More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

Guy, Huff lead No. 3 Virginia past Deacons, 68-45

Associated PressJan 22, 2019, 11:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kyle Guy and Jay Huff scored 12 points each, and No. 3 Virginia opened with a 25-3 run in a 68-45 victory against Wake Forest on Tuesday night.

De’Andre Hunter and Mamadi Diakite had 11 points each for the Cavaliers (17-1, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who bounced back from a 72-70 loss at No. 2 Duke on Saturday. The victory was Virginia’s seventh in a row in the series against Wake Forest and their 12th in a row overall at John Paul Jones Arena.

Brandon Childress led the Demon Deacons (8-10, 1-5) with 12 points, and Olivier Sarr had 11.

Virginia led 12-0 before Childress hit a 3-pointer for Wake Forest, their only basket in their first 13 attempts. After the Demon Deacons fell behind by 32-9, they outscored the Cavaliers 14-4 the rest of the half. Childress had eight points and Sharone Wright Jr. a pair of 3-pointers in the run for the Deacons.

In the second half, Ty Jerome started the scoring for Virginia with a 3-pointer, and Wake Forest never got closer than 14 the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons arrived among the national leaders in free-throw attempts with more than 26 per game but attempted none in the first half and just seven in the game, making five. Their offense also goes almost entirely through Childress, who leads them not only in scoring (16.8 points per game), but entered with more assists (71) than the next three top players combined (68) while playing an average of nearly 37 minutes.

Virginia: The Cavaliers showed off some offensive potential in racing to the early lead. Guy had just three of the 25 points and Jerome had none. Huff, a reserve center, had eight, and Hunter, the team’s second-leading scorer, and Diakite each had seven in the blitz.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons return home to face Boston College on Saturday.

Virginia: The Cavaliers go on the road at play at Notre Dame on Saturday.

Petty, Hall lead Alabama past No. 20 Ole Miss 74-53

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 22, 2019, 11:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — John Petty scored 15 points off the bench, and Donta Hall added 11 points and 10 rebounds for a school-record fourth straight double-double as Alabama defeated No. 20 Mississippi 74-53 on Tuesday night.

Galin Smith matched his season high with 10 points for Alabama (12-6, 3-3 Southeastern Conference). Hall had his 10th double-double of the season.

Terence Davis finished with 10 points on 3-of-5 shooting before fouling out with just over 16 minutes remaining for the Rebels (14-4, 4-2). Breein Tyree finished with nine points. Entering the game, Davis and Tyree combined for 33.7 points per game.

Alabama closed the first half with a 17-3 run and built a 16-point lead at the break.

The Crimson Tide finished with a season-high 20 offensive rebounds and outrebounded the Rebels 44-32.

Alabama took advantage of Mississippi’s mistakes, scoring 23 points off 16 turnovers. The Rebels scored just six points off nine Alabama turnovers.

The 53 points was a season low for the Rebels.

PLAY OF THE GAME:

Avery Johnson Jr. drove to the baseline, floating the ball off the backboard. Donta Hall followed the ball and threw down a two-handed dunk, giving Alabama a nine-point lead midway through the first half.

BIG PICTURE:

Ole Miss: For the first time in their six conference games, the Rebels didn’t have a big first half, scoring just 26 points. Their previous first half low against conference opponents was 31.

Alabama: After letting several big leads slip away throughout the season, the Crimson Tide proved they could hang onto a large first-half advantage. They also proved they could make free throws when it mattered, shooting 17 for 22.

UP NEXT:

Ole Miss: Host Iowa State on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Alabama: Alabama travels to Waco, Texas, to play Baylor on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Williamson scores 25, No. 2 Duke shuts down Pitt 79-64

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 22, 2019, 11:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

PITTSBURGH — Zion Williamson hit his first 10 shots on his way to 25 points, fellow freshman RJ Barrett scored 26 and No. 2 Duke had little trouble with Pittsburgh in a 79-64 victory on Tuesday night.

Williamson finished 11 of 13 from the floor to go with seven rebounds and seven assists for the Blue Devils (16-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who kept the Panthers (12-7, 2-4) in check even without injured freshman guard Tre Jones. Duke held Pitt to 41 percent shooting, outrebounded the Panthers 39-34 and wasn’t in any real danger after a surge midway through the first half.

Trey McGowens led Pitt with 14 points, Jared Wilson-Frame and Terrell Brown added 12 each but the Panthers simply couldn’t match Duke’s size or firepower.

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel expected it to feel “weird” while facing Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Capel spent seven years as Krzyzewski’s top assistant before leaving to join the Panthers last spring, developing a reputation as one of the top recruiters in the country.

