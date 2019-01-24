More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

No. 23 Louisville outlasts No. 21 N.C. State 84-77

Associated PressJan 24, 2019, 11:15 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Christen Cunningham scored 17 points with five critical free throws in the final 2½ minutes, and Malik Williams added a pair from the line for 14 points to help No. 23 Louisville outlast No. 21 North Carolina State 84-77 on Thursday night.

Back in the Top 25 for the first time since early last season, the Cardinals (14-5, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) needed scoring from everyone down the stretch to earn their fourth consecutive victory. They succeeded at the foul line, making 24 of 29 and closing the game by sinking 9 of 10 to win a tight game against the Wolfpack 15-4, 3-3).

Ryan McMahon’s two makes with 46 seconds remaining provided a 79-75 lead before Cunningham and Williams each made their two shots for an eight-point edge. Cunningham made 1 of 2 with 11.2 seconds left for the final margin.

Jordan Nwora had 13 points and Dwayne Sutton and Steven Enoch each added 10 to complete Louisville’s balanced effort.

Braxton Beverly scored 19 points, Torin Dorn had 18 and C.J. Bryce 15 for N.C. State, which erased deficits of 10 and six points to tie the game. But Beverly’s two fouls and a turnover in the final minute gave the Cardinals opportunities they converted.

The Wolfpack played a third consecutive game without junior guard Markell Johnson because of a back injury. He traveled with the team, but was in warmups during the game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

N.C. State has a chance to regroup against Clemson to stay ranked. Louisville could rise with another ranked win, but how high depends on beating Pittsburgh.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack finished 12 of 27 from long range and seemed to get one when needed to spark a run and tie the game. They also outrebounded Louisville 38-26, but faltered in the final minutes in losing for the third time in five games. They couldn’t get to the line as well as Louisville, making 5 of 7.

Louisville: After winning their last three by double digits, the Cardinals used the free throw line to win by seven this time. They also scored 37 points off 23 turnovers, which made the biggest difference against the Wolfpack.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State: Hosts Clemson on Saturday in the lone season meeting between the schools.

Louisville: Hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday, looking to avenge an 89-86 overtime road loss on Jan. 9.

No. 6 Michigan State cruises past No. 19 Iowa, 82-67

AP Photo/Nati Harnik
Associated PressJan 24, 2019, 10:22 PM EST
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cassius Winston scored 23 points, Nick Ward had 21 points with 10 rebounds and sixth-ranked Michigan State blew past No. 19 Iowa 82-67 on Thursday night, extending its winning streak to 13 games.

Matt McQuaid added three second-half 3-pointers for the Spartans (18-2, 9-0 Big Ten), who used a 24-2 run just after halftime to secure a school-record 21st consecutive league victory.

Tyler Cook scored 11 points in the first four minutes of the second half to give Iowa a 50-42 lead. But he was soon matched by the unflappable Winston, who hit three 3s in a row to help the Spartans retake the lead, 53-50.

Ward’s three-point play pushed the run to 14-0 and put Michigan State ahead 56-50. McQuaid’s 3 and three more points from Winston, this time at the foul line, gave the Spartans a 66-52 edge.

Luka Garza scored 20 points and Tyler Cook had 17 for Iowa (16-4, 5-4), which won its previous five games. The Hawkeyes entered leading the nation in free throw attempts and makes, but they hit just eight.

Michigan State went 20 of 21 from the line.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: This is how teams win conference titles in tough leagues. The Spartans were on the road in a very hostile gym playing a team they embarrassed 90-68 in East Lansing on Dec. 3, and they still found a way to pull it out. It was quite the unintentional foreshadowing that Iowa was playing Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” when Michigan State came out for layup drills, because that’s exactly how it went down in the second half.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes blew a golden opportunity to knock off one of the best teams in America. But Michigan State is one of the best teams in America in part because of its resilience, and the Spartans showed plenty of that with their second-half rally. The Hawkeyes now know exactly how they would match up with a Final Four contender, and they didn’t get the answer they were hoping for.

UP NEXT

Michigan State plays at Purdue on Sunday, its fourth road game out of five.

Iowa plays at Minnesota on Sunday.

