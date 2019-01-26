More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Barrett, No. 2 Duke pull away to beat Georgia Tech 66-53

Associated PressJan 26, 2019, 2:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

DURHAM, N.C. — RJ Barrett had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 2 Duke pulled away to beat Georgia Tech 66-53 on Saturday in point guard Tre Jones’ return to the lineup.

Zion Williamson added 22 points to help the Blue Devils (17-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their third straight and 12th in a row in the series with Georgia Tech.

Duke finished a season-worst 2 of 21 from 3-point range but hit 52 percent from the field in the second half to win its lowest-scoring game of the year.

Abdoulaye Gueye had 14 points and Michael Devoe added 11 for the Yellow Jackets (11-9, 3-4), who have lost four of six but threw a scare into Duke for most of the day. Georgia Tech led 38-31 when Gueye banked in a jumper with just under 16 minutes remaining.

The Blue Devils countered with a 21-4 burst keyed by eight straight points from Barrett and capped by a layup from Williamson that made it 52-42 with just under eight minutes remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets’ tricky zone defense frustrated the ACC’s highest-scoring offense, holding Duke to a season-low 27 first-half points and building an eight-point lead early in the second half. It was precisely the kind of gum-it-up game they wanted, but they couldn’t keep Duke contained over the final 15 minutes.

Duke: Three-point shooting has to be a concern for the Blue Devils, who entered ranked 13th in the ACC and hit 31 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc. This was the second time in eight days that Duke shot in the teens — or worse — from 3-point range, hitting just 14.3 percent in the victory over Virginia before this 9.5 percent performance.

Bubble Banter: What is going on with Indiana?

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 26, 2019, 8:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

January has nearly come to a close, which means that it is officially time for Bubble Banter to make its glorious return. 

Some quick housekeeping before we dive into it:

  • This page will be updated throughout the weekend, so be sure to check back on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the games get played. 
  • I’ll update them best that I can, but the NET rankings will be accurate through Friday morning. 
  • If you see something I missed, if you have an issue with a team I left out or if you want to congratulate me on a job well done, drop a comment below or hit me up here: @RobDauster.
  • The cut-off we will be using this year for teams that are “on the bubble” is the No. 9 seed line. If your favorite team is seeded as a No. 9 or better in our most recent bracket, they will not be discussed below.
  • On Thursday, our Dave Ommen released an updated bracket, and these eight teams were placed in an 8-9 game: NEBRASKA, AUBURN, SYRACUSE, MISSISSIPPI STATE, ST. JOHN’S, TCU, WASHINGTON and CINCINNATI
  • Onto the weekend’s action.

WINNERS

CREIGHTON (NET: 61, SOS: 10): The Bluejays have a weird resume. They’re 11-8 on the season, but they don’t have a single bad loss on the season. Seven of their eight losses are to Q1 opponents, and their only Q2 loss came at home against Ohio State, which was a Q1 loss before the Buckeyes recent losing streak. The problem? Creighton doesn’t have any good wins. They beat Butler at home, Clemson on a neutral and Providence on the road. The latter is their only Q1 win, and who knows how long that lasts — the Friars are currently 73rd in the NET, and that becomes a Q2 win if they fall outside the top 75. The other issue is Creighton already lost to both Villanova and Marquette at home, meaning there are no chances for them to get Q1 wins at home the rest of the season. How costly does this blown call look now?

OHIO STATE (NET: 45, SOS: 41): The Buckeyes entered Saturday as one of the teams right on the edge of the bubble’s cut-line thanks to a five-game losing streak, and they did as much as anyone to change their fortunes as anyone — winning at Nebraska. That’s a top 25 road win for the Buckeyes to go along with wins at Cincinnati and at Creighton. The loss at Rutgers is ugly, but as long as the Scarlet Knights remain somewhat respectable, that will be a Q2 loss, more or less equivalent to losing to Syracuse at home.

BAYLOR (NET: 50, SOS: 70): The Bears won their fourth straight on Saturday, knocking off Alabama at home. The Bears have some nice wins on the season — Texas Tech and Iowa State at home and Arizona in Tucson are all Q1 wins — but they are going to have their work cur out for them making the committee forget about home losses to Texas Southern (215) and Stephen F. Austin (270). The added bonus here is that Alabama is one of the teams that Baylor will be going up against for a bid, and this win keeps the Tide for picking up a Q1, non-conference road win.

