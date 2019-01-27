More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

NBC Sports Top 25: Duke at No. 1, how high does Purdue climb?

By Rob DausterJan 27, 2019, 10:32 PM EST
The most interesting conversation that we need to have this week is about Purdue and Michigan State.

The Boilermakers mollywhopped Michigan State on Sunday afternoon, jumping all over the Spartans, 55-32, despite the fact that Carsen Edwards once again decided that it was not necessary for him to show up against Tom Izzo’s team. Michigan State made a run — because of course they did — but Nojel Eastern made six straight free throws in the final four minutes to help put this game away.

So here’s the question that we need to answer: How good is Purdue?

On the surface, this win screams that the Boilermakers are truly as good as the metrics say they are. As of today, Purdue is 7th in KenPom’s rankings and 12th in NET, but there are also some situational factors that need to be discussed. Namely: This is the second time these two teams have played, this game was played at Mackey and it was Michigan State’s third game of the week, second straight game on the road and fourth roadie in their last five games. The Spartans were due for a dud.

This is very off-brand for me, I know, but I don’t think there’s a hot take to have here. If you think that Purdue is just a team that the metrics love because they’ve lost a bunch of close games and they caught Michigan State at the right time in the right building, I get it. If you think that this is proof that the Boilermakers are, in fact, a top ten team and a legit contender for the Big Ten title, then I get that, too.

Personally, I fall in the middle.

This win does prove that Purdue is better than I thought they were, and that head coach Matt Painter can game-plan a win as well as anyone in the league. I also think that this game was as lopsided as it was because Purdue got Michigan State at the right now.

So I have them slotted at 15 this week, right behind Iowa State and right in front of N.C. State.

Here is the rest of the top 25:

1. Duke (17-2, Last Week: 1)
2. Tennessee (18-1, 2)
3. Gonzaga (19-2, 3)
4. Virginia (18-1, 4)
5. Michigan (19-1, 6)
6. Michigan State (18-3, 5)
7. Kentucky (16-3, 7)
8. North Carolina (15-4, 13)
9. Virginia Tech (16-3, 8)
10. Marquette (18-3, 12)
11. Kansas (16-4, 9)
12. Nevada (19-1, 11)
13. Villanova (16-4, 20)
14. Iowa State (15-5, 24)
15. Purdue (14-6, 25)
16. N.C. State (16-4, 16)
17. Texas Tech (16-4, 10)
18. Mississippi State (15-4, 18)
19. Houston (19-1, 21)
20. LSU (16-3, 22)
21. Louisville (15-5, 23)
22. Buffalo (18-2, 19)
23. Wisconsin (14-6, NR)
24. Ole Miss (14-5, 15)
25. Auburn (13-6, 17)

New Additions: 23. Wisconsin
Dropped Out: 14. Maryland

Brooks, No. 17 Houston beat Tulsa 77-65 for 20th win

AP Photo/Dave Crenshaw
Associated PressJan 27, 2019, 6:52 PM EST
TULSA, Okla. — Nate Hinton and No. 17 Houston heated up in a hurry.

Hinton hit a tough 3-pointer as the Cougars broke away late in the first half, becoming the first Division I men’s team to reach 20 wins this season by beating Tulsa 77-65 Sunday.

Armoni Brooks scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers, for the Cougars (20-1, 7-1 American Athletic Conference).

After a fairly even first half, Houston made four 3-pointers in a two-minute burst to grab a 33-21 lead. Hinton had a contested 3 and a pair of free throws in the final minute as the Cougars increased their lead to 45-29 at the break.

“We can do that,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. “We’ve got guys who can really shoot it.”

Fabian White had 14 points and Hinton came off the bench to add 13. Chris Harris Jr. had 10 rebounds and Brady Breaon nine.

“Our young guys are really coming on,” Sampson said. “When they play and practice that hard, you’ve got to reward them. Hinton did a really nice job tonight.”