WATCH: Wofford beats Samford on OT buzzer-beater

Photo by Lance King/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 24, 2019, 9:37 PM EST
Lightning struck Thursday night for Wofford.

Well, a Storm, at least.

Storm Murphy took an inbounds pass with just over six seconds to down one in overtime, dribble to the free-throw line and delivered a fadeaway 15-footer as time expired to give Wofford a 107-106 OT victory against Samford.

If a dude named ‘Storm’ beats you in OT on a buzzer-beater, not a lot more you can do than tip your hat and hope the next team doesn’t have a guy named ‘Clutch’ or something.

WATCH: Hofstra’s Eli Pemberton hits full-court shot at the buzzer

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 24, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
Buzzer-beaters are great. Half-court buzzer-beaters are better.

Full-court buzzer-beaters are best?

Hofstra’s Eli Pemberton connected on the rarely-seen, approximately 85-foot heave at the end of the first half, making one of the unlikeliest shots you’re likely to ever see.

It’s not a game-winner, I suppose, but it’s still pretty wild.

Kansas, Kentucky square off in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 24, 2019, 7:03 PM EST
A look at the upcoming week around the Big 12 Conference.

GAME OF THE WEEKEND: Kansas at Kentucky: The ninth-ranked Jayhawks travel to face the eighth-ranked Wildcats in the highlight of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Kentucky has hit its stride after some early struggles, beating Mississippi State 76-55 on Tuesday for its fifth straight win. The Jayhawks are tied for the lead in the Big 12 at 5-2, but they’re also just 1-3 on the road. Kansas opened last season by beating Kentucky 65-61 in the Champions Classic.

LOOKING AHEAD: No. 24 Iowa State travels to face 20th-ranked Mississippi on Saturday. The Cyclones are averaging 78.2 points per game, while Ole Miss was just 107th nationally in points allowed per game (68.4) through Tuesday. … TCU hosts Florida, while Texas travels to Georgia in a rematch of sorts for those two schools. The Longhorns upset the Bulldogs 28-21 in the Sugar Bowl three weeks ago. … Surging Kansas State plays at Texas A&M while West Virginia heads down to Knoxville to face top-ranked Tennessee. The Mountaineers’ struggles have taken some luster off of what appeared to be an interesting regional showdown, but they did beat the Jayhawks last weekend. … No. 14 Texas Tech will look to snap its three-game losing skid when it hosts Arkansas. The Red Raiders scored a season-low 45 points in a 13-point loss at K-State on Tuesday.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Makai Mason, Baylor. The graduate transfer from Yale had his best game yet on Monday night, scoring 29 points in an 85-73 win at West Virginia. The Bears have been on an unexpected tear after losing star freshman Tristan Clark to a knee injury, and Mason has been a big reason why. Mason is averaging 18.2 points a game in conference play.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Iowa State senior Marial Shayok leads the league at 19.9 points per game. He had 26 in Monday night’s 80-76 loss at Kansas. Dedric Lawson, who is second with 19.5 points a game, scored 29 points with 15 rebounds against the Cyclones. … Jaxson Hayes of Texas led the league in field goal percentage (76) and blocks per game (2.6) ahead of Wednesday’s game at TCU. Horned Frogs star Alex Robinson was averaging nearly 8 assists a game and had an assist-to-turnover ratio of over 2-to-1.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE: Baylor remained at No. 2 in Monday’s poll, while Texas dropped one spot to No. 12 after being upset by Kansas State. Iowa State, which played in Waco on Wednesday night, fell to No. 20 after losing to West Virginia last week. … K-State guard Christianna Carr was named the National Freshman of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. Carr had 19 points, including four 3s, in that win over Longhorns.

Bracketology: Michigan State gets its due

AP Photo/Paul Vernon
By Dave OmmenJan 24, 2019, 4:03 PM EST
Michigan State has completed a near two-month stretch of perfection, last losing at Louisville on November 27.

The Spartans’ run includes an impressive 8-0 start in the Big Ten and a 5-0 road record since that loss to the Cardinals.

Add in an impressive 7-2 mark against Group 1 (NET ratings) and MSU has a solid top-seed profile.