Capel hopes to one day bring in the kind of talent to Pitt that now regularly flocks to the Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils. He might, but not quite yet. The talent gulf between the two programs came into vivid detail once the early adrenaline — fueled in part by a sold-out crowd at raucous Petersen Events Center that included rap superstar Jay-Z — wore off and the Williamson went to work.

The Panthers actually led 16-15 early but Duke responded with a 12-0 run that showcased Williamson’s remarkable gifts. He hit a lay-up in traffic, drilled a 3-pointer and tipped in a Barrett miss to put the Blue Devils firmly in control and put the rest any concern about an emotional letdown following a taut victory over the Cavaliers.

Even while playing without Young, whom Capel considers one of the best defensive players in the ACC and who remains out while recovering from a shoulder injury, the Blue Devils steadily pulled away against the energetic if physically overmatched Panthers.

Pitt managed just nine points over the final 13 minutes of the opening half and unlike its upset wins over Florida State and Louisville earlier this month, the Panthers were unable to get to lane and get to the free-throw line. Duke’s massive frontcourt didn’t allow it. The taller, longer Blue Devils swallowed up whatever open space existed in the lane.

The Blue Devils led 44-25 at the break and Williamson hit all nine of his shots. He eventually missed one on his second attempt of the second half but it didn’t stop Duke’s lead from growing to as much as 23. When a mini-run by Pitt got the Panthers within 61-45 with 8:57 to play. Krzyzewski called timeout. Barrett drilled 3-pointer on Duke’s next possession and it was over.

BIG PICTURE

Duke: The Blue Devils can guard when they want to even without Jones. The team that leads the nation in blocked shots swatted seven — right around Duke’s season average — and found an extra gear when it was required.

Pitt: Capel believes the Panthers are on a path that will return them to prominence. A talent upgrade is a must. For all the fight Pitt showed, the Panthers aren’t big enough or deep enough to hang with the ACC’s top tier quite yet.

UP NEXT

Duke: Host Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Pitt: Visits Louisville on Saturday. The Panthers beat the Cardinals 86-83 in overtime at home on Jan. 9.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Buzzer-beating layup lifts N. Illinois past No. 14 Buffalo

NIU Athletics
Associated PressJan 22, 2019, 11:28 PM EST
Leave a comment

DEKALB, Ill. — Noah McCarty banked in a game-winning basket with 2 seconds to play, and Northern Illinois upset No. 14 Buffalo 77-75 on Tuesday night.

The Huskies reserve took a feed from Trendon Hankerson for the layup seconds after Buffalo had tied the game on a 3-pointer by C.J. Massinburg.

Dante Thorpe scored 23 points and Eugene German added 20 as Northern Illinois (11-8, 4-2 Mid-American Conference) ended a two-game skid and claimed its first home win over a ranked team since 1972.

Massinburg scored 23 points for the Bulls (17-2, 5-1 MAC), who saw their seven-game winning streak snapped. Jeremy Harris had 15 points, Nick Perkins added 12 and Jayvon Graves scored 10.

Northern Illinois’ last win over a ranked team anywhere was in 1973 over Oral Roberts at the Chicago Stadium. A year earlier, the Huskies beat No. 5 Indiana in DeKalb.

The Huskies led 73-66 with 1:26 remaining before Massinburg rallied Buffalo by scoring nine points in just over a minute, hitting two 3-pointers and making three free throws. Northern Illinois’ biggest lead was 10 points early in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Buffalo: The Bulls are ranked for the 11th straight week, tying a MAC record set by Bowling Green in the 1961-62 season. Buffalo was also the first MAC team to start 17-1 or better since Western Michigan opened 1975-76 with 19 consecutive victories.

Northern Illinois: German has now scored in double figures in 51 consecutive games and 64 of his 80 career appearances.

UP NEXT

Buffalo concludes a two-game trip on Friday at Kent State, part of a run of five of seven games away from home.

Northern Illinois visits Akron on Saturday.

K-State’s defense stifles No. 14 Texas Tech in 58-45 win

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 22, 2019, 9:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Barry Brown Jr. had 15 points, Dean Wade had 13 and Kansas State’s defense shut down No. 14 Texas Tech in a 58-45 win Tuesday night.

The Big 12’s top-ranked defenses combined to force 30 turnovers. The Wildcats (15-4, 5-2) held Texas Tech to 33-percent shooting and never led the Red Raiders get their offense rolling.

Jarrett Culver led Texas Tech (15-4, 4-3) with 17 points. Tariq Owens had 12.

