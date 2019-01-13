More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Leon Halip/Getty Images

No. 2 Michigan now 17-0 after 80-60 win over Northwestern

Associated PressJan 13, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jon Teske scored all 17 of his points in the first half, and No. 2 Michigan is now off to its best start in program history after an 80-60 victory over Northwestern on Sunday night.

The Wolverines (17-0, 6-0 Big Ten) started 16-0 on two previous occasions, but this season’s team surpassed that by routing Northwestern. Zavier Simpson scored a career-high 24 points for Michigan, and Teske matched his own career high in scoring.

The 7-foot-1 Teske made three 3-pointers, plus a couple more midrange shots. Simpson — who entered the game shooting 29 percent from 3-point range — connected five times from beyond the arc.

Northwestern (10-7, 1-5) was without leading scorer Vic Law, who was out with a lower-body injury. The Wildcats lost by two to the Wolverines last month — one of only two Michigan games this season decided by single digits — but this one was no contest.

Simpson’s hook shot off the glass gave the Wolverines an early 10-0 lead, and although Northwestern quickly battled back to within two, the game didn’t stay close for long. Michigan made 13 of its final 16 shots from the field in the first half and led 50-28 at halftime.

Dererk Pardon scored 20 points for Northwestern.

Michigan also started 16-0 in 1985-86 and 2012-13. The Wolverines have matched the longest winning streak in school history. They won 17 in a row in 1985 before losing in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan and Virginia are the only unbeaten teams remaining in Division I.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats had a real chance to beat Michigan at home in December, but with Law out of action, they couldn’t keep it close Sunday and maybe shouldn’t have been expected to.

Michigan: The Wolverines have won 31 of their last 32 games, with the only loss coming to Villanova in last year’s national title game. They are a terrific defensive team, and they have plenty of ways to score as well. Michigan becomes even harder to beat when getting unexpected scoring from players like Teske and Simpson.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Top-ranked Duke won on a last-second shot Saturday, so Michigan will likely stay at No. 2.

Nick Ward leads No. 6 Michigan State over Penn State, 71-56

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 13, 2019, 9:58 PM EST
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Tom Izzo wasn’t impressed with much of No. 6 Michigan State’s double-digit victory over Penn State.

The Spartans built a big lead early and dominated at times in the paint in their 71-56 win on Sunday. From Izzo’s standpoint, that’s all they did well and that won’t be enough for the Spartans to be the team they want to be.

“Maybe we’re all talking too much about how good we are,” Izzo said. “We’re not that good.”

Playing without guards Joshua Langford and Kyle Ahrens, Michigan State’s offense suffered through spurts of inconsistency while also mounting the runs necessary to keep the game out of reach.

Nick Ward had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Matt McQuaid added 15 points and Cassius Winston chipped in 11 for the Spartans (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten), who have won 10 straight. They also beat the Nittany Lions (7-10, 0-6) for the 10th consecutive time.

Michigan State turned the ball over 17 times and shot 49 percent from the field.

“They missed some shots that I think they could’ve made,” Izzo said. “The turnovers were a joke.”

Kenny Goins added 10 rebounds for the Spartans, who only trailed for 10 seconds and led by as many as 21 with 6:44 to play.

The Spartans took control just over five minutes into the first half with a relentless possession.

Fueled by a pair of offensive rebounds from Goins and Xavier Tillman, the Spartans controlled the ball for nearly 40 seconds and took the lead for good when Winston pinpointed a bounce pass through traffic to Goins, who finished with a right-handed dunk. Goins’ jam sparked a 28-14 run for the Spartans, who led 40-24 at halftime.

Lamar Stevens led Penn State (7-10, 0-6) with 20 points. Myles Dread, Josh Reaves and Mike Watkins all scored 11 points.

“We haven’t brought it all together yet,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. “We still have 14 (games) to go and we can turn this ship around right away.”

CONSTRUCTIVE CRITICISM

Izzo leveled some pointed criticism at Winston.

“I hate to say it, and I’m giving him credit for the whole season, but I told Cass, that was one of the worst games I’ve seen him play,” Izzo said.

Winston, who entered averaging 18 points per game, led the team with seven turnovers. His 11 points were his lowest output since Florida held him to 10 on Dec. 8.

Izzo said he wasn’t sure when Langford and Ahrens, who missed his first game this season with a back injury, would be back to help take the load off Winston in the backcourt.

“He sure as hell deserves a hall pass,” Izzo said. “But he can’t get many of them if we’re going to be a real good team.”

