Hagans silences Georgia crowd, lifts No. 12 Kentucky, 69-49

ATHENS, Ga. — Ashton Hagans silenced a hostile crowd by scoring a season-high 23 points, leading No. 12 Kentucky to a 69-49 victory over Georgia on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats (13-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) pulled away in the second half for their third straight victory.
Hagans, a freshman who initially committed to Georgia out of high school but wound up signing with Kentucky, was booed by the sellout crowd at Stegeman Coliseum each time he touched the ball.
It sure didn’t seem to bother him.
The point guard reached double figures for the fifth game in a row, eclipsing the 18 points he scored a week ago against Texas A&M. But the youngster’s contribution went much deeper on the stat sheet — he also had five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Hagans’ performance was especially galling for a Georgia team that could’ve had him running the offense. The Bulldogs’ point guard, senior Turtle Jackson, managed only two points on 1-of-8 shooting.
Georgia (9-7, 1-3) led by five in the opening minutes before going to the locker room down 35-31.
Hagans took control after halftime. He knocked down a 3-pointer just ahead of the shot-clock buzzer, darted into the lane to lay one in, and scored off a steal by Tyler Herro to suddenly push the lead into double figures, 42-31.
Kentucky steadily pulled away from there.
In the closing minutes, as most of the red-clad fans headed for the exits, a sizeable contingent of Wildcat fans chanted, “Go Big Blue!”
Nicolas Claxton led Georgia with 12 points. The Bulldogs shot only 30 percent (17 of 56) from the field.
HOMECOMING
Hagans played his high school ball about an hour’s drive from Athens.
The freshman initially committed to play for the Bulldogs and their previous coach, Mark Fox. But Hagans backed off his commitment last February when it became apparent that Fox’s job could be in jeopardy. Indeed, Fox was fired after the season and replaced by Tom Crean.
Hagans wound up signing with Kentucky — though he remains a Georgia football fan.
BIG PICTURE
Kentucky: Hagans is really taking control of the Wildcats after playing limited minutes early in the season.
Georgia: The Bulldogs still have a lot of work to do, especially in the backcourt. The other starting guard, Teshaun Hightower, had only five points.
No. 4 Virginia stays unbeaten with best performance yet in 81-59 win against No. 9 Virginia Tech
Virginia lost to UMBC. The Cavaliers were the first-ever No. 1 seed to fall to a 16, and they did it as the NCAA tournament’s overall top seed. Tony Bennett has never coached a team to a Final Four.
All those things are true, and they are inescapable for Virginia. They inhabit a world where not only are those the facts, but they’re the cloud that follows them around and infects every conversation about them.
Those things can’t be dismissed, but also they don’t really matter.
Bennett and Co. are doing what they can to make it that way.
That last year’s debacle and all the previous tournament shortcomings have no bearing on this Virginia team was perhaps never better on display than Tuesday night, when the fourth-ranked Cavaliers dismantled, dominated and destroyed ninth-ranked and in-state rival Virginia Tech, 81-59, in Charlottesville to remain one of two unbeatens remaining in college basketball. Keep in mind: Last season, in this very same building, a Virginia Tech team that finished the year as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament beat then-No. 1 Virginia.
The defense, we know about. It’s been what’s propelled Bennett’s program to among the best in the country through the last 10 seasons. It’s the essence of the program. Defense is Virginia and Virginia is defense.
It’s the offense that looks like it may be what separates these Wahoos and their predecessors both in terms of form and function.
The pace remains painfully slow, but the conversion rate is reaching unprecedented levels. It’s a KenPom top-10 offense right now, which has only been matched by a Bennett team once, in 2016 when the Cavs were a No. 1 seed and one bad eight minute stretch against Syracuse away from the Final Four.
Here are the numbers coming into the night:
Virginia is 33rd nationally in effective field goal percentage. Outside of an outlier year of 2016, Virginia has an average rank of 121st in Bennett’s tenure. Their 3-point shooting of 39.8 percent is 12th, and that doesn’t include the 13-for-24 performance on Tuesday night. The average during Bennett’s tenure is 74th, which includes being 10th in 2017 and 17th in 2013.
