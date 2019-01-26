More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Robinson has 35 points, No. 10 Hokies beat Orange 78-56

Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 10:47 PM EST
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Justin Robinson scored 24 of his career-high 35 points in the first half and No. 10 Virginia Tech beat Syracuse 78-56 on Saturday night.

Robinson made a career-best seven 3-pointers before halftime when the Hokies (16-3, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) used a 20-5 run to open a 34-16 lead. Robinson had 12 points in the surge as Virginia Tech led by as many as 22 in the half and by 43-24 at the break.

Syracuse made a run to start the second half, scoring the first 11 points to get to 43-35, but the Hokies answered with a 14-1 burst, rebuilding the lead to 57-36. The Orange (14-6, 5-2) never got closer than 15 again. Oshae Brissett scored 16 to lead Syracuse and Frank Howard had 13, while Elijah Hughes, their second-leading scorer at 15.3 points per game, managed just six on 2-for-13 shooting with four turnovers.

The game started as a 3-point contest with the first seven baskets coming from beyond the arc, but Syracuse couldn’t keep pace with Robinson, who matched their first-half scoring total. He also set the school record with nine 3-pointers (in 13 tries) and had eight assists to pass Bimbo Coles as the school’s career leader with 548. Robinson left to rousing applause late in the game.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange arrived ranked ninth nationally in field goal defense, but allowed the Hokies to make 14 of 26 shots, including 10 3-pointers, in the first half. Robinson had never made more than four 3-pointers in an ACC game in his career, but was 7 for 8, all on 3s, in the half. Virginia Tech finished 25 for 48 from the field for the game, 52.1 percent.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies played perhaps their best half of basketball this season in the first half, making more 3-pointers, 10, than Syracuse made field goals, nine. They had 12 assists on 14 field goals, forced nine turnovers and scored 14 points off those takeaways. The Orange, meantime, scored just two points off seven Virginia Tech mistakes. The Orange also had three shot-clock violations in the half.

No. 22 Mississippi St. rallies past No. 16 Auburn 92-84

Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 10:58 PM EST
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 27 points, Lamar Peters added 16 points and 10 assists, and No. 22 Mississippi State pulled away to beat No. 16 Auburn 92-84 on Saturday night.

Auburn and Mississippi State (15-4, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) were locked in a tight game for much of the second half before Mississippi State broke a 70-70 tie with Weatherspoon’s 3-pointer and Reggie Perry’s dunk in quick succession.

An irate Auburn coach Bruce Pearl then was called for a technical foul after arguing with officials and Weatherspoon hit two free throws to give the Bulldogs a 77-70 lead with 7:13 left.

The 6-foot-4 Weatherspoon tied a season high in points and finished 6 of 9 from the field and 11 of 11 on free throws.

Auburn (13-6, 2-4) has lost three straight. The Tigers shot 53 percent from the field and were led by Bryce Brown’s 18 points, but were hurt by 19 turnovers.

Mississippi State took a 47-45 halftime lead after making 10 3-pointers in the first half. Auburn stayed close thanks to a 14-of-14 performance on free throws. Peters had 12 points for the Bulldogs before the break while Auburn’s Jared Harper and Brown both scored nine.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers continued to struggle without 6-foot-11 forward Austin Wiley, who has missed the past three games with a lower leg injury. Auburn was projected as one of the best teams in the SEC, but the Tigers have put themselves in a hole as February approaches.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs really needed this win at home and got it with a gritty performance in the second half. Weatherspoon was excellent and Perry’s 10-point, 11-rebound performance was important in the post.

Moretti, No. 14 Texas Tech top Arkansas 67-64

Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 10:48 PM EST
LUBBOCK, Texas — Davide Moretti had 21 points, Jarrett Culver scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half, and No. 14 Texas Tech beat Arkansas 67-64 on Saturday night to stop a three-game slide.

Moretti’s two free throws with five seconds left sealed the SEC/Big 12 Challenge game for the Red Raiders (16-4) after their double-digit lead was trimmed to two with a minute left. They didn’t make another field goal after Norense Odiase’s dunk made it 60-48 with 7:41 left.