DaQuan Jeffries led Tulsa (12-9, 2-7) with 17 points. Jeriah Horne had 15, Martins Igbanu 11 and Sterling Tapline 10 as the Hurricane lost for the fifth time in six games.

Down by 21 early in the second half, Tulsa cut the deficit to eight several times. Jeffries was called for an offensive foul as he drove the lane with a chance to make it a six-point game in the final two minutes, then Brooks came back with a 3-pointer with the shot clock running out.

The Cougars made seven of their final 11 3s in the first half after a cold start and their first two of the second half to push the lead to 53-32, forcing Tulsa to largely abandon its matchup zone defense.

“We had quicker ball movement,” Sampson said. “We were getting to the second or third side and getting better looks. You can’t get to the other side until you cross the road. I also thought we missed a lot of good looks early, which makes you look worse than you really are.”

Houston held a 49-24 rebounding edge. Tulsa ranks near or at the bottom of the conference in most rebounding stats, a reflection of both its lack of size and quickness to the ball.

Tulsa coach Frank Haith noted Houston was 11 for 35 on 3s, leading to many long rebounds.

“The rebounding is glaring,” Haith said. “We’ve just got to keep encouraging them and stay positive. It’s tough when a team takes that many 3-pointers, we need our guards to help out and track down those long rebounds.”

BIG PICTURE

Houston had 16 offensive rebounds and 22 second-chance points to overcome 41 percent shooting and 16 turnovers.

Tulsa, which often plays with no one taller than 6-foot-6 on the court, has to find a way to keep from being manhandled on the boards. The Hurricane is last in the AAC in offensive rebounds and had allowed 13 more offensive rebounds than any other team in the conference entering the game.

STAYING POSITIVE

Haith pointed out that Tulsa has played five games already against three of the top teams in the conference, with two losses each to Houston and Cincinnati and one at UCF. Tulsa had great chances to win its home game against Cincinnati and at UCF, but having gone 0-5 has put the team near the bottom of the league standings.

No. 18 Villanova hits 17 3s, routs Seton Hall 80-52

AP Photo/Chris Szagola
Associated PressJan 27, 2019, 6:50 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA — Villanova hit the bottom in early December. The Wildcats had dropped four games — as many as they had lost each of the last two seasons — and they were confronted with troubling questions.

Coach Jay Wright was stumped as the Wildcats tumbled out of the Top 25.

“This is the reality,” he said of the early season malaise. “How long is this going to take?”

Not long at all.

Phil Booth and Eric Paschall turned into a two-person show for the No. 18 Wildcats, powering the team out of its early funk. Booth and Paschall combined to outscore Seton Hall in the first half and the Wildcats thumped the Pirates 80-52 on Sunday for their eighth consecutive victory.

“The way Booth and Paschall are playing, you give them that many opportunities, they’re going to get you,” Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said.

Booth hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points. Paschall finished with 17 points, going over 1,000 for his career. They combined for 10 of Villanova’s 17 3s and made 15 of the team’s 28 baskets.

Booth and Paschall have picked up the scoring slack for a program that needed to find chemistry after it lost four players to the NBA draft. Now it looks as if it’s rolling toward another conference crown under Wright.

“I think we’re starting to trust each other more,” Booth said.

Against the Pirates, Paschall and Booth combined for six 3s and 26 points in the first half. The duo outscored Seton Hall 26-20 and the Wildcats led by 10 at the break. Booth missed a 3, the offensive rebound got kicked out to him and he nailed a 3 from the top of the arc to make it 30-20.

The national champions still have some kinks to work out to become a deep threat in March — namely, finding a third scorer — but again should be a low single-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Saddiq Bey was the only other scorer in double digits (10 points), which is a surprise for any team that held a 35-point lead. The Wildcats (16-4, 7-0 Big East) know they’ll need more than senior stars Paschall and Booth to win big games in March.

“I worry about that,” Wright said. “Not that they’re not good enough to carry us. I just don’t want to wear them out.”

