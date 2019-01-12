More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

WATCH: No. 1 Duke gets last-second Cam Reddish 3 to beat No. 13 Florida State

By Travis HinesJan 12, 2019, 4:33 PM EST
Whatever slump Cam Reddish has been mired in didn’t matter in Duke’s matchup with Florida State in Tallahassee.

The Duke freshman, who had made just three of his last 17 shots from 3-point range coming into the game, delivered the game-winner in the final second for the Blue Devils, who have now won eight-straight following their 80-78 win Saturday.

Duke lost freshman phenom Zion Williamson earlier in the game with an eye injury, but lucky for the Blue Devils they have three other players that fit that bill in reserve.

Reddish had 23 points and made 5 of 8 of his shots from distance.

No. 8 Texas Tech gets rare win at Texas 68-62

Photo by John Weast/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 12, 2019, 6:07 PM EST
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Tech Red Raiders finally got a win the program hadn’t earned in a generation.

Matt Mooney scored 22 points, most of them coming in the second half, and the No. 8 Red Raiders beat Texas 68-62 Saturday for their first win in Austin since 1996.

Back then, both programs were still playing in the old Southwest Conference. Now the Red Raiders are the only team left unbeaten in Big 12 play and looking every bit like a league championship contender.

“We might have mentioned (the losing streak),” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said.

Oh, it came up. Beard even made it sound a wee bit longer, just for emphasis.

“Coach told us it was 30 years,” Mooney said.

Sensing their big chance was at hand, Red Raiders fans packed Texas’ Frank Erwin Center by the thousands and their boisterous chants of “Dee-fense!” and cheers for Texas Tech rallies often drowned out the home fans.

“We’re building something special in Lubbock,” Beard said. “We won’t apologize for it.”

Texas led 30-26 at halftime before Mooney provided the spark the Red Raiders needed with 14 points in the second half. None were bigger than his consecutive 3-pointers for Texas Tech’s first two baskets after halftime. The first one came with a defender in his face and barely beat the shot clock.

Jordan Culver scored 14 points and had seven assists for Texas Tech (15-1, 4-0 Big 12). Texas held the Red Raiders’ leading scorer in check for much of game, but he delivered a big basket after the Longhorns had rallied to tie the game at 48-48 in the second half.

Texas Tech responded with a quick 7-0 run behind a basket from Culver, a 3-pointer by Davide Moretti and a dunk by Norense Odiase.

Texas Tech led 61-51 on Brandone Francis’ 3-pointer with 3:37 left, his only basket of the game. Texas cut the lead to four, but lost a chance to get within one possession in the final minute when Jase Febres threw the ball away on a fast break with a behind the back pass. Febres has started the play with a steal.

“I was trying to be aggressive and draw a foul, they didn’t’ call it and I lost the ball,” Febres said.

Texas Tech made seven of eight free throws over the final 46 seconds to seal the win.

Kerwin Roach II scored 17 for Texas (10-6, 2-2), but had just four points after halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders are one of the top defensive teams in the country and turned in another stifling effort against the Longhorns. The Red Raiders forced 14 second-half by the Longhorns. Texas’ 62 points were the most against the Red Raiders in the Big 12 so far.

Texas: The Longhorns got off to a good start in the Big 12 with two straight wins, but have floundered the last two games with poor 3-point shooting. Texas made seven from long-range against TechTexas was 2 of 22 against Oklahoma State. Seven 3-pointers against Texas Tech was much better, but the Longhorns

BATTLE OF THE BIGS

Texas got another good game from freshman Jaxson Hayes, who scored 15 points on 6 of 8 shooting, but he also had four turnovers. Texas Tech’s Tariq Owens scored 12, most of them on dunks on nifty assists from Mooney and Culver. Owens also made two free throws with 17 seconds left put Texas Tech ahead by seven.

Texas starter Dylan Osetkowski scored just two points in 25 minutes and was never a factor on the offensive end against Owens. Jericho Sims, once eyed as a breakout player in the Big 12 this season, came back after missing two games with an ankle injury, but played just two minutes and didn’t put up a shot or grab a rebound.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech hosts No. 20 Iowa State on Wednesday

Texas plays at No. 7 Kansas on Monday

Hinson leads Ole Miss over No. 14 Mississippi St 81-77

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
Associated PressJan 12, 2019, 4:02 PM EST
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Blake Hinson scored a career-high 26 points, Breein Tyree added 19 and Mississippi rallied for an 81-77 win over No. 14 Mississippi State on Saturday.