Arkansas (11-8) was down 65-62 when it turned it over with eight seconds remaining, leading to Moretti’s foul shots. Jalen Harris made a layup for the Razorbacks as time expired.

Daniel Gafford led Arkansas with 14 points after missing most of the first half in foul trouble. Harris and Mason Jones had 11 points apiece.

Matt Mooney scored 12 points for the Red Raiders, who shot 51 percent (22 of 43) from the field, including 10 for 19 from 3-point range.

Harris beat the halftime buzzer with a long running 3-pointer, lifting the Razorbacks to a 33-30 lead at the break. Culver tied it up right after halftime with one of his four 3s.

Texas Tech went ahead to stay when Mooney’s 3 made it 42-40 with 16:44 left, starting a 13-2 run. Culver’s 3-pointer gave Tech a 52-42 lead with 13 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks whiffed on a chance to build momentum after topping Missouri three days earlier. They were hurt by a 4-for-19 performance from 3-point range.

Texas Tech: Ten days of struggling with three Big 12 losses in a row has been put to rest. Maybe as big as anything else, the Raiders found some offensive alternatives to Culver for the first time in a while. After 15 turnovers before halftime, they had only six in the second half.

No. 25 LSU rallies late, beats Missouri 86-80 in OT

Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 10:45 PM EST
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Skylar Mays scored 11 points of his 24 points in the last three minutes of regulation and No. 25 LSU overcame a 14-point deficit in the final 2:08 to force overtime in an 86-80 victory over Missouri on Saturday night.

Ja’Vonte Smart made two 3-pointers in overtime and scored 14 points for the Tigers (16-3, 6-0 Southeastern Conference). Naz Reid also had 14 points, and Tremont Waters added 13.

Jordan Geist had 25 points and 11 rebounds for Missouri (10-8, 1-5). Jeremiah Tilmon added 15 points, and Javon Pickett had 13.

With LSU down 71-70, Waters missed a contested shot on a drive. Missouri’s Ronnie Suggs was called for a foul battling for the rebound, sending Emmitt Williams to free throw line with 2.2 seconds left. He missed the first and made the second.

Missouri led 70-56 lead with 2:14 left in regulation.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: Sophomore guard Mark Smith, the team’s second-leading scorer at 12.6 points per game and the SEC’s most accurate 3-point shooter at 47.5 percent, sat out with a left ankle injury. Smith twisted the ankle Wednesday night late in a loss at Arkansas. Freshman Torrence Watson got his first career start in Smith’s place.

LSU: LSU kept pace with Tennessee at the top of the standings. The teams meet on Feb. 23 in Baton Rouge. LSU is 6-0 in conference play for the first time since 2006.

Travis, Washington lead No. 8 Kentucky past No. 9 Kansas

By Rob DausterJan 26, 2019, 8:17 PM EST
Reid Travis and P.J. Washington overwhelmed an undermanned Kansas frontline, combining for 38 points and 25 boards as No. 8 Kentucky overcame a slow start to knock off No. 9 Kansas in Rupp Arena on Saturday, 71-63.

Dedric Lawson finished with 17 points and 14 boards for the No. 9 Jayhawks, but it was nowhere near enough, as a Kansas team missing Udoka Azubuike did not have nearly enough size or strength in the paint to handle Kentucky’s big men.

This win is the latest in a string of impressive victories for the Wildcats, who suddenly have the look of a team that is a very real threat to cut down the nets on March. Last Saturday, they went into Auburn and knocked off the No. 16 Tigers before picking off No. 22 Mississippi State by 21 points on Tuesday. This makes three straight wins over ranked teams and pushes Kentucky’s winning streak to six games; they’ve won nine of their last ten since the overtime loss to Seton Hall.

Perhaps the most important part of this win is the fact that it proves Kentucky can play a style that doesn’t necessarily suit their personnel. Without Azubuike, Kansas has been forced to play small, and for the most part, they’ve done it well. They lost at West Virginia and at Iowa State, but they landed four wins over top 45 KenPom opponents, including Iowa State at home.

The key to this success has been the emergence of Marcus Garrett as a scoring threat. He posted the three highest scoring games of his career in the three games prior to Kansas’ trip to Lexington, and he was the guy that looked like he was destined to be guarded by a bigger defender.

