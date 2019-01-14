More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

No. 19 Maryland squeezes past Wisconsin 64-60

Associated PressJan 14, 2019, 11:59 PM EST
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Anthony Cowan Jr. hit a pivotal 3-pointer with 44 seconds left, and No. 19 Maryland edged Wisconsin 64-60 Monday night after blowing a 21-point lead in the second half.

Back in the AP Top 25 for the first time since early December, the Terrapins marked the occasion with a strange hot-and-cold performance against a perennial Big Ten contender before emerging with their sixth straight win.

Maryland (15-3, 6-1) led by 10 after eight minutes and 38-17 with 17:47 remaining before the Badgers (11-6, 3-3) roared back to take a 60-59 lead with 2:01 to go.

Cowan turned it around with his long-range jumper, and the Terps held on after Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers missed two 3-pointers in the final 33 seconds.

Despite making only four of 14 shots, Cowan scored 21 points on the strength of 11-for-13 free-throw shooting. Jalen Smith and Eric Ayala each scored 11 and Bruno Fernando had 10.

Wisconsin scored only 15 points in the first half on 7-for-26 shooting and was 0 for 10 from 3-point range before Reuvers ended the drought with 17:29 remaining.

After leading scorer Ethan Happ picked up his fourth foul with 10:38 left and Fernando made two free throws to make it 51-33, the Badgers looked done.

But Wisconsin roared back after Fernando was called for his fourth foul with 9:18 to go.

Using a stiff defense and long-overdue sharp shooting from beyond the arc, the Badgers went on a 24-6 run to pull even at 57 with three minutes remaining.

Reuvers scored a career-high 18 for Wisconsin. Happ finished with 10, half his season average.

Maryland got points from five different players and went 4 for 6 beyond the arc in bolting to a 24-10 lead. Cowan misfired on all five shots during the span, but his teammates went 8 for 11.

The Badgers went scoreless for nearly seven minutes before Happ made a put-back to snap a 9-0 run by the Terrapins.

But Cowan hit a jumper and Ayala followed with a 3-pointer to boost the margin to 17, and Fernando added four straight points to make it 33-13.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers finally faltered on the road with an uncharacteristically poor shooting performance for the opening 30 minutes. Wisconsin had won five straight Big Ten road games dating back to last season, including victories at Iowa and Penn State in 2018-19.

Maryland: The Terps survived an almost unforgivable collapse at home. If not for a 24-for-29 outing at the foul line, this one might have derailed a season that seemingly was headed in the right direction. It was a sharp reversal of form by Maryland, which trailed at halftime in three of its previous four victories before rallying.

Monday’s Things To Know: Tre Jones goes down, Pitt is back, Kerwin Roach messed up

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
By Rob DausterJan 15, 2019, 12:28 AM EST
Monday night went off the rails quickly.

Nebraska jumped all over Indiana in Assembly Hall. Syracuse beat Duke on a night when the Blue Devils were down half of their star freshmen. And three other games gave us fireworks.

Here is what you need to know:

1. DUKE MIGHT HAVE LOST TRE JONES WHILE LOSING TO SYRACUSE

Syracuse landed themselves a mammoth win on Monday night, going into Durham and knocking off No. 1 Duke, 95-91, in overtime. Tyus Battle finished with a season-high 32 points in the win, as the Orange added the kind of victory to their resume that will make people forget very quickly that they lost to UConn, Oregon, Buffalo and Old Dominion.

But that’s burying the lede.

Because that win came with Cam Reddish sitting out due to an illness and Tre Jones missing all but the first six minutes of the game with a shoulder injury that was termed an “AC joint separation.” The former should be back for Saturday’s visit from Virginia, but the latter could be out for a long time. Separated shoulders can be an injury that takes a month to recover from, if not more, and losing Jones for that amount of time could derail Duke’s chances of winning the ACC.

2. PITT MIGHT ACTUALLY BE GOOD

Everyone is going to spend this week talking about the coaching job that Kermit Davis has done at Ole Miss, but make sure that you direct some of that energy Jeff Capel’s way. Remember, this team did not win a game in the ACC last season. They have two players currently starting that are supposed to be freshman in high school right now. No one on their roster was a top 75 prospect in their recruiting class.

And here we are, two weeks into ACC play, and the Panthers are sitting with a 12-5 record and a 2-2 mark in the ACC after beating both Louisville and, on Monday night, No. 14 Florida State at home. Keep an eye on this Panther team, they are going to be dangerous.

3. KERWIN ROACH MESSED UP TEXAS’ SHOT AT A GAME-WINNER

Texas had a chance to beat No. 7 Kansas in Phog Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night. They were trailing the Jayhawks 80-78 with 8.6 seconds left on the clock, and Shaka Smart drew up a ball-screen to try and get Jase Febres a three at the buzzer. It would have worked if Kerwin Roach hadn’t gotten in the way.

