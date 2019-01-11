More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Fouling up three goes wrong for Oregon in loss to UCLA

By Travis HinesJan 11, 2019, 12:04 AM EST
Leave a comment

Oregon has had a rough go of it this season. The Ducks opened the year a top-20 team, but already has losses to fringe-NCAA tournament teams like Iowa and Baylor. Then there was the home loss to rival Oregon State last week, and of course that loss to Texas Southern in November. Their star recruit, Bol Bol, has also been lost for the year with injury.

So, the Ducks could use a win.

It didn’t happen Thursday, and in particularly painful fashion.

Oregon blew a late lead against UCLA, culminating in a fouling-up-three-late gone wrong in regulation and then an overtime 87-84 loss to the Bruins, who aren’t yet a month removed from losses to Belmont and Liberty, in Eugene.

The Ducks led by as many as 17 points in the second half, but saw that cut to three with just over 3 seconds to play. That led to Dana Altman calling for his team to foul, preventing UCLA from getting a chance to put up a game-tying 3.

Jaylen Hands went to the line, made the first and intentionally missed the second. Well, instead of collecting the rebound and putting the game away, well, the Ducks let UCLA’s Chris Smith slide in to get the rebound, a bucket AND get fouled to get a chance to win the game with 0.7 seconds left.

There are only so many ways that fouling up three can backfire on you, and, well, this is among the worst-case scenarios.

Smith missed the free throw so Oregon had chance to pretend like none of this happened, but, nope, the Ducks got outscored 7-4 in the extra five minutes to lose for the third time in four games.

The horror that is the Pac-12 was on display for all of this, but the thing is, sometimes being bad can be so good – for the rest of us watching, at least.

WATCH: New Mexico State beats Grand Canyon on half-court buzzer-beater

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 10, 2019, 11:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

When you’re down a single point and there are more than 3 seconds on the clock, you’d like to be able to get a shot off of a bit better quality that a heave from the far side of halfcourt.

It’s not a dealbreaker, though, as New Mexico State showed Thursday.

The Aggies defeated Grand Canyon 77-75 courtesy of the buzzer-beating toss from sophomore Johnny McCants.

Sure, the shot is great, but how about McCants letting it fly with more than a second left on the clock? Who needs that one extra dribble when you’re confident you can cash in from 50 feet? Not Johnny McCants, that’s for sure.

 

VIDEO: Ja Morant throws down vicious dunk

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 10, 2019, 11:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

Everyone’s favorite mid-major star was at it again Thursday night.

Jar Morant had a huge game in Murray State’s 98-77 win over UT-Martin, but his impressive stat line was outdone by this absolutely filthy dunk he unleashed:

It takes something that absolutely brutal to overshadow a game in which Morant went for 26 points and 18 assists. He’s pretty good.

Danny Manning looks for answers during another tough year for Wake Forest

Photo by Lance King/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 10, 2019, 9:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Danny Manning might need another miracle to turn Wake Forest back around.

Very little has gone right for his Demon Deacons in a season marked by surprising home losses to Houston Baptist and Gardner-Webb — and they haven’t even gotten to the heart of the ACC schedule yet.

If Manning — the eventual top pick in the NBA draft after headlining the “Danny and the Miracles” Kansas team that won the 1988 NCAA Tournament — can’t find any answers, Wake Forest (7-7, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) is headed for a fourth losing season in five years under him.

After a 22-point home loss earlier this week to No. 1 Duke, Manning was asked what needs to happen for a turnaround and responded that “we don’t have enough time” to list everything.

“There are a lot of different things that go into it,” Manning said. “The bottom line is, when you step out on the court, you have to find a way. And you have to be able to compete, and compete every possession. … It’s got to be the mindset that you want to win every possession, and there were too many empty possessions for us.”

Both against Duke — and all season long, really.

The Demon Deacons rank as the ACC’s worst team in Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency rankings. At No. 162 entering Thursday night’s games, they’re way behind the next-worst team (No. 119 Boston College) and are the only ACC team not over .500.

One big problem: They can’t stop anybody. The defense ranks 216th in the Pomeroy ratings, gives up an ACC-worst 74.6 points per game and has allowed three of its last five opponents to shoot 53 percent or better. They lost all three of those games.

