Dylan Osetkowski, Defense Lead Texas Past No. 11 Kansas 73-63

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dylan Osetkowksi scored 16 points and Texas used stifling defense to snap a 10-game losing streak to No. 11 Kansas with a 73-63 win Tuesday night.
Jase Febres made three 3-pointers late in the second half as Texas fought off a late rally that saw the Jayhawks get within three points. Texas hadn’t beaten the Jayhawks since 2014.
Texas held Kansas’ leading scorer Dedric Lawson without a point in the first half, and the Jayhawks to their fewest points in a half this season. Just three days earlier, the Longhorns gave up 98 in a loss to Georgia in Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Back in the Big 12, Texas (12-9, 4-4) got a much-needed win that also knocked the Jayhawks (16-5, 5-3) out of first place. Kansas, which has won at least a share of the Big 12 title the last 14 years, has lost three of its last four and this week fell out of the Top 10 for the first time this season.
Ochai Agbaji led Kansas with 24 points.
Osetkowski, who had said Texas was at a “crossroads” after the Georgia loss, was a physical presence under the basket that Kansas couldn’t match as he bullied his way to the basket for layups and rebounds or kicked out cross-court passes for 3-pointers.
Kansas cut the lead to 48-45 before Febres made two 3-pointers two minutes apart for the cushion Texas needed. Febres made another with 1:22 left that put Texas up 63-56.
BIG PICTURE
Kansas: Kansas looked befuddled early by Texas’ aggressive defense, which harassed the guards on the perimeter and denied the Jayhawks on just about every chance at getting close to the basket. Kansas’ 23 points in the first half was a season low, and the Jayhawks looked like they could get blown out until an 11-1 run late in the period. Kansas never cleaned up sloppy ball-handling that led to 13 turnovers, several of them coming in the second half.
Texas: Freshman forward Jaxson Hayes set the defensive tone with two blocks in the first two minutes and a soaring, two-handed dunk on the other end. Hayes leads the Big 12 in blocks and ranked first nationally among freshmen with 2.65 per game coming in. That sort of defensive effort could carry Texas a long way through the second half of the Big 12 schedule.
UP NEXT
Kansas hosts No. 16 Texas Tech on Saturday.
Texas plays at No. 20 Iowa State on Saturday.
No. 18 Buffalo Cruises Past Ball State For 83-59 Win
AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — Dontay Caruthers scored 21 points and No. 18 Buffalo cruised to its 21st straight home victory, 83-59 over Ball State on Tuesday night.
CJ Massinburg had 16 points and nine rebounds, while a smothering defense forced 18 turnovers as the Bulls scored the first seven points and never trailed.
Buffalo (19-2, 7-1 Mid-American Conference) hasn’t dropped a home game since a 73-62 loss to St. Bonaventure on Dec. 2, 2017. The 21-game streak is the second longest in the nation behind No. 13 Houston’s 30 in a row at home.
The Bulls also matched their best record through 21 games, set by the 1964-65 team that finished 19-3.
K.J. Walton scored 18 before fouling out for Ball State (11-10, 2-6), which dropped its third straight. Cardinals leading scorer Tayler Persons finished 2 of 12 for six points.
Massinburg’s game-opening basket on a hook shot put him over 1,700 points for his career. And with his 10th point, Massinburg moved ahead of Mike Martinho (1,708) for fourth on the school list.
Ball State hit just three of its first 16 attempts, including missing its first eight 3-point attempts, and fell behind 21-8 on Massinburg’s putback of Ronaldo Segu’s miss with 8:09 left in the first half. The Cardinals entered the game coming off a 78-74 loss at Ohio on Saturday in which Ball State hit one of its final 10 attempts over the final 5½ minutes.
The Cardinals were shooting as cold as the conditions were wintry outside, where a lake-effect storm was forecast to drop between and 1 and 2 feet of snow on the region through Wednesday night.
Mother Nature even played a role after a flash of lightning caused a large portion of the lights to go out inside Alumni Arena during halftime. The game was delayed for about 20 minutes before the lights fully returned with Buffalo leading 35-22.
The Bulls eventually started putting on a show to spark what became a 12-2 run.
Jeremy Harris hit Montell McRae for an alley-oop to put Buffalo up 50-36. Davonta Jordan set up Jayvon Graves for an alley-oop 30 seconds later. And then Harris got the crowd on its feet by capping a transition drive with a dunk.
