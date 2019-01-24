WATCH: Wofford beats Samford on OT buzzer-beater

Michigan State has completed a near two-month stretch of perfection, last losing at Louisville on November 27.
The Spartans’ run includes an impressive 8-0 start in the Big Ten and a 5-0 road record since that loss to the Cardinals.
Add in an impressive 7-2 mark against Group 1 (NET ratings) and MSU has a solid top-seed profile.
In the interest of full disclosure, we have seven teams with viable one-seed resumes, and Kentucky is quickly building its case, too.
The race is on.
The middle and lower-end of the bracket remains littered with mix of average to questionable profiles. That’s pretty typical for this time of year.
With Buffalo’s recent loss, Bowling Green earns the Mid-American’s automatic bid this morning; bumping the Bulls into the at-large pool. That takes away one at-large spot from someone else.
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|EAST REGION
|Minnesota vs. Arizona
|MIDWEST REGION
|Alabama vs. Arizona State
|SOUTH REGION
|Norfolk State vs. Prairie View
|EAST REGION
|Sam Houston vs. Robert Morris
|SOUTH – Louisville
|
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|Columbia
|
|Columbus
|1) TENNESSEE
|
|1) MICHIGAN STATE
|16) PR VIEW / NORFOLK ST
|
|16) WEBER STATE
|8) Syracuse
|
|8) Mississippi State
|9) St. John’s
|
|9) TCU
|
|
|
|San Jose
|
|Salt Lake City
|5) Virginia Tech
|
|5) VILLANOVA
|12) MURRAY STATE
|
|12) SAINT LOUIS
|4) NEVADA
|
|4) Louisville
|13) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
|
|13) NORTH TEXAS
|
|
|
|Jacksonville
|
|Tulsa
|6) Kansas State
|
|6) Wisconsin
|11) WOFFORD
|
|11) Alabama / Arizona St
|3) North Carolina
|
|3) HOUSTON
|14) RADFORD
|
|14) LOYOLA-CHICAGO
|
|
|
|Columbus
|
|Tulsa
|7) Ole Miss
|
|7) Florida State
|10) Seton Hall
|
|10) Ohio State
|2) Michigan
|
|2) KANSAS
|15) SOUTH DAKOTA ST
|
|15) UC-SANTA BARBARA
|
|
|
|WEST – Anaheim
|
|EAST – Washington, DC
|Hartford
|
|Columbia
|1) Virginia
|
|1) DUKE
|16) ROB MORRIS / SAM HOUSTON
|
|16) BUCKNELL
|8) Nebraska
|
|8) Auburn
|9) WASHINGTON
|
|9) Cincinnati
|
|
|
|San Jose
|
|Des Moines
|5) Iowa State
|
|5) Texas Tech
|12) HOFSTRA
|
|12) LIPSCOMB
|4) Purdue
|
|4) Iowa
|13) BOWLING GREEN
|
|13) STONY BROOK
|
|
|
|Hartford
|
|Des Moines
|6) LSU
|
|6) Oklahoma
|11) Baylor
|
|11) Minnesota / Arizona
|3) Maryland
|
|3) Marquette
|14) YALE
|
|14) GEORGIA STATE
|
|
|
|Salt Lake City
|
|Jacksonville
|7) Buffalo
|
|7) NC State
|10) Texas
|
|10) Indiana
|2) GONZAGA
|
|2) Kentucky
|15) GRAND CANYON
|
|15) RIDER
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|Seton Hall
|Alabama
|Butler
|Pittsburgh
|Texas
|Minnesota
|Florida
|VCU
|Ohio State
|Arizona State
|UCF
|San Francisco
|Baylor
|Arizona
|Temple
|Fresno State
TOP SEED LINE: Tennessee is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Michigan State, Duke, and Virginia
Breakdown by Conference …
Big 10 (10): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Maryland, Iowa, Purdue, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Indiana, Ohio State, Minnesota
ACC (8): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Florida State, NC State, Syracuse
SEC (7): TENNESSEE, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State, Alabama
BIG 12 (7): KANSAS, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas
Big East (4): VILLANOVA, Marquette, St. John’s, Seton Hall
Pac 12 (3): WASHINGTON, Arizona State, Arizona
American (2): HOUSTON, Cincinnati
Mid American (2): BOWLING GREEN, Buffalo
Mountain West (1): NEVADA
Atlantic 10 (1): SAINT LOUIS
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), North Texas (C-USA), Georgia State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Weber State (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Sam Houston (SLND), Wofford (STHN), UC-Santa Barbara (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Murray State (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Radford (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), Grand Canyon (WAC), Stony Brook (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Robert Morris (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)