“Basketball is a game of runs. Just keep playing,” guard Brandon Childress said. “News flash: Every other team we play’s going to go on runs the rest of the year. . So throughout the course of the game, you’ve got to get over that hump, fight through adversity and go on our own run.”

Most recently, the Blue Devils shot 58 percent and found their way to the rim with ease, making 17 of 22 attempts inside the 3-point line in the second half of that 87-65 rout. For the season, Wake Forest’s opponents shoot 56 percent from 2-point range.

With so many struggles on defense, the offense can’t keep up.

It hasn’t helped that all three of the top scorers on last year’s team could have returned, but didn’t. Guard Bryant Crawford (16.9 ppg) and center Doral Moore (11.1 ppg) turned pro early while Keyshawn Woods (11.9 ppg) transferred to Ohio State, where he is averaging just under eight points.

Childress has picked up some of the slack, averaging a team-best 16.9 points, and freshman Jaylen Hoard and sophomore Chaundee Brown have shown why they were five-star recruits. But nobody else is averaging as many as eight points.

As a result, the Demon Deacons continue to struggle against the best teams on their schedule and come up with some clunkers against lesser opponents. In addition to the losses to Houston Baptist and Gardner-Webb , Wake Forest barely held on to beat a Western Carolina team that’s now 4-13.

The Demon Deacons have lost nine straight to Top 25 opponents while dropping 25 of 26 against ranked teams with the lone victory in that stretch an upset of No. 8 Louisville in March 2017 — a victory that propelled them to the NCAA Tournament’s First Four, the school’s only postseason appearance since 2010.

“We’ve got to dig ourselves out of it,” Manning said. “It’s what it’s all about. This league is a great league. It’s the best league in college basketball. This is the league we signed up for. We’ve got to figure out a way.”

Northwestern asks super fan to be quiet

Photo by David Banks/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 10, 2019, 8:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

Northwestern games will never be the same. Your eardrums might stay intact, though.

Emily Harriott, who has spent the last three-plus seasons delivering her trademark shriek during Wildcats home games, has been asked by the school to cease her high-pitched cheering that has become a mainstay both inside Welsh-Ryan Arena and through broadcasts emanating from there.

“It caught me a little by surprise,” Harriott told the Chicago Tribune, “because I’ve been doing it for the last 3½ years.”

Harriott is the president of the Northwestern student section, and has been unleashing he screech to try to prod both her fellow fans and the team she supports to another level.

“It gets their attention; some of the kids are on their phones and not dialed into the game,” Harriott said to the Tribune. “Plus enough people say it’s annoying, so I figure it must be annoying to the opposing team. I’m not the sixth man, but I try to be the 5½ — half a helpful person.”

After complaints from fans and broadcast partners, though, the school ultimately asked her to make it stop.

“She’s an amazing student and an incredible fan of Northwestern athletics,” Mike Polisky, NU senior associate athletic director, told the Tribune. “We could not imagine a game without her.”

And now no one needs to imagine a game without her signature shriek, though, as Harriott kept it to herself for the first time Wednesday – a 73-63 loss to Iowa.

“I will admit,” she said, “to being a little superstitious.”

With a 10-6 overall record (1-4 in the Big Ten), and now with three home losses, it’s not like Northwestern is giving Harriott – or anyone else – much to scream – or cheer – about anyway. 

Go and download the new NBC Sports Scores app

NBC Sports
By Rob DausterJan 10, 2019, 12:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

The easiest way for you to read, watch and engage with any and all of the content that NBC Sports has to offer is now here.

The new NBC Sports Scores app is now ready and available to download on your mobile devices, which is the only way for you to truly keep up to date on everything happening in the world of sports.

Keep up to date on everything happening with your favorite college basketball team with live scores, team schedules and alerts to all the new content for whoever it is that you follow.

This isn’t just for college basketball, mind you.

The NBC Sports Scores app brings you extensive coverage of the NBA, the NHL, the NFL, Major League Baseball, college football and, of course, all of our Premier League content. It is the only app you need — and the only app you could ever want — to stay on top of breaking news and sharp analysis of whatever sport it is that you lone.

So go and download the app now.