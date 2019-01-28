More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by John Weast/Getty Images

No. 16 Texas Tech Ends three-game Big 12 Slide 84-65 Over TCU

Associated PressJan 28, 2019, 11:46 PM EST
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jarrett Culver scored 12 of his 18 points after halftime, including two punctuating dunks in the closing minutes, and No. 16 Texas Tech snapped a three-game Big 12 losing streak with an 84-65 win over TCU on Monday night.

The Red Raiders (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) had their biggest lead after Tariq Owens blocked a shot that was rebounded by Davide Moretti, who worked the ball up the court before a lob pass to Culver for an emphatic slam that made it 80-60 with 3:16 left. Culver had another dunk after that.

Matt Mooney also had 18 points for Texas Tech, which lost three Big 12 games in a row before a win over Arkansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday night. Owens had 17 points while Moretti finished with 11 points and seven assists.

Texas Tech had dropped two spots from 14th in the new AP poll earlier Monday.

Kouat Noi had 16 points for TCU (15-5, 3-4), while Desmond Bane scored all 13 of his points after halftime. Kendric Davis and Kevin Samuel, both freshmen, had 10 points. Samuel also had 12 rebounds for his fourth double-double.

Texas Tech started the game with Mooney’s alley-oop pass to Owens for a dunk. Noi then scored six in a row before Tech’s 8-0 run that put them ahead to stay — and was capped when Owens banked in a 3-pointer.

The Red Raiders had a 37-18 lead after Moretti hit consecutive 3s. After TCU cut into the gap a bit, Tech took a 43-27 hafltime lead when Moretti had a defensive rebound and Culver then drove nearly the length of the court for a buzzer-beating layup.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs have won their last seven Big 12 home games, dating back to last season, but are 0-4 on the road in conference this season. The last two have been double-digit losses.

Texas Tech: An encouraging offensive performance for the Red Raiders with four players scoring in double figures while shooting 54 percent (32 of 59) overall — and 43 percent (9 of 21) on 3-pointers. They had 43 points at halftime — just two points less than they had overall a week ago in a 58-45 loss at Kansas State.

UP NEXT

TCU plays another road game without leaving Texas. The Horned Frogs play Saturday night at Baylor.

Texas Tech is on the road for three of its first four games, starting Saturday at No. 11 Kansas.

Monday's Things To Know: Baylor keeps winning, Duke dominates and Texas Tech finds Jarrett Culver some help

Photo by John Weast/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 28, 2019, 11:47 PM EST
There wasn’t much in the way of high-profile matchups or huge upsets Monday, but that doesn’t mean you don’t need to catch up on the important action – and trash talking – from across the country. Here’s what you need to know, starting Baylor being…pretty good?

BAYLOR IS GOOD AND NO ONE KNOWS HOW

No one thought Baylor would be particularly good this season. In fact, most thought they’d be bad, having lost the two best players – Manu Lecomte and Jo Lual-Acuil – off a team that wasn’t all that good a year ago. It wasn’t just media punditry, either. The Big 12’s coaches voted the Bears ninth in the league preseason poll.

So pretty much everyone was expecting Scott Drew’s team to languish through this season, and for the select few, probably none outside Waco, Texas or without a Baylor degree framed on their wall, that actually had some hope, they certainly let go of those dreams when Tristan Clark, this year’s team’s best player, was lost for the season with a knee injury early this month. Surely, that would extinguish any hope of a meaningful season for Baylor.

Well, Baylor just absolutely stomped Oklahoma, 77-47, in Norman on Monday night to win its fifth-straight game and improve to 5-2 in the Big 12, which, would you seriously look at this, is tied for the best record in the conference. It’s honestly amazing – the team picked to finish next-to-last lost its best player and now has the best record in the league almost halfway through the schedule.

If you’re still making Scott Drew Can’t Coach jokes, you really, really need to stop. He’s the Big 12 coach of the year right now, and probably will move into the national discussion if things keep moving in the same direction.

