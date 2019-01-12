More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser

Eye poke leaves Zion Williamson with double vision

By Travis HinesJan 12, 2019, 7:06 PM EST
It may seem at times that it would take 10 defenders to corral Duke star Zion Williamson. It took something close to that to sideline him Saturday.

Williamson missed the second half of No. 1 Dukes 80-78 win over No. 13 Florida State after experiencing double vision following being poked in the eye, the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

“I’m not saying it was intentional,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said after the game, per the News & Observer, regarding FSU’s Trent Forrest catching Williamson in the face. “But he got poked right in the eye. He’s better now. So hopefully he’ll be able to play on Monday. But that’s a big loss. It’s a big loss. For this game? Are you kidding? Especially with the athleticism we were facing.”

The Blue Devils were able to survive Williamson’s absence thanks to Cam Reddish delivering a game-winning 3-pointer with under 1 second remaining, but spent much of the second half with Williamson on the bench eyeing a second loss.

The good news for the Blue Devils and WIlliamson is that he did not experience headaches after the incident and already had clear vision following the game, according to the News & Observer. That would seem to be a good indication that Williamson will be back on the court sooner rather than later, but Duke has a quick turnaround with a home game Monday against Syracuse. Williamson entered the game Saturday averaging 20.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Perhaps more notably, the Blue Devils have a home date with No. 4 Virginia next Saturday. It’s a loss for college basketball if Williamson can’t go for that one.

If Williamson is sidelined for any length of time, that hurts Duke, which will have to soldier through with just three five-star freshmen and likely first-round picks. It’s nice to have backup plans.

Caleb Martin’s 27 points helps No. 10 Nevada beat Fresno State

Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 12, 2019, 10:44 PM EST
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Caleb Martin scored 27 points, including two free throws with 54.6 seconds remaining, and No. 10 Nevada held on to beat Fresno State 74-64 on Saturday night.

Martin also added nine rebounds, and Jordan Caroline had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Wolfpack (16-1, 3-1 Mountain West), who have won two straight since losing at unranked New Mexico on Jan. 5.

Braxton Huggins scored 25 points for Fresno State (12-4, 3-1). Deshon Taylor had 16 points and Nate Grimes added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Nevada overcame a rocky start and led the entire second half, getting a big night from Martin. He scored 15 points in the second half, including seven straight during one stretch.

Caroline helped with his 10th double-double this season but it was the big man’s defense that was most important. Caroline made a come-from-behind steal that led to 3-pointer by Jazz Johnson after Fresno State had closed within 58-52. He later blocked a shot to stop another Bulldogs’ run and added a pair of put-back dunks.

Caroline moved past Malik Story into 10th place on Nevada’s career scoring list with 1,493 points.

Fresno State lost for the second time in 12 games despite a big night by Huggins. The Bulldogs have lost 21 straight against Top 25 teams.

The teams came out shooting wildly beyond the arc before settling down.

Caroline, who missed his first three shots, got Fresno State going when he scored seven points in an 11-2 run.

After DeShon Taylor made back-to-back 3-pointers and a free throw that put the Bulldogs up by one, Caleb Martin made two free throws and a deep 3-pointer to help Nevada take a 37-32 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

Nevada: The Wolfpack struggled beyond the arc in the first half, and then turned things around by repeatedly driving the lane in the second half. They also got a big lift defensively, which keyed the offense to easy buckets. Caroline’s work on the boards and defensively were huge, but Martin made shot-after-shot when Nevada needed it.

Fresno State: The Bulldogs have nothing to feel bad about. They played Nevada tight and were within six points with 2 ½ minutes left. They didn’t close and saw their three-game conference winning streak end, but this is a team that should make some noise in the MWC the rest of the way.

UP NEXT

Nevada: At Boise State on Jan. 15.

Fresno State: The Bulldogs get six days off before traveling to play at Boise State on Jan. 19.

Georgia State star travels on game-winner, admits it on Twitter

Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 12, 2019, 10:22 PM EST
It’s hard  to do better than hitting a game-winner. Taking to social media to bask in it by talking trash to your critics is a pretty good way to try, though.

That’s exactly what Georgia State’s D’Marcus Simonds did after making a go-ahead layup in the final second of the Panthers’ 74-73 win over Louisiana-Monroe as his winner came under scrutiny for extra steps.

Simonds, it turns out, wouldn’t really disagree.

