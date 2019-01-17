More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Iowa State earns critical Big 12 road win at No. 8 Texas Tech

By Scott PhillipsJan 17, 2019, 12:32 AM EST
Iowa State earned a critical Big 12 road win on Wednesday night as the Cyclones held off a late charge to beat No. 8 Texas Tech 68-64. Coming off of a two-game losing streak, both coming in close games, Iowa State’s road win solidified that they’ll remain a threat in a complicated Big 12.

Here are three takeaways from Iowa State’s win over Texas Tech.

Iowa State is getting more comfortable in tight games

One of the fascinating things to watch with this Iowa State team over the next several months will be how the young Cyclones continue to play at the end of close games.

Most of Iowa State’s wins have come in double-digit fashion this season. Single-digit wins have generally been tough to come by. Recently, that has hurt the Cyclones with two close losses in which Iowa State could have earned wins against Baylor and Kansas State.

Losing late leads and falling in close games wasn’t the case on Wednesday night. In a critical conference road game against the league’s only unbeaten team, Iowa State played a balanced, impressive first half, then held off the Red Raiders’ best, late charge to earn this win.

With so many capable weapons and great ball movement, the Cyclone offense is able to generate good looks and points against even the No. 1 defense in the country like Texas Tech. And although Iowa State can still have lapses at times defensively, they took Jarrett Culver’s best punch (more on him in a minute) and sustained to get right back in the Big 12 race.

Marial Shayok (20 points) and Michael Jacobson (14 points, 10 rebounds) both had strong efforts while Lindell Wigginton (11 points) and Nick Weiler-Babb (11 points) also contributed. Even with slow nights from offensively-capable players like Talen Horton-Tucker and Tyrese Haliburton, and Cameron Lard out with an ankle injury, the Cyclones still had plenty of firepower to hang 40 first-half points on the No. 1 defense in the country.

Iowa State might not be consistently great, but they have glimpses of strong play. Once Wigginton is more acclimated since his return, and Lard is also back in the rotation, the Cyclones will also have more depth and potential explosiveness.

Texas Tech needs consistent offensive help for Jarrett Culver

For as good as Texas Tech has been this season — No. 8 in the country, No. 1 KenPom defense, only unbeaten in the Big 12 entering tonight — there is still the glaring wart of their completely average offense.

With only sophomore Jarrett Culver as a gifted scorer, the Red Raiders struggle to generate offense for others during long stretches of time. Matt Mooney (eight points) and Davide Moretti (10 points) can both attain double-figures if they knock down catch-and-shoot opportunities and convert on swing drives, but they aren’t creating very much on their own against this level of athleticism like Iowa State has.

Culver (20 points, 16 rebounds) didn’t have his finest day from the floor at 7-for-21, but his ability to get to spots and take the looks he generally wants is nearly unparalleled in college hoops this season. Iowa State was successful defensively because they didn’t allow others to get loose while containing Culver to just a solid night with a variety of options.

Although Texas Tech needs to hit some three-pointers, or build a cushion, to be at its best, there is still a comforting feeling for the Red Raiders after this. Knowing that the No. 1 defense is still there as a backbone helps. Even with Culver having just a solid night, Texas Tech almost beat one of the Big 12’s more talented teams with its second-half defense and Culver’s will.

If the Red Raiders get more consistent offensive help from others then they’ll remain an elite team.

The Big 12 is wide open

With tonight’s results of Kansas State beating No. 20 Oklahoma on the road and Iowa State taking down previously-unbeaten Texas Tech, the Big 12 race is as wide-open just a few weeks in.

The Red Raiders at 4-1 have moved into a tie with Kansas atop the Big 12 standings while Kansas State, Iowa State, TCU and Baylor all only have two conference losses each. Oklahoma and Texas also loom as intriguing three-loss teams.

The Cyclones are the darkhorse since they’re the only team to beat Texas Tech and Kansas. Showing that they can hang with the top teams, Iowa State just has to stay consistent to stay in the race as they could be a team to watch.

Kansas has lost Udoka Azubuike and has to regroup a bit to win the league once again while Texas Tech remains a major threat thanks to their defense and Culver. Texas Tech and Kansas both also have two games remaining against each other, so we have a long way to go before anything is decided.

No. 21 Houston leads throughout in 69-58 win at SMU

Associated PressJan 17, 2019, 12:45 AM EST
DALLAS — Corey Davis Jr. scored 20 points and Armoni Brooks added 19 with five 3-pointers as No. 21 Houston led throughout in a 69-58 win at SMU on Wednesday night.

Davis hit a 3-pointer for the game’s first points, and the Cougars (17-1, 4-1 American Athletic Conference) jumped out to a 12-4 lead after Brooks made three early 3s. Houston led 31-22 at halftime after Brooks buried a long straightaway 3 just before the break.