The Bears have morphed into – I kid you not – the Big 12’s best offense during league play, per KenPom. They’re grabbing about 40 percent of their own misses to help offset so-so shooting while hoisting 41.9 percent of their attempts from 3-point range. They’re also assisting on better than 60 percent of their buckets. Makai Mason, whose foot injury made him a true mystery before the season, is shooting 38.6 percent from 3-point range during Big 12 play while King McClure and Mario Kegler have helped fill the void over the last month.

So the question here is how real is this? The offensive rebounding, which is powering the offense, seems sustainable given Drew’s teams are always great on the boards. The defense is suspect, though, with Big 12 opponents clocking in at a league-worst 53.9 percent effective field goal percentage. The Bears’ opponents are making 40 percent of their 3s. Not great. Still, though, the Bears’ schedule seems awfully well set up for them to keep the momentum. They’ve got TCU at home this weekend before a trip to Texas, which has lost five of six. Then it’s home dates with Kansas State and the Sooners again. It’s really not too hard to see them at 9-2 or 8-3 there, is it? You get there by the second week of February in the Big 12, and the NCAA tournament seems attainable with just another win or two, no problem.

We’ll see if this magic evaporates, but given what we’ve seen already from Baylor, it would almost be more surprising to see the Bears collapse than it has been to see them get here.

As for Oklahoma, not exactly an ideal way to follow up a 31-point win against Vanderbilt. The team that spent November and December piling up a great resume now has home losses to Kansas State and Baylor along with road Ls to Kansas, Texas Tech and Texas. It’s hard to make sense of the Sooners, but their upcoming stretch (at West Virginia, vs. Iowa State, vs. Texas Tech, at Baylor, at TCU) should rectify that.

DUKE ROLLS

GIven how the highlight reel dunks have become commonplace and the presumption is he’ll go No. 1 in June’s NBA draft, sometimes you can lose sight of how good Duke’s Zion Williamson is. Look at what the freshman did in the Blue Devils’ 83-61 thrashing of Notre Dame in South Bend.

Williamson made 10 of 12 shots from the floor, including his only 3-point attempt, had nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 36 minutes. It’s wild what he’s doing, and even wilder that games like this aren’t all that noteworthy any more.

TEXAS TECH BUILDS MOMENTUM

You could be forgiven if your faith in Texas Tech had hobbled over the last couple weeks. That 4-0 start to the Big 12 looked a whole lot less impressive after the Red Raiders dropped three-straight – at home to Iowa State and then at Baylor and Kansas State – followed by a “meh” win at home against Arkansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.

Texas Tech took a step toward rebuilding that trust Monday.

The 16th-ranked Red Raiders took care of business in Lubbock against TCU with an 84-65 win in which they controlled the game essentially from start to finish.

Undoubtedly the best sign for Chris Beard and Co. was an offense that didn’t rely on Jarrett Culver to do literally everything. Culver, whose usage rate of 32.3 percent is the highest in the Big 12 during conference play, got a ton of help against the Horned Frogs with Matt Mooney scoring 18, Tariq Owens 17 and Davide Moretti 11. Culver still got his with 18 points but the fact that he was 0-6 from 3-point range didn’t haunt the Raiders with the rest of the team going 9-15 from distance.

Culver is going to have to do the bulk of the work for the Texas Tech offense this year – that’s just reality – but if the likes of Mooney, Owens and Moretti can chip in with regularity, that’s going to ease things on the Red Raiders and put way less pressure on Culver to be great and the Texas Tech defense to be near-perfect.

Zion Williamson powers No. 1 Duke past Notre Dame

AP Photo/Gerry Broome
Associated PressJan 28, 2019, 10:02 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 26 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots, and fellow freshmen RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish combined for another 30 points as No. 2 Duke rolled to an 83-61 victory over Notre Dame on Monday night.

Williamson made 10 of 12 shots from the field for the Blue Devils, who were in control all the way.

Duke (18-2, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its fourth straight game while sending the Fighting Irish (11-10, 1-7) to their sixth straight loss.

Barrett tallied 17 points for the Devils to go with nine rebounds. Reddish had 13 points.

John Mooney scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Notre Dame. It was his seventh consecutive double-double.

Prentiss Hubb added 13 points and T.J. Gibbs 12 for the Irish.