The Red Raiders struggled to contain Brown in the first half. He had two step-back 3-pointers and 11 points. Wade was a mismatch as well, with Red Raider big man Norense Odiase called for three fouls in the first half. He only played five minutes.

Owens scored seven points off the bench in Odiase’s absence, keeping Texas Tech in it. Kansas State led 32-24 at the half.

The Wildcats led 46-38 midway through the second half before Wade made two free throws and Xavier Sneed hit a 3. The Red Raiders got back within eight but couldn’t get any closer.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech has lost three straight games after starting 4-0 in conference play. They will need to get the ship going back in the right direction soon.

Kansas State has won five straight and looks to be one of the best teams in the Big 12.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech will be home Saturday against Arkansas in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

K-State plays at Texas A&M on Saturday

No. 18 Villanova pulls away at Butler for 7th straight win

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 22, 2019, 9:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

INDIANAPOLIS — Eric Paschall and Phil Booth have No. 18 Villanova rounding into form.

They are knocking down 3-pointers, getting teammates more involved and, of course, continuing to excel on defense. If the defending national champs keep playing this well, they just might make another deep NCAA Tournament run.

Paschall scored 23 points, Booth added 17 and the Wildcats made 12 3s on Tuesday in an 80-72 victory at Butler.

“He’s done that in a number of games this year, tough games,” coach Jay Wright said when asked about Paschall’s strong start. “It sets the tone. You see that the first couple shots of the game and it makes a statement.”

The kind of statement that will make everyone forget about a November loss to Furman and a December loss to Penn.

Now, the Wildcats (15-4, 6-0 Big East) have won seven straight and show no signs of slowing down. They even snapped a two-game losing streak at Hinkle Fieldhouse, and Villanova only needed three quick scoring flurries to put it away thanks to Paschall and Booth.

While Paschall was 8 of 16 from the field and 5 of 10 on 3s with five rebounds, Booth went 8 of 9 from the free-throw line, grabbed four rebounds and had five assists. Collin Gillespie finished with 11 points and Dhamir Crosby-Roundtree finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

It was no surprise to the Bulldogs (12-8, 3-4), who were led by Aaron Thompson with 15 points and Sean McDermott with 14.

“You know when you see them coming, what type of game it’s going to be,” Bulldogs coach LaVall Jordan said. “I didn’t think we played our best.”

Butler’s shooters did make it interesting early in a matchup of the conference’s top two scoring defenses.

Villanova finally asserted itself when Booth accounted for half of the points in a 12-2 run that gave the Wildcats a 33-25 lead late in the first half.

Butler answered with a 12-5 burst before halftime then opened the second half on a 7-2 run to take a 44-43 lead on Nate Fowler’s 3-foot jumper with 17:32 to go.

It didn’t last long. Villanova responded with four consecutive 3s — Saddiq Bey made the first with Gillespie knocking down the next three — to give Villanova a 55-44 lead.

The Bulldogs made one more charge, getting as close as 61-56, before Paschall’s fifth 3 capped a 7-0 spurt that gave Villanova an insurmountable 68-56 cushion at the 6:23 mark.

“It (the balance) is very good for everybody,” Paschall said. “We have a very talented team and it showed tonight. Everybody played well.”

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The Wildcats rolling. With the 3s falling and a suffocating defense, they managed to get a road victory against the one conference team that has given them the most trouble over the last two seasons.

Butler: After losing four of five, the Bulldogs have showed some fight. They won back-to-back games heading into Tuesday and although they lost their second home game of the season, Butler still challenged Villanova despite having an off-night.

STAT PACK

Villanova: After making 15 of 34 from beyond the arc Friday at Xavier, the Wildcats went 12 of 26 at Butler. … Villanova made 12 of 18 from the free-throw line while Butler was 3 of 5. … The Wildcats have won the rebounding battle in four straight conference games.

Butler: Kamar Baldwin and Jordan Tucker, the transfer from Duke, each scored 11 points. … McDermott also had seven rebounds, while Thompson finished with four assists. … Butler’s shooting percentage dropped from 53.6 percent in the first half to 43.8 percent in the second half.

THEY SAID IT

Villanova: “We played well against a very good team and we finally got a little balance offensively and that’s helping us grow,” Wright said. “We still have a lot of work to do but we’re getting better.”

Butler: “Today was Day 12 in a row for us so I thought that (fatigue) showed a little bit for us in the second half,” Jordan said.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Looks to extend its winning streak when Seton Hall comes to town Saturday.

Butler: Can earn a season sweep Friday at Creighton.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25