Bubble Banter: Tracking all of this weekend’s action on the NCAA tournament cutline

January has nearly come to a close, which means that it is officially time for Bubble Banter to make its glorious return.
Some quick housekeeping before we dive into it:
This page will be updated throughout the weekend, so be sure to check back on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as the games get played.
I’ll update them best that I can, but the NET rankings will be accurate through Friday morning.
If you see something I missed, if you have an issue with a team I left out or if you want to congratulate me on a job well done
The cut-off we will be using this year for teams that are “on the bubble” is the No. 9 seed line. If your favorite team is seeded as a No. 9 or better in our most recent bracket, they will not be discussed below.
On Thursday, our Dave Ommen released an updated bracket, and these eight teams were placed in an 8-9 game: NEBRASKA, AUBURN, SYRACUSE, MISSISSIPPI STATE, ST. JOHN’S, TCU, WASHINGTON and CINCINNATI
The biggest game of the weekend will feature two blue-bloods squaring off once again in the marquee matchup of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge: No. 9 Kansas heading to Rupp Arena to take on No. 8 Kentucky.
These are two teams that are heading in opposite directions. Kentucky has lost once since Dec. 8th — by two points at Alabama and in overtime against Seton Hall in New York City. Since then, they’ve been dominant against UNC on a neutral, blew out Louisville at Louisville and beat Auburn on the road after blowing a 16 point second half lead. The youngsters on this roster, namely Tyler Herro and Ashton Hagans, have really come of age in the last month. Kansas, on the other hand, is still trying to work out how they are going to play without Udoka Azubuike anchoring things inside, and it hasn’t gone great. They are now 7-3 in games in which he hasn’t played, and that includes road losses to Arizona State and West Virginia.
And for my money, that’s the most notable thing in this matchup. In their last four road games, Kansas is 1-3. In those four games, they are averaging 18 turnovers. Devon Dotson, in particular, has struggled, as he’s averaged 4.5 turnovers himself. Seven of them came in the loss at West Virginia. He has just a single turnover combined in the last three home games that the’s played.
On Saturday afternoon, Dotson will get the honor of going up against Hagans, one of the best on-ball defenders in all of college basketball. In the eight games since he took over as the star point guard on this roster, Hagans has averaged 3.8 steals. Tuesday’s 21 point win over Mississippi State was the first time during that stretch that he did not collect three steals in a game — he finished with two after his third was credited as just a “turnover”.
So that’s not ideal.
Neither is the fact that Kansas is a team that really struggles to shoot the ball from the perimeter as they go up against a Kentucky team whose single biggest (only?) weakness defensively is how much they struggle to defend the three-point line.
All of that screams Kentucky, but the matchups give me some pause.
For starters, Kansas is playing four-around-one now. Kentucky is married to playing two bigs, meaning that one of Reid Travis or P.J. Washington (likely Washington, even though he’s probably a better matchup for Lawson than Travis is) will end up guarding one of Kansas’ big wings — Marcus Garrett, Lagerald Vick, Quentin Grimes, Ochai Agbaji. That won’t be ideal, but the silver lining: The best matchup would be Agbaji, and with Grimes’ continued struggles, I expect him to be on the floor for 25-plus minutes.
PICKS: Assuming the line opens around (-4), I really like Kentucky here. They’re at home, they’re trending up and Kansas has not bee good on the road this season.
No. 5 MICHIGAN at INDIANA, Fri. 6:30 p.m. (FS1)
KENPOM PROJECTION: Michigan 66, Indiana 62
HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Michigan 66, Indiana 63
I love the Michigan side here. The last time they played — albeit it in Ann Arbor — the Wolverines won by 11 in a game that was never really as close as the final score would suggest. Michigan is as good defensively as anyone in college basketball, and they specifically have elite defenders in spots to guard Juwan Morgan, Romeo Langford and whoever it is that Archie Miller has at the point.
Indiana has lost five straight games, but it’s also worth noting here that Michigan is coming off of a loss of their own. They dropped their first game of the season at Wisconsin on Saturday and had another wakeup call against Minnesota during the week. This has the feel of a bounce back game for the Wolverines against an Indiana team that is in the middle of a crisis.
