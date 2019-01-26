More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Thomas Graning

Iowa State’s hot shooting leads to 87-73 win over Ole Miss

Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 2:46 PM EST
OXFORD, Miss. — Talen Horton-Tucker scored 23 points, Lindell Wigginton had 18 and No. 24 Iowa State cruised over No. 20 Mississippi 87-73 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

Iowa State (15-5) put on an offensive show, making 13 straight shots during the second half to turn a tight game into a relatively easy victory. The Cyclones shot 69.1 percent from the field, including nearly 77 percent in the second half.

The 6-foot-4 Horton-Tucker, who leads all Big 12 freshmen in scoring, made 11 of 18 shots from the field and added eight rebounds and five assists.

Ole Miss (14-5) pulled within 43-42 on Terence Davis’ tip-in early in the second half but never took the lead. The Rebels didn’t shoot very well, connecting on just 36 percent of their shots from the field, but their biggest downfall was a nonexistent defense that provided the Cyclones with ample open shots.

Ole Miss was led by Breein Tyree, who finished with 22 points.

Iowa State jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the opening minutes. The Rebels missed their first eight shots from the field and fell behind by 12 points before pulling within 43-38 by halftime.

Tyree had 13 points before the break. Horton-Tucker scored 15 in the first half on 7-of-11 shooting.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones bounced back from a close loss to Kansas earlier in the week and looked very much like a quality NCAA Tournament team. Iowa State was a little sloppy with turnovers, but it didn’t matter because of the great shooting.

Ole Miss: The Rebels looked like one of the best teams in the SEC about 10 days ago, but they’ve regressed in losses to Alabama and now Iowa State. Ole Miss is still getting decent production out of its guards, but the lack of consistent post play is an issue. The Rebels have lost three of their last four.

Bubble Banter: What is going on with Indiana?

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 26, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
January has nearly come to a close, which means that it is officially time for Bubble Banter to make its glorious return. 

Some quick housekeeping before we dive into it:

  • This page will be updated throughout the weekend, so be sure to check back on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the games get played. 
  • I’ll update them best that I can, but the NET rankings will be accurate through Friday morning. 
  • If you see something I missed, if you have an issue with a team I left out or if you want to congratulate me on a job well done, drop a comment below or hit me up here: @RobDauster.
  • The cut-off we will be using this year for teams that are “on the bubble” is the No. 9 seed line. If your favorite team is seeded as a No. 9 or better in our most recent bracket, they will not be discussed below.
  • On Thursday, our Dave Ommen released an updated bracket, and these eight teams were placed in an 8-9 game: NEBRASKA, AUBURN, SYRACUSE, MISSISSIPPI STATE, ST. JOHN’S, TCU, WASHINGTON and CINCINNATI
  • Onto the weekend’s action.

WINNERS

CREIGHTON (NET: 61, SOS: 10): The Bluejays have a weird resume. They’re 11-8 on the season, but they don’t have a single bad loss on the season. Seven of their eight losses are to Q1 opponents, and their only Q2 loss came at home against Ohio State, which was a Q1 loss before the Buckeyes recent losing streak. The problem? Creighton doesn’t have any good wins. They beat Butler at home, Clemson on a neutral and Providence on the road. The latter is their only Q1 win, and who knows how long that lasts — the Friars are currently 73rd in the NET, and that becomes a Q2 win if they fall outside the top 75. The other issue is Creighton already lost to both Villanova and Marquette at home, meaning there are no chances for them to get Q1 wins at home the rest of the season. How costly does this blown call look now?

OHIO STATE (NET: 45, SOS: 41): The Buckeyes entered Saturday as one of the teams right on the edge of the bubble’s cut-line thanks to a five-game losing streak, and they did as much as anyone to change their fortunes as anyone — winning at Nebraska. That’s a top 25 road win for the Buckeyes to go along with wins at Cincinnati and at Creighton. The loss at Rutgers is ugly, but as long as the Scarlet Knights remain somewhat respectable, that will be a Q2 loss, more or less equivalent to losing to Syracuse at home.

BAYLOR (NET: 50, SOS: 70): The Bears won their fourth straight on Saturday, knocking off Alabama at home. The Bears have some nice wins on the season — Texas Tech and Iowa State at home and Arizona in Tucson are all Q1 wins — but they are going to have their work cur out for them making the committee forget about home losses to Texas Southern (215) and Stephen F. Austin (270). The added bonus here is that Alabama is one of the teams that Baylor will be going up against for a bid, and this win keeps the Tide for picking up a Q1, non-conference road win.

