More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Peter Aiken/Getty Images

Best Bets: The five Final Four sleepers you need to know about

By Rob DausterJan 25, 2019, 10:34 AM EST
Leave a comment

On Wednesday, we took a look at the six teams that can legitimately be called national title contenders as well as the three teams that are a small tweak or two away from joining them.

Those nine teams should be the consensus best in college hoops.

Yesterday, we took look at the rest of the teams around the country and found eight that are seriously flawed but dangerous enough to win six games come March

Today, we’re diving into Final Four sleepers, teams that are currently off of your radar but that have the horses to make a run come tournament time.

THE SLEEPERS

KANSAS STATE (+20000)

THEY CAN WIN IT ALL BECAUSE: It is damn near impossible to score on Kansas State. They rank fourth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and as you might expect, they are near the top of every relevant defensive statistic — top 40 in defensive effective field goal percentage, top 25 in defensive turnover rate, third nationally in defensive rebounding percentage.

It all starts with Barry Brown Jr., who is one of the nation’s premier on-ball defenders and deserves to be in the same conversation with the likes of Tre Jones, Ashton Hagans and Zavier Simpson when it comes to the player most capable of wreaking havoc on opposing ball-handlers. His tenacity permeates the rest of the roster, which is made of dudes that are built to compete on that end of the floor. They’re tough, they’re old, they’re physical and they know they need to get stops to win. Last year, this style got them to within one game of the Final Four playing with this same team but without their best player, Dean Wade. It can work again.

BUT THEY’RE IN TROUBLE BECAUSE: There are times where it is literally impossible for Kansas State to get a good shot offensively. Prior to this recent five-game winning streak, the Wildcats ranked outside of the top 200 in adjusted offensive efficiency. This is totally anecdotal, but I can not remember a single good team ever ranking that low.

You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to figure out what’s going on here, either. The Wildcats don’t have shooters, which allows teams to clog the paint and, since they have a roster full of guards, they don’t exactly have the horses to finish through all those bodies. They are just #NotGood on that end of the floor.

WHAT NEEDS CHANGING?: It already has changed: Dean Wade made his return to the lineup. Kansas State started off the season 6-0, but they lost Wade — who was already recovering from a foot injury that cost him last year’s tournament run — to another foot injury. He missed six games, but his return to the lineup and coincided with Kansas State’s return to form. His importance is two-fold:

  1. He is far and away the best three-point shooter on the roster, and since he’s 6-foot-10 and has to be run off the three-point line, his presence on the floor helps pull defenses away from the rim. He has gravity. No one else on Kansas State does.
  2. He’s also the best passer on the team, and while that doesn’t mean he’s going to lead the program in assists on a nightly basis, it does mean the ball moves better. Better ball movement means a defense that’s moving which means more driving lines and space for Kansas State’s slashers to create.

Bruce Weber’s teams doesn’t turn into the 2018 Villanova Wildcats with Wade on the floor, but they go from arguably the worst high-major offense in the sport to being a team that just might be good enough.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LSU (+10000)

THEY CAN WIN IT ALL BECAUSE: The talent that Will Wade has amassed around Tremont Waters has been as good as advertised. We knew what Waters was going to be entering the season, and frankly, he has been somewhat underwhelming as a sophomore, at least early in the season.

But Naz Reid has looked the part of a future first round pick while Skylar Mays and Ja’vonte Smart have been able to chip in with scoring and creating shots. Throw in the production that Wade is getting from Emmitt Williams, Kavel Bigby-Williams and Marlon Taylor, and this LSU team is going to be a tough out.

BUT THEY’RE IN TROUBLE BECAUSE: They don’t get stops. The biggest issue is on the defensive glass, where the Tigers allow opponents to grab more than 30 percent of their offensive rebounds, which ranks 267th nationally. Considering the size and athleticism along that frontline, that’s not something that should be happening. The Tigers have also had issues running people off the three-point line, and while they create a lot of turnovers, they don’t force you into many bad shots.

WHAT NEEDS CHANGING?: The Tigers will hit their ceiling when Waters hits top gear. He might already be there. During this current eight-game winning streak, Waters is averaging 17.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.0 steals while shooting 38.5 percent from three. He is their engine, and while the rest of that roster is talented, if he’s not playing like an all-american, LSU is not going to be a threat to make a run in March.

Well, over the course fo the last six weeks, he has been playing like an all-american.

(Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

PURDUE (+4000)

THEY CAN WIN IT ALL BECAUSE: This team has turned out to be more than just the Carsen Edwards.

