No. 1 Tennessee Expects Tough Week Ahead With 2 Road Games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee knows the type of atmosphere its about to encounters as the Volunteers go back on the road to protect their No. 1 ranking.
The Vols (18-1, 6-0 SEC) put their 14-game winning streak at stake this week as they play Tuesday at South Carolina (10-9, 5-1) and Saturday at Texas A&M (8-10, 1-5).
Tennessee discovered last week the challenges that accompany going on the road as a top-ranked team. Tennessee trailed most of the second half before rallying for an 88-83 overtime victory at Vanderbilt in front of a sellout crowd of 14,316, a 53 percent increase over Vanderbilt’s average home attendance of 9,366.
“Having a ranking, I think you expect to bring out the best in people,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Monday. “You’re probably surprised when that doesn’t happen.”
The difference is that half the crowd at Vanderbilt was cheering for Tennessee. The Vols won’t have nearly as many of their own fans on hand at South Carolina or Texas A&M.
South Carolina is just a game out of first place in the SEC standings and has improved as much as any team in the conference over the course of the season. Barnes believes the matchup with South Carolina coach Frank Martin would make this a difficult test regardless of any other circumstances.
“Obviously, with a ranking like we have, it will add something to it, certainly,” Barnes said. “His guys are going to play hard. They are going to battle. I respect him so much. It wouldn’t matter if there was a ranking or not. His teams are going to come to play.”
A victory over South Carolina would enable Tennessee to tie a school record with its 15th consecutive win. Tennessee also won 15 straight from 1915-17, a streak that stretched over three separate seasons.
Yet the Vols still don’t have any margin for error in the SEC race.
Tennessee is tied for first place with No. 19 LSU (16-3, 6-0). Tied for second place are South Carolina and No. 7 Kentucky (16-3, 5-1), which owns a six-game winning streak.
The only regular-season meeting between Tennessee and LSU will be Feb. 23 at Baton Rouge. Tennessee visits Kentucky on Feb. 16 and hosts the Wildcats on March 2.
That means Tennessee must continue thriving on the road to remain atop the standings as it chases its second straight league crown. Tennessee shared the SEC title with Auburn last year and never has won back-to-back league championships.
Tennessee has trailed in each of its three SEC road games but has won all of them. The Vols won 87-63 at Missouri and 78-67 at Florida before surviving in overtime at Vanderbilt.
“Every day is a battle,” guard Lamonte’ Turner said Saturday after an 83-66 victory over West Virginia. “We have two tough road games coming up. We have to focus on that. We have to get back into lab, into the gym and into the film room and correct our mistakes and get ready to go.”
Turner’s emergence shows how Barnes is still looking for ways to improve his top-ranked team. Turner scored 23 points against West Virginia in the junior’s first start since the 2017 SEC Tournament.
Barnes said after the game he gave Turner the start ahead of Yves Pons to get two ball handlers in the lineup against West Virginia’s pressure. Barnes said Monday he’s leaning toward keeping Turner in the starting lineup against South Carolina.
NCAA rules Dewan Hernandez ineligible for remainder of the season
The NCAA announced on Monday that Miami center Dewan Hernandez will be ineligible for the remainder of the season and 40 percent of next season for “entering into an agreement with and accepting benefits from an agent.”
According to the NCAA, Hernandez “agreed to receive monthly payments from an agent and accepted other benefits from” Christian Dawkins, the runner and financial advisor at the center of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball.
Typically, this type of violation would result in permanent ineligibility.
Miami is 9-10 this season without Hernandez available.
College Basketball AP Poll: Tennessee stays at No. 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Tennessee stayed atop the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for a second straight week.
The Volunteers earned 48 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to extend the program’s first stint at No. 1 since February 2008. Tennessee (18-1, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) has won 14 straight games — the program’s longest run since the 1922-23 season and one shy of the school record — since suffering a neutral-court loss to Kansas in November.
The top six teams in the poll remained unchanged, with Duke sitting at No. 2, followed by Virginia, Gonzaga, Michigan and Michigan State. The Spartans stayed put despite suffering their first Big Ten loss at Purdue in a game that helped lift the Boilermakers back into the poll.
Kentucky moved past Nevada to reach No. 7, while North Carolina and Marquette each rose two spots to round out the top 10.