A difference between this Virginia team and the ones that came before it is how many 3s they’re shooting. This year’s group is shooting 38.6 percent of its shots from beyond the arc, which is not a massive number, but it significantly beats out 2017 (33.0) and 2013 (30.9). Making 3s is nice, but making a lot of them is better. And ya gotta shoot ‘em to make ‘em.
Virginia is finally starting to really shoot ‘em.
The Cavaliers knocked down 13 3s against Tech, with nine of them coming in a first half that drowned the Hokies in triples and ended the game before the break. They took 24 shots from 3-point range, good for 45 percent of their attempts. If Virginia starts embracing a more modern approach to 3-point shooting volume, this offense is going to soar.
It also shouldn’t be overlooked how smartly and unselfishly these Cavs play offensively. It’s penetration or a post touch followed by a kick-out and the ball whipping around by pass against a defense in rotation. You can rag on Virginia for its pace all you want, but they play a beautiful brand of (slow) basketball in the halfcourt when things are humming.
They’re assisting on 57.3 percent of their baskets, which would rank the second-best under Bennett. Against Virginia Tech, the Cavaliers assisted on 18 of their 31 baskets (58 percent).
Those are the numbers, and it wouldn’t be a difficult argument to make that Virginia always has numbers and it hasn’t amounted to squat come March. Well, these numbers look to be different – at least offensively – and that’s because of the players who are putting them up.
De’Andre Hunter might play his way into being a top five NBA draft pick. Ty Jerome is nearly a 40-percent 3-point shooter over his three season career and he has a very real chance of being a first round pick. Kyle Guy is a killer making his third trip through an ACC schedule and is actually this team’s leading scorer. Braxton Key seemingly doesn’t miss around the rim.
Those guys are thriving in Virginia’s system, but it’s not hard to imagine them doing it anywhere in the country. They’re talented and experienced.
The eye test and the numbers are in agreement.
They’re also part of the team that made history last year. They’ll have to live with that being part of the conversation until they can flip the conversation on its head. They won’t be able to do that until March because that’s the last thing for Virginia to conquer and the site of its most humiliating defeat. They’re going to steamroll through the regular season and no one will really care. Maybe if they keep this unbeaten record into February, but even then, the focus will be on their past failings, not their successes.
That is the reality of their situation.
So, too, is the fact that Virginia looks uniquely equipped to change it.
No. 3 Tennessee rips Arkansas 106-87 for 11th straight win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lamonte’ Turner and Jordan Bowden combined to score 40 points off the bench, and No. 3 Tennessee whipped Arkansas 106-87 on Tuesday night for its 11th consecutive victory.
Turner scored 21 points and hit 6 of 8 shots. Bowden was 6-of-7 shooting and 5 of 6 from 3-point range en route to 19 points, and Tennessee’s bench outscored Arkansas’ 50-23.
Tennessee last won 11 straight in the 2007-08 season. Tennessee (15-1, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) is off to its fastest start since that 2007-08 campaign, when the Vols won 16 of their first 17.
Grant Williams scored 18 points for Tennessee and made all 14 of his free-throw attempts. Admiral Schofield scored all 17 of his points in the second half, and Kyle Alexander added 12 points.
Isaiah Joe scored 23 points, Mason Jones had 18, Reggie Chaney 11 and Daniel Gafford 10 for Arkansas (10-6, 1-3).
Arkansas’ five losses before Tuesday had been decided by a total of 19 points. The Razorbacks’ largest margin of defeat all season was six.
Yet they never had a chance in this one.
The game wasn’t even five minutes old when Tennessee started a 14-0 run for a 20-5 margin. Tennessee maintained a double-digit edge the rest of the way.
Tennessee built a 55-34 halftime advantage and led by 30 during the second half. Tennessee made 15 of 16 shots during one stretch midway through the game.