He wants his underclassmen like Bey and Collin Gillespie to start to assert themselves as offensive threats. Gillespie hit Villanova’s ninth 3-pointer to push the lead to 45-26 and blow the game open in the second half.

“We’ve got to get into those situations where they’re forced to do it and they get it done,” Wright said.

The other three Wildcats on the court weren’t forced to do much else but offer some high-fives each time Booth and Paschall hit 3s. The Wildcats held Seton Hall to just nine baskets through the first 26 minutes in a Big East mismatch.

The Pirates (12-8, 3-5) remain 0-for-Nova on the road since 1994. The Wildcats have won 17 straight games on their home court against Seton Hall (15-0 Pavilion; 2-0 Wells Fargo Center).

Seton Hall had 14 turnovers in the first half and missed 8 of 10 3-pointers, the latest inept performance against a Villanova program the Pirates have not defeated since 2016.

The Wildcats lost back-to-back games to Michigan and Furman in November and had consecutive losses to Penn and Kansas in December. Now it’s back to blue-blood reality for the Wildcats — even if the winning streak has masked some deficiencies.

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Wright said.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates have lost five of six games and continue to struggle on defense after allowing 97 points last time out to DePaul. It’s hard to believe this is the same team that beat Kentucky and Maryland in December. … Myles Cale scored 14 points and leading scorer Myles Powell (22.2 points) was held to just three points.

“You’re going to get smacked down every once in a while,” Willard said.

Villanova: The Wildcats need to tighten up their free-throw shooting. They made just 7 of 13 attempts.

Purdue fends off late charge, tops No. 6 Michigan St 73-63

AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Associated PressJan 27, 2019, 4:22 PM EST
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ryan Cline scored 17 points and Purdue fended off a furious charge by No. 6 Michigan State, holding on for a 73-63 win Sunday.

Trailing by 23 with under 13 1/2 minutes left, Michigan State (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) got within four points before falling short.

Carsen Edwards added 14 as the Boilermakers (14-6, 7-2) won their fourth in a row. They’ve taken 12 straight at home.

Cassius Winston finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists to lead the Spartans, who had won 13 in a row. Matt McQuaid had 12 points as Michigan State had a pair of school record streaks also end — a 21-game winning streak against conference foes and a 12-game road winning streak in league play.

The Boilermakers won by following Michigan State’s traditional script — playing better defense, winning the rebound battle and repeatedly grabbing loose balls.

While Purdue never trailed, the Spartans made things interesting after falling into a 19-6 deficit early and being down by as much as 55-32 with 13:16 remaining.

The Spartans forced eight consecutive missed shots and used that drought to go on a 24-5 run that cut the Boilermakers’ lead to 60-56 with 5:14 left.

But Cline answered with a 3 for the Boilermakers, Edwards made three free throws and Nojel Eastern scored on a 5-foot runner to rebuild a 65-58 lead. Eastern sealed the victory by making six straight free throws to give Purdue a 71-60 lead.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Despite shooting poorly and getting beat at their own game, the Spartans showed why they are one of America’s best teams. Sure, they’re now tied with Michigan for the conference lead. And yes, they’ll fall in the polls after this loss but it shouldn’t be a precipitous drop.

Purdue: The Boilermakers have been playing good basketball for a while — and now they have the signature win they needed to seal the perception. By getting key contributions out of Edwards’ supporting cast, they moved within a game of the Big Ten lead and should reappear in the Top 25 soon.

STAT PACK

Michigan State: Suffered its first loss in 61 days after posting an average victory margin of 16.8 points. … The Spartans scored 19 points in the first half, surpassing their previous low mark for scoring in a half. They had 28 points in the second half at Florida on Dec. 8 and were averaging 83.8 points this season. … Michigan State shot 39.3 percent from the field was 9 of 26 on 3s.

