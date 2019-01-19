More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

No. 18 Mississippi rolls to 84-67 win over Arkansas

Associated PressJan 19, 2019, 3:22 PM EST
OXFORD, Miss. — Breein Tyree scored 22 points, Terence Davis added 18 and No. 18 Mississippi never trailed in an 84-67 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.

Ole Miss (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) pushed out to an 11-point lead by halftime and had a comfortable advantage through most of the second half. The Rebels had a 40-31 rebounding edge and helped force 17 Arkansas turnovers.

Ole Miss has won 11 out of its past 12 games.

Arkansas (10-7, 1-4) has lost four straight games since winning its conference opener. The Razorbacks were led by Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, who scored 16 points.

Ole Miss was in control from the opening tip, jumping out to an 11-2 lead in the opening minutes. The Rebels got some unexpected early production from Dominik Olejniczak, who poured in 13 points on 5 of 5 shooting from the field before the break.

Terence Davis made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Rebels a 46-35 halftime advantage.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: It was another frustrating game for the Razorbacks, who are losing ground in the SEC race in a hurry. Arkansas struggled with turnovers and didn’t take advantage of Daniel Gafford’s 6-foot-11 presence down low. The team’s leading scorer this season had just nine points.

Ole Miss: It’s a nice recovery for the Rebels, which lost their first conference game to LSU earlier in the week. The Rebels continue to get good production from role players, including Olejniczak, Bruce Stevens and guard D.C. Davis, who played more minutes since usual starter Devonte Shuler was limited with a foot injury.

UP NEXT

Arkansas returns home to face Missouri on Wednesday.

Ole Miss travels to face Alabama on Tuesday.

Jermaine Haley, West Virginia upset No. 7 Kansas

AP Photo/Raymond Thompson
By Rob DausterJan 19, 2019, 4:27 PM EST
Jermaine Haley scored a layup with 8.5 seconds left, capping a 7-0 run in the final three minutes, as West Virginia picked up their first win of the Big 12 season, 65-64, against No. 7 Kansas.

The Jayhawks had two chances to win in the final seconds, but Lagerald Vick missed a tough, deep three and Dedric Lawson was rushed on the put back.

The loss drops Kansas to 4-2 in the Big 12 standings, a half-game behind No. 8 Texas Tech, who is on the road against Baylor tonight.

In a vacuum, the fact that Kansas lost this game is not all that surprising. The Jayhawks won at West Virginia last season, but prior to that, they had lost three straight games in Morgantown. They are now 1-4 against the Mountaineers on the road in the Press Virginia era.

But we are not in a vacuum.

We are in the 2018-19 season, where the Mountaineers are the worst team in the league; they are currently 118th in KenPom, the only member of the Big 12 that is not in the top 80. What’s more is that West Virginia was playing without Sagaba Konate yet again, their star center and the anchor of their press. He is the rim protector that allows WVU’s guards to gamble without having to worry about giving up free points at the rim.

And Kansas still managed to find a way to lose this game, and I’m phrasing it that way because the Jayhawks really should not have lost. They took a 64-58 lead with 2:38 left thanks to a bucket from Marcus Garrett, and that is when the wheels fell off. Kansas missed their next five shots from the floor, and there was nary a good shot amongst them. Garrett missed a contested, late-clock jumper with 1:51 left. After Kansas called a timeout following a bucket that cut the lead to one, Garrett missed a layup at the end of the shot clock with :57 seconds left. He immediately stole the outlet pass and Bill Self burned another timeout, but Devon Dotson was unable to get the ball in his hands, Kansas could not run their play and Lagerald vick was forced to take a tough, contested step-back three.

He, of course, missed it. Haley gave West Virginia the lead 24 seconds left, and the rest is history.

Reading into one game in an arena that the Jayhawks have historically had trouble winning is probably not the best idea.

But I do think that it is fair to say this: More than anything else, the final three minutes on Saturday afternoon put the Jayhawks’ biggest flaw on full display for the world to see: This team does not have a go-to guy, and there is an alarming lack of offensive talent on the roster.

I still will not bet against Kansas finding a way to win at least a share of the Big 12 title this season, but if and when Self is able to call himself the Big 12’s best for a 15th straight season, it will end up being one of the best coaching jobs of his career.