Ole Miss (13-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) won its 10th straight game, continuing its surprising run of great basketball under first-year coach Kermit Davis.

Mississippi State (12-3, 0-2) had a two-point lead at halftime and stretched that advantage to 48-39 in the opening minutes of the second half. But the Rebels wouldn’t go away — Hinson hit three straight 3-pointers at one point — and Ole Miss pulled ahead 70-62 with seven minutes left.

The Bulldogs rallied, and Nick Weatherspoon hit a 3-pointer with 1:22 left to tie it at 77. The Rebels finally went ahead for good when Tyree made a driving layup with about 50 seconds left.

The 6-foot-7 Hinson made 8 of 16 shots, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Terence Davis added 12 points.

Mississippi State used a 14-0 run midway through the first half to take a 32-21 lead, but Ole Miss closed the gap to 41-39 by halftime. Quinndary Weatherspoon had 11 points in the first half for the Bulldogs. Hinson and Shuler both scored 10 for the Rebels.

Mississippi State was led by Quinndary Weatherspoon’s 18 points. Lamar Peters added 16.

KERMIT IN STARKVILLE

Kermit Davis knows Starkville quite well. He grew up in the town, where his dad was the head coach of the Bulldogs in the 1970s. Davis also played for the Bulldogs in the early 1980s.

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: The Rebels were picked to finish last in the SEC this season, but that looks very unlikely at this point. Hinson picked a great time to have a big game, and the rest of the Rebels were tough in a very loud road environment.

Mississippi State: It’s another tough loss for the Bulldogs, who looked great during nonconference play but have dropped two straight in the league.

Louisville stuns No. 12 North Carolina 83-62 on the road

AP Photo/Gerry Broome
Associated PressJan 12, 2019, 3:25 PM EST
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Roy Williams suffered his worst home loss in 16 seasons with North Carolina as Louisville stunned the 12th-ranked Tar Heels 83-62 on Saturday.

Connecticut transfer Steven Enoch had season highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Cardinals. Dwayne Sutton added 17 points and 10 rebounds while flirting with at triple-double, and Louisville (11-5, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounced back from a frustrating loss to long-struggling Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals jumped on the Tar Heels in the opening minutes and led nearly the entire game, turning a 43-34 halftime lead into a lopsided margin. Louisville shot 52 percent, made 11 3-pointers and finished with a 40-31 edge on the glass against one of the nation’s best rebounding teams.

Kenny Williams scored 12 points for the Tar Heels (12-4, 2-1), who shot 35 percent — including 3 of 22 on 3-pointers — and committed 11 second-half turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Pitt loss certainly was a low point considering the Panthers had lost 23 straight ACC regular-season games since February 2017 and 25 of 26 against league teams overall. The Cardinals didn’t spend much time sulking, instead hitting their first seven shots with four 3-pointers in what turned into an unexpected rout and quite a win for first-year coach Chris Mack.

UNC: It was hard to see this coming. The Tar Heels had won four straight games, the first three by at least 20 points followed by a victory at 15th-ranked rival North Carolina State on Tuesday night. Yet all that momentum vanished in a woeful performance that included bad shooting, too many turnovers, a poor performance on the glass and defense that frequently failed to beat the Cardinals to a spot.

Guy, No. 4 Virginia stay perfect with 63-43 win over Clemson

AP Photo/Richard Shiro
Associated PressJan 12, 2019, 3:23 PM EST
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Kyle Guy is happy for any win. He savors it just a bit more, though, when it comes on the road.

Guy and undefeated No. 4 Virginia have had plenty to celebrate on that front lately.

Guy had 13 points, De’Andre Hunter scored 12 and the Cavaliers improved to 15-0 with a 63-43 victory at Clemson on Saturday. It was also Virginia’s 12th straight ACC road win, the fourth best such run in league history.

“It’s not easy or everyone would be doing it,” Guy said. “But we’re bred a little bit differently. We train for this. Yeah, our legs are tired, but we’ve practiced for this endurance.”

Clemson started the day with a national championship football parade and party just a few steps away at Death Valley. The basketball Tigers (10-6, 0-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) had hoped to add to the good feelings with their first win over Virginia since 2012.