That’s exactly what happened.

And Washington, to his credit, did a magnificent job slowing him down. Garrett finished just 1-for-9 from the floor with four points, four fouls and three turnovers.

Seeing Washington emerge like this is another great sign for the Wildcats. He’s had some impressive moments this season, but Kentucky is at their best when he plays like he is their best player. Consistency has not always been Washington’s forte, but he is capable of taking a game over, especially on the nights when his jumper is falling.

That’s a trend that is starting to become the tie that binds these Kentucky guys together. The last two games have arguably been the two best games that he has played this season. Tyler Herro struggled on Saturday, but he’s found his shooting stroke and scoring touch over the course of the last couple of weeks. Ashton Hagans, as we all know, has turned into the game-changing defensive dynamo he was known as in high school, and with the way he has shot the ball of late, I think it’s clear his offense is further along than we realized. Even the much-maligned Reid Travis has shown up in big spots. He was just as dominant against Auburn as he was on Saturday.

Depth seems to be an issue — Kentucky didn’t get a single bench point on Saturday — but even that buries the lead a little bit. Nick Richards chipped in with five blocks in nine minutes, which is more or less the reason he’s on the floor, while E.J. Montgomery was never going to get major minutes with the way Travis and Washington were playing. Quickley struggled, but that’s more or less par for the course for him this year.

Point being, Cal got the minutes he needed to get out of his bench.

What matters much, much more is the fact that his best players are hitting their stride as January turns to February.

Once again, a struggling Kentucky team is streaking late in the season.

At this point, the only question is whether or not they are going to peak too soon.

No. 1 Vols beat West Virginia 83-66 for 14th straight win

Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 7:33 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lamonte’ Turner had 23 points and No. 1 Tennessee held West Virginia scoreless for a 9 1/2-minute stretch Saturday on its way to an 83-66 victory.

Tennessee (18-1) erased its first double-digit deficit of the season and took command by ending the first half on a 24-2 run and scoring the first four points of the second half. That put the Volunteers on track for their 14th consecutive victory in the school’s longest win streak since it opened the 1922-23 season with 14 straight wins.

Tennessee also earned its 20th straight home win, the first time it has accomplished that feat since 1970-72.

Turner shot 8 of 10 in his first start since the 2017 SEC Tournament. Yves Pons moved to a reserve role to make way for Turner, the 2018 SEC co-sixth man of the year.

Even while coming off the bench, Turner had been playing significantly more minutes than Pons.

Grant Williams scored 19 points for Tennessee, and Jordan Bowden had 15. Admiral Schofield finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Esa Ahmad scored 16 points and Derek Culver had 15 for West Virginia (9-11), which lost for the seventh time in its last eight games.

In its first game since earning the No. 1 ranking, Tennessee had to rally in the final minutes of regulation to win 88-83 at Vanderbilt in overtime. This one wasn’t quite as suspenseful, though West Virginia’s uncharacteristically effective outside shooting gave the Mountaineers an early 12-point lead.

West Virginia entered the day shooting just 31.9 percent from 3-point range, but the Mountaineers made five of their first seven attempts from beyond the arc to grab a 19-7 advantage.

After taking that 19-7 lead with 11:05 left in the half, West Virginia scored just two more points before halftime. The Mountaineers missed 13 straight shots at one point.

Williams went scoreless for the first 17 1/2 minutes but had the final four points in a 17-0 spurt that put the Vols ahead for good. A Derek Culver basket finally ended West Virginia’s drought with 1:34 left in the half, but Tennessee answered with seven straight points to grab a 31-21 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers’ inability to put the ball in the basket for much of the first half prevented them from having a realistic shot at pulling the upset. West Virginia recovered to shoot 59.3 percent in the second half, but the Mountaineers already had dug themselves too deep a hole by then.

Tennessee: The Vols should understand the pressure that comes with the No. 1 ranking after nearly losing to Vanderbilt and trailing early Saturday. Tennessee has responded well both times but likely will face similar tests next week as it goes on the road to face South Carolina and Texas A&M.