No. 15 Louisville moved up eight spots for the week’s biggest jump after reaching 6-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while No. 19 LSU rose six spots. No. 13 Houston, No. 14 Villanova and No. 20 Iowa State each jumped four spots.
No. 17 Purdue, No. 24 Wisconsin and No. 25 Florida State returned to the poll after being ranked for multiple weeks earlier this season.
Maryland had the week’s biggest slide among ranked teams, falling eight spots to No. 21. Auburn, Iowa and Mississippi fell out of the poll.
Here is the full poll:
1. Tennessee (48 first-place votes)
2. Duke (12)
3. Virginia (4)
4. Gonzaga
5. Michigan
6. Michigan State
7. Kentucky
8. Nevada
9. North Carolina
10. Marquette
11. Kansas
12. Virginia Tech
13. Houston
14. Villanova
15. Louisville
16. Texas Tech
17. Purdue
18. Buffalo
19. LSU
20. Iowa Sate
21. Maryland
22. Mississippi State
23. N.C. State
24. Wisconsin
25. Florida State
Monday Overreactions: P.J. Washington, Phil Booth and a rant about officiating
I’ve been on the “Kentucky is back!!!” bandwagon for more than a month at this point, ever since they took down North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic in Chicago.
Over the course of the last nine days, the rest of the college basketball world has caught up. Last Saturday, Kentucky landed what we thought was their most impressive win to date, going into Auburn and picking off the Tigers, but that was before they put a 21 point win on Mississippi State in Rupp Arena and followed that up by taking out Kansas on Saturday.
Those wins put Kentucky firmly in the race to get a No. 1 seed — the Wildcats still have two games left against No. 1 Tennessee — and the man that they have to thank for those wins is P.J. Washington.
Washington has had something of an up-and-down season, but he was at his very best against the Bulldogs, finishing with 21 points, six boards and four blocks while knocking down three threes before following that up with a dominant 20 points, 13 boards and two blocks against the Jayhawks. His performance against Kansas was made doubly-impressive because he was the player that forced Kansas out of their small-ball lineup. Washington spent a lot of time guarding Marcus Garrett, who had averaged 17 points in his previous three games and managed a 1-for-9 shooting night with three turnovers against the Wildcats.
John Calipari has said it himself: When Washington plays like he’s Kentucky’s best player, that’s when the Wildcats can hit their ceiling.
We saw that in full this week.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Purdue Boilermakers
Talk about a statement win.
Purdue, who entered last week unranked despite being a top ten team on KenPom, went out and absolutely worked over No. 6 Michigan State on Sunday. The final score was 73-63, but at one point in the second half, Purdue was up 55-32. Making that win all the more impressive was the fact that Purdue got a 4-for-18 shooting performance out of Carsen Edwards, the guy we thought this team was going to live and die with this year.
Purdue also won at Ohio State last week, extending their winning streak to five games and pushing their record in Big Ten play to 7-2.
Just what should we make of that performance and this Purdue team? I went in depth on that very subject in this week’s Top 25.
MONDAY OVERREACTIONS
1. THE CARNAGE ON THE BUBBLE THIS WEEK IS MORE EVIDENCE MID-MAJORS NEED SERIOUS AT-LARGE CONSIDERATION
This weekend was something of a disaster for teams that are sitting on or near the bubble right now. The full breakdown of everything that happened can be found here, but let’s take a look at just a few examples of what I’m talking about:
Indiana lost their sixth straight game, falling to 12-8 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten with two games against Michigan State, home dates with Purdue and Wisconsin and four total games against Iowa, Ohio State and Minnesota left.
Nebraska not only lost their third straight game and fifth game in their last seven, Isaac Copeland’s season came to an end when he tore his ACL.
Saint Louis lost at home when Jordan Goodwin missed two free throws down one point with 0.4 seconds left.
Arizona State lost at USC while Arizona was swept by USC and UCLA.
Texas lost at Georgia.
Fresno State got worked over by Colorado State in a game they really couldn’t afford to lose.
San Francisco dropped a roadie against San Diego.
Seton Hall was absolutely mollywhopped by Villanova in Philly, extending their losing streak to four games.
UCF got beaten at Memphis by 20 points. That loss is the first Q1 games that UCF has played.
Temple lost at home against Cincinnati, leaving them with just two potential Q1 wins the rest of the season.