PICKS: Being that this is a Friday night tip, the Vegas line is out and has already been bet up to Michigan (-4.5). I don’t love much this week, but I think this is probably the best bet you can get.
No. 9 MICHIGAN STATE at PURDUE, Sun. 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
KENPOM PROJECTION: Michigan State 75, Purdue 73
HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Michigan State 78, Purdue 74
Michigan State is playing their best basketball of the season, having won 12 straight games since the overtime loss to Louisville in November. Three of their last four and four of their last six have come away from the Breslin Center, and in those four wins, they have beaten Ohio State, Penn State, Nebraska and Iowa by an average of 11.3 points. Cassius Winston has fully emerged and Matt McQuaid has returned to the lineup healthy.
McQuaid is the key here, because he was the guy that was tasked with chasing around Carsen Edwards the last time these two teams faced off. In that game — which came in East Lansing — Edwards was 3-for-16 from the floor with no assists and four turnovers in an 18 point loss. Last season, Edwards was 5-for-15 when Purdue played Michigan State, again at the Breslin Center. He was 6-for-16 in two games against Michigan State as a freshman. In his career, Edwards is 14-for-47 from the floor in four games against the Spartans.
That matters more now than ever, as there is just one high-major player (Ethan Happ) with a higher usage rate than Edwards. His usage rate, at 34.9, is higher than Markus Howard’s and just a shade below Ja Morant’s, at 35.6. Slow him down and you slow Purdue down.
PICKS: I want to see where the line opens on this game, because I don’t have a great feel for it. On the one hand, Purdue is unranked and sitting at 13-6 overall on the season. On the other hand, they’ve won seven of their last eight games, they’re coming off of impressive wins over Indiana and at Ohio State and they won at Wisconsin two weeks ago. That’s part of the reason why they are a top ten team on KenPom.
If this line ends up around Michigan State (-5), then I’ll probably pass. But KenPom is projecting the score at Michigan State (-2), and if the line opens around there, then I think Sparty will be a good bet.
No. 24 IOWA STATE at No. 20 OLE MISS, Sat. 12:00 p.m. (ESPN)
KENPOM PROJECTION: Iowa State 73, Ole Miss 72
HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Iowa State 75, Ole Miss 72
Before we dive fully into this conversation, understand this: I am not a believer in Ole Miss. They are an awesome story. Kermit Davis has done a terrific coaching job getting the Rebels to the point where they aren’t even in the bubble conversation right now. They are also a team that I think is closer to the top 40 than they are the No. 20 team in the country.
On the other hand, I love this Iowa State team. They space the floor, they are hard to guard because of just how skilled their wings are and they haven’t yet hit their ceiling, not with Lindell Wigginton and Cam Lard still trying to find their way. They’ve lost three of their last five games and two of their last three on the road, but those losses came by three points at Baylor and by four points at Kansas.
PICKS: I’m guessing this will open around a pick-em or with the Cyclones giving a point, and I think Iowa State wins outright.
KENPOM PROJECTION: Mississippi State 75, Auburn 74
HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Mississippi State 78, Auburn 75
The Bulldogs have lost three of their last five games, they are coming off of a 21 point loss to Kentucky and they currently have a 2-3 record is SEC play. Auburn has also lost three of their last five games — including their last two — and sits at 2-3 in the SEC. Both teams pounds the offensive glass and shoot the three ball well while neither team clears the defensive glass or runs opponents off of the three-point line all that well.
PICKS: I don’t think either team is all that good and I don’t think either team will actually be able to consistently get stops. I think I like the Auburn side more, assuming the line opens at Auburn (+2) or something close to that, but I think my favorite bet would be the over, especially if you can get it in the high 140s.
SYRACUSE at No. 10 VIRGINIA TECH, Sat. 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)
KENPOM PROJECTION: Virginia Tech 71, Syracuse 64
HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Virginia Tech 74, Syracuse 64
This is such a weird matchup.
