Player of the Year Power Rankings: Zion Williamson has become normalized

By Rob DausterJan 29, 2019, 11:11 AM EST
1. ZION WILLIAMSON, Duke

I feel like we’ve reached a point with Zion Williamson where the ridiculous things that he is doing on a nightly basis have become normalized.

Take last night for example. In Monday’s win over Notre Dame, Zion had three of the most ridiculous and impressive defensive plays that I have seen him make this season while also putting together a couple of moves on the offense end of the floor that make it quite clear that his future as an NBA player — where spacing will almost never be an issue — is incredibly bright.

And my twitter feed never blew up.

The highlight shows weren’t smothered with clips of the incredible athleticism that was on display.

Have we reached a point where the only way we can get excited by Zion Williamson is when he dribbles through four defenders and dunks on a 7-footer?

I hope not.

Check these clips out, they’re unreal:

2. GRANT WILLIAMS, Tennessee

Since the last time we checked in on Grant Williams, he had 19 points and four assists in a blowout win over West Virginia and put up a career-high 43 points on 10-for-15 shooting to go along with eight boards, four blocks and two assists as the Vols landed a come-from-behind win that will go down as the statement game from Williams in his Player of the Year campaign.

He’s going to need three or four more of those if he wants a real chance at beating out Williamson for the award, but it doesn’t make what he did any less impressive.

3. MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette

Howard is averaging 24.6 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 boards. He’s shooting 43.4 percent from three on more than eight attempts per game. He’s a 91 percent free throw shooter, and he’s done things like score 53 points in a road win, pop off for 45 points in wins over Kansas State and Buffalo and put up 31 points and four assists in a come-from-behind win at Xavier on Saturday.

Should I mention that Marquette is also a top ten team?

4. JA MORANT, Murray State

Playing against the second-best team in the Ohio Valley, a team that has already won at UCLA this season, Morant rolled his ankle in the first two minutes against Belmont and still managed to put up 20 points, nine assists and four boards despite a 13 point loss.

And then there’s this: Morant is averaging 24.1 points, 10.5 assists and 5.6 boards this season. In basketball reference’s database, which extends back to the 1992-93 season, no one has ever done that.

5. CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State

As crazy as it sounds, I think that Winston’s performance in Michigan State’s loss at Purdue said more about what he has been doing this season than any other performance this year. In Michigan State’s worst performance of the season, on a day where the Spartans were playing their third game of the week and their second road game in four days, in a game where Purdue’s best defender — Nojel Eastern — spent the afternoon draped over Winston like the layer of snow currently enveloping the midwest, Winston still managed to churn out 23 points, eight assists and seven boards with just three turnovers while shooting 7-for-14 from the floor, 4-for-7 from three and leading Michigan State’s comeback.

6. DEDRIC LAWSON, Kansas

Lawson finished with 20 points, 15 boards and a pair of assists, but Kansas lost in Rupp Arena on Saturday in large part due to the fact that Lawson was man-handled in the paint by the combination of Reid Travis and P.J. Washington.

7. ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin

On Saturday, in a game that seemingly got no attention nationally, Happ finished with 13 points, 12 boards, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals. Happ really is a consistent jumper away from being a terrific NBA player.

Here’s a wild Happ stat for you: He’s shooting 48.8 percent from the free throw line this season, which is a career-worst for him. He is a career 55.4 percent free throw shooter, but as a freshman he actually shot 64.3 percent. He made 27 of his first 32 free throws as a freshman. Since then, he’s shot just 53 percent from the charity stripe.

8. R.J. BARRETT, Duke

The knock on Barrett this season is that he’s been too inefficient. This came to a head against Syracuse when he shot 8-for-30 from the floor and 4-for-17 from three. It’s worth noting, then, that in the four games since that loss, Barrett is shooting 47.3 percent from the floor.

9. JARRETT CULVER, Texas Tech

Culver’s efficiency has come back to earth in recent weeks. He’s not shooting the way he did earlier in the year, his turnovers are up and his assists are down. Part of the reason for this? He hasn’t been as demanding as he should be given the role he plays, and because the Red Raiders don’t have much of a supporting cast around him, defenses have been able to key on him more and more.