I’ve gone on this rant before and I’ll probably go on this rant again before the season comes to a close, but with just how ugly some of these high-major conferences have become, can we please let this be the year where we give the best mid-majors their due?
The Pac-12 does not deserve more than two bids to the NCAA tournament, and they should only get two bids if someone other than Washington wins the automatic bid to the big dance. No one else in that league is close to good enough to get an at-large invite. The same can be said for the Mountain West and the WCC, who are arguably better leagues this season than the Pac-12 is. The American probably should be a two-bid league at this point as well. Houston has proven themselves to be one of the best teams in the country, and I have a feeling that Cincinnati will end up having a resume that is good enough to get a bid come Selection Sunday, but are we really buying into Temple and UCF here? The Knights have literally played a single Q1 game at this point in the year. Temple has only won one. The top two in the Big East are very, very good, but as of January 27th, eight of the ten teams in the conference are below .500 in league play. The Atlantic 10 does not have an at-large worthy team this year.
So let’s give the best mid-majors in the country a real shot at this.
Take Wofford, for example. They are currently 31st in NET with a win at South Carolina, who is 5-1 in SEC play. They play in the better-than-you-realize SoCon, a conference that currently has four teams in the top 85 of the NET. The Pac-12 also has just one top 50 team and only four in the top 70. They only have one Q1 win (at UNC Greensboro) but all four of their losses are Q1 losses. Would you rather see the Terriers and sharpshooter Fletcher Magee get slotted in a play-in game, or someone like Florida, whose sole accomplishment this season is being good enough to game the metrics by playing a whole bunch of good teams close?
Then there’s Murray State. They lost their only two Q1 games — at Auburn and at Alabama by a combined 11 points — and then got dropped in their only Q2 game because their superstar point guard Ja Morant twisted his ankle in the first minute against Belmont. We know how difficult it is to win on the road in college basketball. Kentucky, who we all think is a national title contender once again, lost at Alabama in a game they trailed by double-digits late in the second half and only won at Auburn by two. You don’t think a healthy Murray State could take down either of those schools — or two-thirds of the SEC, for that matter — playing in front of 8,600 fans at the CFSB Center?
Hell, let’s not forget about Belmont, who won at UCLA earlier this year and just this past week won at Murray State and at Austin Peay. The Bruins also swept Lipscomb, who sit at 41st in NET with wins at TCU and at SMU. Then there’s a team like Penn, who swept the Big 5 schools — including Villanova — to go along with wins at George Mason, Miami, at New Mexico and at Toledo. If they’re not so banged over the holiday period, we would be talking about the Quakers as one of the best mid-major in college hoops. Hofstra is on a 16 game winning streak with their only losses coming at Maryland, at VCU and at Marshall.
This is my play to the NCAA tournament selection committee: The NET rankings tell you everything you need to know about these teams. They are all ranked in the top 75. Most are ranked in the top 50. They are good enough. Don’t punish them because the big boys won’t play them on the road and because they happen to inhabit a conference on the outskirts of college basketball relevance.
2. WE NEED TO HAVE A REAL CONVERSATION ABOUT COLLEGE HOOPS OFFICIATING
It’s not great, and there were a couple more instances this weekend of poor officiating influencing the outcome of a game. Take Marquette-Xavier, for example. With just under four minutes left, Xavier head coach Travis Steele was upset that he did not get a foul call on a Naji Marshall jumper, and in a two-point game he was hit with a technical foul. That gave two points to the Golden Eagles on free throws, and in the aftermath of that whistle — which the rest of the officiating crew knew was bogus — the next three calls were very borderline and all went in favor of the Musketeers. One of the three fouled out Marquette’s starting center.
On the other side of the country, in a game where New Mexico led with 30 seconds left, a phantom over-and-back was called that gave the ball back to Utah State, who promptly hit a three with 1.6 seconds left to win.
I could probably do this all day.
The truth is this: There were 150 Division I games played on Saturday. That means that there were 450 different referees working a difficult job. It’s hard enough for the best in the business to get calls right, let alone the 425th-best referee. That’s just something that coaches are going to have to accept. There’s human error in that business, and there are going to be more human errors with more humans working.
But part of the issue is that some coaches don’t treat referees like humans.
I’ve never really understood why it is acceptable for coaches to act the way they do on the sidelines. They scream, they yell, they curse, they show up and they try to embarrass the adults that are calling these games, and then they have the audacity to acted shocked when the grown-ups they have spent the better part of two hours disrespecting gets a bang-bang play wrong.