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas: Foul trouble prevented Arkansas from ever having a chance. Gafford, the Razorbacks’ top scorer and rebounder, played just 20 minutes before fouling out with 4:33 left. Reserve forward Gabe Osabuohien and starting guard Adrio Bailey also fouled out. Osabuohien got his five fouls in only 10 minutes of playing time.
Tennessee: The Vols continue to show they have the depth to thrive even when one of their top players isn’t contributing much. Schofield entered the night averaging 17.7 points to rank second in the SEC, but he picked up two fouls in the first six minutes of the game and had a scoreless first half. It didn’t matter. Tennessee still led 55-34 at halftime. Schofield did score Tennessee’s first 14 points of the second half.
UP NEXT
Arkansas visits Mississippi on Saturday.
Tennessee hosts Alabama on Saturday.
WATCH: TCU has police help in awarding walk-on a scholarship
“We got a problem here guys,” is never the way you want to start a meeting, especially when it’s your head coach saying it while being followed by a police officer. That’s typically not a great sign, I’m thinking.
It turned out to be a good one for Owen Aschieris of TCU.
The Horned Frogs awarded the walk-on a scholarship but not until after a momentary scare by coach Jamie Dixon and local police.
I think the next step in these walk-on-gets-a-scholarship videos has to be maybe the walk-on solves an Escape Room? Completes a tough mudder? How about a bungee jump where he has to sign his name on the papers at the bottom? We’ll see how far we can take this trend.
Orange land a plum: $150,000 donation follows Syracuse upset
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A central New York businessman says he’s following through with a pledge to donate $150,000 to area Boys & Girls Clubs in the aftermath of Syracuse’s upset of No. 1 Duke.
Adam Weitsman, a well-known Orange fan and owner of recycling and shredding business, posted on Facebook before the game that he would make the donation if Syracuse won. The visiting Orange upset the Blue Devils 95-91 in overtime Monday night.
Weitsman tells the Post-Standard of Syracuse that on the way to the game at Cameron Indoor Stadium he was reading about a Syracuse recruit who learned to play the game at the Boys & Girls Club in Rochester, New York.
That’s when the idea of the donation came to him. Weitsman’s grandfather was a founding member of a Boys & Girls Club in New York. Also, the foundation of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim and wife Juli supports branches of the organization.
Weitsman was among a group of Syracuse fans that sat behind the team bench for the victory. He says “it’s amazing to be able to help them out.”
Player of the Year Power Rankings: Ja Morant moves into the top five
He finished with 35 points — a record for freshman at Duke — to go along with 10 boards and four blocks, but it wasn’t enough for Duke to take down Syracuse at home. (More on that in the R.J. Barrett section.) With all due respect to the other players on this list, I really don’t think the race is all that close at the moment.
2. GRANT WILLIAMS, Tennessee
Tennessee went into Florida, found themselves in a dogfight and left with a win. Grant Williams had 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting, nine boards, four assists, two blocks and two steals in the win.
Then he gator-chomped his way back to Knoxville. If you can’t appreciate how good this young man is, you don’t know basketball.
3. MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette
Howard had 26 points, six boards and six assists in a win over a good Seton Hall team on Saturday, and no one paid any attention to it. That’s a career game for like 99.8% of the players in college basketball. It was less than half the number of points he scored on Wednesday.
Just soak this in.
4. JARRETT CULVER, Texas Tech
After a relatively slow night in a win over Kansas State, Culver bounced back with 23 points and 13 boards in a over Oklahoma and 14 points, nine boards and six assists as the Red Raiders won in Austin.
5. JA MORANT, Murray State
After going for 17 points and 14 assists in a win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday, Morant is now averaging 23.1 points and 10.7 assists on the season. He is gong to end up being a top five pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and it’s hard to think that he is anything other than a star in waiting. Enough of the nonsense, it’s time to get him into the top five.
