has been hoping that his Commodores would settle into new roles after losing freshman point guard Darius Garland, who withdrew from school after a season-ending knee injury to prepare for the NBA draft. Instead, the Commodores lost to their third ranked opponent in four games, looking nothing like the team that took top-ranked Tennessee to overtime six nights ago.