“I was supposed to be in the corner,” Roach told reporters after the game. “I messed up the play.”

 

Trey McGowens leads Pitt to 75-62 upset of No. 11 FSU

AP Photo/Keith Srakocic
Associated PressJan 14, 2019, 11:56 PM EST
PITTSBURGH — Jeff Capel noticed the fearlessness in Trey McGowens, Xavier Johnson and Au’Diese Toney right away. The way they played, it was almost impossible to miss. Capel leaned on that inherent daring when he made his recruiting pitch to them last spring just days after taking over the rebuilding project at Pittsburgh.

Join me, Capel said. Let’s bring the swagger back together.

Less than nine months later, what Capel cautioned would be a lengthy process appears to be well ahead of schedule behind his three precocious freshmen, who have shrugged off the program’s regrettable recent past with a competitive fire that points to a promising future.

McGowens poured in 30 points, Johnson added 16 — including consecutive buckets in the final four minutes after Florida State cut Pitt’s lead to five — and the Panthers pulled away from the 11th-ranked Seminoles for a 75-62 victory on Monday night.

“All three of them are naturally competitive,” Capel said after Pitt’s first win over a ranked team in nearly two years. “They have a toughness about them and they aren’t afraid. We’re trying to develop that, trying to make that the culture. Toughness, togetherness. Today was a big step.”

McGowens led the way. Less than a week after setting a school record for a freshman by scoring 33 points against Louisville, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound McGowens threatened that mark by attacking the bigger, deeper Seminoles repeatedly, often resulting in an acrobatic layup or a foul or — occasionally — both. McGowens made 18 of 19 free throws for the Panthers (12-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who outscored the Seminoles 38-20 at the line.

“I just feel like that’s how we like to play,” McGowens said. “We’ve got some competitors. That’s just what we like to do.”

Trent Forrest scored 19 points for the Seminoles (13-4, 1-3), who lost for the third time in four games. And unlike their setback against No. 1 Duke last Saturday — when the Blue Devils won it at the buzzer — this was no last-second stunner. Pitt never trailed over the final 11 minutes, though Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton downplayed the idea his team was flat after the near-miss against the Blue Devils.

“You don’t ever want to accept that,” Hamilton said. “It was an emotional loss for us, but that’s part of what you have to prepare for in the ACC. Pitt lost Saturday too. They bounced back and we didn’t.”

The Panthers gave away size at nearly every position. Yet rather than try to shoot over the Seminoles, Pitt decided to try and run through them.

The Panthers drove to the basket all night, particularly McGowens. He missed a breakaway dunk early on but tried to go right back to the rack by attempting to rise over 6-foot-10, 250-pound Mfiondu Kabengele. That dunk missed as well, but McGowens drew the foul and appeared to send a message that Pitt would not be intimidated.

“We feel like we are going to fight every time we play,” Capel said. “If we fight and we play with some semblance of intelligence, we’ll have a chance.”

That mindset helped the Panthers take a 36-34 halftime lead despite making just eight shots in the opening 20 minutes. While Florida State did at times dominate the lane — outscoring Pitt 30-20 in the paint and having an 18-7 advantage in second-chance points — the Panthers simply kept coming.

McGowens hit a 3-pointer to give Pitt the lead for good with 11:22 to go. Florida State fell behind by 10 but trimmed it to 60-55 after a pair of free throws by Forrest with 4:25 to go. Johnson shook off a seven-turnover night by hitting a jumper and then a driving layup to help push the advantage back to double digits.

By the end, the fans mocked Florida State by doing the school’s war chant and then followed it up by shouting “We want Duke!” The top-ranked Blue Devils visit next Tuesday in a game that no longer looks like a mismatch.

“We’ve got two (ACC wins),” said center Terrell Brown, one of the few holdovers from a club that went winless in ACC play last season under coach Kevin Stallings. “We have more to get.”

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles need to make more shots, particularly on the road. Florida State shot just 34 percent from the floor in a loss to Virginia last week and had similar issues against the Panthers. Florida State hit 20 of 58 field goals (35 percent), including just 2 of 22 3-pointers.

Pitt: The Panthers have regained their homecourt advantage at the Petersen Events Center. Once one of the toughest places to play in the Big East — an advantage that has eased a bit since the move to the ACC — Pitt has now won consecutive home games against teams that figure to be a factor in the conference. The Panthers might not be far from joining that conversation.

No. 7 Kansas holds on to beat Texas 80-78 at Phog

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Associated PressJan 14, 2019, 11:54 PM EST
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lagerald Vick scored 21 points, Marcus Garrett added a career-high 20, and No. 7 Kansas held on to beat Texas 80-78 on Monday night when Jase Febres’ 3-pointer at the buzzer never came close.