LOSERS

INDIANA (NET: 36, SOS: 31): Indiana lost their sixth straight game on Friday night, getting blown out by No. 5 Michigan in Assembly Hall. In a vacuum, the Hoosiers are not in a terrible spot just yet. They have four Q1 wins to their name — Marquette, Louisville, Butler (neutral), at Penn State — and all eight of their losses are Q1 games. They still have seven Q1 games left on their schedule. There will be plenty of chances for them to get the good wins they need to stay on the right side of the bubble, and given the strength of the Big Ten, 8-12 might actually be good enough to get them in.

The more interesting question seems to be the Hoosiers themselves, and I’m going to use this space to give you my take on the situation: Beating Marquette the way that he did (96-73) was the worst thing that could have happened to Archie Miller this season because, when combined when Romeo-mania coming into the program, it set expectations much higher than they should have been. The truth is that this is a team that starts two freshmen and two sophomores alongside Juwan Morgan. One of those freshmen is Indiana’s starting point guard, and he wasn’t a top 100 prospect. They are shooting 25 percent from three in Big Ten play and are 13-for-75 from three the last four games.

The truth is that this team is and always was going to be closer to what they’ve been the last month than what they were against Marquette.

And frankly, it’s not quite disaster territory just yet. Those six losses were: at Michigan, at Maryland, Nebraska, at Purdue, at Northwestern, Michigan.

That’s brutal for anyone, let alone a young team that has totally and completely lost any semblance of confidence they had in November.

Yes, Indiana lacks leadership. Yes, Romeo has looked like a freshman far too often. No, Archie Miller has not done a good job with this team. But can we stop pretending like this is the 2008 team going into the tank? Indiana wasn’t ranked in the preseason top 25 for a reason, and you’re seeing it now.

BUTLER (NET: 52, SOS: 24): Butler missed on a chance to land a Q1 on Friday night, falling 75-61 at Creighton. This comes on the heels of whiffing on their shot at Villanova in Hinkle on Tuesday night. As of today, the Bulldogs are 1-6 against Q1 — their win over Ole Miss fell to Q2 with the Rebels dropping outside the top 30 in the NET — with a 12-9 record and a pair of Q3 losses. They’re comfortably on the wrong side of the bubble today.

FLORIDA (NET: 37, SOS: 44): The Gators fell to 11-8 on the season on Saturday after they lost at TCU, 55-50, in another uninspiring performance offensively. The metrics love the Gators — they’ve played a lot of good teams close and have an elite defense — but that hasn’t amounted to many wins. They won at Arkansas — a Q1 win so long as Arkansas doesn’t drop from 70 to outside the top 75 in NET — and they beat Butler at home, but that doesn’t totally make up for the loss to South Carolina in Gainesville.

ALABAMA (NET: 43, SOS: 21): Losing at Baylor was a missed opportunity, but the Tide aren’t in a terrible spot yet. That win over Kentucky is going to continue to look better and better, and they still have six Q1 games left on their schedule as of today. They’ll need to win half of those, however, because three Q3 losses to Northeastern, Texas A&M and Georgia State — the latter two at home — are less than ideal.

GAMES LEFT TO PLAY

SATURDAY

PITT (NET: 58, SOS: 67) at No. 23 Louisville, 2:00 p.m.
TEXAS (NET: 43, SOS: 2) at Georgia, 2:00 p.m.
Davidson at SAINT LOUIS (NET: 71, SOS: 130), 2:00 p.m.
VCU (NET: 57, SOS: 29) at Duquesne, 2:00 p.m.
HOFSTRA (NET: 52, SOS: 217) at Towson, 2:00 p.m.
FRESNO STATE (NET: 65, SOS: 149) at Colorado State, 4:00 p.m.
BELMONT (NET: 87, SOS: 146) at Austin Peay, 4:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at WOFFORD (NET: 26, SOS: 95), 7:00 p.m.
Tennessee State at MURRAY STATE (NET: 44, SOS: 289), 8:00 p.m.
ARIZONA STATE (NET: 69, SOS: 49) at USC, 8:00 p.m.
ARIZONA (NET: 54, SOS: 77) at UCLA, 10:00 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (NET: 42, SOS: 193) at San Diego, 10:00 p.m.

SUNDAY

Cincinnati at TEMPLE (NET: 62, SOS: 46), 12:00 p.m.
SETON HALL (NET: 56, SOS: 23) at No. 18 Villanova, 2:30 p.m.
LIPSCOMB (NET: 45, SOS: 180) at Stetson, 4:00 p.m.
UCF (NET: 35, SOS: 105) at Memphis, 4:00 p.m.
No. 19 Iowa at MINNESOTA (NET: 60, SOS: 62), 5:00 p.m.

