Howard scores 23 as No. 12 Marquette holds off DePaul 79-69

Associated PressJan 23, 2019, 11:46 PM EST
MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard scored 13 of his 23 points in the final six minutes and Sam Hauser added 19 as 12th-ranked Marquette held off DePaul 79-69 on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten at home.

DePaul, which trailed by 14 in the first half, pulled to 56-52 on Max Strus’ layup with 7:31 remaining. Hauser appeared to counter with a 3-pointer as the shot clock wound down, but it was waved off after review.

Howard then scored five consecutive points to trigger an 11-point run. Marquette extended the lead to 67-56 on two free throws by Hauser with 3:47 left. The Golden Eagles (17-3, 6-1 Big East) scored 17 of their final 23 points from the free throw line to improve to 14-0 at the new Fiserv Forum.

Howard, who entered first in the Big East and fifth in the nation in scoring at 24.4 points per game, was 4 of 10 from the field — including 1 for 3 in the second half. He was 0 for 2 from 3-point range but made all 15 free throw attempts.

Theo John scored a career-high 16 points for Marquette, and Joey Hauser had 14.

Paul Reed had 18 points and Femi Olujobi added 15 for the Blue Demons (11-7, 3-4).

DePaul scored the first eight points of the second half, pulling to 40-35 on Reed’s driving layup. John converted a three-point play at 16:20 for Marquette’s first points after halftime.

Marquette finished the first half with a 20-6 run for a 40-27 lead at the break. The Blue Demons went more than 5 1/2 minutes without a field goal until Lyrik Schreiner’s 3-pointer with 30 seconds left made it 38-27.

DePaul hit seven of its first 13 shots but went 4 for 17 the rest of the half.

The Golden Eagles were sluggish early, making just six of their first 21 shots. The score was tied at 18 with 6:32 left in the half as Marquette had seven turnovers to just six field goals.

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: After a three-game skid, the Blue Demons had won three of four coming in, including a victory at St. John’s and two wins over Seton Hall. As such, DePaul would have to win just four of its remaining games for its first winning regular season since 2006-07.

Marquette: Needs to continue showing improvement on the road. After dropping their first two road games, along with an NIT Season Tip-Off loss to Kansas, the Golden Eagles have posted a pair of narrow road victories, 106-104 in overtime at Creighton and 74-71 at Georgetown. Marquette’s next two games are on the road at Xavier and Butler.

UP NEXT

DePaul is at Providence on Sunday.

Marquette is at Xavier on Saturday.

No. 17 Houston hits 16 3-pointers in 94-50 win over ECU

Associated PressJan 23, 2019, 10:40 PM EST
HOUSTON — Armoni Brooks scored 17 points, Corey Davis Jr. added 12 and No. 17 Houston hit 16 3-pointers while beating East Carolina 94-50 on Wednesday night.

Brooks and Davis combined to hit nine 3-pointers while the Cougars (19-1, 6-1 American Athletic Conference) finished 16 of 24 from behind the arc. Nate Hinton had 13 points, Cedrick Alley scored 12 and Fabian White Jr. had 11.

Houston, which won its fourth straight, shot 52 percent from the field while extending its home winning streak to 30 games.

Seth Leday had 12 points and Isaac Fleming added 11 for ECU (8-10, 1-5). Jayden Gardner, who came into the game leading the American in scoring with 19.8 points per game, finished with eight points for the Pirates. ECU shot 32 percent and has lost four straight.

After Fleming’s layup with 8 1/2 minutes left cut Houston’s lead to 21-15, the Cougars went on a 26-9 run over the next eight minutes to take a 47-24 lead on Robinson’s 3-pointer with 1 1/2 minutes left in the half. Houston made six straight 3-pointers during the run.

The Cougars led 49-26 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

East Carolina: The Pirates struggled to find scoring as Houston did well defending Gardner. ECU finished 2 of 22 on 3-pointers. The Pirates took care of the ball, committing 10 turnovers and held a 24-18 advantage in points in the paint.