Purdue: The Boilermakers have 12 wins against top 10 teams at Mackey Arena, seven have come against Michigan State. … Purdue is 50-2 in its last 52 home games. … Eastern finished with 12 points, Aaron Wheeler had 11 and Matt Haarms scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds. … Edwards also had four rebounds, three assists and three steals. … Purdue had a 42-33 rebounding edge including 16-9 on the offensive end. … The Boilermakers were 12 of 28 on 3s, getting five from Cline and three from Wheeler.

Saturday’s Things To Know: The Big 12 rolls, Kentucky’s back, Justin Robinson breaks out

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 27, 2019, 12:28 AM EST
PLAYERS OF THE DAY: Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech

Robinson had the game of his life on Saturday afternoon.

The senior point guard, who has spent much of this season overshadowed by the emergence of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, scored 24 of his 35 points in the first half, hit nine of his 13 threes and handed out eight assists as No. 10 Virginia Tech bounced back from a couple of embarrassing losses at Virginia and at North Carolina to mollywhop Syracuse in Blacksburg.

The Hokies jumped out to an early double-digit lead, pushed the lead to 19 points by halftime and ended up cruising through the second half as the Syracuse zone had no answer for their ability to pass the ball and shoot over the top of the Orange defenders.

This was exactly the kind of win that Buzz Williams’ team needed to get their confidence back and headed in the right direction.

TEAM OF THE DAY: Kentucky Wildcats

It doesn’t get much better than knocking off a top ten team and getting the nation back on your bandwagon. We wrote about about No. 8 Kentucky beating No. 9 Kansas right here.

ONIONS OF THE DAY: Braxton Beverly, N.C. State

The Wolfpack trailed 67-61 with 20 seconds left. After four missed free throws from Marcquise Reed, Braxton Beverly hit this shot to give N.C. State the win:

EXTRA ONIONS: The Hausers

And we all thought that Markus Howard was the bucket-getter for Marquette.

Well, he still is. He had 31 points today. But just as important as those 31 points were the 41 points and 14 boards that Sam and Joey Hauser combined for as No. 12 Marquette erased an 11-point deficit late in the second half on Saturday. There wasn’t a single shot that stood out, but that duo made big shot after big shot, and then hit clutch free throws down the stretch to ice the win.

With those two playing as well as they have been playing, Marquette is looking more and more like a serious Final Four threat.

SATURDAY WAS A GOOD DAY FOR …

THE BIG 12: Thanks to an impressive feat of scheduling, the Big 12 was able to cruise past the SEC in the Big 12/SEC Challenge thanks in large part to the fact that three of the top five teams in the SEC — No. 16 Auburn, No. 22 Mississippi State and No. 25 LSU — were not playing in the event. Kansas-Kentucky was a thriller, and Iowa State-Ole Miss had some intrigue even if it didn’t live up to it, but beyond that, the slate as a whole was something of a snooze.

But it worked out for the Big 12. They won the event 6-4.

THE BIG THREE: It’s not exactly surprising given the competition that they were playing, but No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Virginia and No. 3 Duke all cruised to blowout wins. Tennessee was challenged early by West Virginia, Duke was challenged a little longer by Georgia Tech, but overall there wasn’t much of a sweat.

QUINNDARY WEATHERSPOON: Weatherspoon finished with 27 points, scoring 20 in the second half as No. 22 Mississippi State landed a much-needed win over No. 16 Auburn, 92-84.

LINDELL WIGGINTON: It has been awhile since we’ve seen Wigginton play like the guy that was arguably the best returning guard in the Big 12 this season, but he did on Saturday. Wigginton scored 18 points in 21 minutes off the bench, shooting 7-for-10 from three and making three threes to help Iowa State land a win at Ole Miss. Getting Wigginton and Cameron Lard playing better is the key to the Cyclones reaching their season.

SATURDAY WAS A BAD DAY FOR …

KANSAS STATE: The Wildcats had won five straight games, turning their season around and setting themselves on a course as one of college basketball’s biggest sleepers, and then the SEC/Big 12 Challenge comes along and Kansas State goes and loses to Texas A&M, who entered this game with a 7-10 record having lost six of their last seven. That’s not ideal.