10. SOMEONE, Virginia or Gonzaga

These two teams play drastically different styles — Gonzaga is one of the fastest teams in the country while Virginia is the slowest team — but the one thing that they have in common is that there is no clear-cut “best” player on either roster. De’Andre Hunter is the best pro prospect for Virginia, but Ty Jerome might actually be their best player this year while Kyle Guy is the team’s leading scorer. We can say the same thing with the Zags, who are infinitely better thanks to the defense that gets played by Brandon Clarke but who run their offense through their Japanese star Rui Hachimura.

IN THE MIX: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech), Jordan Caroline (Nevada), Carsen Edwards (Purdue), Charles Matthews (Michigan), Shamorie Ponds (St. John’s)

Bubble Banter: The margins on the cut line are as fine as ever

AP Photo/Ben McKeown
By Rob DausterJan 29, 2019, 12:15 PM EST
I wanted to take a second today to walk you through just how fine the margins are on the bubble right now.

Let’s start with N.C. State. The Wolfpack, depending on where you look, are somewhere are a No. 7 or No. 8 seed right now. Our Dave Ommen has them slotted in an 8-9 game, which seems a bit low for a team that is currently sitting at No. 23 in the AP Poll. It makes sense, however, when you take a closer look at their resume — the Wolfpack have just one Q1 win this season and their non-conference SOS is an abysmal 349th out of 353 teams.

The one Q1 win that N.C. State has landed came against Auburn at home. The Tigers have lost three in a row themselves and, as of Tuesday, were sitting at 0-5 in Q1 games. They won’t get a chance to improve on that mark until Feb. 9th when they pay a visit to LSU. Auburn’s best win — and their only top 50 win of the year — came on the fourth day of the season, when they beat Washington at home. Washington has not beaten a top 50 team this year. Their two best wins of the season came last week, when they swept the Oregon schools on the road, and with the way the Ducks have been trending of late, there’s no guarantee that they will finish the year as a top 75 team and thus a Q1 win.

Ommen has Washington, like N.C. State, has a No. 8 seed and Auburn slotted in as a No. 9 seed, which is why it’s so hard to rule anyone out of the NCAA tournament picture at this point. Hell, UCF played their first Q1 opponent on Sunday, lost by 20 points on the road and they are the third team out of the field.

It isn’t going to take much for anyone to play their way from the wrong side of the cut-line into the tournament.

Just ask Baylor.

The Bears have won five in a row and six of their last seven, beating the likes of Iowa State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma (on the road by 30) to vault themselves fairly comfortably into the field despite having possibly the two worst losses of any potential at-large team in Stephen F. Austin (277) and Texas Southern (233), both at home.

Anyway, here are tonight’s games:

GAMES LEFT TO PLAY

No. 3 Virginia at No. 23 N.C. STATE (NET: 27, SOS: 278), 7:00 p.m.
No. 11 Kansas at TEXAS (NET: 44, SOS: 3), 7:00 p.m.
NORTHWESTERN (NET: , SOS: ) at No. 21 Maryland, 7:00 p.m.
LIPSCOMB (NET: 40, SOS: 55) at Liberty, 7:00 p.m.
No. 24 Wisconsin at NEBRASKA (NET: 24, SOS: 68), 8:00 p.m.
No. 22 Mississippi State at ALABAMA (NET: 43, SOS: 18), 8:30 p.m.
OHIO STATE (NET: 37, SOS: 44) at No. 5 Michigan, 9:00 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (NET: 62, SOS: 66) at Clemson, 9:00 p.m.

Monday’s Things To Know: Baylor keeps winning, Duke dominates and Texas Tech finds Jarrett Culver some help

Photo by John Weast/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 28, 2019, 11:47 PM EST
There wasn’t much in the way of high-profile matchups or huge upsets Monday, but that doesn’t mean you don’t need to catch up on the important action – and trash talking – from across the country. Here’s what you need to know, starting Baylor being…pretty good?

