Petty, Hall lead Alabama past No. 20 Ole Miss 74-53

Associated PressJan 22, 2019, 11:37 PM EST
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — John Petty scored 15 points off the bench, and Donta Hall added 11 points and 10 rebounds for a school-record fourth straight double-double as Alabama defeated No. 20 Mississippi 74-53 on Tuesday night.

Galin Smith matched his season high with 10 points for Alabama (12-6, 3-3 Southeastern Conference). Hall had his 10th double-double of the season.

Terence Davis finished with 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting before fouling out with just over 16 minutes remaining for the Rebels (14-4, 4-2). Breein Tyree finished with nine points. Entering the game, Davis and Tyree combined for 33.7 points per game.

Alabama closed the first half with a 17-3 run and built a 16-point lead at the break.

The Crimson Tide finished with a season-high 20 offensive rebounds and outrebounded the Rebels 44-32.

Alabama took advantage of Mississippi’s mistakes, scoring 23 points off 16 turnovers. The Rebels scored just six points off nine Alabama turnovers.

The 53 points was a season low for the Rebels.

PLAY OF THE GAME:

Avery Johnson Jr. drove to the baseline, floating the ball off the backboard. Donta Hall followed the ball and threw down a two-handed dunk, giving Alabama a nine-point lead midway through the first half.

BIG PICTURE:

Ole Miss: For the first time in their six conference games, the Rebels didn’t have a big first half, scoring just 26 points. Their previous first half low against conference opponents was 31.

Alabama: After letting several big leads slip away throughout the season, the Crimson Tide proved they could hang onto a large first-half advantage. They also proved they could make free throws when it mattered, shooting 17 for 22.

UP NEXT:

Ole Miss: Host Iowa State on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Alabama: Alabama travels to Waco, Texas, to play Baylor on Saturday.

Tuesday’s Things to Know: Michigan outlasts Minnesota on buzzer-beater; upsets in Big 12, MAC, SEC

By Scott PhillipsJan 23, 2019, 12:05 AM EST
Following a slow Monday, college basketball saw plenty of ranked teams playing intriguing games on Tuesday night as multiple conferences had surprising results. A top-five team needed a buzzer-beater to outlast an unranked opponent at home while ranked teams in the Big 12, MAC and SEC lost on the road.

Charles Matthews buzzer-beater lifts No. 5 Michigan over Minnesota

After a Big Ten road loss to Wisconsin over the weekend, No. 5 Michigan escaped with a win over Minnesota thanks to a buzzer-beater from junior guard Charles Matthews.

Even though the Wolverines struggled to a 3-for-22 night from three-point range, they were able to claw back in the second half thanks to their defense.

It’s still concerning that Michigan is playing a bit sluggish at this point in the season, but a conference win is something you’ll take in any way possible.

South Carolina, Alabama knock off No. 16 Auburn, No. 20 Ole Miss for SEC upsets

Things got crazy in the SEC as two ranked teams lost on the road to unranked opponents. Starting off the evening with a win in the early game was suddenly hot South Carolina taking down No. 16 Auburn. The Gamecocks didn’t show many signs of life during the non-conference portion of the season. Chris Silva had a monster outing with 32 points and 14 rebounds to pace the South Carolina offense.

The Gamecocks likely need a giant winning streak to get back in the NCAA tournament conversation, but the start in the SEC is something to keep track of. Suddenly, they’re 5-1 in the league and looking like a very dangerous team.

In the other SEC upset, Alabama made it look relatively easy at home against No. 20 Ole Miss. John Petty led a balanced Crimson Tide effort with 15 points while Donta Hall had 11 points and 10 rebounds. As a team that needs quality wins to get in the NCAA tournament, this win definitely doesn’t hurt for Alabama.

After the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the Crimson Tide get back-to-back games against tough teams with Mississippi State and Auburn. If Alabama can get one or two wins during that stretch, they’ll maintain a decent profile heading into a far easier stretch over the next several weeks.

Kansas State shuts down No. 14 Texas Tech for Big 12 win

The always tough Big 12 stayed that way with Kansas State winning an ugly game over the Red Raiders. Balanced scoring from Barry Brown Jr. and Dean Wade helped the Wildcat offense, while their defense shut down everyone besides Jarrett Culver.

This is the type of win that could help Kansas State get back in the top 25 as their defense looked like last year’s postseason form. The Wildcat winning streak is up to five games now — with three of those coming against teams who were ranked at the time.

With back-to-back winnable games on the road against Texas A&M and Oklahoma State coming next, suddenly Kansas State is an intriguing Big 12 contender.

Northern Illinois upsets No. 14 Buffalo in the MAC

For only the second time this season, Buffalo lost a game as the Bulls dropped one to Northern Illinois, 77-75.

Struggling to knock down perimeter jumpers (9-for-30 three-pointers) and turning the ball over (17 times) the Bulls couldn’t overcome a second-half deficit. This loss probably shouldn’t hurt Buffalo’s NCAA tournament credibility too much, but they won’t have much room for error from here on out.