MISSOURI: The Tigers led No. 25 LSU by 14 points with 2:08 left, and not only did they managed to find a way to get to overtime, but they lost in overtime and failed to cover 5.5 points. This was a bad beat for Missouri and the people that bet on them.

TRAVIS STEELE: It’s bad enough that Xavier blew an 11 point second half lead and lost at home to No. 12 Marquette, but part of the reason that the Musketeers lost is that Steele, with 3:34 left in the game, was hit with a technical foul right after Marquette had regained the lead. He’s had better days.

ISAAC COPELAND: Not only did Nebraska lose at home to Ohio State, the third straight loss for the Huskers as they fight for a spot in the NCAA tournament, but they suffered a much more significant loss: Isaac Copeland is done for the year after tearing his ACL, and he tore it going up for a meaningless dunk after he was called for a travel. Just brutal.

JORDAN GOODWIN: The Billikens might have lost their chance to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament on Saturday with a 54-53 loss to Davidson, and that loss was due to Jordan Goodwin missing a pair of free throws with just 0.4 seconds left on the clock. That’s a tough one to swallow.

FINAL THOUGHT

Overall, I know the Big Ten is a good basketball conference.

There are two very real national title contenders at the top of the league in Michigan and Michigan State, and they legit.

But beyond that, what are we talking about here?

Because the further we get into the season, the more that I am starting to believe that there is a giant mass of mediocrity in the league once you get past the top two teams.

We all thought Maryland was the team that was going to emerge as the contender to the Michigan schools, but after getting worked by the Wolverines, the Terps turned around and lost to Illinois on Saturday. That’s not good. Neither is the emergence of Wisconsin as potentially the third-best team in the conference after they had a string of losing four out of five, including a home game to Minnesota and a pair of games where they couldn’t crack 15 first half points. Purdue has looked great in metrics like KenPom and NET, but that’s largely due to the number of close losses they have against the likes of Florida State, Virginia Tech and Texas. I don’t trust Iowa or Minnesota. Ohio State just snapped a five-game losing streak against Nebraska, who is on a three-game losing streak. Indiana has lost six in a row.

I fully expect at least nine teams from the Big Ten to get to the NCAA tournament because the Pac-12 is awful, the Mountain West only has one potential at-large team and the Atlantic 10 has none. The bids have to come from somewhere.

But that doesn’t mean I think that those teams are going to be great once they get there.

Bubble Banter: What is going on with Indiana?

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 26, 2019, 11:59 PM EST
January has nearly come to a close, which means that it is officially time for Bubble Banter to make its glorious return. 

Some quick housekeeping before we dive into it:

  • This page will be updated throughout the weekend, so be sure to check back on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the games get played. 
  • I’ll update them best that I can, but the NET rankings will be accurate through Friday morning. 
  • If you see something I missed, if you have an issue with a team I left out or if you want to congratulate me on a job well done, drop a comment below or hit me up here: @RobDauster.
  • The cut-off we will be using this year for teams that are “on the bubble” is the No. 9 seed line. If your favorite team is seeded as a No. 9 or better in our most recent bracket, they will not be discussed below.
  • On Thursday, our Dave Ommen released an updated bracket, and these eight teams were placed in an 8-9 game: NEBRASKA, AUBURN, SYRACUSE, MISSISSIPPI STATE, ST. JOHN’S, TCU, WASHINGTON and CINCINNATI
  • Onto the weekend’s action.

WINNERS

CREIGHTON (NET: 61, SOS: 10): The Bluejays have a weird resume. They’re 11-8 on the season, but they don’t have a single bad loss on the season. Seven of their eight losses are to Q1 opponents, and their only Q2 loss came at home against Ohio State, which was a Q1 loss before the Buckeyes recent losing streak. The problem? Creighton doesn’t have any good wins. They beat Butler at home, Clemson on a neutral and Providence on the road. The latter is their only Q1 win, and who knows how long that lasts — the Friars are currently 73rd in the NET, and that becomes a Q2 win if they fall outside the top 75. The other issue is Creighton already lost to both Villanova and Marquette at home, meaning there are no chances for them to get Q1 wins at home the rest of the season. How costly does this blown call look now?