VCU (NET: 59, SOS: 31): The Rams picked up a win at Duquesne on Saturday which is going to be great for their chase of the Atlantic 10 regular season title, but it doesn’t help their NCAA tournament profile all that much — it’s a Q3 win. VCU’s win at Texas should hold up as a Q1 win come Selection Sunday, but given how weak the Atlantic 10 is, it’s hard to see how they can end up building on their resume too much. Frankly, I’m not sure they can withstand another loss and keep pace with the bubble teams in the Big 12, the Big Ten or the ACC.

HOFSTRA (NET: 47, SOS: 233): Not only does Hofstra lack any Q1 or Q2 wins, they have not even beaten a team that cracks the top 100 in NET. They are 18-3, they have now won 15 straight games against Division I opponents and Justin Wright-Foreman deserves a chance to play on a bigger stage, but I don’t know how they are going to build a profile good enough to get an at-large bid in the CAA.

LOSERS

INDIANA (NET: 36, SOS: 31): Indiana lost their sixth straight game on Friday night, getting blown out by No. 5 Michigan in Assembly Hall. In a vacuum, the Hoosiers are not in a terrible spot just yet. They have four Q1 wins to their name — Marquette, Louisville, Butler (neutral), at Penn State — and all eight of their losses are Q1 games. They still have seven Q1 games left on their schedule. There will be plenty of chances for them to get the good wins they need to stay on the right side of the bubble, and given the strength of the Big Ten, 8-12 might actually be good enough to get them in.

The more interesting question seems to be the Hoosiers themselves, and I’m going to use this space to give you my take on the situation: Beating Marquette the way that he did (96-73) was the worst thing that could have happened to Archie Miller this season because, when combined when Romeo-mania coming into the program, it set expectations much higher than they should have been. The truth is that this is a team that starts two freshmen and two sophomores alongside Juwan Morgan. One of those freshmen is Indiana’s starting point guard, and he wasn’t a top 100 prospect. They are shooting 25 percent from three in Big Ten play and are 13-for-75 from three the last four games.

The truth is that this team is and always was going to be closer to what they’ve been the last month than what they were against Marquette.

And frankly, it’s not quite disaster territory just yet. Those six losses were: at Michigan, at Maryland, Nebraska, at Purdue, at Northwestern, Michigan.

That’s brutal for anyone, let alone a young team that has totally and completely lost any semblance of confidence they had in November.

Yes, Indiana lacks leadership. Yes, Romeo has looked like a freshman far too often. No, Archie Miller has not done a good job with this team. But can we stop pretending like this is the 2008 team going into the tank? Indiana wasn’t ranked in the preseason top 25 for a reason, and you’re seeing it now.

BUTLER (NET: 52, SOS: 24): Butler missed on a chance to land a Q1 on Friday night, falling 75-61 at Creighton. This comes on the heels of whiffing on their shot at Villanova in Hinkle on Tuesday night. As of today, the Bulldogs are 1-6 against Q1 — their win over Ole Miss fell to Q2 with the Rebels dropping outside the top 30 in the NET — with a 12-9 record and a pair of Q3 losses. They’re comfortably on the wrong side of the bubble today.

FLORIDA (NET: 37, SOS: 44): The Gators fell to 11-8 on the season on Saturday after they lost at TCU, 55-50, in another uninspiring performance offensively. The metrics love the Gators — they’ve played a lot of good teams close and have an elite defense — but that hasn’t amounted to many wins. They won at Arkansas — a Q1 win so long as Arkansas doesn’t drop from 70 to outside the top 75 in NET — and they beat Butler at home, but that doesn’t totally make up for the loss to South Carolina in Gainesville.

ALABAMA (NET: 43, SOS: 21): Losing at Baylor was a missed opportunity, but the Tide aren’t in a terrible spot yet. That win over Kentucky is going to continue to look better and better, and they still have six Q1 games left on their schedule as of today. They’ll need to win half of those, however, because three Q3 losses to Northeastern, Texas A&M and Georgia State — the latter two at home — are less than ideal.

PITT (NET: 60, SOS: 57): After a great start to ACC play, the Panthers lost their third straight game on Saturday, falling at Louisville at they led at the half. Jeff Capel has Pitt in a good spot as of today. They’ve beaten Louisville and Florida State and have just one bad loss to their name, but that bad loss is an awful loss — Niagara (301) at home. They’ll get chances, and they’ll need to take advantage of those chances.