Houston: The Cougars never trailed. They opened 2 of 9 from the field before catching fire and finishing the first half 15 of 22. Houston played well on both ends and was able to keep ECU off the glass, holding a 47-25 advantage. The Cougars continued to pass the ball well, finishing with 21 assists on 29 made field goals.

CLIMBING THE CHARTS

Galen Robinson Jr. surpassed 500 assists for his career at Houston, becoming the sixth Cougar to accomplish the feat. Robinson finished with eight.

OLAJUWON IN ATTENDANCE

NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon, who played a key role in Houston’s run of three straight NCAA Final Four appearances from 1982-84, sat courtside.

TIMEOUT PLEASE

ECU called three timeouts in the first 13 minutes of play, with the last one called with 7:16 left in the first half. ECU used its final timeout two minutes into the second half.

UP NEXT

East Carolina: Hosts South Florida on Saturday.

Houston: Travels to Tulsa on Sunday.

Waters leads No. 25 LSU past Georgia 92-82 for 8th straight

Associated PressJan 23, 2019, 10:08 PM EST
BATON ROUGE, La. — A little more than a month ago, LSU point guard Tremont Waters went to the bench for two games.

Since returning to the starting lineup in the Tigers’ final non-conference game, Waters has been a different player. He delivered his best game of the season Wednesday night as No. 25 LSU beat Georgia 92-82 to remain unbeaten in Southeastern Conference play.

Waters scored a season-high 26 points, making nine of his 14 field goal attempts and seven of 11 free throws. In addition, he had four assists and four steals with no turnovers in 32 minutes to help the Tigers win their eighth straight overall.

“I was just playing basketball,” Waters said. “My teammates and coaching staff told me to just keep playing and let the game come to me. That is what I did. It was not our best game. Going into the game, things were a little shaky. We were able to pull it out. We have to just keep building and learn from it.”

Waters, averaging 17.5 points and 7.8 assists over the last six games, had a hand in 13 straight points by the Tigers late. He scored 10 points and had an assist that led to a three-point play by Kavell Bigby-Williams as LSU extended a seven-point lead to 12 with 45 seconds to play.

Skylar Mays matched his season best for the Tigers (15-3, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) with 20 points. Naz Reid had 15 and Ja’vonte Smart added 10.

“Tre was great and Sky was great in the first half,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “They bailed us out with their offense. We were able to score at will against their matchup (zone) and their man. We scored 92 points and only turned it over eight times. Our defense looked like it did at the beginning of the year.”

Rayshaun Hammonds paced Georgia (9-9, 1-5) with 18 points. Nicolas Claxton had 15, Derek Ogbeide added 14 and Jordan Harris scored 10.

The Bulldogs made 54 percent of their field goal attempts (30 of 56), including 47 percent on 3-pointers (8 of 17).

“LSU is really good,” Georgia coach Tom Crean said. “They are extremely talented and (Wade) has done a fantastic job of getting a bunch of young guys to understand what it takes to win, and that is to be so good on the glass. Also, when you play LSU, it starts with Tremont and his ability to pass.”

A 14-0 run early in the first half enabled LSU to take control. Trailing 13-8, the Tigers got two baskets, one a 3-pointer, from Waters to tie the score. Smart’s 3-pointer put LSU in front for good at 16-13.

Marlon Taylor made two foul shots and Smart knocked down a short jumper. A dunk by Taylor gave the Tigers a 22-13 lead with 12:07 left before halftime. Georgia got no closer than five the rest of the half. Mays scored 12 points in the last eight minutes as LSU took a 48-36 lead into halftime.

The Bulldogs cut their deficit to 50-44 less than two minutes into the second half. Waters and Reid made baskets to give the Tigers a double-digit lead. Georgia trailed by at least eight the remainder of the game.

ON A ROLL

LSU has won 18 straight home games — tying its second-longest streak in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The arena record is 23 in a row. LSU has also won eight consecutive games overall for the first time since the 2014-15 season, and five straight SEC games for the first time since a 10-game conference winning streak in 2008-09.

