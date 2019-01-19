WATCH: De’Andre Hunter answers Zion Williamson’s dunk with his own poster

This Duke-Virginia game is living up to the hype.
After Zion Williamson came close to ending the internet by posterizing Jay Huff, Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter — who is No. 5 in the latest NBC Sports Mock Draft — answered with a poster of his own:
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 24 points and No. 9 Virginia Tech used a 14-4 first-half run to pull away from Wake Forest in an 87-71 victory Saturday.
Ty Outlaw added 14 points and Ahmed Hill 12 for the Hokies (15-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Outlaw, Hill and Justin Robinson each made a 3-pointer during the burst, which turned a 17-all tie into a 31-21 lead with 4 1/2 minutes left in the half. The Demon Deacons didn’t get closer than eight the rest of the way.
Brandon Childress scored 18 of his 28 points in the second half for Wake Forest (8-9, 1-4). Childress was 7 of 12 from the field and the rest of the team was 11 of 36. Wake Forest lost despite a 38-22 edge in free-throw attempts.
The Hokies’ lead was 53-44 early in the second half when Outlaw sparked an 11-0 run with a 3-pointer. Alexander-Walker and Outlaw added 3s in the burst, giving the Hokies a 64-44 lead with just over 12 minutes left.
Virginia Tech was whistled for 24 fouls to the Demon Deacons’ 18.
REF DOWN
Most of the game was officiated by Clarence Armstrong and Jerry Heater because Mike Eades left the floor early with an apparent knee injury.
BIG PICTURE
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons’ youth appeared to drag them down in the first half. Childress had the hot hand early, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and two free throws in the first 7 1/2 minutes, but Childress didn’t get another field goal attempt until just 1:26 remained in the half. He was fouled and made both shots, giving him a team-high 10 points in the half, but on just two official field goal attempts.
Virginia Tech: Coach Buzz Williams was super-charged for this one. He discarded his jacket early in the first half and spent much of the half doing a defensive slide up and down the sideline instructing his team on defense. It didn’t help that the officials whistled the Hokies for 11 personal fouls to just five for Wake Forest.
AUBURN, Ala. — Tyler Herro made two free throws with 24 seconds left and Immanuel Quickley added another to help No. 12 Kentucky survive a big rally from No. 12 Auburn, 82-80 on Saturday.
The Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) rebounded after losing a 17-point second-half lead to finish off a showdown between two of the league’s top teams.
Auburn (13-4, 2-2) took an 80-79 lead on Jared Harper’s contested 3-pointer over Ashton Hagans with 32 seconds left. Herro grabbed the lead back from the line, then Harper held onto the ball for what he hoped would be a game-winner.
The Tigers’ 6-foot point guard drove and launched a shot that hit the backboard and bounced off the rim a couple of times but didn’t go in.
Quickley grabbed the rebound and was fouled. He made the first of two free throws with 3 seconds left and Samir Doughty’s desperation 3-point attempt missed at the buzzer.
Herro scored 15 in the second half and he and Keldon Johnson both scored 20 points for the Wildcats.
Travis Reid had 17 points and seven rebounds as the Tigers played without injured center Austin Wiley. PJ Washington scored 13.
Bryce Brown had 25 of his 28 points in the second half and was 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. Harper had 17 points and six assists.
Auburn announced before the game that Wiley is expected to miss “a couple of weeks” with a lower right leg injury.
The teams meet again on Feb. 23 in Lexington.
BIG PICTURE
Kentucky: Weathered the storm after losing the lead. Freshman point guard Hagans had his string of five straight double-digit games end but still filled the stat sheet. He had six points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Auburn: Heated up after shooting 33 percent in the first half. After that, the Tigers made 8 of 14 3-pointers.
WILEY OUT
Wiley wore a protective boot on his right leg. The 6-foot-11, 260-pounder is averaging 10.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots per game. His absence gave the Wildcats an even bigger size advantage.
Jay Huff is a Durham, North Carolina, native, so you know that playing in Cameron Indoor Stadium is a big day for him.
And you can also understand why starting out the game with a pair of dunks and a blocked shot of current Duke wonderkid Zion Williamson would get him fired up, especially when one of those dunks was this:
Well, I’ll tell you this much: Huff’s emotion drew a reaction out of Zion, because Lord Zion made sure to remind Jay Huff that he’s Jay Huff with his first poster of the season:
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — C.J. Bryce scored 23 points and No. 17 North Carolina State withstood several second-half challenges from Notre Dame for a 77-73 victory Saturday.
Devon Daniels scored 15 points, including four free throws in the final minute, and Torin Dorn had 13 for the Wolfpack (15-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). N.C. State rebounded from a four-point loss Tuesday at Wake Forest. D.J. Funderburk added 11 points.
TJ Gibbs hit three free throws and John Mooney dunked on the next possession to get Notre Dame (11-7, 1-4) within 75-73 with 17 seconds left. Daniels answered with two free throws, though, and Gibbs missed a 3 on the next possession with 7 seconds left.
Freshman Dane Goodwin tied his career high with 19 points — 17 in the second half — and Mooney got his ACC-leading 10th double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Gibbs added 13 points, and D.J. Harvey scored 10.
A floater down the lane by Dorn with 33 seconds left gave the Wolfpack a 37-35 halftime lead.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Bryce and Braxton Beverly put N.C. State ahead 45-39, and Notre Dame coach Mike Brey called timeout with 17:45 left. The Irish rallied to within 54-53 on seven straight points by Goodwin, but Bryce’s 3-pointer made it 57-53 with 11:37 to play.
The Irish got to within one again, 62-61, on Mooney’s slam with 8:26 remaining. But the Wolfpack had a 7-2 run over the next 5:19 to grab a 69-63 lead.
BIG PICTURE
NC State: The Wolfpack set season lows in field-goal percentage (37 percent) and 3-point shooting (20.7 percent) in the 71-67 loss at Wake Forest. They beat the Irish with 43.5 percent shooting, including 36.8 percent from deep.
Notre Dame: Fighting Irish again endured scoring droughts at inopportune times — going 2:31 while hitting 2 of 12 in the first half, then pulling within one with 8:26 to play and going more than three minutes without a field goal.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Carsen Edwards scored 20 points and backcourt mate Nojel Eastern had his first double-double Saturday to send Purdue past No. 25 Indiana 70-55 for the Hoosiers’ fourth straight loss.
Eastern finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds while locking down Indiana star freshman guard Romeo Langford in this state rivalry. Langford had just four points on 2-of-10 shooting and committed three turnovers. He missed all four of his free throws and was dogged with “overrated” chants most of the game.
Both teams are now 12-6 overall, with Purdue fourth in the Big Ten and Indiana eighth.
Purdue used as 12-2 run at the end of the first half to go up by seven. The Boilermakers then made four of their first six 3-pointers in the second half to build a double-digit lead.
For the Hoosiers, Justin Smith had 15 points and Juwan Morgan 14. They were the only Indiana players in double figures, and they struggled to defend a combination of Purdue centers.
Purdue freshman Trevion Williams started but got in early foul trouble, resulting in extended minutes for Matt Haarms. Haarms finished with 12 points, four assists and four rebounds.
BIG PICTURE
Purdue has won five of its last six games as it enters a pivotal part of conference play.
Indiana’s four-game losing streak has coincided with poor shooting by Langford. He’ll need to improve for the Hoosiers to climb back in the Big Ten race.