And to be clear, this is still the Carsen Edwards Show. C-Boogie has been as good as advertised this season, averaging a shade under 25 points while posting impressive efficiency numbers considering just how much of a load he carries in this offense.

The point is it’s not just the Carsen Edwards Show. Ryan Cline has grown into being a dangerous three-point shooter. Matt Haarms, Evan Boudreaux and, most recently, freshman Trevion Williams have taken turns being productive in the paint. Grady Eifert has developed into a solid role player that spaces the floor. The issue for this group isn’t on the offensive end the floor, where they are sixth nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency.

BUT THEY’RE IN TROUBLE BECAUSE: Where they struggle is on the defensive end, and the biggest issue is that they aren’t running opponents off the three point line. Purdue is allowing 36.9 percent shooting from deep (291st nationally) while neatly 39 percent of the points scored against them come via the three-ball. This isn’t exactly unexpected, given that Purdue does not have all that much length or athleticism on their perimeter, but in an era that is dominated by three-point shooting, this is the kind of thing that can tank a season.

WHAT NEEDS CHANGING?: Honestly, not much.

They just need to start winning close games. To date, the Boilermakers are eighth in KenPom’s rankings largely due to the fact that they have only lose two games by double digits (at Michigan and at Michigan State) and that all six of their losses have come away from home. This is a good basketball team that hasn’t had many breaks go their way.

(Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

MARYLAND (+8000)

THEY CAN WIN IT ALL BECAUSE: You probably don’t realize just how talented this team actually is.

The name that everyone has been on recently is Bruno Fernando, an athletic, 6-foot-10 monster that has been overpowering defenders in the post and grabbing seemingly every rebound within reach. He’s improved his draft stock as much as anyone this year, going from being a likely second rounder to a borderline lottery pick.

And he wasn’t even supposed to be the lottery big man on this roster, Jalen Smith was.

And neither of them are Maryland’s best player. Anthony Cowan is. There is a lot to like about this group.

BUT THEY’RE IN TROUBLE BECAUSE: Maryland has an issue at the point guard spot. One of the things that Mark Turgeon has done this season is move Anthony Cowan off the ball in the same way that he moved Melo Trimble off the ball later in his career. This made sense with Trimble because Cowan was on the roster, but I’m not sure that this makes sense right now. Cowan might be Maryland’s best scorer, but putting the ball in Eric Ayala’s hands full time has not been all that successful — Ayala has a higher turnover rate than assist rate — and the Terps currently sit 206th nationally in turnover rate.

WHAT NEEDS CHANGING?: Ayala is a freshman, and as he gets more experience under his belt the turnovers should be less of an issue. The same can be said about Jalen Smith, another freshman, or Aaron Wiggins. In fact, the Terps are one of the youngest teams in all of college basketball, with just one senior (who rarely plays) and one junior (Cowan) in the rotation. This is the kind of team that only gets better as they get more reps, and they are already 16-4 on the year and 7-2 in the Big Ten.

(AP Photo/Andy Manis)

WISCONSIN (+10000)

THEY CAN WIN IT ALL BECAUSE: Ethan Happ is the most unique player in the country that is not named Zion Williamson. He’s 6-foot-11 and the best post scorer in the country. He’s averaging 19.2 points, 10.3 boards and 4.8 assists on the season, which is a stat line that has only been put up once since 1992.

By Ben Simmons.

And like Ben Simmons, Happ is essentially a point guard that hit a growth spurt late. He’s a terrific ball-handler that often grabs a defense rebound, handles the ball and dribbles into a post-up, which he is as good as anyone at passing out of. All you need to do is watch the performance he had in Saturday’s win over Michigan (26 points, 10 boards, seven assists) to understand just how dominant he can be.

BUT THEY’RE IN TROUBLE BECAUSE: Happ cannot shoot. He is 1-for-15 from three in his collegiate career. He shot 64.3 percent from the foul line as a freshman and has not cracked 55 percent in a season since then. He’s because such a liability at the line that teams have gone to a Hack-a-Happ strategy late in games. That hasn’t always been successful, but it is never a comforting thing for a coach when you are hesitant to put the ball in your best player’s hands late in a close game for fear of him getting sent to the foul line intentionally.

WHAT NEEDS CHANGING?: While I’m sure Badger fans would love to see Frank Kaminsky’s jumper transplanted into Happ (which, frankly, would make him a top five pick in this year’s draft, don’t @ me) the truth is that Wisconsin really just needs some consistency out of their supporting cast to be able to hit their ceiling. D’Mitrik Trice was lights-out for the first six weeks of the season, but it’s not a coincidence that Wisconsin struggled to score as defenses were able to key in on him. Brad Davison is a really good role player and fits the Wisconsin brand perfectly, but he’s not exactly a guy that you want to rely on to be your second-best weapon offensively. That’s just not his skillset.