BAYLOR IS GOOD AND NO ONE KNOWS HOW

No one thought Baylor would be particularly good this season. In fact, most thought they’d be bad, having lost the two best players – Manu Lecomte and Jo Lual-Acuil – off a team that wasn’t all that good a year ago. It wasn’t just media punditry, either. The Big 12’s coaches voted the Bears ninth in the league preseason poll.

So pretty much everyone was expecting Scott Drew’s team to languish through this season, and for the select few, probably none outside Waco, Texas or without a Baylor degree framed on their wall, that actually had some hope, they certainly let go of those dreams when Tristan Clark, this year’s team’s best player, was lost for the season with a knee injury early this month. Surely, that would extinguish any hope of a meaningful season for Baylor.

Well, Baylor just absolutely stomped Oklahoma, 77-47, in Norman on Monday night to win its fifth-straight game and improve to 5-2 in the Big 12, which, would you seriously look at this, is tied for the best record in the conference. It’s honestly amazing – the team picked to finish next-to-last lost its best player and now has the best record in the league almost halfway through the schedule.

If you’re still making Scott Drew Can’t Coach jokes, you really, really need to stop. He’s the Big 12 coach of the year right now, and probably will move into the national discussion if things keep moving in the same direction.

The Bears have morphed into – I kid you not – the Big 12’s best offense during league play, per KenPom. They’re grabbing about 40 percent of their own misses to help offset so-so shooting while hoisting 41.9 percent of their attempts from 3-point range. They’re also assisting on better than 60 percent of their buckets. Makai Mason, whose foot injury made him a true mystery before the season, is shooting 38.6 percent from 3-point range during Big 12 play while King McClure and Mario Kegler have helped fill the void over the last month.

So the question here is how real is this? The offensive rebounding, which is powering the offense, seems sustainable given Drew’s teams are always great on the boards. The defense is suspect, though, with Big 12 opponents clocking in at a league-worst 53.9 percent effective field goal percentage. The Bears’ opponents are making 40 percent of their 3s. Not great. Still, though, the Bears’ schedule seems awfully well set up for them to keep the momentum. They’ve got TCU at home this weekend before a trip to Texas, which has lost five of six. Then it’s home dates with Kansas State and the Sooners again. It’s really not too hard to see them at 9-2 or 8-3 there, is it? You get there by the second week of February in the Big 12, and the NCAA tournament seems attainable with just another win or two, no problem.

We’ll see if this magic evaporates, but given what we’ve seen already from Baylor, it would almost be more surprising to see the Bears collapse than it has been to see them get here.

As for Oklahoma, not exactly an ideal way to follow up a 31-point win against Vanderbilt. The team that spent November and December piling up a great resume now has home losses to Kansas State and Baylor along with road Ls to Kansas, Texas Tech and Texas. It’s hard to make sense of the Sooners, but their upcoming stretch (at West Virginia, vs. Iowa State, vs. Texas Tech, at Baylor, at TCU) should rectify that.

DUKE ROLLS

GIven how the highlight reel dunks have become commonplace and the presumption is he’ll go No. 1 in June’s NBA draft, sometimes you can lose sight of how good Duke’s Zion Williamson is. Look at what the freshman did in the Blue Devils’ 83-61 thrashing of Notre Dame in South Bend.

Williamson made 10 of 12 shots from the floor, including his only 3-point attempt, had nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 36 minutes. It’s wild what he’s doing, and even wilder that games like this aren’t all that noteworthy any more.

TEXAS TECH BUILDS MOMENTUM

You could be forgiven if your faith in Texas Tech had hobbled over the last couple weeks. That 4-0 start to the Big 12 looked a whole lot less impressive after the Red Raiders dropped three-straight – at home to Iowa State and then at Baylor and Kansas State – followed by a “meh” win at home against Arkansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Texas Tech took a step toward rebuilding that trust Monday.

The 16th-ranked Red Raiders took care of business in Lubbock against TCU with an 84-65 win in which they controlled the game essentially from start to finish.