On the one hand, Virginia Tech is one of the very best three-point shooting teams in the country, making 42.1 percent of their triples while taking 43.9 percent of their field goal attempts from beyond the arc. They have shooters everywhere in their lineups and a pair of dynamic playmaking lead guards to create those open looks. At the same time, Syracuse holds opponents under 30 percent from beyond the arc while forcing more threes to be taken than any other high-major team in college hoops.
This makes sense. Their zone is so limiting to penetration that you have to settle for out of rhythm threes is a long and athletic defender jumping at you.
But here’s the thing: Monmouth in the only team in the country that has allowed a higher percentage of their points allowed to come on threes than Virginia Tech, and Syracuse is the only high major team that forces opponents into a higher percentage of their field goal attempts coming from deep. This would normally be a good thing against Syracuse, but they are coming off of a game where they made 14 threes and Buddy Boeheim is now 11-for-20 from beyond the arc in his last four games.
PICKS: If the line opens at Virginia Tech (-7), I think I’m going to have to take it. The dots connect, but it is worth noting that when these two played last season, Virginia Tech lost by 12 at the Carrier Dome on a night where they shot 10-for-30 from three.
KANSAS STATE at TEXAS A&M, Sat. 2:00 p.m.
KENPOM PROJECTION: Kansas State 65, Texas A&M 60
HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Kansas State 66, Texas &M 60
We were all over Kansas State last week and I think we need to be all over the Wildcats again this week.
Texas A&M is a bad basketball team. They are 7-10 on the season, they’ve lost six of their last seven games and one of those six losses came at home against Texas Southern. Kansas State, on the other hand, has now won five straight and is playing with a healthy Dean Wade. They are suffocating defensively and better than what the computers recognize on the offensive end of the floor now that Dean Wade is back in action. Their leading scorer — T.J. Starks — averages more turnovers than assists and is shooting 34.2 percent from the floor and 22 percent from three. He will be early alive by Barry Brown.
PICKS: I really, really hope this opens at Kansas State (-5).
VIDEO: Oregon loses to Washington thanks to worst call of the year
The worst call of the week in college hoops was not the one that has everyone talking.
On Wednesday night, in their win at Vanderbilt, No. 1 Tennessee was given the gift of a hook-and-hold. With just over a minute left on the clock and down 76-70, Vanderbilt was called for a flagrant foul when Clevon Brown sent Grant Williams flying:
Tennessee got two shots and the ball, forced overtime and eventually won the game, but the talking point from that evening ended up being centered around that one call and whether or not it was justified.
(It was. Blame the rule, not the rule being properly enforced.)
Anyway, that was hardly the worst call of the week.
With the game tied in the final seconds of Thursday night’s loss to Washington, Jaylen Nowell had a shot from just inside half court that would have given the Huskies the win. Oregon’s Payton Pritchard ran in front of Nowell right before he released the shot and was called for a foul.
Three shots.
The only problem?
As you can see in the video above, he never made any contact with Nowell.
Ouch.
Nowell would go on to hit all three free throws and the Huskies would eventually win 61-56.
“Real tough call to end the game. It is a gut-wrencher, one we’re going to have to fight through,” head coach Dana Altman said. “I watched the play from a lot of different angles, it was just a tough call.”
Tre Jones ‘probably’ to return for Duke on Saturday
Duke looks likely to get freshman point guard Tre Jones back from his shoulder injury on Saturday when they take on Georgia Tech in Durham.
“Tre is probable for this game,” head coach Mike Krzyzewski said, according to Duke’s official twitter account. “He has really progressed well and hopefully he will be ready to go on Saturday.”
Jones has been MIA since suffering a sprained AC joint in a collision early in Duke’s loss to Syracuse on January 14th. He did not play in wins over Virginia or Pitt, and was initially thought to be out for an extended period of time, but the injury did not end up being as severe as first feared.
On the season, Jones is averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 assists and 3.1 boards.
Best Bets: The five Final Four sleepers you need to know about
Today, we’re diving into Final Four sleepers, teams that are currently off of your radar but that have the horses to make a run come tournament time.
