AP Photo/James Crisp

P.J. Washington Scores 26 As No. 7 Kentucky Routs Vandy 87-52

Associated PressJan 29, 2019, 11:51 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — P.J. Washington had a double-double by halftime and finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds as seventh-ranked Kentucky routed Vanderbilt 87-52 Tuesday night for the Wildcats’ seventh straight victory.

Kentucky (17-3, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) also won its sixth consecutive in this series with coach John Calipari perfect so far against Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew.

The Wildcats came to Memorial Gym after their toughest stretch since the 2015 NCAA Tournament and the end of the 2005-06 regular season, during which they beat three straight ranked opponents, capped by a win over Kansas last weekend. They kicked off a two-game road swing through the SEC in dominating fashion.

Vanderbilt pulled within 12-10 on a 3-pointer by Aaron Nesmith with 13:50 left, and then Kentucky finished the half by outscoring the Commodores 33-5 for a 45-15 halftime lead. The Commodores barely outscored their 14 turnovers, which Kentucky turned into 16 points.

The Wildcats also smothered Vanderbilt in the paint, and the Commodores couldn’t knock down anything from outside either.

Washington had 18 points and 10 rebounds by halftime, allowing Kentucky to cruise through the second half. Nick Richards finished with 14 points, Tyler Herro added 12 points and Keldon Johnson scored 11.

Vanderbilt (9-11, 0-7) has lost eight straight, the Commodores’ longest since a nine-game skid in 2002-03.

Saben Lee led the Commodores with 15 points, Matt Ryan had 12 and Aaron Nesmith scored 11. Freshman Simisola Shittu had his first scoreless game this season, missing all five of his shots.

The Wildcats didn’t ease up in the second half, knocking down their first three shots from beyond the arc. Keldon Johnson connected 15 seconds into the half for Kentucky’s biggest lead of the game at 48-15. Kentucky led by as much as 38 just past the midway point of the half.

The biggest question was whether Vanderbilt could match the 47 points it scored in a loss at Rupp Arena on Jan. 12, and it did that when Ryan knocked down a 3 with 1:08 left. Kentucky answered with a couple big dunks to its fans’ delight.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats now have held five of their past six opponents below 64 points and to 40 percent or less shooting. They also have held Vanderbilt to its two lowest-scoring games this season.

Vanderbilt: Drew has been hoping that his Commodores would settle into new roles after losing freshman point guard Darius Garland, who withdrew from school after a season-ending knee injury to prepare for the NBA draft. Instead, the Commodores lost to their third ranked opponent in four games, looking nothing like the team that took top-ranked Tennessee to overtime six nights ago.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Visits Florida on Saturday.

Vanderbilt: Visits Missouri on Saturday night.

Tuesday’s Things To Know: Kansas loses again, Nebraska losing luster and Kentucky ramping up

Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 30, 2019, 12:20 AM EST
It was a great night of hoops with a bunch of ranked teams on the road and plenty of important games for conference races and high-level NCAA tournament seeding. Here are the highlights from Tuesday’s action:

IS THE BIG 12 UP FOR GRABS?

We’ve been here before.

You tend to get repeats after 14 years, after all. That’s a lot of time to go without new material. There’s been mid-season cliffhangers before, only for the finale to finish the same. With Kansas winning the Big 12.

After the 11th-ranked Jayhawks lost their second-straight and third of four games in a 73-63 setback at Texas on Tuesday, maybe – just maybe – that teaser may actually foreshadow a different ending. Or death still waits for us all, taxes stay due April 15th and the sun will come up tomorrow to better illuminate Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown.

But maybe not.

The evidence is starting to pile up that these Jayhawks may not have what it takes to extend the program’s run of Big 12 championships to 15 in a row. It starts with personnel.

Dedric Lawson is awesome. The Memphis transfer has absolutely lived up to the sky-high expectations that followed him from his hometown to Lawrence. He’s putting up 19.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game while shooting 52 percent from the floor. He is exactly the caliber of player that Jayhawks so often have rode to a Big 12 championship – and more.

The problem seems to be everybody else.

There’s no Frank Mason, Josh Jackson, Joel Embiid, Devonte Graham, Wayne Selden, Andrew Wiggins, Svi Mykhailiuk or any of the multitudes of players that Kansas has had either as co-stars or members of a highly-capable supporting cast. Udoka Azubuike probably would have been that alongside Lawson in what would have been a monster of a frontcourt, but he’s on the bench with a season-ending wrist injury. Maybe Silivio De Sousa could have been that guy, but he’s in NCAA eligibility limbo.