Undoubtedly the best sign for Chris Beard and Co. was an offense that didn’t rely on Jarrett Culver to do literally everything. Culver, whose usage rate of 32.3 percent is the highest in the Big 12 during conference play, got a ton of help against the Horned Frogs with Matt Mooney scoring 18, Tariq Owens 17 and Davide Moretti 11. Culver still got his with 18 points but the fact that he was 0-6 from 3-point range didn’t haunt the Raiders with the rest of the team going 9-15 from distance.

Culver is going to have to do the bulk of the work for the Texas Tech offense this year – that’s just reality – but if the likes of Mooney, Owens and Moretti can chip in with regularity, that’s going to ease things on the Red Raiders and put way less pressure on Culver to be great and the Texas Tech defense to be near-perfect.

No. 16 Texas Tech Ends three-game Big 12 Slide 84-65 Over TCU

Photo by John Weast/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 28, 2019, 11:46 PM EST
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jarrett Culver scored 12 of his 18 points after halftime, including two punctuating dunks in the closing minutes, and No. 16 Texas Tech snapped a three-game Big 12 losing streak with an 84-65 win over TCU on Monday night.

The Red Raiders (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) had their biggest lead after Tariq Owens blocked a shot that was rebounded by Davide Moretti, who worked the ball up the court before a lob pass to Culver for an emphatic slam that made it 80-60 with 3:16 left. Culver had another dunk after that.

Matt Mooney also had 18 points for Texas Tech, which lost three Big 12 games in a row before a win over Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday night. Owens had 17 points while Moretti finished with 11 points and seven assists.

Texas Tech had dropped two spots from 14th in the new AP poll earlier Monday.

Kouat Noi had 16 points for TCU (15-5, 3-4), while Desmond Bane scored all 13 of his points after halftime. Kendric Davis and Kevin Samuel, both freshmen, had 10 points. Samuel also had 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double.

Texas Tech started the game with Mooney’s alley-oop pass to Owens for a dunk. Noi then scored six in a row before Tech’s 8-0 run that put them ahead to stay — and was capped when Owens banked in a 3-pointer.

The Red Raiders had a 37-18 lead after Moretti hit consecutive 3s. After TCU cut into the gap a bit, Tech took a 43-27 hafltime lead when Moretti had a defensive rebound and Culver then drove nearly the length of the court for a buzzer-beating layup.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs have won their last seven Big 12 home games, dating back to last season, but are 0-4 on the road in conference this season. The last two have been double-digit losses.

Texas Tech: An encouraging offensive performance for the Red Raiders with four players scoring in double figures while shooting 54 percent (32 of 59) overall — and 43 percent (9 of 21) on 3-pointers. They had 43 points at halftime — just two points less than they had overall a week ago in a 58-45 loss at Kansas State.

UP NEXT

TCU plays another road game without leaving Texas. The Horned Frogs play Saturday night at Baylor.

Texas Tech is on the road for three of its first four games, starting Saturday at No. 11 Kansas.

Zion Williamson powers No. 1 Duke past Notre Dame

AP Photo/Gerry Broome
Associated PressJan 28, 2019, 10:02 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 26 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots, and fellow freshmen RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish combined for another 30 points as No. 2 Duke rolled to an 83-61 victory over Notre Dame on Monday night.

Williamson made 10 of 12 shots from the field for the Blue Devils, who were in control all the way.

Duke (18-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its fourth straight game while sending the Fighting Irish (11-10, 1-7) to their sixth straight loss.

Barrett tallied 17 points for the Devils to go with nine rebounds. Reddish had 13 points.

John Mooney scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Notre Dame. It was his seventh consecutive double-double.

Prentiss Hubb added 13 points and T.J. Gibbs 12 for the Irish.

Duke, which led by as many 24 points in the second half, was up 46-28 by halftime.

The Blue Devils roared to a 17-2 lead in the opening six minutes, with Williamson scoring nine points during the spree, and were up 26-7 by the time 10 minutes had elapsed.