THE SLEEPERS
KANSAS STATE (+20000)
THEY CAN WIN IT ALL BECAUSE: It is damn near impossible to score on Kansas State. They rank fourth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and as you might expect, they are near the top of every relevant defensive statistic — top 40 in defensive effective field goal percentage, top 25 in defensive turnover rate, third nationally in defensive rebounding percentage.
It all starts with Barry Brown Jr., who is one of the nation’s premier on-ball defenders and deserves to be in the same conversation with the likes of Tre Jones, Ashton Hagans and Zavier Simpson when it comes to the player most capable of wreaking havoc on opposing ball-handlers. His tenacity permeates the rest of the roster, which is made of dudes that are built to compete on that end of the floor. They’re tough, they’re old, they’re physical and they know they need to get stops to win. Last year, this style got them to within one game of the Final Four playing with this same team but without their best player, Dean Wade. It can work again.
BUT THEY’RE IN TROUBLE BECAUSE: There are times where it is literally impossible for Kansas State to get a good shot offensively. Prior to this recent five-game winning streak, the Wildcats ranked outside of the top 200 in adjusted offensive efficiency. This is totally anecdotal, but I can not remember a single good team ever ranking that low.
You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to figure out what’s going on here, either. The Wildcats don’t have shooters, which allows teams to clog the paint and, since they have a roster full of guards, they don’t exactly have the horses to finish through all those bodies. They are just #NotGood on that end of the floor.
WHAT NEEDS CHANGING?: It already has changed: Dean Wade made his return to the lineup. Kansas State started off the season 6-0, but they lost Wade — who was already recovering from a foot injury that cost him last year’s tournament run — to another foot injury. He missed six games, but his return to the lineup and coincided with Kansas State’s return to form. His importance is two-fold:
He is far and away the best three-point shooter on the roster, and since he’s 6-foot-10 and has to be run off the three-point line, his presence on the floor helps pull defenses away from the rim. He has gravity. No one else on Kansas State does.
He’s also the best passer on the team, and while that doesn’t mean he’s going to lead the program in assists on a nightly basis, it does mean the ball moves better. Better ball movement means a defense that’s moving which means more driving lines and space for Kansas State’s slashers to create.
Bruce Weber’s teams doesn’t turn into the 2018 Villanova Wildcats with Wade on the floor, but they go from arguably the worst high-major offense in the sport to being a team that just might be good enough.
LSU (+10000)
THEY CAN WIN IT ALL BECAUSE: The talent that Will Wade has amassed around Tremont Waters has been as good as advertised. We knew what Waters was going to be entering the season, and frankly, he has been somewhat underwhelming as a sophomore, at least early in the season.
But Naz Reid has looked the part of a future first round pick while Skylar Mays and Ja’vonte Smart have been able to chip in with scoring and creating shots. Throw in the production that Wade is getting from Emmitt Williams, Kavel Bigby-Williams and Marlon Taylor, and this LSU team is going to be a tough out.
BUT THEY’RE IN TROUBLE BECAUSE: They don’t get stops. The biggest issue is on the defensive glass, where the Tigers allow opponents to grab more than 30 percent of their offensive rebounds, which ranks 267th nationally. Considering the size and athleticism along that frontline, that’s not something that should be happening. The Tigers have also had issues running people off the three-point line, and while they create a lot of turnovers, they don’t force you into many bad shots.
WHAT NEEDS CHANGING?: The Tigers will hit their ceiling when Waters hits top gear. He might already be there. During this current eight-game winning streak, Waters is averaging 17.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.0 steals while shooting 38.5 percent from three. He is their engine, and while the rest of that roster is talented, if he’s not playing like an all-american, LSU is not going to be a threat to make a run in March.
Well, over the course fo the last six weeks, he has been playing like an all-american.
PURDUE (+4000)
THEY CAN WIN IT ALL BECAUSE: This team has turned out to be more than just the Carsen Edwards.
And to be clear, this is still the Carsen Edwards Show. C-Boogie has been as good as advertised this season, averaging a shade under 25 points while posting impressive efficiency numbers considering just how much of a load he carries in this offense.
The point is it’s not just the Carsen Edwards Show. Ryan Cline has grown into being a dangerous three-point shooter. Matt Haarms, Evan Boudreaux and, most recently, freshman Trevion Williams have taken turns being productive in the paint. Grady Eifert has developed into a solid role player that spaces the floor. The issue for this group isn’t on the offensive end the floor, where they are sixth nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency.