STRONG BACKCOURT

Georgia had no answer for LSU’s starting backcourt of Waters and Mays, who shot a combined 14 of 23 from the field with six assists and no turnovers. Mays was 8 of 8 at the foul line.

LEAKY DEFENSE

In all three of its SEC losses on the road, Georgia has allowed at least 90 points. Tennessee defeated the Bulldogs 96-50 and Auburn handed them a 93-78 defeat. LSU made 50 percent of its field goal attempts (33 of 66). The Vols shot slightly higher than 50 percent from the field and Auburn made exactly 50 percent. Georgia allowed LSU to score 44 points in the paint and 21 at the foul line.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers have won their first five SEC games for just the third time in the past 50 seasons. On the other two occasions, LSU won the conference championship and advanced to the Final Four. The Tigers won their first 17 conference games in 1981 and their first seven in 2006.

Georgia: The Bulldogs dropped their fourth consecutive game. All five of Georgia’s SEC defeats have been by double digits.

UP NEXT

LSU: The Tigers begin a two-game road swing at Missouri on Saturday.

Georgia: The Bulldogs host Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

Grant Williams puts up monster game in No. 1 Tennessee’s overtime win over Vanderbilt

By Scott PhillipsJan 23, 2019, 10:05 PM EST
Tennessee needed everything they could get from junior forward Grant Williams on Wednesday night as the No. 1 Volunteers outlasted in-state rival Vanderbilt with an 88-83 overtime SEC road win.

Williams, the reigning SEC Player of the Year, played as if the National Player of the Year was more suitable to his needs this season as his dominant 43-point performance had the basketball world buzzing. Finishing 23-for-23 from the free-throw line, Williams essentially gutted Tennessee through a night in which a natural second scorer didn’t easily step up while Vanderbilt repeatedly made big shots with the shot clock winding down.

Not only did Williams lead Tennessee to victory on Wednesday night, it was the surgical way in which he went about torching Vanderbilt’s defense. Once Commodore junior big man Yanni Wetzell fouled out with a little over five minutes left, Williams went to work with a number of quick and decisive scoring moves. Spins into jumpers and runners balanced with post touches through contact that were all seamlessly converted.

And once Williams got to the line, he finished nearly every attempt completely clean — announcers marveling when he even drew iron. It’s only the second time in the history of college basketball that a player was at least 23-for-23 from the foul line.

Although many have placed Duke freshman Zion Williamson as the leader for Player of the Year at this point in the season, Williams is putting up huge numbers for the current No. 1 team in America. On a night when normal running mate Admiral Schofield struggled to only six points, Tennessee was still able to win because Williams got them there.

This is the type of signature performance that people are going to associate with Williams for a long time as his huge junior season continues.

Mid-major fallout: Grad transfers can hurt teams they leave

Associated PressJan 23, 2019, 3:15 PM EST
ALBANY, N.Y. — A year ago Will Brown had his Albany Great Danes in heady territory, ranked fifth in a mid-major poll with the America East Conference’s best backcourt and gunning for a berth somewhere in the postseason for a seventh straight year.

Today, the coach is trying to recover from a double whammy — the departure of that backcourt, Joe Cremo and David Nichols, the team’s top two scorers. On the verge of completing their undergraduate degrees, both decided after last season to use their final year of eligibility to play at a higher level and as graduate transfers wouldn’t have to wait a year to play.

“I never experienced anything like that in my career,” said Brown, who also lost two forwards to graduation and two other players who also transferred. “You’re shocked. You’re surprised, but you want kids to be happy and you want them to chase their dreams. I think every kid growing up wants to play at Carolina, Duke, Kansas, Villanova. That’s the reality of it.”

Cremo and Nichols are now living those dreams. A native of the Albany area, Cremo is the first graduate transfer ever in men’s basketball at No. 18 Villanova, averaging 20 minutes for the reigning national champion Wildcats. The 22-year-old Nichols, who was born in Chicago, became just the second graduate transfer at Florida State and has carved a niche in the lineup of the Seminoles, who were ranked No. 11 before falling out of the poll this week after three straight losses.