It’s even worse when coaches play the victim card for getting a technical foul on the 27th F-bomb that they hurled at an official.
If you don’t act like a jackass and you won’t get treated like a jackass.
3. LINDELL WIGGINTON WAKING UP IS A DIFFERENCE-MAKER
The Iowa State star has spent the better part of this season stuck somewhere between a shooting funk and the training room as a foot injury kept him out of the lineup for a month and, to date, and moved him out of Iowa State’s starting lineup.
The truth is that he’s probably the most talented scorer that the Cyclones have, but when you’re shooting under 35 percent from the floor, you aren’t going to play all that much for a top 20 team. On Saturday, however, he popped out of his shooting slump, scoring 18 points while shooting 7-for-10 from the field and 3-for-4 from three in a win at Ole Miss. If the Cyclones can get Wigginton back to being the guy that averaging better than 16 points as a freshman, they become a much more dangerous basketball team.
4. PHIL BOOTH WILL PLAY IN THE NBA
He probably won’t be a first round pick and he may not even get drafted this year, but I’m convinced that Booth is going to be the next Villanova star to find a long and profitable career as an NBA role player. He’s always been an efficient player but this year, he’s taken it to another level. He’s averaging 18.7 points, 3.9 assists and 3.8 boards while shooting 42.1 percent from three on more than seven attempts per game. He can play the point. He can defend bigger guards. He understands what it takes to play a role. He’s a proven winner. He just turned 23, so he’ll be ready to contribute the second he signs a pro contract.
In an era where versatility, playmaking and shooting is prioritized, Booth is a guy that you have to be a fan of.
5. THE WORST THING INDIANA DID THIS YEAR WAS BLOW OUT MARQUETTE EARLY IN THE YEAR
I wrote this on Friday night, after Indiana lost their sixth straight game, but I think it bears repeating. Here is my full take on what is going on with these Hoosiers:
Beating Marquette the way that he did (96-73) was the worst thing that could have happened to Archie Miller this season because, when combined when Romeo-mania coming into the program, it set expectations much higher than they should have been. The truth is that this is a team that starts two freshmen and two sophomores alongside Juwan Morgan. One of those freshmen is Indiana’s starting point guard, and he wasn’t a top 100 prospect. They are shooting 25 percent from three in Big Ten play and are 13-for-75 from three the last four games.
The truth is that this team is and always was going to be closer to what they’ve been the last month than what they were against Marquette.
And frankly, it’s not quite disaster territory just yet. Those six losses were: at Michigan, at Maryland, Nebraska, at Purdue, at Northwestern, Michigan.
That’s brutal for anyone, let alone a young team that has totally and completely lost any semblance of confidence they had in November.
Yes, Indiana lacks leadership. Yes, Romeo has looked like a freshman far too often. No, Archie Miller has not done a good job with this team. But can we stop pretending like this is the 2008 team going into the tank? Indiana wasn’t ranked in the preseason top 25 for a reason, and you’re seeing it now.
NBC Sports Top 25: Duke at No. 1, how high does Purdue climb?
The most interesting conversation that we need to have this week is about Purdue and Michigan State.
The Boilermakers mollywhopped Michigan State on Sunday afternoon, jumping all over the Spartans, 55-32, despite the fact that Carsen Edwards once again decided that it was not necessary for him to show up against Tom Izzo’s team. Michigan State made a run — because of course they did — but Nojel Eastern made six straight free throws in the final four minutes to help put this game away.
So here’s the question that we need to answer: How good is Purdue?
On the surface, this win screams that the Boilermakers are truly as good as the metrics say they are. As of today, Purdue is 7th in KenPom’s rankings and 12th in NET, but there are also some situational factors that need to be discussed. Namely: This is the second time these two teams have played, this game was played at Mackey and it was Michigan State’s third game of the week, second straight game on the road and fourth roadie in their last five games. The Spartans were due for a dud.
This is very off-brand for me, I know, but I don’t think there’s a hot take to have here. If you think that Purdue is just a team that the metrics love because they’ve lost a bunch of close games and they caught Michigan State at the right time in the right building, I get it. If you think that this is proof that the Boilermakers are, in fact, a top ten team and a legit contender for the Big Ten title, then I get that, too.
Personally, I fall in the middle.