DOMINATION ON THE GLASS

Ward and Goins combined to grab more than half the Spartans’ rebounds. Overall, Michigan State outrebounded Penn State 41-21 but only scored two more points in the paint than Penn State’s 22.

“We did a better job keeping them off the glass in the second half,” Chambers said.

NOTHING TO DREAD

Dread went down with an apparent ankle injury with 8:11 to play.

The freshman guard got tangled up with Ward chasing a loose ball, fell and appeared to twist his left leg while sliding to a stop. He writhed in pain and had to be helped to the locker room. He was able to return minutes later, however.

Dread entered the afternoon averaging 8.4 points per game, and his 28.3 minutes per game were fourth on the team.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans are getting by just fine without Langford, who missed his fourth straight game with an ankle injury. In his place, a handful of Spartans have provided scoring depth, including Ahrens, Aaron Henry and McQuaid.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions are in desperate need of some positivity. Their 0-6 start in the Big Ten is their worst since the 2014-15 season, when they finished 4-14 in conference play.

NBC Sports Top 25: Buh-bye Iowa State, hello Ole Miss?

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
By Rob DausterJan 13, 2019, 9:39 PM EST
Film Room: How Duke got Cam Reddish so wide open for the buzzer-beater against Florida State Saturday's Things To Know: Louisville, Ole Miss roll as no top ten teams lose

The #DausterCurse strikes again!

After going all-in on Iowa State, taking them from outside the top 25 to No. 10 in the country based on a dominant win against Kansas and buying into the (what I thought was an accurate) eye-test, the Cyclones never stood a chance. They lost by three at Baylor on Tuesday night and followed that up by blowing a late lead and losing at home to Kansas State on Saturday.

So much for that.

While I still do believe that Iowa State is really, really good and that they may actually be the second-best team in the Big 12 this season — two one possession losses are just that, one possession losses — I can’t justify ranking them in the top 25 today and keep any shred of credibility that I have remaining.

Beyond that, there isn’t anything to talk about in the top ten. Duke won on the road against Florida State despite playing without Zion Williamson for an entire half, further solidifying by belief that they are the best team in the country. Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia all logged impressive wins at every turn. Michigan State, Kansas, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech took care of business, and Gonzaga survived what may be the toughest test they face in league play, a trip to San Francisco.

Things get weird outside the top nine, as Ole Miss beating Auburn at home and Mississippi State on the road threw things for a loop. So did North Carolina. The Tar Heels went into Raleigh and beat N.C. State before turning around and getting blown out at home against Louisville, but I could only drop them one spot because A) they still beat N.C. State on the road, and B) everyone in that group of teams directly behind them lost at some point this week, too.

The only really notable development near the bottom of the top 25 was that Villanova jumped back into my rankings. The Wildcats have won five in a row, just handled Creighton in Omaha fairly easily and now sit as the lone undefeated team in the Big East at 4-0.

Here is the full NBC Sports Top 25:

1. Duke (14-1, Last Week: 1)
2. Michigan (17-0, 2)
3. Tennessee (14-1, 3)
4. Virginia (15-0, 4)
5. Gonzaga (16-2, 5)
6. Michigan State (15-2, 6)
7. Kansas (14-2, 7)
8. Texas Tech (15-1, 8)
9. Virginia Tech (14-1, 9)
10. Kentucky (12-3, 11)
11. Nevada (16-1, 14)
12. Marquette (14-3, 19)
13. North Carolina (12-4, 12)
14. Florida State (13-3, 13)
15. Ole Miss (13-2, NR)
16. N.C. State (14-2, 15)
17. Auburn (12-3, 16)
18. Mississippi State (12-3, 17)
19. Buffalo (15-1, 20)
20. Maryland (14-3, NR)
21. Villanova (13-4, NR)
22. Houston (16-1, 21)
23. Oklahoma (13-3, 25)
24. Indiana (12-4, 24)
25. Louisville (11-5, NR)

New Additions: 15. Ole Miss, 20. Maryland, 21. Villanova, 25. Louisville
Dropped Out: No. 10 Iowa State, No. 18 Ohio State, 22. St. John’s, 23. Wisconsin

Film Room: How Duke got Cam Reddish so wide open for the buzzer-beater against Florida State

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 13, 2019, 4:53 PM EST
There is plenty to talk about when it comes to the play that Mike Krzyzewski drew up to get Cam Reddish wide-open for a game-winning three on Saturday afternoon.