Johnson scores 22 to help No. 13 Tar Heels beat Miami 85-76

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
Associated PressJan 19, 2019, 2:33 PM EST
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Cameron Johnson scored 22 points, including 3-pointers on consecutive possessions in the closing minutes, and No. 13 North Carolina won a seesaw game Saturday against Miami 85-76.

The Tar Heels shot 55 percent, including 9 for 20 from beyond the arc, and showed why they’re ranked second in the nation in rebounds by grabbing a 38-23 advantage on the boards.

North Carolina (14-4, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) earned its third road win in the league. The Hurricanes (9-8, 1-4) remained winless in three games against ranked teams this season.

There were 18 lead changes, the last with 17 minutes to go. But Miami cut the margin to a point twice in the closing minutes, and each time Johnson responded with a 3-pointer from the corner.

Kenny Williams then added a pair of 3-pointers, giving the Tar Heels four treys in a span of five possessions to increase their lead to 75-67 with four minutes to go.

All four 3-pointers were shot over Miami’s 5-foot-7 Chris Lykes.

Williams finished with 16 points and seven assists. Coby White added 15 points and eight assists, and Luke Maye had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Lykes had 20 points and six assists.

The Hurricanes led in the second half for the 16th time in 17 games, with their final advantage at 46-45. White hit Garrison Brooks with an alley-oop pass for a dunk that put the Tar Heels ahead to stay.

STILL OUT

Miami junior forward Dewan Hernandez again sat out. He has yet to play this season because of an eligibility issue, and the Hurricanes had hoped for a final ruling this week.

BIG PICTURE

The Tar Heels, who have been ranked as high as seventh and as low as 15th, are flirting with the Top Ten again.

The game was announced as a sellout, but there were hundreds of empty seats in the Hurricanes’ 8,000-seat arena. The student section was sparsely populated for the noon start on a sunny, 75-degree afternoon.

Wisconsin hands No. 2 Michigan first loss of the season

AP Photo/Andy Manis
By Rob DausterJan 19, 2019, 1:56 PM EST
And then there was one.

Ethan Happ finished with 26 points, 10 boards, seven assists and a pair of steals as Wisconsin handed No. 2 Michigan their first loss of the season, 64-54, in the Kohl Center on Saturday after.

Michigan was one of two remaining undefeated teams entering Saturday. The other, No. 4 Virginia, plays at No. 1 Duke on Saturday evening. Michigan’s 17-0 start to the season was the best start in program history.

But this wasn’t necessarily the spot that many predicted Michigan’s first loss to come. The Badgers have not been good of late. They entered Saturday having lost four of their last five games, including a 1-3 stretch in Big Ten play. They scored just 14 first half points against Minnesota. They managed all of 15 first half points against Maryland. A team struggling like that on the offensive floor being asked to take on the Wolverines and the nation’s No. 3 defense was a tall ask.

Happ, however, was up to the challenge.

He was at his all-american best on Saturday, dominating the paint against Michigan’s big front line and setting up his teammates consistently throughout the afternoon when help came. He was responsible for 43 of Wisconsin’s 64 points on Saturday.

Michigan, on the other hand, was never able to find a rhythm offensively, exposing the biggest concern when it comes to their ceiling in the NBAA tournament. Leading scorer Ignas Brazdeikis, playing in the toughest road environment that he has seen in his college career, went scoreless, finishing with three fouls on an 0-for-5 afternoon where he didn’t get to the foul line a single time. Charles Matthews did not score until midway through the second half and finished with just five points.

Jordan Poole did manage to score 14 points, but he committed three turnovers and shot 6-for-15 from the floor; just three of his 14 points came after halftime, as the Badgers asserted their will on the game.

Overall, however, I don’t think there is much more to take away than that.

Michigan is going to be in trouble on the nights where their three best offensive weapons play like the worst version of themselves, and in hindsight, that happening against this Wisconsin team in that building in a must-win game was something we should have seen coming. No one likes losing, but we knew Michigan wasn’t going to go undefeated. This moment was inevitable for the Wolverines.

Which is why I believe this result says so much more about the Badgers.