Duke, which led by as many 24 points in the second half, was up 46-28 by halftime.

The Blue Devils roared to a 17-2 lead in the opening six minutes, with Williamson scoring nine points during the spree, and were up 26-7 by the time 10 minutes had elapsed.

Notre Dame trimmed its deficit under double digits just once, at 32-23. The Blue Devils’ immediate response to that was a 10-0 run over a span of 2:22.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils moved into sole possession of the lead in the hotly contested ACC for the moment by virtue of their seventh league win. No. 3 Virginia (6-1), No. 15 Louisville (6-1) and No. 9 North Carolina (5-1) each have one league loss as well, and all were idle Monday. Duke still has road assignments remaining against each of those other three clubs, plus a home date with the Tar Heels.

Notre Dame: Teetering at just over .500, the Irish are in danger of missing out on postseason for just the second time during coach Mike Brey’s 19 years in South Bend. ND has made 12 NCAA Tournament appearances and five in the NIT under Brey. The lone time his Irish were shut out of either was in 2014, when the team closed at 15-17.

UP NEXT

Duke: The Blue Devils step outside the ACC for one last time this regular season when they host St. John’s on Saturday. The Red Storm are 15-5, but have lost four of five.

Notre Dame: The Irish visit Boston College on Saturday. The Eagles (11-7, 2-4) account for ND’s lone ACC win, 69-66 on Jan. 12 at Notre Dame.

Penny Hardaway: “A little jealousy from a lot of these coaches around the country”

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 28, 2019, 9:36 PM EST
Memphis is having a relatively mediocre and less-than-noteworthy season isn’t stopping Penny Hardaway from making news.

Last month, it was going after Tennessee’s Rick Barnes. Now, it’s coaches all around the country.

“I’m getting used to this as a coach because it’s a little jealousy from a lot of these coaches around the country,” Hardaway said Monday, per The Associated Press. “I do understand that because we are NBA players trying to come back, and we didn’t have any experience as college coaches. So we didn’t quote, unquote, ‘Pay our dues.’ So the coaches and their so-called boys that are in the media they’re going to always throw jabs at us.”

The remarks come after former Houston coach Tom Penders took issue with Hardaway saying his Tigers could play with any team in the country after they beat UCF this weekend, according to Geoff Calkins of the Daily Memphian. Memphis is now 13-7 overall and 5-2 in the AAC with losses to Temple and Houston.

“Woah! Beat Houston before you make such a statement,” Penders tweeted. “Houston would be a much better measuring stick. What is UCF’s March Madness record? I love Penny but he just put a target on his own back if Memphis doesn’t make the NCAA Tournament. Be happy about a nice home win!”

It’s a relatively mild statement, but that didn’t really stop Hardaway from essentially going scorched-earth with his response.

“For sure, I definitely feel like there’s a target on my back,” Hardaway said. “There’s a lot of people that don’t want me to succeed because it’s going to look like an NBA guy came back with no experience and won so of course I relish in that.”

Hardaway may be overstating the situation some given Memphis hasn’t actually done a lot of winning yet in his first season at the helm, but it’s hard not to believe that sentiment does exist to some extent. Guys who grind at outposts and lower levels all around the country trying to get a job half as good as Memphis probably don’t love seeing a high school coach (who happens to be an NBA icon, but no matter) swoop in and get a plum gig. The fact that he can get a player like five-star recruit James Wiseman probably makes the bigger names in the sport take notice, too.

The more notable thing here, though, is simply the fact Hardaway isn’t shying away from the spotlight or controversy. Nor should he. If people don’t like that he got the Memphis job, that’s their issue. Being an NBA all-star and a player in the high school and grassroots circuit means you don’t have to go the traditional route. It’s probably fair to say conventional rules don’t apply if Chris Rock voices your alter ego, either. Them’s the breaks, fellas.

Ultimately, Hardaway is going to be judged by his results. We saw it at Iowa State with Fred Hoiberg, who had no coaching experience and wound up on an NBA bench five years later after a Sweet 16 and two Big 12 tournament titles. We’ve seen mixed results at St. John’s with Chris Mullin, and we’ll see at Georgetown with Patrick Ewing (though he certainly paid his dues on NBA benches for years).