The toughest game Buffalo has left on the schedule will be Toledo on Saturday, Feb. 16, as the Bulls will be expected to win most of their games for the rest of this season.

Williamson scores 25, No. 2 Duke shuts down Pitt 79-64

Associated PressJan 22, 2019, 11:34 PM EST
PITTSBURGH — Zion Williamson hit his first 10 shots on his way to 25 points, fellow freshman RJ Barrett scored 26 and No. 2 Duke had little trouble with Pittsburgh in a 79-64 victory on Tuesday night.

Williamson finished 11 of 13 from the floor to go with seven rebounds and seven assists for the Blue Devils (16-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who kept the Panthers (12-7, 2-4) in check even without injured freshman guard Tre Jones. Duke held Pitt to 41 percent shooting, outrebounded the Panthers 39-34 and wasn’t in any real danger after a surge midway through the first half.

Trey McGowens led Pitt with 14 points, Jared Wilson-Frame and Terrell Brown added 12 each but the Panthers simply couldn’t match Duke’s size or firepower.

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel expected it to feel “weird” while facing Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Capel spent seven years as Krzyzewski’s top assistant before leaving to join the Panthers last spring, developing a reputation as one of the top recruiters in the country.

Capel hopes to one day bring in the kind of talent to Pitt that now regularly flocks to the Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils. He might, but not quite yet. The talent gulf between the two programs came into vivid detail once the early adrenaline — fueled in part by a sold-out crowd at raucous Petersen Events Center that included rap superstar Jay-Z — wore off and the Williamson went to work.

The Panthers actually led 16-15 early but Duke responded with a 12-0 run that showcased Williamson’s remarkable gifts. He hit a lay-up in traffic, drilled a 3-pointer and tipped in a Barrett miss to put the Blue Devils firmly in control and put the rest any concern about an emotional letdown following a taut victory over the Cavaliers.

Even while playing without Young, whom Capel considers one of the best defensive players in the ACC and who remains out while recovering from a shoulder injury, the Blue Devils steadily pulled away against the energetic if physically overmatched Panthers.

Pitt managed just nine points over the final 13 minutes of the opening half and unlike its upset wins over Florida State and Louisville earlier this month, the Panthers were unable to get to lane and get to the free-throw line. Duke’s massive frontcourt didn’t allow it. The taller, longer Blue Devils swallowed up whatever open space existed in the lane.

The Blue Devils led 44-25 at the break and Williamson hit all nine of his shots. He eventually missed one on his second attempt of the second half but it didn’t stop Duke’s lead from growing to as much as 23. When a mini-run by Pitt got the Panthers within 61-45 with 8:57 to play. Krzyzewski called timeout. Barrett drilled 3-pointer on Duke’s next possession and it was over.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils can guard when they want to even without Jones. The team that leads the nation in blocked shots swatted seven — right around Duke’s season average — and found an extra gear when it was required.

Pitt: Capel believes the Panthers are on a path that will return them to prominence. A talent upgrade is a must. For all the fight Pitt showed, the Panthers aren’t big enough or deep enough to hang with the ACC’s top tier quite yet.

UP NEXT

Duke: Host Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Pitt: Visits Louisville on Saturday. The Panthers beat the Cardinals 86-83 in overtime at home on Jan. 9.

Buzzer-beating layup lifts N. Illinois past No. 14 Buffalo

Associated PressJan 22, 2019, 11:28 PM EST
DEKALB, Ill. — Noah McCarty banked in a game-winning basket with 2 seconds to play, and Northern Illinois upset No. 14 Buffalo 77-75 on Tuesday night.

The Huskies reserve took a feed from Trendon Hankerson for the layup seconds after Buffalo had tied the game on a 3-pointer by C.J. Massinburg.

Dante Thorpe scored 23 points and Eugene German added 20 as Northern Illinois (11-8, 4-2 Mid-American Conference) ended a two-game skid and claimed its first home win over a ranked team since 1972.

Massinburg scored 23 points for the Bulls (17-2, 5-1 MAC), who saw their seven-game winning streak snapped. Jeremy Harris had 15 points, Nick Perkins added 12 and Jayvon Graves scored 10.

Northern Illinois’ last win over a ranked team anywhere was in 1973 over Oral Roberts at the Chicago Stadium. A year earlier, the Huskies beat No. 5 Indiana in DeKalb.

The Huskies led 73-66 with 1:26 remaining before Massinburg rallied Buffalo by scoring nine points in just over a minute, hitting two 3-pointers and making three free throws. Northern Illinois’ biggest lead was 10 points early in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo: The Bulls are ranked for the 11th straight week, tying a MAC record set by Bowling Green in the 1961-62 season. Buffalo was also the first MAC team to start 17-1 or better since Western Michigan opened 1975-76 with 19 consecutive victories.

Northern Illinois: German has now scored in double figures in 51 consecutive games and 64 of his 80 career appearances.

UP NEXT

Buffalo concludes a two-game trip on Friday at Kent State, part of a run of five of seven games away from home.