Like, for example, why Leonard Hamilton thought it prudent to keep playing a defense (zone?) that Duke had repeatedly created open shots against on out-of-bounds plays underneath the basket.

But we’ll get to that.

Let’s start by setting the scene. There are 2.8 seconds left on the clock. Duke has the ball under the basket. The score is 78-76 and, after what feels like an hour long delay as the officials reviewed the time and whether or not Duke got the ball back and both the Coach K and Hamilton called a timeout, Duke finally had their chance to tie or win the game.

Florida State loses track of Cam Reddish.

He finds himself wide-open from the right wing.

Buckets.

How Reddish found himself wide-open is a much longer story that begins with a very simple concept: Force three Seminoles to guard two Blue Devils in the paint. That’s exactly what happened on the final play of the game. Duke comes out with Marques Bolden on the block on the same side of the lane as the in-bounder with three players spread across the free throw line:

Bolden goes and sets a screen for R.J. Barrett, who leaves to the corner and occupies M.J. Walker. After setting the screen, Bolden dives to the rim, a cut that Mfiondu Kabengele is forced to defend. But the trick here is that Bolden is not actually looking for the ball — he’s seeking out Trent Forrest, who has the responsibility of tracking the shooter on the perimeter.

As Bolden does that, Jack White sets a screen on Terance Mann, burying Florida State’s other two perimeter players in the paint:

Christ Koumadje is defending the inbounder. Walker has to track Barrett to the corner. Kabengele is tracking the cut that Bolden makes to the rim while Bolden and White seal off two Florida State defenders. That leaves three guarding two in the paint and no one to run Reddish off of the three-point line.

Here is the play in its entirety:

It is a brilliantly designed play against that Florida State zone, and one that Duke ran out of different alignments two different times earlier in the game.

Midway through the first half, Duke got the exact same shot for Reddish running a different action with the same concept. Once again, the Blue Devils lined up with three across the foul line, but this time, Barrett was already in the strong side corner, occupying a defender. Reddish was the furthest away from the inbounder:

Javin DeLaurier was in the middle, and he cuts to the ball as Zion Williamson cuts right behind him in order to bury Forrest — and, as luck would have it, Mann — in the lane. Since Walker cannot leave Barrett in the corner, Reddish has a wide-open look at a three. Ironically enough, he bricked this one:

In the first minute of the game, Duke ran something very similar out of an entirely differently alignment.

Here, you’ll see Zion, Barrett and Reddish in a line across the lane at the block:

Zion screens in for Reddish, who sprints to the corner as DeLaurier dives to the basket and Barrett floats out to the perimeter. DeLaurier misses the man he is supposed to hit, but that doesn’t matter as Forrest takes a bad angle on the pass and Barrett is still able to get a wide-open look at an 18-footer that he bangs home:

Here is a full look at both of those plays:

These are well-designed and well-disguised plays, all that are essentially accomplishing the same thing with the same action but with different looks. On Saturday, it earned Duke a win in a game where the best player in college basketball did not play in the second half.

I guess there’s a reason Coach K is in the Hall of Fame.

Saturday’s Things To Know: Louisville, Ole Miss roll as no top ten teams lose

Grant Halverson/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 13, 2019, 2:14 AM EST
PLAYER OF THE DAY: Blake Hinson, Ole Miss

Freshman guard Blake Hinson picked a terrific day to put together the best basketball game that he has ever played.

Playing on the road against a top 15 team in a rivalry game, Hinson scored a career-high 26 points on 8-for-16 shooting while hitting five threes as the Rebels improved to 13-2 on the season and 3-0 in the SEC with an 81-77 win at No. 14 Mississippi State.

Not bad for a player in just his third career conference game.

“I was super fun,” Hinson said, and I do not doubt that it was.

The bigger story here, however, is that suddenly, out of nowhere, the Rebels look like a team that is going to be very relevant at the top of the SEC this season. This is now their second straight win over a top 15 team — on Wednesday, they beat No. 11 Auburn by 15 points at home — and currently sit in first place in the league, tied with Tennessee. Weird things happen in conference play, and it is probably too early to jump to too many conclusions, but I do think it’s fair to say that there has not been a more pleasant surprise in the SEC this year and there may not be a single coach in the country that is outperforming expectations more than Davis is in his first season in Oxford.

TEAM OF THE DAY: Louisville Cardinals

Louisville entered Saturday just 72 hours removed from losing at Pittsburgh, and with a trip to North Carolina and the Dean Dome coming up, I’m not sure how many people expected much of anything from the Cardinals.