Jimmy Whitt Jr. had 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting for SMU (11-6, 3-2), which played most of the game without senior guard Jarrey Foster (sprained left knee).

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson got his 600th career win in 30 seasons, and his 100th victory in five seasons with the Cougars. Sampson, who has a 600-319 overall record, previously coached at Indiana, Oklahoma, Washington State and Montana Tech.

Davis scored 15 points in the second half, when Houston built a 17-point lead. The Mustangs cut the deficit to nine before Houston worked the shot clock down and Brooks hit a long 3 from the left wing to make it 67-55 with 1:47 left.

Fabian White Jr. added 11 points for Houston.

Isiaha Mike had 15 points for SMU and Jahmal McMurray scored 11. Ethan Chargois had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars won for the second year in a row at SMU, where the Mustangs are 46-9 under coach Tim Jankovich the past four seasons. Houston has bounced back nicely from a loss last week at Temple that ended its 15-0 start, winning at home over Wichita State on Saturday before the solid road win at Moody Coliseum.

SMU: The Mustangs had won nine of their previous 11 games. … Foster played only four minutes before leaving the game. He missed the second half of last season and the first six games this season after an ACL injury. Jankovich said Foster tweaked his knee and will have tests on Thursday. He is the only scholarship player who has played at SMU more than one season.

UP NEXT

Houston is in a stretch with three of four games on the road. The Cougars play Saturday at UCF.

SMU plays at Memphis on Saturday, then has a week between games before playing again the following Saturday at home against Tulane.

Wednesday’s Things to Know: Bizarre double ejection in UConn/Tulsa; Iowa State, Kansas State earn huge Big 12 wins

By Scott PhillipsJan 16, 2019, 11:33 PM EST
After Tuesday night’s craziness in college hoops, things were bound to slow down on a Wednesday that only featured a few intriguing conference games. Of course, things got weird with a double head-coach ejection in the American while the Big 12 had some enticing contests.

UCONN’S DAN HURLEY AND TULSA’S FRANK HAITH HIT WITH DOUBLE DOUBLE-TECHNICALS. YOU READ THAT RIGHT. 

Strange ejections went down in the American on Wednesday night when UConn head Dan Hurley and Tulsa’s Frank Haith were both kicked out — as they were trying to shake hands to make amends for an argument. The bizarre incident occured one day after Cincinnati head coach Mick Cronin was ejected, as the American has a lot of incidents like this being talked about lately.

Tulsa ended up holding on for the close 89-83 win as Jeriah Horne dropped 27 points.

Both head coaches released statements after the game, as well as the officials, as this will surely be talked about among sports talking heads for all of Thursday.

IOWA STATE WIN AT No. 8 TEXAS TECH AFTER LOSING TWO STRAIGHT

After dropping two straight games in which they had a chance to win late, a young Iowa State team showed rapid maturation in an important 68-64 win over No. 8 Texas Tech.

Falling to Baylor and Kansas State, the Cyclones avenged those losses and even held everything together once Texas Tech made a late rally. Getting multiple important stops and doing just enough offensively to finish the job, this is a great job by Iowa State to win an important Big 12 road game while staying right in the mix of a very crowded Big 12 race.

Now that unbeaten Texas Tech has fallen, every team in the Big 12 has lost at least one game in conference play as a deep conference looks like it’s going to be a bloodbath once again.

KANSAS STATE BLOWS OUT No. 20 OKLAHOMA IN NORMAN

Perhaps more than any other team going on Wednesday night, Kansas State needed a win to help its cause. With the Wildcats right on the bubble for a handful of NCAA tournament projections, an opportunity for a road win against another ranked team would be huge.

After knocking off Iowa State on the road the last game, Kansas State earned its second straight Big 12 road win over a ranked team with a convincing 74-61 win over the Sooners. The back-to-back road wins are the first true road wins of the season for the Wildcats — who appear to be gaining confidence.

Senior guard Barry Brown Jr. poured in 25 points — his third straight outing of at least 23 points — to pace the Kansas State offense as he’s looked like a consistent go-to scorer in recent wins.

Garza’s 22 lead No. 23 Iowa over Penn State 89-82

Associated PressJan 16, 2019, 10:38 PM EST
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — With plenty of time left on the shot clock and his team nursing a slight lead late, Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon probably could’ve been more patient.

His coach is glad he wasn’t.

Bohannon stepped back with 36 seconds left and drained his fifth 3-pointer of the night to clinch the No. 23 Hawkeyes’ 89-82 win over Penn State on Wednesday night.

“It’s a good shot because he took it,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “I would’ve been surprised if he didn’t shoot it.”