Both now play regularly on national television in packed arenas against top-flight opponents, gaining exposure they hope might lead to bigger things after college. They also likely will play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time with a chance to make a deep run.

Back in Albany, Brown starts four freshmen, three of them redshirts from Australia, on a team that’s 5-14 and searching for the consistency it had with its two former stars.

“That’s always a crushing thing for a smaller school,” said Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, who welcomed graduate transfers Andrew White (Nebraska) and John Gillon (Colorado State) when his roster was depleted three years ago by the loss of four players, including one transfer. “It’s something that everybody does, but it really crushes a smaller school.”

According to the NCAA , about 40 percent of all men’s basketball players who enter Division I directly out of high school depart their initial school by the end of their sophomore year. Of the transfers who remain in Division I, nearly a third are graduate transfers, and that percentage has remained consistent over the past four years. Graduate transfers are more likely to go to better programs and often leave the lesser programs in the lurch because mid-majors don’t get the one-and-done talent and playing together for four years and knowing the team system is often the key to success.

Point guard Aaron Calixte is playing his final college season as a graduate transfer in the Big 12 at Oklahoma instead of in the America East at Maine, where he was a star for three years. Sooners coach Lon Kruger needed some experience at the position after Trae Young left for the NBA and Jordan Shepherd transferred. Calixte’s departure left a big void for the Black Bears, who have never played in the NCAA Tournament.

“I’ve seen it decimate programs, and I think it makes it very, very difficult for coaches that are trying to build programs,” said Kent State head coach Rob Senderoff, who was surprised when 7-foot center Adonis De La Rosa transferred to Illinois as a graduate student after last season. The Golden Flashes (14-4) are still in contention in the Mid-American Conference.

“Even if you know it’s happening or there’s the potential for that to happen, it’s still very difficult for a coach to be able to take that blow,” Senderoff said.

So what’s the secret for continued success at the mid-major level? From the oh-so-likable Tom Brennan to current coach John Becker, the Vermont Catamounts have been pressing the right buttons for 15 years. The Cats have been to the NCAA Tournament six times and have the marketing tool of an overtime victory over Boeheim’s Orange in 2005 , just two years after Syracuse won the national championship.

“It’s something that we’re constantly trying to figure out, and it’s obviously really difficult to do,” said Becker, in his 13th year with the program, eighth as head coach. “It’s creating a pitch, great academic school, sell the tradition of winning.

“Once you start winning, that’s our biggest sales point. That gets guys interested, having a chance to go to the NCAA Tournament,” said Becker, who counts Vermont’s fan support as a major asset. “We’ve played in 11 of the last 16 (America East Conference) championship games. All of those things play into the ability to get the right kind of kid.”

For Brown, who has established a solid program that has made five NCAA Tournament appearances and also has one victory in the big dance , this season has been a struggle despite the spirited play of junior guard Ahmad Clark, who leads the team in scoring (17.6), and the leadership of senior forward Devonte Campbell, the lone returning starter who accepted a new role as the first player off the bench in an effort to help the team grow. The Great Danes are in last place in the America East, at 0-4 the only team without a conference win.

“You probably have two teams in the country — Duke and Albany — that are starting four freshmen,” said Brown, in his 18th season at Albany. “When you have two graduate transfers in the springtime, you don’t prepare for that through the recruiting cycle. When that happens in late March, early April, you’re not replacing two all-conference-caliber players.”

“Maybe a Duke or a Kansas can, but at our level you can’t,” Brown said.

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts unsure when Markell Johnson will return

Associated PressJan 23, 2019, 3:14 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts remains unsure when injured point guard Markell Johnson will return to the No. 21 Wolfpack.

Keatts said Tuesday that Johnson “could play on Thursday or could play three or four weeks from now,” adding that the guard won’t play “until mentally and physically he feels like he’s ready.”

Johnson has missed two games with soreness in his left hip and back after taking a hard fall in a win two weeks ago against Pittsburgh. Keatts says Johnson has been shooting during practice but is not absorbing any contact and is “not moving really fast.”

Johnson is averaging 11.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Wolfpack (15-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). They play at No. 23 Louisville on Thursday night.