Dedric Lawson added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Jayhawks (15-2, 4-1 Big 12), who blew a 10-point second-half lead before escaping with their 10th straight win over the Longhorns.

The game was tied at 73 when Lawson made a pair of foul shots. Texas big man Dylan Osetkowski was forced into a jump ball at the other end to give Kansas possession again, and Vick knocked down a 3 from the wing with 1:31 left in the game to give the Jayhawks a cushion.

The teams swapped empty possessions and Texas (10-7, 2-3) was forced to foul Lawson, who missed the second of two free throws. The Longhorns pulled down the rebound and Courtney Ramey buried a 3-pointer to get them within 79-78 with 8.9 seconds left in the game.

They quickly fouled Garrett, a 64-percent foul shooter, and he made the second of two free throws to give the Longhorns a chance. But after racing the ball up floor, they settled for a contested 3 from Febres that clanked harmlessly off the side of the rim.

Matt Coleman II had 16 point to lead five Texas players in double-figures scoring. Kerwin Roach II added 13, Febres had 12 and Osetkowski finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Longhorns led 40-38 at halftime, but how the teams got there was wildly different.

Kansas played the first 20 minutes without committing a single turnover, got the ball in transition but struggled at the foul line, where the Jayhawks were just 2 of 7 in the half.

Texas knocked down eight 3-pointers and dominated on the glass.

But it was the Jayhawks who heated up beyond the arc to open the second half, knocking down four in the opening minutes to retake the lead. Vick curled in a pair, one off a nifty feed in front of his bench, and Kansas eventually stretched its lead to 57-45 with 11 1/2 minutes to play.

Febres made it interesting in the closing minutes.

The Jayhawks still led 71-64 when the Longhorns’ sophomore sharpshooter knocked down a 3-pointer. He added another after a jump ball at the other end, then hit a third in succession to answer Lawson’s bucket and pull Texas into a 73-all tie with 2:16 remaining in the game.

Kansas had opportunities to put the game away with free throws, but Lawson and Garrett missed key attempts down the stretch, and the Jayhawks finished just 11 of 21 from the line.

BIG PICTURE

Texas lost for the first time in seven games when it hit at least 10 3-pointers, going 13 of 34 from beyond the arc. The Longhorns also had an advantage on the glass, but they were unable to make defensive stops when they needed to in the closing minutes.

Kansas only committed four turnovers in the game, and an 11-of-22 clip from beyond the arc helped to mitigate the Longhorns’ long-range shooting. Freshman forward Ochai Agbaji, who had his redshirt removed a week ago, continued to contribute with four points in 25 minutes.

Huskers lead wire to wire in 66-51 upset at No. 25 Indiana

AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Associated PressJan 14, 2019, 11:52 PM EST
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nebraska found itself in the zone Monday night.

The No. 25 Indiana Hoosiers looked completely befuddled.

As Glynn Watson Jr. scored 15 points, Isaac Copeland added 14 and James Palmer flirted with a triple double, it was a smothering defense that helped Nebraska pull away for a 66-51 upset — its second straight victory on the Hoosiers’ home court.

“At halftime, I said `It’s OK to win with defense,” Cornhuskers coach Tim Miles said, trying to steady his team. “This is sure a confidence builder.”

The Huskers (13-4, 3-3 Big Ten) won their second straight overall, extended their winning streak in the series to a school-record three and racked up style points by limiting the nation’s second-best shooting team to its lowest point total and worst shooting percentage (36.5) of the season.

All it took was a fast start and Mills’ trademark 1-3-1 defense to rattle the lethargic Hoosiers (12-5, 3-3), who never recovered from a dismal start. Indiana has lost three straight overall and had its home-court winning streak snapped at 10.

“That was probably one of the most disappointing games that we’ve played as a team this season. We didn’t have any energy, any pop, either end of the floor,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said. “I didn’t think that we played with near enough energy to compete in this league. Offensively we were just horrendous in the first half.”

It wasn’t a matter of what went wrong but what didn’t?

While Romeo Langford scored 18 points and Juwan Howard had 17 points and eight rebounds, nobody else scored more than five. And aside from Langford and Morgan, who were a combined 13 of 29 from the field, Indiana managed just six baskets.

Palmer, meanwhile, had 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists — matching Indiana’s team assist total in a game the Hoosiers seemed to zone out.

“I thought we did a good job getting to Romeo and Juwan, making them play in a crowd,” Miles said. “We kept them out of transition for the most part. Getting off to an early lead was probably most important. Getting the crowd out of the game. The way you win big road games, you play from the front, and just hang on.”

Nebraska followed that blueprint perfectly, scoring the first nine points and extending the lead to 25-7 midway through the first half.