SHORT-HANDED
The already injury-depleted Cardinals lost starter Trey Moses, who appeared to twist his left ankle after Caruthers scored on a transition layup early in the first half.
Moses lay on the floor for several minutes before being helped up and had difficulty putting weight on his left foot. He spent the remainder of the game on the bench.
Ball State also continues playing without two regular contributors. Sophomore forward Brachen Hazen (back) missed his 13th consecutive game and sophomore guard Ishmael El-Amin (wrist) sat out his ninth straight. Hazen is expected to return before the end of the season.
BIG PICTURE
Ball State: The Cardinals looked nothing like a team that had four of five MAC losses decided by a combined 13 points. Injuries are an issue, but that doesn’t entirely explain how sloppily the Cardinals played.
Buffalo: Since they were in control from the opening tip, it was easy to overlook the Bulls going 7 of 31 on 3-point attempts and shooting 12 of 24 from the free-throw line.
UP NEXT
Ball State: Host Kent State on Saturday.
Buffalo: Travels to face Bowling Green in a Friday night matchup of the MAC East Division’s top teams.
Bruno Fernando Helps No. 21 Maryland Past Northwestern 70-52
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Bruno Fernando had 22 points and 10 rebounds, freshman Jalen Smith scored 14 points and No. 21 Maryland emphatically ended a two-game skid with a 70-52 rout of Northwestern on Tuesday night.
The Terrapins (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten) expanded an 11-point halftime lead to 53-30 with 10 minutes left and coasted to the finish. The victory followed double-digit defeats against Michigan State and Illinois that dropped Maryland eight notches in the AP Top 25.
It was the third straight double-double and 13th of the season for Fernando, a 6-foot-10 sophomore who helped Maryland finish with a 44-28 rebounding advantage.
Anthony Gaines scored 18 points and Dererk Pardon added 14 for the Wildcats (12-9, 3-7). Leading scorer Vic Law missed six of eight shots and finished with five points, 11 below his team-leading average.
Northwestern shot 31 percent from the floor and went 5 for 23 from 3-point range.
After Law hit a jumper to open the second half and get the Wildcats to 33-24, Maryland followed with a 20-6 run to pull away. Fernando scored six points in the spree and Smith and Eric Ayala tallied five each.
Smith fell one rebound short of his third double-double of the season.
Fernando scored 12 points and the Terrapins limited the Wildcats to 23 percent shooting in taking a 33-22 halftime lead.
Anthony Cowan Jr. got Maryland started with a four-point play, and Northwestern missed 12 straight field-goal attempts while the Terps went on an 11-1 run to make it 15-5.
After the Wildcats closed to 19-15, Fernando contributed a dunk, layup and two free throws to a 10-0 spurt that put Maryland up by 14.
ROAD SHOW
Northwestern: The Wildcats are in the midst of a stretch in which they’re playing seven of 10 on the road. Northwestern is 9-3 at home and 1-5 away.
Maryland: This was the Terps’ lone home appearance over a span of six games, and one of only two home games from Jan. 15-Feb. 22.
BIG PICTURE
Northwestern: Facing a Maryland team desperate to get back on track, the Wildcats were outplayed on both ends of the floor during another poor performance on the road.
Maryland: The Terrapins stopped their first losing streak of the season (two games) and can make a move back up the rankings by keeping the momentum going at Wisconsin on Friday.
UP NEXT
Northwestern: The Wildcats host Penn State on Monday night.
Maryland: The host Terrapins beat Wisconsin 64-60 on Jan. 14 despite blowing a 21-point lead. They face off again Friday.
Cameron Johnson Leads No. 9 North Carolina Past Georgia Tech 77-54
ATLANTA (AP) — Cameron Johnson scored 22 points and No. 9 North Carolina won its fourth straight game, beating Georgia Tech 77-54 Tuesday night.
Coby White added 19 points and shot 5 of 9 from 3-point range for North Carolina (16-4, 6-1 ACC).
Abdoulaye Gueye scored 14 points to lead Georgia Tech (11-10, 3-5).
The Tar Heels relied on 3-point shooting, making 13 of 27 shots from beyond the arc.
Johnson scored eight consecutive points to open the second half and made 4 of 6 shots from long distance in the game.
Georgia Tech entered the game with the nation’s second-ranked 3-point defense, allowing a 26.5 percent conversion rate, but was unable to stop North Carolina.