Those people, apparently, were foolish.

Because Louisville went out and absolutely smacked the Tar Heels around. They held Luke Maye to 3-for-14 shooting. They kept Coby White from having any kind of impact, and he didn’t hit a single field goal and finished with as many turnovers as he did points. They limited the Tar Heels to 34.5 percent shooting form the floor and a 3-for-22 mark from deep, and the reward for all of that hard work was an 83-62 win.

It was, believe it or not, the worst home loss that North Carolina has suffered under head coach Roy Williams, and frankly, seeing that happen at the hands of this iteration of the Louisville Cardinals is not something I ever expected to see happen.

So good for Louisville and good for Chris Mack. This win more or less cements a trip to the NCAA tournament so long as the Cardinals find a way to remain above .500 in league play.

ONIONS OF THE DAY: Cam Reddish, Duke

Reddish scored 23 points, carrying Duke after Zion Williamson went out with an eye injury and hitting the game-winning three to beat no. 13 Florida State in Tallahassee, 80-78.

More on the Blue Devils below.

EXTRA ONIONS

There were plenty of helpings of onions on Saturday.

Let’s start with D’Marcus Simonds, who traveled while making this game-winning shot and then hopped on twitter to let the world know that, yes, he did travel, and he also committed an offensive foul, too:

Then there was this shot from Texas A&M’s T.J. Starks to beat Alabama on the road:

And this miracle from UTEP:

What a day, folks.

What a day.

SATURDAY’S WINNERS

TOP TEN TEAMS ON THE ROAD: I would have bet any amount of money that, at some point today, one of the seven top ten teams that were playing on the road would lose.

Someone, somewhere, playing a road game in league play would have an off shooting night, get a couple of bad whistles and head home with a loss.

And I would have been very, very wrong.

  • No. 1 Duke beat No. 13 Florida State, and once that three from Cam Reddish went down, I should have known that there was no chance a top ten team was losing.
  • No. 3 Tennessee pulled away from Florida down the stretch before Grant Williams and the rest of the Volunteers went full Marshall Henderson, gator chomping the entire student section:

  • No. 4 Virginia was barely challenged at Clemson, leaving South Carolina with a 20-point win despite barely breaking 60 themselves.
  • No. 5 Gonzaga was tied with San Francisco with less than three minutes left, but a pair of threes created separated and, eventually, the Zags would win 96-83, covering the spread by the time it was all said and done.
  • No. 7 Kansas got 18 points from Lagerald Vick as they went into Waco and picked off Baylor.
  • No. 8 Texas Tech got 22 points from Matt Mooney in a 68-62 win over Texas.
  • And No. 10 Nevada was able to take care of Fresno State on the road despite the fact that Fresno State looks like the second-best team in that league.

It was the rare day where an upset of a top ten team was nowhere to be found. This will not be the norm.

KANSAS STATE: At 8:16 p.m. ET on Wednesday I texted a prominent college basketball writer and asked if this was going to be the year where Bruce Weber would get fired. At that exact moment in time, the Wildcats were trailing West Virginia 42-21 at home in the second half.

Things looked bad.

Since I sent that text, Kansas State proceeded to outscore West Virginia 50-27 to win that game by two points, and then they went into Ames and knocked off No. 20 Iowa State, 58-57, in the gym that Kansas couldn’t find a way to beat the Cyclones. That’s one way to stick it to the idiots that are questioning job security.

KRISTIAN DOOLITTLE: Doolitte finished with 24 points and 10 boards to lead No. 23 Oklahoma as they knocked off No. 25 TCU, 76-74, in Norman. The Sooners trailed at the half, but with this win they keep pace with the rest of the league as they make a run at Kansas and a Big 12 regular season title.

SATURDAY’S LOSERS

OHIO STATE: The Buckeyes lost their third straight game on Saturday, falling at Iowa after losing at Rutgers and at home against Michigan State the last two games. Chris Holtmann can work magic as a head coach, but eventually the youth on their roster was going to catch up with it.

IOWA STATE: The Dauster Curse strikes again! Every time I get on board with a team, they immediately fall off of a cliff. This is proven. It’s a scientific fact. Last week, I called Iowa State a top ten team. This week, they lost at Baylor and they lost at home to Kansas State, who look like two of the bottom four teams in the Big 12.

I guess I’d like to walk that one back.