I’d love to see Nate Reuvers be a little more consistent and aggressive, but he’s produced in his minutes. The answer, in my mind, is finding a way to get Kobe King, Aleem Ford and Brevin Pritzl going. When they do, I doubt that you’ll see Wisconsin put up anymore 14 point halves.

Thursday’s Things To Know: Spartans roll, Ja Morant hobbled and Louisville wins fourth-straight

Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 24, 2019, 11:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

Thursday’s slate of games featured one top-25 matchup, one showdown of mid-major NBA draft prospects and Chris Mack’s debut Louisville season rolling on. Here’s what you need to know.

Sixth-ranked Michigan State pulls away from No. 19 Iowa in the second half

There was a moment there that looked like Iowa really had a chance to do it. The Hawkeyes were up eight in the second half at home to a team that blasted them by 22 earlier this season, which lead to some soul searching in Iowa City and was followed by a 10-wins-in-11-games stretch that had the Hawkeyes looking legit, all the more so with the Spartans now on the ropes.

Then Tom Izzo’s team figured it out and laid Iowa to waste.

The Spartans turned an eight-point deficit into a lead that reached as many as 19 thanks to a monster second half run that netted them an 82-67 victory to improve to a perfect 9-0 in the Big Ten.

Izzo’s group has now ripped off 13 in a row and are in the driver’s seat in the B1G after Michigan’s loss last week. It’s even more impressive given the Spartans have been doing it recently without the injured Joshua Langford. Much of the credit goes to Cassius Winston, who put up 23 points and seven assists this night. The Spartans now travel to West Lafayette, where Purdue awaits Sunday in a B1G (get it?) matchup.

For Iowa, it’s further reinforcement that while the Hawkeyes are capable of playing high-level ball, the defense is going to continue to put a ceiling on them. Iowa, which ranks outside the KenPom top-100 on that side of the floor, allowed Michigan State to shoot 66.7 percent from the floor and 60 percent (6 of 10) from 3-point range in the second half.

Early ankle injury for Ja Morant mars Murray’s matchup with Dylan Windler and Belmont

The rare mid-major showdown that garners true national interest because it involves a couple good teams but more importantly because it involves a couple great NBA prospects.

Sure, it was Murray State vs. Belmont, but what got the likes of Danny Ainge and Mitch Kupchak to Murray, Ky. was the Racers’ Ja Morant and the Bruins’ Dylan Windler.

Then 100 seconds into the game, Morant twisted his ankle and the whole thing was blown up. Sure, Morant returned, but he was clearly hampered by the injury in what turned out to be a 79-66 Belmont victory.

Morant finished with 20 points, but was 5 of 19 from the field, had five turnovers (though he did have nine assists) and clearly lacked the explosiveness that has not only made him a likely top-five pick come June, but in the conversation with one Zion Williamson for the crown of the Country’s Most Exciting Dunker.

Windler, meanwhile, managed just five points on seven shots while piling up 13 rebounds and four assists.

It’s a huge win for Belmont, which ended Murray State’s undefeated start to Ohio Valley Conference play and pulled within a game of first itself with a road victory, but all whole evening felt like a bust without Morant at his best.

Cardinals stay hot

Don’t look now, but Chris Mack’s Louisville is on a little of a roll.

It started when the Cardinals knocked off North Carolina two weeks ago and continued Thursday when they outran NC State to the finish line in an 84-77 victory at the KFC Yum! Center.

Mack and the Cards have now won four-straight and – along with about a fourth of the league – are tied atop the ACC with a 5-1 conference record. Not bad for a guy who inherited something of a mess from Rick Pitino a few months ago.

Louisville’s schedule takes a bit of a breather with Pitt at home this weekend before a trip to Wake Forest, and then the difficulty level ramps up in a major way with a rematch against the Tar Heels at home, away games at Virginia Tech and Florida State and then Duke at home.

That’ll really put the Cards to the test.

No. 23 Louisville outlasts No. 21 N.C. State 84-77

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 24, 2019, 11:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Christen Cunningham scored 17 points with five critical free throws in the final 2½ minutes, and Malik Williams added a pair from the line for 14 points to help No. 23 Louisville outlast No. 21 North Carolina State 84-77 on Thursday night.

Back in the Top 25 for the first time since early last season, the Cardinals (14-5, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) needed scoring from everyone down the stretch to earn their fourth consecutive victory. They succeeded at the foul line, making 24 of 29 and closing the game by sinking 9 of 10 to win a tight game against the Wolfpack 15-4, 3-3).