North Carolina made seven of its first eight shots in the second half, including a pair of 3-pointers by Johnson and two more by White, and Tech was never really in the game again.
Georgia Tech shot just 2 of 16 from 3-point range and trailed by 30 points at one point.
Tech, the most turnover-prone team in the ACC, did not turn the ball over on its first 18 possessions, but struggled to hit shots.
North Carolina raced to a 31-21 lead when Johnson made a pair of free throws with 1:10 left in the first half.
The Tar Heels built a 31-24 halftime lead on the combination of 5-for-12 shooting from 3-point range and a stifling defense.
The Yellow Jackets made just 10 of 32 shots, and missed their first nine 3-point attempts before Michael Devoe connected.
INJURIES ON BOTH SIDES
North Carolina freshman reserve guard Leaky Black was helped from the court with an injury to his left ankle or leg with 8:28 remaining in the game. … Tech starting point guard Jose Alvarado was helped to the locker room with 5:33 left with what appeared to be a right ankle or foot injury.
BIG PICTURE
North Carolina: The Heels are cooking with the long ball. The only time they made more 3s in a game this season was against Virginia Tech on Jan. 21, when they shot 16 of 34 in a 103-82 win.
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets lost track of North Carolina shooters and allowed their most 3-pointers in a game this season. Previously, Arkansas made 10 of 32 against Tech, and Wake Forest made 9 of 22, but the Jackets won both games with stellar shooting of their own.
UP NEXT
North Carolina: Saturday at No. 15 Louisville.
Georgia Tech: At No. 25 Florida State on Saturday.
Admiral Schofield Leads No. 1 Tennessee To Win At South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Admiral Schofield had 20 of his 24 points in the second half to lead No. 1 Tennessee to its school record-tying 15th straight victory, 92-70 over South Carolina on Tuesday night.
Grant Williams added 23 points for the Vols (19-1, 7-0 Southeastern Conference), who saw a double-digit lead cut to 60-58 with 13 minutes to play. Jordan Bone then scored five straight points to start an 18-6 run over the next six minutes that helped Tennessee stay perfect in SEC play.
Tennessee matched its program-best winning streak, which began in January 1915 and lasted through February 1917. It was Williams early on and Schofield late who kept the run of success going as the Gamecocks (10-10, 5-2) tried to rally in the second half.
Williams scored 17 points in the opening period to move Tennessee out front by as many as 12 points. Schofield, 1 of 4 shooting the first 20 minutes, found his touch after the break in scoring nine of his team’s first 13 points to keep the Vols in the lead.
Chris Silva had 28 points — only six the second half — and 10 rebounds for South Carolina, which fell to 1-13 all time against No. 1 opponents.
The game featured two of the SEC’s top post players in Tennessee’s Williams and South Carolina’s Silva — and the pair did not disappoint as both were practically unstoppable early on.
Silva, the 6-foot-9 senior who set his career high of 32 points against then-No. 16 Auburn a week ago, looked like he aimed to surpass that with 22 points in the first 20 minutes. Williams, a 6-7 junior and a candidate for SEC player of the year, matched Silva shot for shot before the break.
BIG PICTURE
Tennessee: The Vols are fast, strong and skilled around the basket. There’s a good chance they’ll return to Colonial Life Arena in March as a high NCAA seed. The building is hosting tournament first- and second-round games.
South Carolina: The Gamecocks saw their Tuesday night magic against SEC ranked opponents fall short. South Carolina had beaten then-No. 14 Mississippi State on Jan. 8 and then-16th-ranked Auburn seven days ago.
MISSING VOL
Tennessee played without guard Jordan Bowden, who started the season’s first five games, but has become the team’s first reserve off the bench. Bowden tweaked his knee during shootaround. He has averaged 27.2 minutes and 10.9 points per game.
UP NEXT
Tennessee finishes a two-game trip at Texas A&M on Saturday night.
South Carolina plays at Georgia on Saturday.
Player of the Year Power Rankings: Zion Williamson has become normalized
I feel like we’ve reached a point with Zion Williamson where the ridiculous things that he is doing on a nightly basis have become normalized.
Take last night for example. In Monday’s win over Notre Dame, Zion had three of the most ridiculous and impressive defensive plays that I have seen him make this season while also putting together a couple of moves on the offense end of the floor that make it quite clear that his future as an NBA player — where spacing will almost never be an issue — is incredibly bright.