Notre Dame trimmed its deficit under double digits just once, at 32-23. The Blue Devils’ immediate response to that was a 10-0 run over a span of 2:22.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils moved into sole possession of the lead in the hotly contested ACC for the moment by virtue of their seventh league win. No. 3 Virginia (6-1), No. 15 Louisville (6-1) and No. 9 North Carolina (5-1) each have one league loss as well, and all were idle Monday. Duke still has road assignments remaining against each of those other three clubs, plus a home date with the Tar Heels.

Notre Dame: Teetering at just over .500, the Irish are in danger of missing out on postseason for just the second time during coach Mike Brey’s 19 years in South Bend. ND has made 12 NCAA Tournament appearances and five in the NIT under Brey. The lone time his Irish were shut out of either was in 2014, when the team closed at 15-17.

UP NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils step outside the ACC for one last time this regular season when they host St. John’s on Saturday. The Red Storm are 15-5, but have lost four of five.

Notre Dame: The Irish visit Boston College on Saturday. The Eagles (11-7, 2-4) account for ND’s lone ACC win, 69-66 on Jan. 12 at Notre Dame.

Penny Hardaway: “A little jealousy from a lot of these coaches around the country”

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 28, 2019, 9:36 PM EST
Memphis is having a relatively mediocre and less-than-noteworthy season isn’t stopping Penny Hardaway from making news.

Last month, it was going after Tennessee’s Rick Barnes. Now, it’s coaches all around the country.

“I’m getting used to this as a coach because it’s a little jealousy from a lot of these coaches around the country,” Hardaway said Monday, per The Associated Press. “I do understand that because we are NBA players trying to come back, and we didn’t have any experience as college coaches. So we didn’t quote, unquote, ‘Pay our dues.’ So the coaches and their so-called boys that are in the media they’re going to always throw jabs at us.”

The remarks come after former Houston coach Tom Penders took issue with Hardaway saying his Tigers could play with any team in the country after they beat UCF this weekend, according to Geoff Calkins of the Daily Memphian. Memphis is now 13-7 overall and 5-2 in the AAC with losses to Temple and Houston.

“Woah! Beat Houston before you make such a statement,” Penders tweeted. “Houston would be a much better measuring stick. What is UCF’s March Madness record? I love Penny but he just put a target on his own back if Memphis doesn’t make the NCAA Tournament. Be happy about a nice home win!”

It’s a relatively mild statement, but that didn’t really stop Hardaway from essentially going scorched-earth with his response.

“For sure, I definitely feel like there’s a target on my back,” Hardaway said. “There’s a lot of people that don’t want me to succeed because it’s going to look like an NBA guy came back with no experience and won so of course I relish in that.”

Hardaway may be overstating the situation some given Memphis hasn’t actually done a lot of winning yet in his first season at the helm, but it’s hard not to believe that sentiment does exist to some extent. Guys who grind at outposts and lower levels all around the country trying to get a job half as good as Memphis probably don’t love seeing a high school coach (who happens to be an NBA icon, but no matter) swoop in and get a plum gig. The fact that he can get a player like five-star recruit James Wiseman probably makes the bigger names in the sport take notice, too.

The more notable thing here, though, is simply the fact Hardaway isn’t shying away from the spotlight or controversy. Nor should he. If people don’t like that he got the Memphis job, that’s their issue. Being an NBA all-star and a player in the high school and grassroots circuit means you don’t have to go the traditional route. It’s probably fair to say conventional rules don’t apply if Chris Rock voices your alter ego, either. Them’s the breaks, fellas.

Ultimately, Hardaway is going to be judged by his results. We saw it at Iowa State with Fred Hoiberg, who had no coaching experience and wound up on an NBA bench five years later after a Sweet 16 and two Big 12 tournament titles. We’ve seen mixed results at St. John’s with Chris Mullin, and we’ll see at Georgetown with Patrick Ewing (though he certainly paid his dues on NBA benches for years).

The bottom line here is that Hardaway isn’t going to shy away from anything or anyone. That’s something you’re afforded when you’re a legend at your school and had the NBA career Hardaway put together. Who knows if it’ll eventually make Memphis into the winner he wants, but it sure has been entertaining to start. Imagine if they actually start winning some games. Doesn’t feel like Hardaway will need Rock to voice his trash talk for this second career.