Ryan McMahon’s two makes with 46 seconds remaining provided a 79-75 lead before Cunningham and Williams each made their two shots for an eight-point edge. Cunningham made 1 of 2 with 11.2 seconds left for the final margin.

Jordan Nwora had 13 points and Dwayne Sutton and Steven Enoch each added 10 to complete Louisville’s balanced effort.

Braxton Beverly scored 19 points, Torin Dorn had 18 and C.J. Bryce 15 for N.C. State, which erased deficits of 10 and six points to tie the game. But Beverly’s two fouls and a turnover in the final minute gave the Cardinals opportunities they converted.

The Wolfpack played a third consecutive game without junior guard Markell Johnson because of a back injury. He traveled with the team, but was in warmups during the game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

N.C. State has a chance to regroup against Clemson to stay ranked. Louisville could rise with another ranked win, but how high depends on beating Pittsburgh.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack finished 12 of 27 from long range and seemed to get one when needed to spark a run and tie the game. They also outrebounded Louisville 38-26, but faltered in the final minutes in losing for the third time in five games. They couldn’t get to the line as well as Louisville, making 5 of 7.

Louisville: After winning their last three by double digits, the Cardinals used the free throw line to win by seven this time. They also scored 37 points off 23 turnovers, which made the biggest difference against the Wolfpack.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State: Hosts Clemson on Saturday in the lone season meeting between the schools.

Louisville: Hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday, looking to avenge an 89-86 overtime road loss on Jan. 9.

No. 6 Michigan State cruises past No. 19 Iowa, 82-67

AP Photo/Nati Harnik
Associated PressJan 24, 2019, 10:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cassius Winston scored 23 points, Nick Ward had 21 points with 10 rebounds and sixth-ranked Michigan State blew past No. 19 Iowa 82-67 on Thursday night, extending its winning streak to 13 games.

Matt McQuaid added three second-half 3-pointers for the Spartans (18-2, 9-0 Big Ten), who used a 24-2 run just after halftime to secure a school-record 21st consecutive league victory.

Tyler Cook scored 11 points in the first four minutes of the second half to give Iowa a 50-42 lead. But he was soon matched by the unflappable Winston, who hit three 3s in a row to help the Spartans retake the lead, 53-50.

Ward’s three-point play pushed the run to 14-0 and put Michigan State ahead 56-50. McQuaid’s 3 and three more points from Winston, this time at the foul line, gave the Spartans a 66-52 edge.

Luka Garza scored 20 points and Tyler Cook had 17 for Iowa (16-4, 5-4), which won its previous five games. The Hawkeyes entered leading the nation in free throw attempts and makes, but they hit just eight.

Michigan State went 20 of 21 from the line.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: This is how teams win conference titles in tough leagues. The Spartans were on the road in a very hostile gym playing a team they embarrassed 90-68 in East Lansing on Dec. 3, and they still found a way to pull it out. It was quite the unintentional foreshadowing that Iowa was playing Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” when Michigan State came out for layup drills, because that’s exactly how it went down in the second half.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes blew a golden opportunity to knock off one of the best teams in America. But Michigan State is one of the best teams in America in part because of its resilience, and the Spartans showed plenty of that with their second-half rally. The Hawkeyes now know exactly how they would match up with a Final Four contender, and they didn’t get the answer they were hoping for.

UP NEXT

Michigan State plays at Purdue on Sunday, its fourth road game out of five.

Iowa plays at Minnesota on Sunday.

WATCH: Wofford beats Samford on OT buzzer-beater

Photo by Lance King/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 24, 2019, 9:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

Lightning struck Thursday night for Wofford.

Well, a Storm, at least.

Storm Murphy took an inbounds pass with just over six seconds to down one in overtime, dribble to the free-throw line and delivered a fadeaway 15-footer as time expired to give Wofford a 107-106 OT victory against Samford.

If a dude named ‘Storm’ beats you in OT on a buzzer-beater, not a lot more you can do than tip your hat and hope the next team doesn’t have a guy named ‘Clutch’ or something.

WATCH: Hofstra’s Eli Pemberton hits full-court shot at the buzzer

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 24, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Buzzer-beaters are great. Half-court buzzer-beaters are better.

Full-court buzzer-beaters are best?

Hofstra’s Eli Pemberton connected on the rarely-seen, approximately 85-foot heave at the end of the first half, making one of the unlikeliest shots you’re likely to ever see.

It’s not a game-winner, I suppose, but it’s still pretty wild.