OHIO STATE (NET: 45, SOS: 41): The Buckeyes entered Saturday as one of the teams right on the edge of the bubble’s cut-line thanks to a five-game losing streak, and they did as much as anyone to change their fortunes as anyone — winning at Nebraska. That’s a top 25 road win for the Buckeyes to go along with wins at Cincinnati and at Creighton. The loss at Rutgers is ugly, but as long as the Scarlet Knights remain somewhat respectable, that will be a Q2 loss, more or less equivalent to losing to Syracuse at home.

BAYLOR (NET: 50, SOS: 70): The Bears won their fourth straight on Saturday, knocking off Alabama at home. The Bears have some nice wins on the season — Texas Tech and Iowa State at home and Arizona in Tucson are all Q1 wins — but they are going to have their work cur out for them making the committee forget about home losses to Texas Southern (215) and Stephen F. Austin (270). The added bonus here is that Alabama is one of the teams that Baylor will be going up against for a bid, and this win keeps the Tide for picking up a Q1, non-conference road win.

VCU (NET: 59, SOS: 31): The Rams picked up a win at Duquesne on Saturday which is going to be great for their chase of the Atlantic 10 regular season title, but it doesn’t help their NCAA tournament profile all that much — it’s a Q3 win. VCU’s win at Texas should hold up as a Q1 win come Selection Sunday, but given how weak the Atlantic 10 is, it’s hard to see how they can end up building on their resume too much. Frankly, I’m not sure they can withstand another loss and keep pace with the bubble teams in the Big 12, the Big Ten or the ACC.

HOFSTRA (NET: 47, SOS: 233): Not only does Hofstra lack any Q1 or Q2 wins, they have not even beaten a team that cracks the top 100 in NET. They are 18-3, they have now won 15 straight games against Division I opponents and Justin Wright-Foreman deserves a chance to play on a bigger stage, but I don’t know how they are going to build a profile good enough to get an at-large bid in the CAA.

WOFFORD (NET: 32, SOS: 106): The Terriers improved to 14-4 on the season with their ninth-straight win on Saturday. Wofford actually does have a couple solid wins to their name — they won at UNC Greensboro, they beat Furman and they knocked off South Carolina on the road by 20 points — and probably have the best argument to be an at-large of all the mid-major teams on this list. To make that a reality, they will probably need to win out, but unlike other mid-major leagues, losses at East Tennessee State (79), at Furman (62) or against UNCG (53) won’t be season-enders.

BELMONT (NET: 77, SOS: 125): The Bruins landed a couple of really nice wins this week, adding a second Q1 win to their resume by beating Murray State on the road and following that up with a win at Austin Peay, their third Q2 win. The big issue for Belmont at this point is that they have three losses to Q3 opponents — Jacksonville State twice and at Green Bay. It’s going to be tough to get an at-large, but it’s not an impossibility, especially if UCLA finds a way to become a top 75 team.

MURRAY STATE (NET: 44, SOS: 289): The Racers caught a bad break this week when their star point guard, Ja Morant, sprained his ankle early in their home loss to Belmont. As weird as it sounds, that Belmont team is Murray’s worst loss of the season and a Q3 loss. The biggest issue with this resume is that they are going to end the season having played just two Q1 games — losses at Auburn and at Alabama — and no Q2 games. Their best win is at Southern Illinois, who is 152nd in the NET.

MINNESOTA (NET: 58, SOS: 63): The Gophers picked up a nice Q1 win on Sunday, picking off Iowa in The Barn to move to 15-5 on the season. They are now 4-3 in Q1 games with a win at Wisconsin. There are a pair of Q2 losses on Minnesota’s resume — at Illinois and at Boston College — but this is a tournament worthy profile as of today.