Lagerald Vick has shown glimpses of being the type of player that can help lead Kansas, but he’s also prone to clunker performances and doesn’t have the take-over-the-game mentality of guys like Mason or Graham of recent years. Cal transfer Charlie Moore hasn’t provided the boost many expected while five-star freshmen Quinton Grimes and Devon Dotson have had their moments, but no one is going to be mistaking them for Duke’s freshmen foursome as the no-doubt, one-and-done, All-American freshmen they’d need to be to truly elevate the Jayhawks. Marcus Garrett, KJ Lawson and Mitch Lightfoot are hardly the answer for major production, either.

The pieces are there, though. Even considering Azubuike, we all looked at this roster in November and were enamored with the talent and experience. It could all still click into place. Would it really be all that surprising to see Grimes or Dotson mature into their five-star hype? Or Vick embracing his final months of college with improved consistency? The answer to that is not totally, but it doesn’t become more likely the longer Kansas languishes in this area between good and really good. Especially in the Big 12, where really good – and maybe great – is what it’s going to take to win the conference. Iowa State, Texas Tech, Kansas State and maybe even Baylor look capable of pushing this thing to the brink.

Maybe Bill Self will solve the personnel shortcomings with scheme, finding a way to squeeze enough offense out of a team that isn’t particularly strong shooting 3s, taking care of the ball or hitting the offensive glass while making the defense truly elite. He’s done some remarkable work in his tenure at Kansas. Just look at last year’s Final Four team. Plus, all the Jayhawks’ losses have come on the road, so it’s possible the schedule is simply as big a part of this as anything.

Kansas’ streak has been in peril before. There have been true threats to their crown – they’ve even shared a couple during this run. The Jayhawks still have Allen Fieldhouse in their corner and the Big 12 always seems to cannibalize itself in just the perfect way to clear the path for Kansas. That’s probably what will happen again this season.

Right?

NEBRASKA IS FADING

It wasn’t too long ago that Nebraska was basking in some well-deserved spotlight. Tim Miles’ team started the season 11-2 with wins over Seton Hall, Clemson, Creighton, Illinois and Oklahoma State with its only setbacks coming on a neutral to Texas Tech and at Minnesota. Things looked to be good in Lincoln after a nice season a year ago was derailed by a Big Ten that wasn’t good enough to deliver enough quality opponents to help the Huskers’ NCAA tournament resume after a non-conference schedule that was highlighted – which feels like a generous designation – by a home win against Boston College.

It’s now starting to all fall apart.

The Huskers dropped their fourth straight and sixth of eight in a 62-51 loss to Wisconsin on their home floor to fall to 13-8 overall and 3-7 in the B1G.

The calendar hasn’t yet flipped to February, but it’s hard to view Nebraska at anything other than a critical juncture of their season. They’ve got the Illini in Champaign on Saturday followed by No. 21 Maryland at home and then No. 17 Purdue in West Lafayette. The schedule then eases up some with Minnesota and Northwestern at home before a trip to Penn State, but the homestretch looks daunting with Purdue, Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa the final four games.

There’s opportunity there, but a much smaller margin for error than Nebraska would have liked given how strong its non-conference work was. If they can’t pull out of this nosedive, they’re looking at a fifth-straight year and sixth in seven without an NCAA tournament under Miles.

KENTUCKY IS A BUZZSAW RIGHT NOW

That embarrassing loss to Duke in the Champion’s Classic seems like a million years ago. At least all the takes about Kentucky taking a step back seem like they were about a different team.

The Wildcats won their seventh-straight game Tuesday, following up Saturday’s win over Kansas with an absolute beatdown of an 87-52 defeat of Vanderbilt. They shot 55.6 percent from the floor and connected on 10 of 17 (58.8 percent) from 3-point range. P.J. Washington had 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Kentucky has it absolutely rolling right now, beating good teams like Auburn, Kansas and Mississippi State while dominating inferior ones like Vandy. John Calipari’s teams have often had a knack for figuring things out around this time of the season, and suddenly the Wildcats are starting to look like they might be a part of that club.

Zavier Simpson’s Triple-Double Lifts No. 5 Michigan Over Ohio State

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 29, 2019, 11:48 PM EST
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Zavier Simpson had 11 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and No. 5 Michigan beat Ohio State 65-49 on Tuesday night.