No. 5 Michigan keeps rolling with 69-46 win at Indiana

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 25, 2019, 9:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 points and Zavier Simpson added 12 as No. 5 Michigan started fast and pulled away for a 69-46 victory at Indiana on Friday night.

The Wolverines (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) have won two straight overall since their first loss of the season. They’ve won six straight against the Hoosiers.

Juwan Morgan finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for Indiana. Romeo Langford had nine points on a miserable night for the Hoosiers (12-7, 3-5), who have lost six straight overall, five in a row against conference foes and wound up with a season-low point total.

And the leagues’ top scoring defense took full advantage of Indiana’s horrendous start.

The Wolverines scored the first 17 points, forced Indiana into 10 straight misses and didn’t give up a basket until Aljami Durham’s reverse layup with 10:16 left.

Indiana never recovered — and things didn’t get much better on a night public address announcer Chuck Crabb counted down the seconds on each possession at the south end of Assembly Hall because the shot clock was broken.

How bad was it?

Langford was called for three fouls in seven minutes as the crowd booed the referees, the Hoosiers and mockingly cheered when Indiana finally scored its first points on two free throws from Durham with 12:57 left. The Hoosiers also missed six of 13 free throws to finish the half in a 33-18 deficit and with their worst scoring output of any half this season.

The Hoosiers tried to change directions by opening the second half with four straight baskets in the lane. And they closed to 38-29 on Phinisee’s 3 with 16:47 left.

But Michigan answered with a 12-3 spurt to make it 50-32 and the Hoosiers never got close again.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: This Wolverines made a statement in Bloomington, where won for the 15th time in school history. Their suffocating defense is good enough to make another Final Four run and their balanced offense gives them enough scoring options to stretch teams out.

Indiana: Another sluggish start doomed the Hoosiers in this one. And it seems coach Archie Miller is trying to mix and match lineups to find a third consistent scorer. Until he does, Indiana will continue to struggle.

HONORING RAYL

The Hoosiers honored the late Jimmy Rayl with a moment of silence before tip-off.

Rayl died Sunday at age 77. The two-time All-American was named the Hoosiers’ MVP in 1962 and still holds the school’s single-game record with 56 points, which he did twice — in January 1962 and February 1963.

School officials also put Rayl on the cover of the game-day program.

Best Bets: Previewing Kentucky-Kansas, and why it’s time to buy Michigan schools

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 25, 2019, 3:58 PM EST
1 Comment

Here is everything you need to know when betting the biggest games this weekend.

As always, this is coming out before the Vegas lines for Saturday’s games, so we are using projections from KenPom and Haslametrics to walk through how the game will play out. 

No. 9 KANSAS at No. 8 KENTUCKY, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Kentucky 73, Kansas 69
  • HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Kentucky 72, Kansas 68

The biggest game of the weekend will feature two blue-bloods squaring off once again in the marquee matchup of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge: No. 9 Kansas heading to Rupp Arena to take on No. 8 Kentucky.

These are two teams that are heading in opposite directions. Kentucky has lost once since Dec. 8th — by two points at Alabama and in overtime against Seton Hall in New York City. Since then, they’ve been dominant against UNC on a neutral, blew out Louisville at Louisville and beat Auburn on the road after blowing a 16 point second half lead. The youngsters on this roster, namely Tyler Herro and Ashton Hagans, have really come of age in the last month. Kansas, on the other hand, is still trying to work out how they are going to play without Udoka Azubuike anchoring things inside, and it hasn’t gone great. They are now 7-3 in games in which he hasn’t played, and that includes road losses to Arizona State and West Virginia.

And for my money, that’s the most notable thing in this matchup. In their last four road games, Kansas is 1-3. In those four games, they are averaging 18 turnovers. Devon Dotson, in particular, has struggled, as he’s averaged 4.5 turnovers himself. Seven of them came in the loss at West Virginia. He has just a single turnover combined in the last three home games that the’s played.

On Saturday afternoon, Dotson will get the honor of going up against Hagans, one of the best on-ball defenders in all of college basketball. In the eight games since he took over as the star point guard on this roster, Hagans has averaged 3.8 steals. Tuesday’s 21 point win over Mississippi State was the first time during that stretch that he did not collect three steals in a game — he finished with two after his third was credited as just a “turnover”.

So that’s not ideal.

Neither is the fact that Kansas is a team that really struggles to shoot the ball from the perimeter as they go up against a Kentucky team whose single biggest (only?) weakness defensively is how much they struggle to defend the three-point line.

All of that screams Kentucky, but the matchups give me some pause.