TEXAS (NET: 41, SOS: 2): The Longhorns are benefitting from the fact that they have played the second-toughest schedule in college basketball. They’ve already amassed eight Q1 games with four wins, including North Carolina on a neutral, Purdue at home and Kansas State on the road. They do have four Q2 losses — as well as a Q3 loss to Radford at home — but losing at Georgia is hardly a backbreaker, not when they still play at least seven Q1 games during the regular season.

SAINT LOUIS (NET: 75, SOS: 122): The Billikens missed on a terrific chance to land one of the rare Q2 wins they are going to be able to pick up in Atlantic 10 play in excruciating fashion: Jordan Goodwin was fouled with 0.4 seconds left and Saint Louis down one, and he missed them both. The Billlikens have wins over Butler and Oregon State at home as well as a win at Seton Hall, but with two Q3 losses to their name, that’s probably not going to be enough.

GAMES LEFT TO PLAY

SATURDAY

FRESNO STATE (NET: 65, SOS: 149) at Colorado State, 4:00 p.m.
BELMONT (NET: 87, SOS: 146) at Austin Peay, 4:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at WOFFORD (NET: 26, SOS: 95), 7:00 p.m.
Tennessee State at MURRAY STATE (NET: 44, SOS: 289), 8:00 p.m.
ARIZONA STATE (NET: 69, SOS: 49) at USC, 8:00 p.m.
ARIZONA (NET: 54, SOS: 77) at UCLA, 10:00 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (NET: 42, SOS: 193) at San Diego, 10:00 p.m.

SUNDAY

Cincinnati at TEMPLE (NET: 62, SOS: 46), 12:00 p.m.
SETON HALL (NET: 56, SOS: 23) at No. 18 Villanova, 2:30 p.m.
LIPSCOMB (NET: 45, SOS: 180) at Stetson, 4:00 p.m.
UCF (NET: 35, SOS: 105) at Memphis, 4:00 p.m.
No. 19 Iowa at MINNESOTA (NET: 60, SOS: 62), 5:00 p.m.

Howard rallies No. 12 Marquette over Xavier 87-72

AP Photo/John Minchillo
Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 4:45 PM EST
CINCINNATI — Markus Howard scored 19 of his 31 points down the stretch Saturday as No. 12 Marquette rallied to beat Xavier 87-82 for its seventh consecutive win.

Joey Hauser added 21 points and Sam Hauser had 20 to help Marquette (18-3, 7-1 Big East) overcome Xavier’s best offensive showing of the season.

After Xavier (11-10, 3-5) pulled ahead 58-47 with 14 minutes left, Howard hit a pair of baskets that started the comeback. His long 3-pointer put Marquette ahead 79-71 with 1:59 left, and his two free throws with 9.1 seconds left closed it out.

Paul Scruggs scored 21 points for Xavier, and Tyrique Jones matched his career high with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

The teams set a wide-open pace from the outset, with Xavier hitting 8 of 11 shots and Marquette 7 of 14. Play wasn’t stopped for the first timeout until the 10:40 mark with the Musketeers ahead 22-18. They led by as many as seven before Marquette pulled even 39-39 for halftime .

Xavier’s Naji Marshall guarded Howard until an injured right shoulder — hurt in the last game — forced him to the bench with 2:21 left in the opening half. He returned for the start of the second half and hit a pair of 3s as Xavier built its 11-point lead.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The Golden Eagles’ winning streak is their longest in league play since they took seven straight in 2011-12. The No. 12 ranking is their highest since the 2012-13 season.

Xavier: The Musketeers played their best game on offense but continued to struggle in the closing minutes of close games. They fell to 9-4 at the Cintas Center, where they lost one time last season.

No. 23 Louisville, behind Jordan Nwora, defeats Pitt 66-51

AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley
Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 4:42 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jordan Nwora scored 17 points to help No. 23 Louisville rally past Pittsburgh 66-51 on Saturday and avenge its only conference loss this season.

The Cardinals (15-5, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot just 39 percent, but their strong defense shut down the Panthers (12-8, 2-5) for 6:04 of the second half. Pittsburgh led 41-40 after a Trey McGowens three-point play with 15:37 remaining in the game. Louisville scored just eight points during the Panthers’ drought, but it was enough to take the lead for good.