The bottom line here is that Hardaway isn’t going to shy away from anything or anyone. That’s something you’re afforded when you’re a legend at your school and had the NBA career Hardaway put together. Who knows if it’ll eventually make Memphis into the winner he wants, but it sure has been entertaining to start. Imagine if they actually start winning some games. Doesn’t feel like Hardaway will need Rock to voice his trash talk for this second career.

No. 1 Tennessee Expects Tough Week Ahead With 2 Road Games

Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 28, 2019, 7:26 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee knows the type of atmosphere its about to encounters as the Volunteers go back on the road to protect their No. 1 ranking.

The Vols (18-1, 6-0 SEC) put their 14-game winning streak at stake this week as they play Tuesday at South Carolina (10-9, 5-1) and Saturday at Texas A&M (8-10, 1-5).

Tennessee discovered last week the challenges that accompany going on the road as a top-ranked team. Tennessee trailed most of the second half before rallying for an 88-83 overtime victory at Vanderbilt in front of a sellout crowd of 14,316, a 53 percent increase over Vanderbilt’s average home attendance of 9,366.

“Having a ranking, I think you expect to bring out the best in people,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Monday. “You’re probably surprised when that doesn’t happen.”

The difference is that half the crowd at Vanderbilt was cheering for Tennessee. The Vols won’t have nearly as many of their own fans on hand at South Carolina or Texas A&M.

South Carolina is just a game out of first place in the SEC standings and has improved as much as any team in the conference over the course of the season. Barnes believes the matchup with South Carolina coach Frank Martin would make this a difficult test regardless of any other circumstances.

“Obviously, with a ranking like we have, it will add something to it, certainly,” Barnes said. “His guys are going to play hard. They are going to battle. I respect him so much. It wouldn’t matter if there was a ranking or not. His teams are going to come to play.”

A victory over South Carolina would enable Tennessee to tie a school record with its 15th consecutive win. Tennessee also won 15 straight from 1915-17, a streak that stretched over three separate seasons.

Yet the Vols still don’t have any margin for error in the SEC race.

Tennessee is tied for first place with No. 19 LSU (16-3, 6-0). Tied for second place are South Carolina and No. 7 Kentucky (16-3, 5-1), which owns a six-game winning streak.

The only regular-season meeting between Tennessee and LSU will be Feb. 23 at Baton Rouge. Tennessee visits Kentucky on Feb. 16 and hosts the Wildcats on March 2.

That means Tennessee must continue thriving on the road to remain atop the standings as it chases its second straight league crown. Tennessee shared the SEC title with Auburn last year and never has won back-to-back league championships.

Tennessee has trailed in each of its three SEC road games but has won all of them. The Vols won 87-63 at Missouri and 78-67 at Florida before surviving in overtime at Vanderbilt.

“Every day is a battle,” guard Lamonte’ Turner said Saturday after an 83-66 victory over West Virginia. “We have two tough road games coming up. We have to focus on that. We have to get back into lab, into the gym and into the film room and correct our mistakes and get ready to go.”

Turner’s emergence shows how Barnes is still looking for ways to improve his top-ranked team. Turner scored 23 points against West Virginia in the junior’s first start since the 2017 SEC Tournament.

Barnes said after the game he gave Turner the start ahead of Yves Pons to get two ball handlers in the lineup against West Virginia’s pressure. Barnes said Monday he’s leaning toward keeping Turner in the starting lineup against South Carolina.

NCAA rules Dewan Hernandez ineligible for remainder of the season

Eric Espada/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 28, 2019, 2:26 PM EST
The NCAA announced on Monday that Miami center Dewan Hernandez will be ineligible for the remainder of the season and 40 percent of next season for “entering into an agreement with and accepting benefits from an agent.”

According to the NCAA, Hernandez “agreed to receive monthly payments from an agent and accepted other benefits from” Christian Dawkins, the runner and financial advisor at the center of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.

Typically, this type of violation would result in permanent ineligibility.

Miami is 9-10 this season without Hernandez available.