In the interest of full disclosure, we have seven teams with viable one-seed resumes, and Kentucky is quickly building its case, too.

The race is on.

The middle and lower-end of the bracket remains littered with mix of average to questionable profiles.  That’s pretty typical for this time of year.

With Buffalo’s recent loss, Bowling Green earns the Mid-American’s automatic bid this morning; bumping the Bulls into the at-large pool.  That takes away one at-large spot from someone else.

UPDATED: January 24, 2019

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
EAST REGION Minnesota vs. Arizona
MIDWEST REGION Alabama vs. Arizona State
SOUTH REGION Norfolk State vs. Prairie View
EAST REGION Sam Houston vs. Robert Morris
SOUTH Louisville   MIDWEST – Kansas City                   
Columbia Columbus
1) TENNESSEE 1) MICHIGAN STATE
16) PR VIEW / NORFOLK ST  16) WEBER STATE
8) Syracuse 8) Mississippi State
9) St. John’s 9) TCU
San Jose Salt Lake City
5) Virginia Tech 5) VILLANOVA
12) MURRAY STATE 12) SAINT LOUIS
4) NEVADA 4) Louisville
13) NORTHERN KENTUCKY 13) NORTH TEXAS
Jacksonville Tulsa
6) Kansas State 6) Wisconsin
11) WOFFORD 11) Alabama / Arizona St
3) North Carolina 3) HOUSTON
14) RADFORD 14) LOYOLA-CHICAGO
Columbus Tulsa
7) Ole Miss 7) Florida State
10) Seton Hall 10) Ohio State
2) Michigan 2) KANSAS
15) SOUTH DAKOTA ST 15) UC-SANTA BARBARA
WEST – Anaheim EAST – Washington, DC
Hartford Columbia
1) Virginia 1) DUKE
16) ROB MORRIS / SAM HOUSTON 16) BUCKNELL
8) Nebraska 8) Auburn
9) WASHINGTON 9) Cincinnati
San Jose Des Moines
5) Iowa State 5) Texas Tech
12) HOFSTRA 12) LIPSCOMB
4) Purdue 4) Iowa
13) BOWLING GREEN 13) STONY BROOK
Hartford Des Moines
6) LSU 6) Oklahoma
11) Baylor 11) Minnesota / Arizona
3) Maryland 3) Marquette
14) YALE 14) GEORGIA STATE
Salt Lake City Jacksonville
7) Buffalo 7) NC State
10) Texas 10) Indiana
2) GONZAGA 2) Kentucky
15) GRAND CANYON 15) RIDER
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Seton Hall Alabama Butler Pittsburgh
Texas Minnesota Florida VCU
Ohio State Arizona State UCF San Francisco
Baylor Arizona Temple Fresno State

TOP SEED LINE: Tennessee is the No. 1 overall seed, followed by Michigan State, Duke, and Virginia

Breakdown by Conference …

Big 10 (10): MICHIGAN STATE, Michigan, Maryland, Iowa, Purdue, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Indiana, Ohio State, Minnesota

ACC (8): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Florida State, NC State, Syracuse

SEC (7): TENNESSEE, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Auburn, Mississippi State, Alabama

BIG 12 (7): KANSAS, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas

Big East (4): VILLANOVA, Marquette, St. John’s, Seton Hall

Pac 12 (3): WASHINGTON, Arizona State, Arizona

American (2): HOUSTON, Cincinnati

Mid American (2): BOWLING GREEN, Buffalo

Mountain West (1): NEVADA

Atlantic 10 (1): SAINT LOUIS

West Coast (1): GONZAGA

ONE BID LEAGUES: Loyola-Chicago (MVC), Rider (MAAC), North Texas (C-USA), Georgia State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Weber State (BSKY), Northern Kentucky (HORIZON), Sam Houston (SLND), Wofford (STHN), UC-Santa Barbara (BWEST), Lipscomb (ASUN), Murray State (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Radford (BSO), Norfolk State (MEAC), South Dakota State (SUM), Grand Canyon (WAC), Stony Brook (AEAST), Bucknell (PAT), Robert Morris (NEC), Prairie View (SWAC)