While John Beilein’s team has rolled through everyone they faced this season, Wisconsin has not looked like the team that had crept into the top 15 at one point in December. They needed this win, not just for their resume, but for their confidence. Remember, this group went just 15-18 last season. They had a stretch where the lost seven of nine in non-conference play and lost eight of nine during another stretch in league play.

This was a ‘prove it’ game for the Badgers, and they did just that.

WATCH: Five Atlantic 10 games on NBCSN highlight terrific weekend of hoops

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 19, 2019, 8:35 AM EST
There is an absolutely loaded slate of Atlantic 10 action on NBCSN this weekend.

As it stands, Saint Louis is currently sitting all alone in first place in the conference at 5-0 with five teams just a game back of the Billikens, who beat St. Joseph’s on Friday night.

Four of those five teams will be in action on NBCSN, including Dayton, who pays a visit to St. Bonaventure in what is the game of the day. The action heats up in Olean, N.Y., at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, after Richmond visits Davidson and URI takes on La Salle and right before UMass heads south to Richmond to pay a visit to VCU and the Siegel Center.

VCU, like Davidson, is a game out of first place.

On Sunday, the fourth second-place team will be in action, as Duquesne treks through the snow to the Smith Center to pay a visit to George Washington.

Here is the full schedule:

RICHMOND at DAVIDSON, Sat. 12:30 p.m. (NBCSN) (stream)
RHODE ISLAND at LA SALLE, Sat. 2:30 p.m. (NBCSN) (stream)
DAYTON at ST. BONAVENTURE, Sat. 4:30 p.m. (NBCSN) (stream)
UMASS at VCU, Sat. 6:30 p.m. (NBCSN) (stream)
DUQUESNE at GEORGE WASHINGTON, Sun. 4:00 p.m. (NBCSN) (stream)

No. 19 Maryland tops Ohio State 75-61 for 7th straight win

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 18, 2019, 10:24 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Maryland’s depth and shooting touch were too much for Ohio State.

Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 20 points, and the 19th-ranked Terrapins won their seventh straight game, 75-61 over the skidding Buckeyes on Friday night.

Bruno Fernando added 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and had 15 rebounds for Maryland (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten), which shot 58.1 percent from the field. Aaron Wiggins and Darryl Morsell each scored 11, and Jalen Smith had 10. The Terrapins went 11 of 17 (64.7 percent) from 3-point range.

“We had great depth tonight,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “We really shared the ball.”

C.J. Jackson scored 15 points for the Buckeyes (12-5, 2-4), who lost their fourth straight. Duane Washington Jr. scored 14 and Kaleb Wesson had 11.

Fernando continued his strong play after being named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week and Big Ten Player of the Week. He averaged 17.5 points and 12 rebounds in victories over Minnesota and then-No. 22 Indiana. The 6-foot-10 sophomore from Angola has 10 double-doubles this season.

Ohio State kept it close through most of the first half before Maryland went on an 8-0 run, including a three-point play by Fernando, to move ahead 38-30.

“I didn’t feel like we could ever get a rebound in the first half,” Turgeon said. “The second half I thought we got all of them.”

The Buckeyes got within one early in the second half before Maryland responded with a 13-2 burst, including five points from Fernando. Ohio State got no closer than six points the rest of the way.

The Buckeyes have allowed opponents to shoot better than 50 percent in four of the last seven halves they have played.

“We missed some open shots and took some quick ones, too,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “They were also really collapsed, trapping Kaleb on every collapse.

“We have a tough stretch here. We have to find a way to dig our way out, accept responsibility and play better.”

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins have been one of the surprise teams of the Big Ten thus far, but their schedule won’t get any easier, with a road matchup looming at No. 6 Michigan State and two games against second-ranked Michigan.

Ohio State: Foul trouble and the Terps’ hot shooting doomed any chance of an end to the Buckeyes’ skid.

INJURY

Maryland freshman Eric Ayala landed on his hip early in the second half and did not return.

HELPING HAND

Starting with the Maryland game and continuing through the end of the partial federal government shutdown, Ohio State will provide all federal employees with two free tickets to any Buckeyes athletic event.

QUOTABLE

“Aaron Wiggins is a starter who plays sixth man on our team.” — Turgeon