6. DEDRIC LAWSON, Kansas
Lawson continues to be the anchor for the Jayhawks offensively, although the last two games has seen his offensive output somewhat limited. He did have five blocks and five steals against Baylor, but only attempted eight shots in 26 minutes in a win over Texas.
7. R.J. BARRETT, Duke
I dropped Barrett down because, after seeing Duke play without Zion Williamson, Tre Jones and Cam Reddish over the course of the last three days, I think that it is safe to say that Barrett is the third-most valuable player on this Duke team.
Zion is clearly at the top of that list, but at this point, I am of the mindset that Jones is more important to Duke’s success than Barrett is because Jones provides something that no one else on Duke — and very few players around the country — are capable of doing.
For starters, there is what he can do as a point guard with the ball in his hands. He’s a leader and a distributor that is not worried about his numbers or his stats beyond his team’s record. All of those cliches that coaches love to spout about point guards define who Jones is as a player, but more importantly, his presence on the floor means that Barrett is able to slide into a position that better suits his skill-set.
Barrett is a scorer first and foremost, and while he can play with the ball in his hands and is capable of finding assists, what he does best is attack to score. When Jones was out last night and Barrett was forced to play the point, not only did it take a true point guard off the court, but it forced Barrett to play his second-best position.
I think Barrett’s 8-for-30 shooting performance with a crisp 4-for-17 from three speaks for itself here, but it is also important to put those numbers into context. Not only was Duke playing without Jones, they were playing without Cam Reddish, who is the best shooter and the second-most talented offensive weapon on the roster behind Barrett. Combine all of that with the fact that Syracuse sold out in the second half, essentially enveloping their zone around Zion Williamson and daring Duke to beat them from the perimeter — they just stopped guarding Jack White, who was 0-for-10 from three — and what you got was a situation where Barrett’s only real option was to try and win that game himself.
Put another way, I’m far more concerned with the fact that Barrett missed 22 shots and 13 threes than I am with the fact that he took them. It’s a bad sign that he is not a good shooter. It’s not a bad sign he tried to take over a game he needed to take over for Duke to have a chance to win.
And I still haven’t gotten to the point that I need to make about how good Jones is on the defensive end of the floor.
Duke is never going to be a great perimeter shooting team, and frankly, they can be a bad halfcourt team against teams that can keep them in front and rebound the ball. That issue is somewhat mitigated when Jones is on the floor because of how disruptive he can be defensively. It starts with the simple pick-six buckets that he creates off of turnovers, but there is more to it than that. His ball pressure forces offenses to start further out, he makes it a nightmare for an opposing team’s point guard to initiate a set and that, in turn, creates more missed shots. Missed shots lead to fast breaks, and fast breaks mean that Duke does not have to try and score against a set defense.
Can Barrett truly be a first-team all-american if he is the third-most valuable player on his team?
Maybe, but with the number of worthy candidates this year, it’s a tough sell for me.
8. SHAMORIE PONDS, St. John’s
Ponds finished with 23 points and six assists in a loss at Villanova, but when the Johnnies needed him to make some big plays down the stretch, he wasn’t there. He then missed a home game against DePaul, which St. John’s lost 79-71 and reemphasized just how valuable he is.
9. BRANDON CLARKE, Gonzaga
I think I am back on the bandwagon of Brandon Clarke being Gonzaga’s best, and more important, player. He was terrific in their win at San Francisco, leading the team with 24 points and nine boards and coming up with a crucial block in the final minutes. He’s the best defender in college basketball.
10. CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State
Quietly, Michigan State is starting to look like they might push Michigan for the title of the Big Ten’s best. The Spartans now rank ahead of the Wolverines on KenPom and are one of just three teams that are in the top ten in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. The reason why is Cassius Winston, who is having a phenomenal season and may be the best pure point guard in college basketball. It’s time to pay attention to him.
IN THE MIX: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech), Jordan Caroline (Nevada), Carsen Edwards (Purdue), Rui Hachimura (Gonzaga), Ethan Happ (Wisconsin), De’Andre Hunter (Virginia), Charles Matthews (Michigan)