BUT THEY’RE IN TROUBLE BECAUSE: Where they struggle is on the defensive end, and the biggest issue is that they aren’t running opponents off the three point line. Purdue is allowing 36.9 percent shooting from deep (291st nationally) while neatly 39 percent of the points scored against them come via the three-ball. This isn’t exactly unexpected, given that Purdue does not have all that much length or athleticism on their perimeter, but in an era that is dominated by three-point shooting, this is the kind of thing that can tank a season.
WHAT NEEDS CHANGING?: Honestly, not much.
They just need to start winning close games. To date, the Boilermakers are eighth in KenPom’s rankings largely due to the fact that they have only lose two games by double digits (at Michigan and at Michigan State) and that all six of their losses have come away from home. This is a good basketball team that hasn’t had many breaks go their way.
MARYLAND (+8000)
THEY CAN WIN IT ALL BECAUSE: You probably don’t realize just how talented this team actually is.
The name that everyone has been on recently is Bruno Fernando, an athletic, 6-foot-10 monster that has been overpowering defenders in the post and grabbing seemingly every rebound within reach. He’s improved his draft stock as much as anyone this year, going from being a likely second rounder to a borderline lottery pick.
And he wasn’t even supposed to be the lottery big man on this roster, Jalen Smith was.
And neither of them are Maryland’s best player. Anthony Cowan is. There is a lot to like about this group.
BUT THEY’RE IN TROUBLE BECAUSE: Maryland has an issue at the point guard spot. One of the things that Mark Turgeon has done this season is move Anthony Cowan off the ball in the same way that he moved Melo Trimble off the ball later in his career. This made sense with Trimble because Cowan was on the roster, but I’m not sure that this makes sense right now. Cowan might be Maryland’s best scorer, but putting the ball in Eric Ayala’s hands full time has not been all that successful — Ayala has a higher turnover rate than assist rate — and the Terps currently sit 206th nationally in turnover rate.
WHAT NEEDS CHANGING?: Ayala is a freshman, and as he gets more experience under his belt the turnovers should be less of an issue. The same can be said about Jalen Smith, another freshman, or Aaron Wiggins. In fact, the Terps are one of the youngest teams in all of college basketball, with just one senior (who rarely plays) and one junior (Cowan) in the rotation. This is the kind of team that only gets better as they get more reps, and they are already 16-4 on the year and 7-2 in the Big Ten.
WISCONSIN (+10000)
THEY CAN WIN IT ALL BECAUSE: Ethan Happ is the most unique player in the country that is not named Zion Williamson. He’s 6-foot-11 and the best post scorer in the country. He’s averaging 19.2 points, 10.3 boards and 4.8 assists on the season, which is a stat line that has only been put up once since 1992.
By Ben Simmons.
And like Ben Simmons, Happ is essentially a point guard that hit a growth spurt late. He’s a terrific ball-handler that often grabs a defense rebound, handles the ball and dribbles into a post-up, which he is as good as anyone at passing out of. All you need to do is watch the performance he had in Saturday’s win over Michigan (26 points, 10 boards, seven assists) to understand just how dominant he can be.
BUT THEY’RE IN TROUBLE BECAUSE: Happ cannot shoot. He is 1-for-15 from three in his collegiate career. He shot 64.3 percent from the foul line as a freshman and has not cracked 55 percent in a season since then. He’s because such a liability at the line that teams have gone to a Hack-a-Happ strategy late in games. That hasn’t always been successful, but it is never a comforting thing for a coach when you are hesitant to put the ball in your best player’s hands late in a close game for fear of him getting sent to the foul line intentionally.
WHAT NEEDS CHANGING?: While I’m sure Badger fans would love to see Frank Kaminsky’s jumper transplanted into Happ (which, frankly, would make him a top five pick in this year’s draft, don’t @ me) the truth is that Wisconsin really just needs some consistency out of their supporting cast to be able to hit their ceiling. D’Mitrik Trice was lights-out for the first six weeks of the season, but it’s not a coincidence that Wisconsin struggled to score as defenses were able to key in on him. Brad Davison is a really good role player and fits the Wisconsin brand perfectly, but he’s not exactly a guy that you want to rely on to be your second-best weapon offensively. That’s just not his skillset.