Instead, the Cavaliers (3-0 ACC) turned up their trademark defense to make it a long afternoon for Clemson and keep their status as the only undefeated team left in the conference this season.

Virginia coach Tony Bennett preaches “road ball” to his players throughout the year, knowing how important it is to get your share of wins on the road in a competitive and difficult league like the ACC.

“If you’re sound and your game doesn’t change, regardless of the environment, it can allow you, if you’re home or on the road, to stay true to that,” Bennett said. “This team, they don’t get outside of themselves.”

That was a big reason the Cavaliers didn’t flinch when Clemson cut a double-digit lead to 29-27 early in the second half on Marcquise Reed’s driving basket. Virginia followed with an 18-5 run when it made five 3-pointers to restore the lead and cruised to its ninth straight victory over the Clemson.

Clemson started 0-3 in ACC play for the first time since losing its first five league games in 1999-2000.

Reed was Clemson’s only double-figure scorer with 14 points, but he shot just 3 of 14 from the field and missed his five 3-point attempts.

Tigers forward David Skara said the players knew how difficult their opening stretch — road games at top-ranked Duke and Syracuse, home against No. 4 Virginia — was and were prepared for the possibility of losing them all. While disappointed, they’re not discouraged, he said.

“We’ve got 15 (ACC) games left,” he said. “We’re still a good team.”

THE BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers are steady, relentless and precise on both sides of the ball. Ty Jerome, a double-digit scorer, had not made a field goal in the opening half, yet hit two critical 3s in Virginia’s decisive run in the second half. He finished with eight points.

Clemson: The Tigers have lost three straight ACC games, and each time they struggled to score early. They trailed Duke 40-33 at the break and lost 87-68, then were down 40-32 at Syracuse in a 61-53 loss. In this one, Clemson trailed by 12 points in the first half and, despite cutting things to 29-27 early in second, could not stay close.

FREAKY STATS

How’s this for an oddball stat? Clemson has celebrated three national football championships in its history (1981, 2016 and 2018) and has had awful basketball shooting performances following two of them: The Tigers made just 19 of 73 (.260) shots in a loss to Duke on Jan. 23, 1982, and then shot just .259 (14 of 54) against the Cavaliers.

DEFENSIVE VIRGINIA

Clemson’s bad shooting show, the fourth worst shooting performance in team history, means three of the Tigers poorest shooting games came against the Cavaliers. The worst ever came in 1994 when the Tigers shot .238 at Virginia, while the second worst came the next season, also at Virginia.

Funderburk leads No. 15 NC State past Pitt 86-80

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 12, 2019, 3:21 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — DJ Funderburk scored 12 of his 18 points in the second half, and No. 15 North Carolina State beat Pittsburgh 86-80 on Saturday.

Devon Daniels scored 19 points, Eric Lockett added 12 of his 17 points after halftime and Torin Dorn finished with 12 for the Wolfpack (14-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

They bounced back from a tough loss to rival North Carolina and won their eighth in nine games despite losing two starters in the first half after big man Wyatt Walker was ejected and point guard Markell Johnson was injured.

Freshman Xavier Johnson had 20 of his season-high 25 points in the second half, Au’Diese Toney scored 17 and Terrell Brown added 10 for the Panthers (11-5, 1-2), who led by four points with less than 6½ minutes remaining but couldn’t finish off a second straight conference victory.

Lockett hit two of the four 3-pointers and scored eight points during the Wolfpack’s game-breaking 16-4 run, which C.J. Bryce capped with a jumper that made it 73-65 with just under 3 minutes left. Pitt didn’t get closer than five the rest of the way.

BIG PICTURE

Pitt: The Panthers were coming off their first ACC victory since they upset No. 17 Florida State in February 2017. They were trying for their first winning streak in league play since earlier that month. They’re clearly improved over last year’s team that went 0-18 in the ACC but wound up with their 13th straight road loss in the conference.

N.C. State: The dominating issue for the Wolfpack was how they struggled at both ends without Walker, who was tossed 2 minutes in for grabbing the foot of Pitt’s Johnson to bring him down. They also were missing Markell Johnson, who took a hard fall while trying to block a shot. N.C. State missed 13 consecutive shots in the second half before Funderburk and Lockett carried the team down the stretch.