Bohannon finished with 19 points and Luka Garza matched a season-high 22 points and also grabbed 12 rebounds. Ryan Kriener had 15 off the bench for the Hawkeyes (15-3, 4-3 Big Ten), who won their fourth straight and ninth of 10.

Meanwhile, Penn State coach Patrick Chambers was surprised his team didn’t defend like it has recently when its last five opponents have failed to eclipse 71 points.

“It’s unfortunate that our defense wasn’t as good as it’s been all season long,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. “The stats look fantastic but we couldn’t get the stops when we needed to.”

Josh Reaves and Rasir Bolton scored 16 points apiece for the Nittany Lions (7-11, 0-7), who led for most of the second half and by as many as eight with 11:05 left.

Mike Watkins chipped in 11 points and and 11 rebounds and Myles Dread scored 14 points for Penn State which scored the first eight points and led 45-40 at halftime.

After the teams swapped the lead five times in the final six minutes, Garza put Iowa ahead for good with a free throw that made it 83-82 with 1:36 to play. Bohannon’s 3-pointer moments later to put the game out of reach.

“We maintained our composure, got the lead back and got the stops we needed,” McCaffery said.

MISSED CHANCES

After opening with an 8-0 run, the Nittany Lions missed 16 of their next 21 shots including 10 misses from 3-point range.

OUT OF CHARACTER

Iowa’s not known as a 3-point shooting team and the Hawkeyes had made just 35 percent of their 3-pointers on the season heading into the game. However, they drained 12 of 28 (43 percent) overall against Penn State and 9 of 19 in the first half.

STEVENS’ STRUGGLES

Iowa planned to harass Stevens all night with double teams and hoped the pressure would force Penn State’s top-scorer to pass more than shoot.

Stevens was still able to set up his shots but went just 4-for-18 and 0-for-5 from 3-point range. His eight points were a season-low and marked the first time he was held below double digits since March 1 last season.

“He’s getting in the gym,” Chambers said. “He’s not happy with his jump shot right now and it’s unfortunate because he’s working hard right now.”

COOK’S RETURN LOOMING

Iowa played its second game this season without starting forward Tyler Cook who’s nursing a sprained ankle suffered against Ohio State.

But the team’s leading scorer and rebounder is nearing a return. McCaffery said he’s hopeful Cook can return Saturday against Illinois.

“That’s the plan,” McCaffery said. “You never know with sprained ankles.”

Cook missed Iowa’s Jan. 9 game with a sore knee.

THE BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Coming off arguably their best game of the season, the Hawkeyes came back to earth a bit. They struggled to keep up with Penn State’s speed, especially early when the Nittany Lions posted nine of of their first 11 points on fastbreaks.

Penn State: The early portion of the Nittany Lions’ conference schedule has been brutal with five losses to Top 25 teams already. It eases up a bit as their next three opponents are a combined 8-9 in conference play so far.

UP NEXT

Iowa hosts Illinois on Sunday.

Penn State visits Minnesota on Saturday.

Brown’s scoring spurt leads No. 14 Auburn past Texas A&M

Associated PressJan 16, 2019, 10:35 PM EST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Auburn guard Bryce Brown said he fired up a couple of long-range shots Wednesday night that likely had his coaches “shaking their heads.”

“But when I make it, they don’t tend to be mad about it,” Brown said with a smile.

He made plenty against Texas A&M and scored all but two of his 22 points in the first half as No. 14 Auburn cruised to an 85-66 victory.

The Tigers (13-3, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) won on the road for the first time in league play this season. They dominated the Aggies (7-8, 1-3) from the start and never looked back.

Brown scored 18 consecutive points for the Tigers — and outscored the Aggies 18-10 by himself during that span — late in the first half to stake Auburn to a double-digit lead it didn’t relinquish.

Brown began the stretch with a three-point play after he was fouled in the lane on a layup, and his next 15 points came on 3-point shots.

“I thought he didn’t really take that many bad looks. He worked to get open,” Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said.

Jared Harper had 17 points, six assists, three steals and three rebounds for Auburn. Anfernee McLemore added 13 points and six rebounds off the bench, and Chuma Okeke had 10 points and seven rebounds. Austin Wiley grabbed a career-high 12 boards.

“Everything they do well, we don’t do well, so it was a tough matchup for us,” Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said.

Auburn overwhelmed Texas A&M in second-chance points (20-8), points off turnovers (18-10), offensive rebounds (20-7) and bench points (27-5).

“This win will work wonders for us,” Brown said. “It will help us at home, too, because we know if we can get the job done away from our place, we can definitely get it done at our place. We just want to keep getting as many road wins as we can because that will be the separator between us and other teams in the SEC.”

Savion Flagg and Wendell Mitchell each had 22 points to lead the Aggies.