I’d love to see Nate Reuvers be a little more consistent and aggressive, but he’s produced in his minutes. The answer, in my mind, is finding a way to get Kobe King, Aleem Ford and Brevin Pritzl going. When they do, I doubt that you’ll see Wisconsin put up anymore 14 point halves.
Thursday’s Things To Know: Spartans roll, Ja Morant hobbled and Louisville wins fourth-straight
Thursday’s slate of games featured one top-25 matchup, one showdown of mid-major NBA draft prospects and Chris Mack’s debut Louisville season rolling on. Here’s what you need to know.
Sixth-ranked Michigan State pulls away from No. 19 Iowa in the second half
There was a moment there that looked like Iowa really had a chance to do it. The Hawkeyes were up eight in the second half at home to a team that blasted them by 22 earlier this season, which lead to some soul searching in Iowa City and was followed by a 10-wins-in-11-games stretch that had the Hawkeyes looking legit, all the more so with the Spartans now on the ropes.
Then Tom Izzo’s team figured it out and laid Iowa to waste.
The Spartans turned an eight-point deficit into a lead that reached as many as 19 thanks to a monster second half run that netted them an 82-67 victory to improve to a perfect 9-0 in the Big Ten.
Izzo’s group has now ripped off 13 in a row and are in the driver’s seat in the B1G after Michigan’s loss last week. It’s even more impressive given the Spartans have been doing it recently without the injured Joshua Langford. Much of the credit goes to Cassius Winston, who put up 23 points and seven assists this night. The Spartans now travel to West Lafayette, where Purdue awaits Sunday in a B1G (get it?) matchup.
For Iowa, it’s further reinforcement that while the Hawkeyes are capable of playing high-level ball, the defense is going to continue to put a ceiling on them. Iowa, which ranks outside the KenPom top-100 on that side of the floor, allowed Michigan State to shoot 66.7 percent from the floor and 60 percent (6 of 10) from 3-point range in the second half.
Early ankle injury for Ja Morant mars Murray’s matchup with Dylan Windler and Belmont
The rare mid-major showdown that garners true national interest because it involves a couple good teams but more importantly because it involves a couple great NBA prospects.
Sure, it was Murray State vs. Belmont, but what got the likes of Danny Ainge and Mitch Kupchak to Murray, Ky. was the Racers’ Ja Morant and the Bruins’ Dylan Windler.
Then 100 seconds into the game, Morant twisted his ankle and the whole thing was blown up. Sure, Morant returned, but he was clearly hampered by the injury in what turned out to be a 79-66 Belmont victory.
Morant finished with 20 points, but was 5 of 19 from the field, had five turnovers (though he did have nine assists) and clearly lacked the explosiveness that has not only made him a likely top-five pick come June, but in the conversation with one Zion Williamson for the crown of the Country’s Most Exciting Dunker.
Windler, meanwhile, managed just five points on seven shots while piling up 13 rebounds and four assists.
It’s a huge win for Belmont, which ended Murray State’s undefeated start to Ohio Valley Conference play and pulled within a game of first itself with a road victory, but all whole evening felt like a bust without Morant at his best.
Cardinals stay hot
Don’t look now, but Chris Mack’s Louisville is on a little of a roll.
It started when the Cardinals knocked off North Carolina two weeks ago and continued Thursday when they outran NC State to the finish line in an 84-77 victory at the KFC Yum! Center.
Mack and the Cards have now won four-straight and – along with about a fourth of the league – are tied atop the ACC with a 5-1 conference record. Not bad for a guy who inherited something of a mess from Rick Pitino a few months ago.
Louisville’s schedule takes a bit of a breather with Pitt at home this weekend before a trip to Wake Forest, and then the difficulty level ramps up in a major way with a rematch against the Tar Heels at home, away games at Virginia Tech and Florida State and then Duke at home.