Admitting you got away with cheating and to more than you were accused of AND calling yourself GOAT because of it is an excellent troll job, as are these two.

Beautiful. The best part of the whole deal, though, is that apparently the play had one Warhawk fan so incensed, he actually CAME ON TO THE FLOOR, which triggered both benches to clear. From the Atlanta Journal Constitution:

“As the Louisiana-Monroe fans argued for a traveling violation on Simonds, one fan was so upset that he came onto the court, which initiated a bench-clearing scuffle between the teams as they headed back to the locker room. Several players, including Simonds and (Malik) Benlevi for Georgia State, had to be held back by members of the coaching staffs.”

I gotta start watching more Sun Belt basketball.

Grant Williams scores 20, No. 3 Tennessee holds off Florida 78-67

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 12, 2019, 9:53 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Grant Williams did just about anything he wanted to against Florida.

He even called for — and delivered — one of his more precise passes of the season in crunch time.

Williams scored 20 points and found Admiral Schofield for a clinching 3-pointer in the corner with 41.3 seconds remaining to help No. 3 Tennessee beat Florida 78-67 on Saturday for the team’s 10th consecutive victory.

“We knew we were going to get Grant the ball at the elbow and we knew they would collapse probably,” Volunteers coach Rick Barnes said. “He told those guys, ‘You get where you’re supposed to be and I’ll make the right pass.’ He found Admiral, and that was big shot obviously.”

It was the biggest shot, although it came after Williams appeared to get away with a travel in the lane.

Jalen Hudson misfired on the other end, and the Gators (9-6, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) committed two turnovers in the waning seconds to turn a one-possession game into a lopsided final score.

“One of those games where every possession was a critical one,” Barnes said.

Jordan Bowden added 17 off the bench for Tennessee (14-1, 3-0), which last enjoyed a double-digit win streak in 2008.

Bowden accounted for 14 consecutive points late in the second half with Schofield on the bench with four fouls. He made five free throws, two driving layups and a 3-pointer. He also dished to John Fulkerson for another layup.

Equally huge for the Vols were two second-half baskets that each came after two offensive rebounds. Williams scored on both.

“Those were some big opportunities for us,” Barnes said.

Williams made 8 of 11 shots to go along with nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.

“If we played man-to-man for 40 minutes, Grant Williams might have had 60,” Florida coach Mike White said. “And we might have all fouled out, including me.”

KeVaughn Allen had 18 points for the Gators, and Noah Locke added 16 points.

Florida led 38-35 at the half thanks to nine 3-pointers. But Tennessee did a much better job guarding the 3-point line and closing out on shooters after the break, allowing just 3 for 10 in the second half.

Still, the Gators had chances to pull off an upset. They missed two treys in the final 1:14, including one wide-open look off a turnover.

“We’ve got some areas where we’re just average or below average,” White said. “If we don’t get more disciplined, more mentally tough, pay closer attention relative to scouting, this is going to happen much more.”

Tennessee players mockingly performed the “Gator chomp” to fans after the final buzzer.

“I’m not one for it. I thought it was kind of low, but whatever,” the Gators’ Kevarrius Hayes said. “I just think people got to have more pride and understand that we are Florida and everybody wants to beat Florida. We can’t go easy.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Tennessee: The Volunteers have won five straight true road games, a clear sign of their talent and depth.

Florida: The Gators went toe-to-toe with a top-five team, but just don’t have the fire power to score 80 to beat many elite teams.

MULLEN HYPE

Florida football coach Dan Mullen addressed the sellout crowd before the game, crediting his team for a 10-win season that included a win against Michigan in the Peach Bowl.

“The Gator standard is to not be in second in the SEC, the Gator standard is about being first in the SEC,” Mullen said. “The challenge for all of us, the challenge for the players, for coaches and everybody in Gator Nation, what we did last year was good enough for 10 wins and No. 6.

“This year we’re going to ask you for a whole ‘nother level. I challenge you to bring back that Gator standard not to be No. 2, but to be at a championship level.”

FAMILIAR FACE

Former Florida guard Walter Hodge, a two-time national champion, was in attendance. Hodge currently plays for Homenetmen Beirut in a professional league in Lebanon.

UP NEXT

Tennessee begins a two-game homestand against Arkansas on Tuesday night.