When the Cornhuskers missed 12 consecutive shots, Indiana closed the deficit to 26-20 late in the first half and got as close as 35-32 early in the second half.

But Nebraska answered with an 8-0 run and closed it out by methodically pulling away late.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers’ defense can challenge anyone in the Big Ten with its length and versatility. And when they score consistently, they can pose a real threat against any team anywhere.

Indiana: Sure, the bounces didn’t go Indiana’s way. But Miller acknowledged his team was lethargic and out of sync from the start. He knows they need to get better quickly.

STAT PACK

Nebraska: Never trailed in the game. … The 15-point victory margin was Nebraska’s largest in the series since a 38-18 victory in February 1920. . … Palmer and Copeland made their 50th consecutive starts. … The Cornhuskers also ended the Hoosiers 26-game home winning streak in December 2016, their last trip to Assembly Hall.

Indiana: Made only four of its first 19 shots and had only nine points with 5 minutes left in the first half. … The Hoosiers were 2 of 14 form 3-point range and 11 of 19 on free throws. … Justin Smith was 2 of 7 from the field after making 22 of 27 in the previous five games (81.5 percent). He had five points.

THEY SAID IT

Nebraska: “I thought our guys did a very good job with the game plan from the get go,” Miles said.

Indiana: “We just weren’t getting the ball moved,” Langford said. “We were just playing a little bit too conservative on the 1-3-1, weren’t really attacking, and that’s what you’re supposed to do against the 1-3-1 is attack and get the ball in the middle.”

Syracuse upsets shorthanded No. 1 Duke in overtime, 95-91

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 14, 2019, 10:13 PM EST
More College Hoops

48 hours ago, Syracuse was putting the finishing touches on a 73-59 loss in the Carrier Dome to Georgia Tech, an ACC cellar dweller that was set to be the fifth team to beat the Orange this season.

Picked as a preseason top 20 team, Syracuse had already lost to Oregon, UConn, Buffalo and Old Dominion on the season, the latter two on their home court. So the Orange, once again, find themselves in a tough spot when it comes to the NCAA tournament.

And, to absolutely no one’s surprise, Jim Boeheim and company seem to have found their way out of the hole that they dug for themselves. On Monday night, the Orange went into Cameron Indoor Stadium and knocked off the Blue Devils, 95-91, in overtime. Tyus Battle led the way for the Orange with 32 points and four assists while Elijah Hughes added 20 points and Franklin Howard chipped in with 16 points and five assists.

Cam Reddish did not play for Duke — he’s battling an illness — and Tre Jones left the game with 14 minutes left in the first half after suffering a shoulder injury, but that does not matter one iota for the Orange. The NCAA tournament selection committee doesn’t take into consideration who was injured for the teams you beat, so on Selection Sunday, Syracuse is going to have a road win against a top three team*, and that may very well end up being the best win that anyone in the country has this year.

So, like I said, this is a game-changer for the Orange, the kind of win that is going to just about ensure that they are in the NCAA tournament field as long as they don’t do anything stupid the rest of the season.

That asterisk, however, is important.

Because at this point, there is no guarantee that Tre Jones is going to be back this season.

After the game, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski told reporters that Jones did not break his collarbone, which was the initial fear when he went down the way he did, but that he sprained his shoulder. He was questionable to return for this game, but he was in too much pain to make it back onto the floor. So that is good news.

The bad news is that K also told reporters that Jones will be out “a while,” and Duke later send out a release confirming that Jones separated the AC joint in his shoulder and that he is “out indefinitely”.

His absence totally changes this Duke team.

I’m not going to say that Tre Jones is the most valuable player on this Duke team because he’s not. Zion Williamson is, and R.J. Barrett is probably second in line. But Jones is the most indispensable, because no one else on the roster can provide the things that he provides.

Offensively, he is the guy that sets the table, the player that initiates offense and sets the table for the rest of the roster. Against this vaunted Syracuse zone, he’s the guy that would have been able to get into the lane and create, although I’m not sure that would have mattered on a night where the Blue Devils shot 9-for-43 from three.

It’s on the defensive end of the floor where he changes games, and if you don’t believe me, just look at the six minutes where he actually played. When Jones was injured, he already had four steals, Syracuse had only scored four points and Duke was already leading this game 14-4. We know Duke struggles in the halfcourt against teams that are willing to dare them to shoot and that have the length to clog the lane, and losing the free points that Jones would have created simply by forcing turnovers and getting easy buckets in transition is the difference between losing to Syracuse in overtime and beating Texas Tech by 11.

That’s it.

It’s Tre Jones. There is no one else on the roster that can do the things he does, and Duke cannot win a national title if he cannot return from this injury before the tournament starts.

And if you didn’t understand how indispensable he is for this Duke team before Monday night, you do now.