Jordan Poole scored 15 points for the Wolverines (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten), who led by six at halftime and kept the Buckeyes frustrated after that. Ohio State (13-7, 3-6) has lost six of seven, and the Buckeyes’ chances of an upset in Ann Arbor were done in by their 19 turnovers.

It wasn’t the easiest night for either team offensively, but Michigan ended up 10 of 27 from 3-point range, and Ohio State (5 of 21) didn’t come close to matching that. Kaleb Wesson led the Buckeyes with 12 points, but much of that was early.

The Wolverines led 32-26 at halftime. After Wesson opened the second half with a 3-pointer, Michigan slowly extended the lead, going ahead 44-33 on a 3 by Poole. Simpson later connected from beyond the arc to start a 9-0 run that made it 56-38.

Simpson seemed to be everywhere in the second half, including in a brief skirmish between the teams that resulted in technical fouls for two players from each team. The crowd roared with just under 3:00 remaining, when Simpson’s 10th rebound gave him a triple-double.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes snapped a five-game losing streak with a win at Nebraska last weekend, but they don’t appear to have righted the ship. Once Michigan started shooting better, Ohio State had no answer.

Michigan: It was a comprehensive win for the Wolverines, even if it stayed close for a half, and Simpson’s gritty performance epitomized the chip on the Wolverines’ shoulder as they faced their rivals. Michigan coach John Beilein now has 120 regular-season Big Ten victories, tying Johnny Orr’s school record. Beilein already had the overall school record.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

It was an impressive win for Michigan, but not a particularly surprising one. There’s more work to do later in the week.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: The Buckeyes will have a chance to get back on track with a couple home games — against Rutgers on Saturday and Penn State next week.

Michigan: The Wolverines play at Iowa on Friday night.

Donta Hall Leads Alabama’s 83-79 Upset Of No. 22 Mississippi State

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 29, 2019, 11:45 PM EST
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Donta Hall scored 19 points to lead Alabama to an 83-79 win over No. 22 Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

John Petty scored 13 points and Riley Norris added 11 for Alabama (13-7, 4-3 Southeastern Conference), which built a 12-point lead at halftime. The lead was cut to as little as three points in the second half.

The Crimson Tide finished the game on a field goal drought of nearly four minutes, taking just two shots from the floor during that span. Alabama made three of six free throws over the final 19 seconds.

Reggie Perry led the Bulldogs (15-5, 3-4) with 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Lamar Peters and Quinndary Weatherspoon each scored 14, and Aric Holman added 12.

Mississippi State had a big second-half comeback, fueled by Weatherspoon and Perry, who combined for 26 points in the final 20 minutes. Holman cut it to 82-79 on a layup with three seconds left, but the Bulldogs were forced to foul Herbert Jones, who made one of two foul shots.

Overall, the Bulldogs outscored the Crimson Tide by 50-42 in the second half.

The teams struggled from beyond the arc, shooting a combined 11.7 percent (4 for 34).

Nick Weatherspoon finished with seven points in 14 minutes. He was carried off the court just before halftime with an apparent leg injury.

BIG PICTURE:

Alabama: After missing nearly all of last year and the start of this season with injuries, Norris’ leadership is key for this younger team. His numbers are starting to go back up, which means more playing time for the graduate senior.

Mississippi State: Nick Weatherspoon’s injury could be costly for the Bulldogs moving forward. The sophomore has started all 20 games and was the team’s fourth-leading scorer with 10.4 points a game before Tuesday.

TURNING POINT

With 13:46 left in the game, the Bulldogs trailed by 10. They went on a seven-point run over 1:30 to cut the Crimson Tide’s lead to three, starting a comeback.

UP NEXT

Alabama: At Auburn on Feb. 2.

Mississippi State: At Ole Miss on Saturday.

No. 24 Wisconsin Wins Its 4th Straight, 62-51 Over Nebraska

Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 29, 2019, 11:25 PM EST
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Brad Davison scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half and fueled No. 24 Wisconsin’s decisive surge in the second half of a 62-51 win over Nebraska on Tuesday night.

The Badgers (15-6, 7-3 Big Ten) won their fourth straight game, frittering away a big first-half lead before pulling away in the second.

The Cornhuskers (13-8, 3-7), playing their first game without injured forward Isaac Copeland, lost their fourth straight and sixth in eight games. Their 51 points were a season low, and they made just two field goals over the last 8½ minutes.

Ethan Happ and Nate Reuvers scored 10 points apiece for Wisconsin.

Isaiah Roby, who moved from center to power forward in Copeland’s absence, had 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks for the Huskers. James Palmer had 14 points and Thomas Allen added 10.