Florida plays at No. 14 Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

Lagerald Vick hits six 3s on birthday for No. 7 Kansas to beat Baylor 73-68

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 12, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
WACO, Texas (AP) — Lagerald Vick scored 18 points with six 3-pointers on his 22nd birthday and No. 7 Kansas held on for a 73-68 win at Baylor on Saturday.

Vick hit two of his 3s in an 11-3 run in the final 1:44 of the first half for the Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) to put them up by 10. Kansas then held a double-digit lead for most of the second half until the Bears had eight consecutive points in the final minute.

Jared Butler hit a 3 with 54 seconds left and Mark Vital made a basket before Devonte Bandoo’s 3 after Vick’s second turnover in that span got the Bears within 72-68. The Jayhawks missed three free throws down the stretch.

Dedric Lawson added 17 points for Kansas while Devon Dotson had 14. Freshman Ochai Agbaji had 10 in his second game.

Butler had 14 points to lead Baylor (9-6, 1-2), while Vital and Bandoo each had 11. Makai Mason scored 10.

Baylor opened the game’s scoring with two free throws but missed its first 15 shots from the field, falling behind 18-2 before going on a big run of its own. Butler had three 3s in an 18-4 run by the Bears that got them within 22-20 on a free throw by Mason with just under 4 minutes left, though they never got closer.

Vital had Baylor’s first made field goal of the game on a short bank shot with 9:34 left in the first half after he grabbed an offensive rebound.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks played their second game since 7-foot center Udoka Azubuike’s season-ending wrist surgery. That’s what led to Agabaji, the 6-5 freshman guard from Kansas City, forgoing his redshirt eligibility. He had a 3 in the late spurt to end the first half.

Baylor: The Bears just couldn’t build on the momentum of their home win Tuesday against No. 20 Iowa State, which then was coming off a 17-point home win over the Jayhawks last weekend. Baylor missed an opportunity to win consecutive games over Kansas, which lost by 16 in Waco last February.

CLARK DONE

Baylor sophomore forward Tristan Clark, the national leader shooting 74 percent from the field, had season-ending left knee surgery this week. The 6-foot-9 sophomore averaged 14.6 points starting the first 14 games. He made 84 of his 114 shots, and was on pace for the fourth-best shooting season in NCAA history. He now won’t play in enough games to qualify for that.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays its third game in six nights when the Jayhawks go home to play Texas on Monday night.

After consecutive home games, Baylor has a quick turnaround before playing Monday night at Oklahoma State.

Jared Harper, No. 11 Auburn rebound with 93-78 win over Georgia

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 12, 2019, 7:45 PM EST
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jared Harper had 22 points and seven assists while he and No. 11 Auburn rebounded from a rough night to beat Georgia 93-78 on Saturday.

Harper and the Tigers (12-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) looked sharper at home than in an 82-67 loss at Mississippi, but still struggled to put away a team that was blown away by No. 3 Tennessee a week ago.

The Bulldogs (9-6, 1-2) threatened to make it close through much of the second half to avoid a repeat of that 46-point road loss to the Volunteers.

Harper got off to a strong start and then reclaimed control down the stretch.

Auburn built up a 16-point lead midway through the second half, but Georgia chipped away at it enough to remain within striking distance.

Georgia had a chance to cut it to single digits when Auburn’s inbounds pass sailed over Wiley’s head. But Harper stole the ball at the other end and fired a pass to Dunbar for a dunk and 82-69 lead with 4:08 left.

Dunbar got a steal of his own on the Bulldogs’ next possession to set up Chuma Okeke’s dunk to help ensure a comfortable victory.

Harper didn’t waste any time showing this performance would be different from than 3-of-14, nine-point game against the Rebels. The Auburn point guard hit two early 3-pointers and added a couple more before his day was done.

Bryce Brown had 15 points and made 3 of 4 3-pointers for Auburn. Anfernee McLemore also scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Samir Doughty and Malik Dunbar each scored 11 points.

William Jackson Jr. led Georgia with 16 points, Nicolas Claxton added 15, and Teshaun Hightower had 12. Rayshaun Hammonds had nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia was fairly competitive throughout after getting blown out 96-50 by Tennessee last Saturday.

Auburn was more efficient and balanced than the Ole Miss game, when Brown fired up 19 3s. The Tigers hit 50 percent (34 of 68) after shooting a cold 33 percent against the Rebels.

UP NEXT

Georgia: Hosts No. 18 Kentucky on Tuesday night.

Auburn: At Texas A&M on Wednesday night.