For starters, Kansas is playing four-around-one now. Kentucky is married to playing two bigs, meaning that one of Reid Travis or P.J. Washington (likely Washington, even though he’s probably a better matchup for Lawson than Travis is) will end up guarding one of Kansas’ big wings — Marcus Garrett, Lagerald Vick, Quentin Grimes, Ochai Agbaji. That won’t be ideal, but the silver lining: The best matchup would be Agbaji, and with Grimes’ continued struggles, I expect him to be on the floor for 25-plus minutes.

PICKS: Assuming the line opens around (-4), I really like Kentucky here. They’re at home, they’re trending up and Kansas has not bee good on the road this season.

No. 5 MICHIGAN at INDIANA, Fri. 6:30 p.m. (FS1)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Michigan 66, Indiana 62
  • HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Michigan 66, Indiana 63

I love the Michigan side here. The last time they played — albeit it in Ann Arbor — the Wolverines won by 11 in a game that was never really as close as the final score would suggest. Michigan is as good defensively as anyone in college basketball, and they specifically have elite defenders in spots to guard Juwan Morgan, Romeo Langford and whoever it is that Archie Miller has at the point.

Indiana has lost five straight games, but it’s also worth noting here that Michigan is coming off of a loss of their own. They dropped their first game of the season at Wisconsin on Saturday and had another wakeup call against Minnesota during the week. This has the feel of a bounce back game for the Wolverines against an Indiana team that is in the middle of a crisis.

PICKS: Being that this is a Friday night tip, the Vegas line is out and has already been bet up to Michigan (-4.5). I don’t love much this week, but I think this is probably the best bet you can get.

No. 9 MICHIGAN STATE at PURDUE, Sun. 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Michigan State 75, Purdue 73
  • HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Michigan State 78, Purdue 74

Michigan State is playing their best basketball of the season, having won 12 straight games since the overtime loss to Louisville in November. Three of their last four and four of their last six have come away from the Breslin Center, and in those four wins, they have beaten Ohio State, Penn State, Nebraska and Iowa by an average of 11.3 points. Cassius Winston has fully emerged and Matt McQuaid has returned to the lineup healthy.

McQuaid is the key here, because he was the guy that was tasked with chasing around Carsen Edwards the last time these two teams faced off. In that game — which came in East Lansing — Edwards was 3-for-16 from the floor with no assists and four turnovers in an 18 point loss. Last season, Edwards was 5-for-15 when Purdue played Michigan State, again at the Breslin Center. He was 6-for-16 in two games against Michigan State as a freshman. In his career, Edwards is 14-for-47 from the floor in four games against the Spartans.

That matters more now than ever, as there is just one high-major player (Ethan Happ) with a higher usage rate than Edwards. His usage rate, at 34.9, is higher than Markus Howard’s and just a shade below Ja Morant’s, at 35.6. Slow him down and you slow Purdue down.

PICKS: I want to see where the line opens on this game, because I don’t have a great feel for it. On the one hand, Purdue is unranked and sitting at 13-6 overall on the season. On the other hand, they’ve won seven of their last eight games, they’re coming off of impressive wins over Indiana and at Ohio State and they won at Wisconsin two weeks ago. That’s part of the reason why they are a top ten team on KenPom.

If this line ends up around Michigan State (-5), then I’ll probably pass. But KenPom is projecting the score at Michigan State (-2), and if the line opens around there, then I think Sparty will be a good bet.

No. 24 IOWA STATE at No. 20 OLE MISS, Sat. 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Iowa State 73, Ole Miss 72
  • HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Iowa State 75, Ole Miss 72

Before we dive fully into this conversation, understand this: I am not a believer in Ole Miss. They are an awesome story. Kermit Davis has done a terrific coaching job getting the Rebels to the point where they aren’t even in the bubble conversation right now. They are also a team that I think is closer to the top 40 than they are the No. 20 team in the country.

On the other hand, I love this Iowa State team. They space the floor, they are hard to guard because of just how skilled their wings are and they haven’t yet hit their ceiling, not with Lindell Wigginton and Cam Lard still trying to find their way. They’ve lost three of their last five games and two of their last three on the road, but those losses came by three points at Baylor and by four points at Kansas.

PICKS: I’m guessing this will open around a pick-em or with the Cyclones giving a point, and I think Iowa State wins outright.

No. 16 AUBURN at No. 22 MISSISSIPPI STATE, Sat. 8:30 p.m. (SECNET)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Mississippi State 75, Auburn 74
  • HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Mississippi State 78, Auburn 75

The Bulldogs have lost three of their last five games, they are coming off of a 21 point loss to Kentucky and they currently have a 2-3 record is SEC play. Auburn has also lost three of their last five games — including their last two — and sits at 2-3 in the SEC. Both teams pounds the offensive glass and shoot the three ball well while neither team clears the defensive glass or runs opponents off of the three-point line all that well.