LIPSCOMB (NET: 41, SOS: 180): Lipscomb beat one of the worst teams in Division I on Sunday, taking down Stetson. So that’s a good thing. Even better, however, is just how much carnage there was on the bubble this weekend. San Francisco, Texas, Fresno State, Nebraska, Arizona, Pitt, Florida, Butler, Seton Hall, UCF, Temple — all of these teams taking on water is good for the the mid-majors that are in mix, especially one like Lipscomb, who has won at TCU and at SMU with just four losses, the worst of which is a Q2 loss to Belmont at home.

LOSERS

INDIANA (NET: 36, SOS: 31): Indiana lost their sixth straight game on Friday night, getting blown out by No. 5 Michigan in Assembly Hall. In a vacuum, the Hoosiers are not in a terrible spot just yet. They have four Q1 wins to their name — Marquette, Louisville, Butler (neutral), at Penn State — and all eight of their losses are Q1 games. They still have seven Q1 games left on their schedule. There will be plenty of chances for them to get the good wins they need to stay on the right side of the bubble, and given the strength of the Big Ten, 8-12 might actually be good enough to get them in.

The more interesting question seems to be the Hoosiers themselves, and I’m going to use this space to give you my take on the situation: Beating Marquette the way that he did (96-73) was the worst thing that could have happened to Archie Miller this season because, when combined when Romeo-mania coming into the program, it set expectations much higher than they should have been. The truth is that this is a team that starts two freshmen and two sophomores alongside Juwan Morgan. One of those freshmen is Indiana’s starting point guard, and he wasn’t a top 100 prospect. They are shooting 25 percent from three in Big Ten play and are 13-for-75 from three the last four games.

The truth is that this team is and always was going to be closer to what they’ve been the last month than what they were against Marquette.

And frankly, it’s not quite disaster territory just yet. Those six losses were: at Michigan, at Maryland, Nebraska, at Purdue, at Northwestern, Michigan.

That’s brutal for anyone, let alone a young team that has totally and completely lost any semblance of confidence they had in November.

Yes, Indiana lacks leadership. Yes, Romeo has looked like a freshman far too often. No, Archie Miller has not done a good job with this team. But can we stop pretending like this is the 2008 team going into the tank? Indiana wasn’t ranked in the preseason top 25 for a reason, and you’re seeing it now.

BUTLER (NET: 52, SOS: 24): Butler missed on a chance to land a Q1 on Friday night, falling 75-61 at Creighton. This comes on the heels of whiffing on their shot at Villanova in Hinkle on Tuesday night. As of today, the Bulldogs are 1-6 against Q1 — their win over Ole Miss fell to Q2 with the Rebels dropping outside the top 30 in the NET — with a 12-9 record and a pair of Q3 losses. They’re comfortably on the wrong side of the bubble today.

FLORIDA (NET: 37, SOS: 44): The Gators fell to 11-8 on the season on Saturday after they lost at TCU, 55-50, in another uninspiring performance offensively. The metrics love the Gators — they’ve played a lot of good teams close and have an elite defense — but that hasn’t amounted to many wins. They won at Arkansas — a Q1 win so long as Arkansas doesn’t drop from 70 to outside the top 75 in NET — and they beat Butler at home, but that doesn’t totally make up for the loss to South Carolina in Gainesville.

ALABAMA (NET: 43, SOS: 21): Losing at Baylor was a missed opportunity, but the Tide aren’t in a terrible spot yet. That win over Kentucky is going to continue to look better and better, and they still have six Q1 games left on their schedule as of today. They’ll need to win half of those, however, because three Q3 losses to Northeastern, Texas A&M and Georgia State — the latter two at home — are less than ideal.