“We got sped up at the beginning, and we allowed them to control the tempo,” Mitchell said.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers improved to 4-3 away from Auburn Arena. Before the game, Pearl said they needed to play better on the road if they intend to “have the kind of year we want to have.” The lopsided victory Wednesday should go a long way toward building confidence away from home, especially with the Aggies coming off a last-second victory at Alabama on Saturday.

Texas A&M: Any notion the Aggies were back on the right track following TJ Starks’ buzzer-beater at Alabama was quickly swept aside in what is expected to be a rebuilding year under Kennedy.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

While the one-sided road victory was nice for the Tigers, they have a much better chance of rising in the rankings with a strong showing Saturday against Kentucky.

HIGHLIGHT REEL

McLemore timed his jump perfectly and put his hand on top of the ball as Flagg tried a short jumper in the paint early in the second half. McLemore’s extended block drew “aaahs” from the Aggies crowd with Auburn leading 57-42 at the time.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

The Aggies entered averaging 3.4 more rebounds per game than their opponents, but Auburn claimed a 50-33 advantage on the boards.

HE SAID IT

“We thought at times we were the Harlem Globetrotters, trying to dribble instead of making hard cuts and guys getting open and passing the ball. I thought we got sloppy.” — Kennedy on his team’s play.

UP NEXT

Auburn returns home to face No. 12 Kentucky on Saturday.

Texas A&M stays at home to play Missouri on Saturday.

Brown and Wade lead Kansas State past No. 20 Oklahoma, 74-61

Associated PressJan 16, 2019, 10:15 PM EST
NORMAN, Okla. — Kansas State guard Barry Brown didn’t need any last-minute heroics this time.

After hitting game-winners in the final minute of the Wildcats’ previous two games, he helped Kansas State control Oklahoma from start to finish. Brown scored 25 points as Kansas State beat the 20th-ranked Sooners 74-61 on Wednesday night.

Brown, coming off his first Big 12 player of the week honor, is averaging 25.7 points during the Wildcats’ three-game win streak.

“Obviously, Barry’s playing at a really high level,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. “But I love that he had five assists. That means at least he’s seeing some other things.”

Dean Wade added 20 points in his second game back since missing six in a row with a torn tendon in his right foot. It was Kansas State’s second straight road win over a ranked team — the Wildcats won at Iowa State last Saturday.

Kansas State (13-4, 3-2 Big 12) shot 50 percent from the field against an Oklahoma squad that was holding opponents to 37.7 percent, good for ninth nationally.

“Sometimes you line up and just get whipped,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “We did that tonight. Kansas State whipped us. They kind of got us down a little bit and they kept working. We just couldn’t overcome that. We have to figure out a way to keep that from happening. But they whipped us tonight for sure.”

Christian James scored 20 points and Rashard Odomes added a season-high 17 for Oklahoma (13-4, 2-3). It was the Sooners’ first home defeat and their first loss to an unranked team this season.

Kansas State ran out to an 8-0 lead as Oklahoma went scoreless for more than three minutes to start the game. The Wildcats stretched their advantage to 20-7 before the Sooners found their footing. James hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half to cut Kansas State’s lead to 30-24.

The Wildcats kept the Sooners at bay, and an emphatic two-handed dunk by Wade with just over two minutes to play put the Wildcats up 71-56.

Kansas State forced Oklahoma into 16 turnovers and one of its lowest-scoring outputs of the season.

“I think our main priority as a team is defense,” Wade said. “It’s where we hang our hat. We’re a great defensive team.”

Oklahoma’s giveaways sabotaged a 47 percent shooting effort.

“I thought we were careless with the ball in the first half, especially,” Kruger said. “Drove into some gaps that were crowded and didn’t make very good decisions.”

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats are starting to look like the team that was ranked No. 12 in the preseason. With Brown and Wade clicking, they are gaining momentum. The two road wins early in Big 12 play put them in an ideal position to challenge for a spot near the top of the league standings.

Oklahoma: The Sooners got just 14 minutes from starting center Jamuni McNeace, who is still struggling after coming back from an ankle injury. He did not score and had only two rebounds. The Sooners could benefit from more production from him heading into games at Texas and Oklahoma State.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kansas State, which was 33rd in votes in the AP Top 25 this week, positioned itself for a potential spot in the rankings pending Saturday’s game against TCU, which dropped out of the poll this week after losing to Oklahoma last Saturday. Oklahoma might lose its spot in the Top 25 after this home loss to an unranked opponent.

HE SAID IT

Weber, on Brown and Wade: “They’re seniors. They’ve been through it. They make you good coaches. They know what to look for.”

MILESTONE

James surpassed 1,000 points in his Oklahoma career.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts TCU on Saturday.

Oklahoma plays at Texas on Saturday.