Northern Illinois visits Akron on Saturday.

Guy, Huff lead No. 3 Virginia past Deacons, 68-45

Associated PressJan 22, 2019, 11:21 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kyle Guy and Jay Huff scored 12 points each, and No. 3 Virginia opened with a 25-3 run in a 68-45 victory against Wake Forest on Tuesday night.

De’Andre Hunter and Mamadi Diakite had 11 points each for the Cavaliers (17-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who bounced back from a 72-70 loss at No. 2 Duke on Saturday. The victory was Virginia’s seventh in a row in the series against Wake Forest and their 12th in a row overall at John Paul Jones Arena.

Brandon Childress led the Demon Deacons (8-10, 1-5) with 12 points, and Olivier Sarr had 11.

Virginia led 12-0 before Childress hit a 3-pointer for Wake Forest, their only basket in their first 13 attempts. After the Demon Deacons fell behind by 32-9, they outscored the Cavaliers 14-4 the rest of the half. Childress had eight points and Sharone Wright Jr. a pair of 3-pointers in the run for the Deacons.

In the second half, Ty Jerome started the scoring for Virginia with a 3-pointer, and Wake Forest never got closer than 14 the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons arrived among the national leaders in free-throw attempts with more than 26 per game but attempted none in the first half and just seven in the game, making five. Their offense also goes almost entirely through Childress, who leads them not only in scoring (16.8 points per game), but entered with more assists (71) than the next three top players combined (68) while playing an average of nearly 37 minutes.

Virginia: The Cavaliers showed off some offensive potential in racing to the early lead. Guy had just three of the 25 points and Jerome had none. Huff, a reserve center, had eight, and Hunter, the team’s second-leading scorer, and Diakite each had seven in the blitz.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons return home to face Boston College on Saturday.

Virginia: The Cavaliers go on the road at play at Notre Dame on Saturday.

K-State’s defense stifles No. 14 Texas Tech in 58-45 win

Associated PressJan 22, 2019, 9:40 PM EST
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Kansas State and Texas Tech have two of the four highest-rated defenses in the country. They didn’t disappoint Tuesday night.

In a preview of the tough test that awaits Big 12 opponents, the Wildcats ground down the 14th-ranked Red Raiders 58-45 on Tuesday night. Kansas State held Tech to a season low in points and hasn’t allowed a team to score more than 71 this season.

“First of all, it is about K-State’s defense,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “One team has broken 70 on them this year, and we knew it was going to be a difficult game to score so we set up a game plan.”

That game plan didn’t work. Barry Brown Jr. had 15 points, Dean Wade scored 13 and Mike McGuirl added nine as K-State hit big shot after big shot.

“Everyone is coming to win and play their best game,” Brown said. “Especially knowing you’ve won five straight, everyone is trying to stop your momentum.”

The Big 12’s top-ranked defenses combined to force 30 turnovers. The Wildcats (15-4, 5-2) held Texas Tech to 33-percent shooting and never let the Red Raiders get their offense rolling.

Jarrett Culver led Texas Tech (15-4, 4-3) with 17 points. Tariq Owens had 12.

The Wildcats outrebounded Texas Tech 33-25 overall and 27-18 on the defensive side, limiting second-chance points.

The Red Raiders struggled to contain Brown in the first half. He had two step-back 3-pointers and 11 points. Wade was a mismatch as well, with Red Raider big man Norense Odiase called for three fouls in the first half. He only played five minutes.

Owens scored seven points off the bench in Odiase’s absence, keeping Texas Tech in it, but Kansas State led 32-24 at the half.

“They made shots,” Beard said. “They were aggressive, they got to the free-throw line and late in the game when we were trying to come back from a deficit they got good looks.”

The Wildcats led 46-38 midway through the second half before Wade made two free throws and Xavier Sneed hit a 3. The Red Raiders got back within eight but couldn’t get any closer.

“I think the biggest improvement we’ve made from the start of the season is passing the ball and slowly I think we are becoming a better offensive team,” coach Bruce Weber said.

After Tuesday night, the teams seem to be going in different directions. K-State has won five straight while the Red Raiders have lost their last three games after starting 4-0 in Big 12 play. Beard thinks the Wildcats are built for a title run this year and was quick to give them credit after the loss.

“This is one of the best teams in the country,” he said. “Now they have won five straight, which is a direct reflection of the character of the guys they have on their team.”

K-State is in a tie for first in the conference with Kansas, which has won 14 straight regular-season titles. The Wildcats will clash with the Jayhawks for the first of two meetings on Feb. 5th at home.

“Well we dug out of the hole and not only were we 0-2, but we were down 21 points to West Virginia,” Weber said. “There’s a lot more coming up and as I said, these next two road games are very, very important.”

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech has lost three straight games after starting 4-0 in conference play. They will need to get the ship going back in the right direction soon.

Kansas State has won five straight and looks to be one of the best teams in the Big 12.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech will be home Saturday against Arkansas in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

K-State plays at Texas A&M on Saturday.