PITT (NET: 60, SOS: 57): After a great start to ACC play, the Panthers lost their third straight game on Saturday, falling at Louisville at they led at the half. Jeff Capel has Pitt in a good spot as of today. They’ve beaten Louisville and Florida State and have just one bad loss to their name, but that bad loss is an awful loss — Niagara (301) at home. They’ll get chances, and they’ll need to take advantage of those chances.

TEXAS (NET: 41, SOS: 2): The Longhorns are benefitting from the fact that they have played the second-toughest schedule in college basketball. They’ve already amassed eight Q1 games with four wins, including North Carolina on a neutral, Purdue at home and Kansas State on the road. They do have four Q2 losses — as well as a Q3 loss to Radford at home — but losing at Georgia is hardly a backbreaker, not when they still play at least seven Q1 games during the regular season.

SAINT LOUIS (NET: 75, SOS: 122): The Billikens missed on a terrific chance to land one of the rare Q2 wins they are going to be able to pick up in Atlantic 10 play in excruciating fashion: Jordan Goodwin was fouled with 0.4 seconds left and Saint Louis down one, and he missed them both. The Billlikens have wins over Butler and Oregon State at home as well as a win at Seton Hall, but with two Q3 losses to their name, that’s probably not going to be enough.

ARIZONA STATE (NET: 63, SOS: 56): The Pac-12’s dreams of getting an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament took another hit on Saturday, as Arizona State lost at USC on Saturday night. The Sun Devils do have some good wins — Kansas, Mississippi State are all Q1 wins — and they have four Q2 wins as well, but the Sun Devils lost to Utah and Princeton at home. It doesn’t help matters that the only chance for Q1 wins the rest of the season will be in their last three games: at Oregon, at Oregon State and at Arizona.

ARIZONA (NET: 64, SOS: 73): Saturday was not a good day for the Wildcats, either. They went into Pauley Pavilion and got dropped by UCLA, meaning that they were swept by the LA schooled and have now lost three of their last four games. Their win over Iowa State is going to carry some weight in March, that’s the only Q1 win for Arizona, who only has three more chances to land Q1 wins the rest of the year, and all three of those chances will come on the road against teams outside the top 60 in NET.

FRESNO STATE (NET: 65, SOS: 149): Fresno State suffered their worst loss of the season on Saturday, falling at Colorado State (228). That’s their third Q3 loss of the year, and with no Q2 wins and just a pair of Q1 wins (at Utah State, Northwestern), their chances of earning an at-large big probably hinge on whether or not they can win at Nevada in February.

SAN FRANCISCO (NET: 40, SOS: 178): The Dons suffered a loss at San Diego on Saturday night, which actually isn’t as bad as it sounds — San Diego (107) on the road is a Q2 game. That’s excusable. The problem is that the Dons need every good win that they can get. They are 0-2 in Q1 games and just 1-1 against Q2.

TEMPLE (NET: 56, SOS: 40): The only reason that Temple is currently in the discussion for an at-large bid is that they managed to beat Houston (8) at home. That’s a big win. Beyond that, the Owls are 0-3 against Q1 opponents, they’ve already lost at UCF and against Cincinnati at home and also have a Q3 loss to Penn at home. The biggest game of their season comes on Thursday when they play at Houston.

SETON HALL (NET: 56, SOS: 23): The Hall’s losing streak extended to four on Sunday after they were absolutely pummeled by Villanova in Philly. The Wildcats won by 28 points just eight days after Seton Hall lost at home to DePaul. A win over Kentucky on a neutral and at Maryland will look very god on Selection Sunday, but a pair of Q3 home losses is a lot to overcome. The good news: Seton Hall still gets shots at Marquette and Villanova at home.

UCF (NET: 34, SOS: 107): The Knights lost by 20 on Sunday at Memphis, which, to date, is the only Q1 game that UCF has played. They are 3-2 in Q2 games and also took on a loss at home against Florida Atlantic (175), a Q4 loss. With two games left against both Houston and Cincinnati plus a trip to Temple, there are five Q1 games left on their schedule. They’ll need them.