And my twitter feed never blew up.
The highlight shows weren’t smothered with clips of the incredible athleticism that was on display.
Have we reached a point where the only way we can get excited by Zion Williamson is when he dribbles through four defenders and dunks on a 7-footer?
I hope not.
Check these clips out, they’re unreal:
2. GRANT WILLIAMS, Tennessee
Since the last time we checked in on Grant Williams, he had 19 points and four assists in a blowout win over West Virginia and put up a career-high 43 points on 10-for-15 shooting to go along with eight boards, four blocks and two assists as the Vols landed a come-from-behind win that will go down as the statement game from Williams in his Player of the Year campaign.
He’s going to need three or four more of those if he wants a real chance at beating out Williamson for the award, but it doesn’t make what he did any less impressive.
3. MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette
Howard is averaging 24.6 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 boards. He’s shooting 43.4 percent from three on more than eight attempts per game. He’s a 91 percent free throw shooter, and he’s done things like score 53 points in a road win, pop off for 45 points in wins over Kansas State and Buffalo and put up 31 points and four assists in a come-from-behind win at Xavier on Saturday.
Should I mention that Marquette is also a top ten team?
4. JA MORANT, Murray State
Playing against the second-best team in the Ohio Valley, a team that has already won at UCLA this season, Morant rolled his ankle in the first two minutes against Belmont and still managed to put up 20 points, nine assists and four boards despite a 13 point loss.
And then there’s this: Morant is averaging 24.1 points, 10.5 assists and 5.6 boards this season. In basketball reference’s database, which extends back to the 1992-93 season, no one has ever done that.
5. CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State
As crazy as it sounds, I think that Winston’s performance in Michigan State’s loss at Purdue said more about what he has been doing this season than any other performance this year. In Michigan State’s worst performance of the season, on a day where the Spartans were playing their third game of the week and their second road game in four days, in a game where Purdue’s best defender — Nojel Eastern — spent the afternoon draped over Winston like the layer of snow currently enveloping the midwest, Winston still managed to churn out 23 points, eight assists and seven boards with just three turnovers while shooting 7-for-14 from the floor, 4-for-7 from three and leading Michigan State’s comeback.
6. DEDRIC LAWSON, Kansas
Lawson finished with 20 points, 15 boards and a pair of assists, but Kansas lost in Rupp Arena on Saturday in large part due to the fact that Lawson was man-handled in the paint by the combination of Reid Travis and P.J. Washington.
7. ETHAN HAPP, Wisconsin
On Saturday, in a game that seemingly got no attention nationally, Happ finished with 13 points, 12 boards, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals. Happ really is a consistent jumper away from being a terrific NBA player.
Here’s a wild Happ stat for you: He’s shooting 48.8 percent from the free throw line this season, which is a career-worst for him. He is a career 55.4 percent free throw shooter, but as a freshman he actually shot 64.3 percent. He made 27 of his first 32 free throws as a freshman. Since then, he’s shot just 53 percent from the charity stripe.
8. R.J. BARRETT, Duke
The knock on Barrett this season is that he’s been too inefficient. This came to a head against Syracuse when he shot 8-for-30 from the floor and 4-for-17 from three. It’s worth noting, then, that in the four games since that loss, Barrett is shooting 47.3 percent from the floor.
9. JARRETT CULVER, Texas Tech
Culver’s efficiency has come back to earth in recent weeks. He’s not shooting the way he did earlier in the year, his turnovers are up and his assists are down. Part of the reason for this? He hasn’t been as demanding as he should be given the role he plays, and because the Red Raiders don’t have much of a supporting cast around him, defenses have been able to key on him more and more.
10. SOMEONE, Virginia or Gonzaga
These two teams play drastically different styles — Gonzaga is one of the fastest teams in the country while Virginia is the slowest team — but the one thing that they have in common is that there is no clear-cut “best” player on either roster. De’Andre Hunter is the best pro prospect for Virginia, but Ty Jerome might actually be their best player this year while Kyle Guy is the team’s leading scorer. We can say the same thing with the Zags, who are infinitely better thanks to the defense that gets played by Brandon Clarke but who run their offense through their Japanese star Rui Hachimura.
IN THE MIX: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech), Jordan Caroline (Nevada), Carsen Edwards (Purdue), Charles Matthews (Michigan), Shamorie Ponds (St. John’s)