After being held to three points and playing only 11 minutes after getting two fouls in the first half, Nwora took off in the second. The forward’s 3-pointer from the left corner as the shot clock expired gave the Cardinals a 65-47 lead, Louisville’s largest, with 3:21 left.

Steven Enoch came off the bench to add 12 points and tied a season high with 11 rebounds.

Despite being held scoreless for a nearly six-minute stretch in the first half as well, the Panthers sled 33-29 at halftime because of tough defense. They held the Cardinals to 37 percent shooting over the first 20 minutes and forced 11 turnovers in the half.

Jared Wilson-Frame led Pittsburgh with 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: Once again, the Panthers’ bigger guards caused problems for the Cardinals. While Pittsburgh withstood a second-half comeback at the Petersen Events Center, it could not do the same on Louisville’s home court.

Louisville: Since falling to the Panthers on Jan. 9, the Cardinals have won five straight. Saturday’s point total marked its lowest output since a loss to Kentucky nearly a month ago. Grinding out a victory despite weak shooting could give the Cardinals more confidence for the upcoming grueling schedule.

WATCH: N.C. State, Braxton Beverly beat Clemson with a 30-foot buzzer-beater

AP Photo/Ben McKeown
By Rob DausterJan 26, 2019, 4:38 PM EST
No. 21 N.C. State erased a 67-61 deficit in the final 20 seconds, their 8-0 run capped by a buzzer-beating Braxton Beverly three for a 69-67 win:

Beverly finished with 12 points and five assists on the afternoon. Prior to the game-winner, he was 0-for-4 from beyond the arc.

The Wolfpack would not have been put in a position to win if it wasn’t for Clemson’s Marcquise Reed, who missed four free throws in the final 13 seconds that left the door open for N.C. State’s comeback.

With the win, the Wolfpack move to 16-4 overall, landing a much needed boost of confidence as they head into the most difficult stretch of their season — the next three games for the Wolfpack are No. 3 Virginia, No. 10 Virginia Tech and at No. 11 UNC.

Hunter’s 19 points lead No. 3 Cavs in 82-55 rout of Irish

AP Photo/Robert Franklin
Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 3:32 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — De’Andre Hunter scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures as No. 3 Virginia routed Notre Dame 82-55 rout on Saturday.

Junior guard Kyle Guy, Indiana’s 2016 Mr. Basketball at Lawrence Central near Indianapolis, scored 15 points, all in the first half on 6-of-8 shooting. The Cavaliers (18-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) earned their second straight victory since a 72-70 loss at Duke on Jan. 19.

Ty Jerome had 13 points, Kihei Clark 12 and Mamadi Diakite 10 for Virginia, which shot 52.2 from the field, including 44.4 percent on 8 of 18 3-pointers. The Cavaliers dominated the boards 45-33 and made just two turnovers.

John Mooney had his ACC-leading 12th double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds for struggling Notre Dame (11-9), which dropped its fourth in a row and fell deeper into the ACC cellar at 1-6.

Virginia began with a 12-0 run as Notre Dame missed its first nine shots before Mooney’s layup with 13:36 left. The Cavaliers, who hit 16 of their first 26 shots and had just one turnover in the first 20 minutes. They built a 20-point lead, 37-17, on a jumper by Hunter, who had 10 points, with 2:32 left. It was 42-25 at halftime on Guy’s third 3-pointer and 15th point.

An 11-4 Irish run to start the second half, highlighted by two Mooney 3-pointers and one by D.J. Harvey, closed the Virginia lead to 54-42. Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett called a 30-second timeout with 13:24 to go, and a 14-3 run afterward put them ahead 68-45 with 7:09 left. That sent many of the sellout crowd of 9,149 at the Purcell Pavilion out early into the chilly northern Indiana weather.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers have held 16 of their opponents under 60 points and 11 of those to 52 or fewer points. Offensively, they were 47.8 percent from the field (second best in the Bennett era), 39.4 on 3-pointers (second best in school history) and 77.2 percent at the free-throw line (best in school history) coming into the game.

Notre Dame: Fighting Irish had been competitive in their last three league losses before late cold spells doomed them in losses to then-No. 13 North Carolina, No. 17 NC State and Georgia Tech. Virginia’s helping man-to-man defense limited the Irish to 10-of-27 shooting (37 percent) in the first half.