PICKS: I don’t think either team is all that good and I don’t think either team will actually be able to consistently get stops. I think I like the Auburn side more, assuming the line opens at Auburn (+2) or something close to that, but I think my favorite bet would be the over, especially if you can get it in the high 140s.

SYRACUSE at No. 10 VIRGINIA TECH, Sat. 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Virginia Tech 71, Syracuse 64
  • HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Virginia Tech 74, Syracuse 64

This is such a weird matchup.

On the one hand, Virginia Tech is one of the very best three-point shooting teams in the country, making 42.1 percent of their triples while taking 43.9 percent of their field goal attempts from beyond the arc. They have shooters everywhere in their lineups and a pair of dynamic playmaking lead guards to create those open looks. At the same time, Syracuse holds opponents under 30 percent from beyond the arc while forcing more threes to be taken than any other high-major team in college hoops.

This makes sense. Their zone is so limiting to penetration that you have to settle for out of rhythm threes is a long and athletic defender jumping at you.

But here’s the thing: Monmouth in the only team in the country that has allowed a higher percentage of their points allowed to come on threes than Virginia Tech, and Syracuse is the only high major team that forces opponents into a higher percentage of their field goal attempts coming from deep. This would normally be a good thing against Syracuse, but they are coming off of a game where they made 14 threes and Buddy Boeheim is now 11-for-20 from beyond the arc in his last four games.

PICKS: If the line opens at Virginia Tech (-7), I think I’m going to have to take it. The dots connect, but it is worth noting that when these two played last season, Virginia Tech lost by 12 at the Carrier Dome on a night where they shot 10-for-30 from three.

KANSAS STATE at TEXAS A&M, Sat. 2:00 p.m.

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Kansas State 65, Texas A&M 60
  • HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Kansas State 66, Texas &M 60

We were all over Kansas State last week and I think we need to be all over the Wildcats again this week.

Texas A&M is a bad basketball team. They are 7-10 on the season, they’ve lost six of their last seven games and one of those six losses came at home against Texas Southern. Kansas State, on the other hand, has now won five straight and is playing with a healthy Dean Wade. They are suffocating defensively and better than what the computers recognize on the offensive end of the floor now that Dean Wade is back in action. Their leading scorer — T.J. Starks — averages more turnovers than assists and is shooting 34.2 percent from the floor and 22 percent from three. He will be early alive by Barry Brown.

PICKS: I really, really hope this opens at Kansas State (-5).

VIDEO: Oregon loses to Washington thanks to worst call of the year

Steve Dykes/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 25, 2019, 1:10 PM EST
2 Comments

The worst call of the week in college hoops was not the one that has everyone talking.

On Wednesday night, in their win at Vanderbilt, No. 1 Tennessee was given the gift of a hook-and-hold. With just over a minute left on the clock and down 76-70, Vanderbilt was called for a flagrant foul when Clevon Brown sent Grant Williams flying:

Tennessee got two shots and the ball, forced overtime and eventually won the game, but the talking point from that evening ended up being centered around that one call and whether or not it was justified.

(It was. Blame the rule, not the rule being properly enforced.)

Anyway, that was hardly the worst call of the week.

This was:

With the game tied in the final seconds of Thursday night’s loss to Washington, Jaylen Nowell had a shot from just inside half court that would have given the Huskies the win. Oregon’s Payton Pritchard ran in front of Nowell right before he released the shot and was called for a foul.

Three shots.

The only problem?

As you can see in the video above, he never made any contact with Nowell.

Ouch.

Nowell would go on to hit all three free throws and the Huskies would eventually win 61-56.

“Real tough call to end the game. It is a gut-wrencher, one we’re going to have to fight through,” head coach Dana Altman said. “I watched the play from a lot of different angles, it was just a tough call.”

Tre Jones ‘probably’ to return for Duke on Saturday

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 25, 2019, 12:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

Duke looks likely to get freshman point guard Tre Jones back from his shoulder injury on Saturday when they take on Georgia Tech in Durham.

“Tre is probable for this game,” head coach Mike Krzyzewski said, according to Duke’s official twitter account. “He has really progressed well and hopefully he will be ready to go on Saturday.”

Jones has been MIA since suffering a sprained AC joint in a collision early in Duke’s loss to Syracuse on January 14th. He did not play in wins over Virginia or Pitt, and was initially thought to be out for an extended period of time, but the injury did not end up being as severe as first feared.

On the season, Jones is averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 assists and 3.1 boards.