ST. JOHN’S: I know that the Johnnies were playing without Shamorie Ponds, but that doesn’t make a home loss to DePaul any more palatable. It’s not going to have all that much of an effect on their NCAA tournament standing — St. John’s is going to be dancing, and Ponds’ absence will be factored in by the committee — but this drops them two games behind Villanova atop the Big East standings.

But no one cares about regular season titles these days anyway.

SYRACUSE: The Orange lost by 14 points on Saturday. At home. To Georgia Tech. That’s not good, not when they have already lost to Buffalo, Old Dominion, Oregon and UConn. And guess what? They play at Duke on Monday. Good luck!

FINAL THOUGHT

Saturday was all the evidence that you needed that Duke is the best team in college basketball this season.

The Blue Devils were on the road playing against a top 15 team in a gym that has been their bugaboo for the last decade or so, and they played the entire second half without the player that just about everyone with a pulse believes will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and the National Player of the Year this year.

And it didn’t really matter.

Florida State looked pretty good, but R.J. Barrett (32 points) and Cam Reddish (23 points and the game-winning three) looked even better. It’s an embarrassment of riches, really. Lose the No. 1 overall pick and suddenly the third consensus top five pick, the one that has struggled for the last month of the season, figures things out and drops 23.

I’m sure that is a nice security blanket to have.

Reddish is actually the most interesting part of the Duke season. He is immensely talented — there are still people out there that think he has the highest ceiling of the three Duke freshmen — but he’s been in a funk for the last five weeks. He played just 16 minutes against Clemson and 20 minutes against Texas Tech and at Wake Forest. He entered Saturday shooting 25.4 percent from the floor and 18.4 percent from three over his last six games. It has not been pretty.

Saturday, however, was different. Without Zion Williamson on the floor, space and touches opened up, and Reddish pounced.

The question now is how he responds. Does this get him more involved in the offense? Does this mean that he’ll start knocking down the shots that he gets? Does this get Coach K to run more stuff for him?

Because the truth is that the issue here isn’t talent, it’s role. With Williamson, Barrett and Tre Jones on the roster, there are three players that play with the ball in their hands, and that’s actually what Reddish does best. It’s been an adjustment, one he has yet to truly figure out.

Was this the moment he woke up?

Because if it is, Duke just became scary.

Caleb Martin’s 27 points helps No. 10 Nevada beat Fresno State

Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 12, 2019, 10:44 PM EST
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Caleb Martin scored 27 points, including two free throws with 54.6 seconds remaining, and No. 10 Nevada held on to beat Fresno State 74-64 on Saturday night.

Martin also added nine rebounds, and Jordan Caroline had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Wolfpack (16-1, 3-1 Mountain West), who have won two straight since losing at unranked New Mexico on Jan. 5.

Braxton Huggins scored 25 points for Fresno State (12-4, 3-1). Deshon Taylor had 16 points and Nate Grimes added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Nevada overcame a rocky start and led the entire second half, getting a big night from Martin. He scored 15 points in the second half, including seven straight during one stretch.

Caroline helped with his 10th double-double this season but it was the big man’s defense that was most important. Caroline made a come-from-behind steal that led to 3-pointer by Jazz Johnson after Fresno State had closed within 58-52. He later blocked a shot to stop another Bulldogs’ run and added a pair of put-back dunks.

Caroline moved past Malik Story into 10th place on Nevada’s career scoring list with 1,493 points.

Fresno State lost for the second time in 12 games despite a big night by Huggins. The Bulldogs have lost 21 straight against Top 25 teams.

The teams came out shooting wildly beyond the arc before settling down.

Caroline, who missed his first three shots, got Fresno State going when he scored seven points in an 11-2 run.

After DeShon Taylor made back-to-back 3-pointers and a free throw that put the Bulldogs up by one, Caleb Martin made two free throws and a deep 3-pointer to help Nevada take a 37-32 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

Nevada: The Wolfpack struggled beyond the arc in the first half, and then turned things around by repeatedly driving the lane in the second half. They also got a big lift defensively, which keyed the offense to easy buckets. Caroline’s work on the boards and defensively were huge, but Martin made shot-after-shot when Nevada needed it.

Fresno State: The Bulldogs have nothing to feel bad about. They played Nevada tight and were within six points with 2 ½ minutes left. They didn’t close and saw their three-game conference winning streak end, but this is a team that should make some noise in the MWC the rest of the way.

UP NEXT

Nevada: At Boise State on Jan. 15.

Fresno State: The Bulldogs get six days off before traveling to play at Boise State on Jan. 19.