This win does prove that Purdue is better than I thought they were, and that head coach Matt Painter can game-plan a win as well as anyone in the league. I also think that this game was as lopsided as it was because Purdue got Michigan State at the right now.
So I have them slotted at 15 this week, right behind Iowa State and right in front of N.C. State.
Here is the rest of the top 25:
1. Duke (17-2, Last Week: 1)
2. Tennessee (18-1, 2)
3. Gonzaga (19-2, 3)
4. Virginia (18-1, 4)
5. Michigan (19-1, 6)
6. Michigan State (18-3, 5)
7. Kentucky (16-3, 7)
8. North Carolina (15-4, 13)
9. Virginia Tech (16-3, 8)
10. Marquette (18-3, 12)
11. Kansas (16-4, 9)
12. Nevada (19-1, 11)
13. Villanova (16-4, 20)
14. Iowa State (15-5, 24)
15. Purdue (14-6, 25)
16. N.C. State (16-4, 16)
17. Texas Tech (16-4, 10)
18. Mississippi State (15-4, 18)
19. Houston (19-1, 21)
20. LSU (16-3, 22)
21. Louisville (15-5, 23)
22. Buffalo (18-2, 19)
23. Wisconsin (14-6, NR)
24. Ole Miss (14-5, 15)
25. Auburn (13-6, 17)
New Additions: 23. Wisconsin Dropped Out: 14. Maryland
Brooks, No. 17 Houston beat Tulsa 77-65 for 20th win
TULSA, Okla. — Nate Hinton and No. 17 Houston heated up in a hurry.
Hinton hit a tough 3-pointer as the Cougars broke away late in the first half, becoming the first Division I men’s team to reach 20 wins this season by beating Tulsa 77-65 Sunday.
Armoni Brooks scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers, for the Cougars (20-1, 7-1 American Athletic Conference).
After a fairly even first half, Houston made four 3-pointers in a two-minute burst to grab a 33-21 lead. Hinton had a contested 3 and a pair of free throws in the final minute as the Cougars increased their lead to 45-29 at the break.
“We can do that,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “We’ve got guys who can really shoot it.”
Fabian White had 14 points and Hinton came off the bench to add 13. Chris Harris Jr. had 10 rebounds and Brady Breaon nine.
“Our young guys are really coming on,” Sampson said. “When they play and practice that hard, you’ve got to reward them. Hinton did a really nice job tonight.”
DaQuan Jeffries led Tulsa (12-9, 2-7) with 17 points. Jeriah Horne had 15, Martins Igbanu 11 and Sterling Tapline 10 as the Hurricane lost for the fifth time in six games.
Down by 21 early in the second half, Tulsa cut the deficit to eight several times. Jeffries was called for an offensive foul as he drove the lane with a chance to make it a six-point game in the final two minutes, then Brooks came back with a 3-pointer with the shot clock running out.
The Cougars made seven of their final 11 3s in the first half after a cold start and their first two of the second half to push the lead to 53-32, forcing Tulsa to largely abandon its matchup zone defense.
“We had quicker ball movement,” Sampson said. “We were getting to the second or third side and getting better looks. You can’t get to the other side until you cross the road. I also thought we missed a lot of good looks early, which makes you look worse than you really are.”
Houston held a 49-24 rebounding edge. Tulsa ranks near or at the bottom of the conference in most rebounding stats, a reflection of both its lack of size and quickness to the ball.
Tulsa coach Frank Haith noted Houston was 11 for 35 on 3s, leading to many long rebounds.
“The rebounding is glaring,” Haith said. “We’ve just got to keep encouraging them and stay positive. It’s tough when a team takes that many 3-pointers, we need our guards to help out and track down those long rebounds.”
BIG PICTURE
Houston had 16 offensive rebounds and 22 second-chance points to overcome 41 percent shooting and 16 turnovers.
Tulsa, which often plays with no one taller than 6-foot-6 on the court, has to find a way to keep from being manhandled on the boards. The Hurricane is last in the AAC in offensive rebounds and had allowed 13 more offensive rebounds than any other team in the conference entering the game.
STAYING POSITIVE
Haith pointed out that Tulsa has played five games already against three of the top teams in the conference, with two losses each to Houston and Cincinnati and one at UCF. Tulsa had great chances to win its home game against Cincinnati and at UCF, but having gone 0-5 has put the team near the bottom of the league standings.