Davison scored 10 points during an 18-4 run that turned Wisconsin’s 40-37 deficit into a 55-44 lead with 4½ minutes left. Roby drove the length of the floor for a lay-in that ended a five-minute field-goal drought and cut the lead to nine points.

The Huskers, who trailed by as many as 14 in the first half, tied it at 32-all when Roby spun around Happ for a left-handed lay-in. Nebraska coach Tim Miles went to one knee and pumped his fist as the ball went through the hoop and Happ was called for a foul.

The Huskers were up 40-37 before the Badgers began their decisive surge and Nebraska went into a long stretch with no field goals.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: Any road win is good, and the Badgers have won six of their last seven in Big Ten play. This one wasn’t particularly pretty at times, but Davison and others stepped up on a night Happ was held mostly in check.

Nebraska: The Huskers are a mess as they try to adjust to the loss of Copeland and a crisis of confidence. Their habit of going on long scoring droughts was made worse by the fact they outrebounded Wisconsin 45-37 and a whopping 18-8 on the offensive end, but only mustered seven second-chance points.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts No. 21 Maryland on Friday.

Nebraska: Visits Illinois on Saturday.

No. 18 Buffalo Cruises Past Ball State For 83-59 Win

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 29, 2019, 10:25 PM EST
AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Dontay Caruthers scored 21 points and No. 18 Buffalo cruised to its 21st straight home victory, 83-59 over Ball State on Tuesday night.

CJ Massinburg had 16 points and nine rebounds, while a smothering defense forced 18 turnovers as the Bulls scored the first seven points and never trailed.

Buffalo (19-2, 7-1 Mid-American Conference) hasn’t dropped a home game since a 73-62 loss to St. Bonaventure on Dec. 2, 2017. The 21-game streak is the second longest in the nation behind No. 13 Houston’s 30 in a row at home.

The Bulls also matched their best record through 21 games, set by the 1964-65 team that finished 19-3.

K.J. Walton scored 18 before fouling out for Ball State (11-10, 2-6), which dropped its third straight. Cardinals leading scorer Tayler Persons finished 2 of 12 for six points.

Massinburg’s game-opening basket on a hook shot put him over 1,700 points for his career. And with his 10th point, Massinburg moved ahead of Mike Martinho (1,708) for fourth on the school list.

Ball State hit just three of its first 16 attempts, including missing its first eight 3-point attempts, and fell behind 21-8 on Massinburg’s putback of Ronaldo Segu’s miss with 8:09 left in the first half. The Cardinals entered the game coming off a 78-74 loss at Ohio on Saturday in which Ball State hit one of its final 10 attempts over the final 5½ minutes.

The Cardinals were shooting as cold as the conditions were wintry outside, where a lake-effect storm was forecast to drop between and 1 and 2 feet of snow on the region through Wednesday night.

Mother Nature even played a role after a flash of lightning caused a large portion of the lights to go out inside Alumni Arena during halftime. The game was delayed for about 20 minutes before the lights fully returned with Buffalo leading 35-22.

The Bulls eventually started putting on a show to spark what became a 12-2 run.

Jeremy Harris hit Montell McRae for an alley-oop to put Buffalo up 50-36. Davonta Jordan set up Jayvon Graves for an alley-oop 30 seconds later. And then Harris got the crowd on its feet by capping a transition drive with a dunk.

SHORT-HANDED

The already injury-depleted Cardinals lost starter Trey Moses, who appeared to twist his left ankle after Caruthers scored on a transition layup early in the first half.

Moses lay on the floor for several minutes before being helped up and had difficulty putting weight on his left foot. He spent the remainder of the game on the bench.

Ball State also continues playing without two regular contributors. Sophomore forward Brachen Hazen (back) missed his 13th consecutive game and sophomore guard Ishmael El-Amin (wrist) sat out his ninth straight. Hazen is expected to return before the end of the season.

BIG PICTURE

Ball State: The Cardinals looked nothing like a team that had four of five MAC losses decided by a combined 13 points. Injuries are an issue, but that doesn’t entirely explain how sloppily the Cardinals played.

Buffalo: Since they were in control from the opening tip, it was easy to overlook the Bulls going 7 of 31 on 3-point attempts and shooting 12 of 24 from the free-throw line.

UP NEXT

Ball State: Host Kent State on Saturday.

Buffalo: Travels to face Bowling Green in a Friday night matchup of the MAC East Division’s top teams.