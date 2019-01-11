More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Best Bets: Eight top ten teams on the road, which underdogs have a chance to win?

By Rob Dauster Jan 11, 2019, 9:10 AM EST
There is a wild weekend of basketball on tap.

The No. 1 team in the country is heading down to Tallahassee to take on a top 15 team, and they are one of eight top ten teams that will be playing on the road this weekend. 

One of those games is a rivalry game. Two of them involve elite mid-major teams visiting the second-best team in their league. Two elite Big 12 defenses face-off while Kansas takes another road trip in the league. Indiana tests themselves at Maryland. Myles Powell vs. Markus Howard. And, surprisingly enough, a battle between two Mississippi schools that carries quite a bit of weight. 

But the game of the weekend is the features a pair of teams that reached last year’s Elite Eight, one of whom has an entirely new roster and the other who returned basically everyone from a season ago.

As always, this column is running on Friday morning. The official Vegas lines will not come out until Friday night or Saturday morning, so we will be using projections from KenPom and Haslametrics. KenPom is typically better for projecting what the lines will be, while Haslametrics tends to be more useful to gauge if I’m on the right side of the bet or not. 

No. 1 DUKE at No. 13 FLORIDA STATE, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (ESPN)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Duke 81, Florida State 73
  • HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Duke 85, Florida State 71

This game is projected to be quite high scoring, as Duke plays at the ninth-fastest pace nationally while Florida State averages better than 70 possessions per game, and it’s worth noting that the only two losses that Florida State has taken on this season have come in their two slowest games — Villanova on a neutral and at Virginia.

There aren’t a lot of teams that want to run with Duke, but my guess is that the Seminoles will be one of those teams — they are in the 63rd percentile nationally in points-per-possession in halfcourt offense, and average 0.15 PPP more in transition than they do in a halfcourt setting. There are two reasons for this: They do not have good point guard play and they are not a good three-point shooting team. If they have to go up against a set defense, one that can clean the defensive glass, they are in trouble. (They were down 65-36 to Virginia, which is all the evidence you need.)

Duke is not Virginia in the halfcourt, but what they are is a top 30 team nationally in steal percentage playing a Florida State team that turns the ball over on 20.6 percent of their possessions. In fact, they actually rank second in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric as of today, while Virginia ranks third.

So this is how I see this game playing out: Tre Jones overwhelms whoever is trying to initiate offense for the Seminoles. Duke gets their quota of “pick-six” dunks and layups off of live-ball turnovers, and Florida State’s press struggles to slow down a team that starts four players that can bring the ball up the floor. The only real concern that I have here is that Duke will be playing on the road against a good team for the first time this season, and I don’t love taking heavy favorites on the road.

PICKS: This matchup favors Duke, and if the line ends up close to what KenPom is projecting, I would probably take the Blue Devils and the over. I can’t see the game not getting into the 80s, and I don’t think that Duke will smother the Seminoles like Virginia did. Their defense isn’t about suffocating teams, it’s about turning steals and rebounds into easy buckets.

No. 3 TENNESSEE at FLORIDA, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (ESPN)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Tennessee 67, Florida 65
  • HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Tennessee 67, Florida 65

I just do not see it with Florida this year. This is a young group whose two best returners — Jalen Hudson and Kevaughn Allen — have seemingly forgotten how to score the ball. They are 9-5 on the season. Their three best wins came against West Virginia, Arkansas and Butler, none of whom were in our more recent bracket update. Only Butler was close, and the Bulldogs split with the Gators.

Should I mention that Florida lost at home to South Carolina?

PICKS: I will say this about Florida: They are terrific defensively. They grind teams down and force a bunch of turnovers, although I’m not sure that will have too much of an effect on a Tennessee team that protects the ball. I love Tennessee and I think the computers are overvaluing Florida at this point in the season, but the fact that both KenPom ad Haslametrics are projecting the same score is worrisome. I like the Tennessee side better, but I’ll probably stay away.

No. 4 VIRGINIA at CLEMSON, Sat. 12:00 p.m. (ACCNET)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Virginia 65, Clemson 58
  • HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Virginia 67, Clemson 54

Virginia has played two ACC games this season and both of them were essentially 30-point blowouts. Clemson has played two ACC games this season and gotten rocked by Duke and Syracuse, both on the road. Coming back home will help, but the Tigers are a team that struggles with turnovers and can’t shoot it from the perimeter, which is what you have to be able to do to beat the Pack-Line.

PICKS: Clemson has struggled this season adjusting to a lineup where they have to play three forwards instead of three guards, and struggling is not something that works against a team as ruthless as Virginia. I expect this line to be around (-8), and I love Virginia there.

No. 5 GONZAGA at SAN FRANCISCO, Sat. 10:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Gonzaga 80, San Francisco 73
  • HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Gonzaga 83, San Francisco 73

Don’t sleep on San Francisco. The Dons already own wins over Stanford, Cal (on the road) and Saint Mary’s. The knock on Gonzaga is on the defensive end of the floor, and while they’ve rocketed up from sub-70 to top 35 in adjusted defensive efficiency, they’ve done so by steamrolling six horrible teams. The Zags have struggled to stop good teams this year, and USF is the second-best team in the WCC.

PICKS: My concern here is that USF doesn’t have the dudes to really take advantage of Gonzaga’s weaknesses. Josh Perkins and Zach Norvell Jr. can be exploited in plus-matchups, and it’s hardly a secret that talented forwards can attack Rui Hachimura, a freak athlete that is still figuring it out defensively. I do, however, have plenty of respect for the Dons defensively, and I think they’ll be able to handle Gonzaga’s ball-screens action. Where the line opens will be interesting. If it gets to double-digit, I’ll be all over USF, but I don’t expect it to open higher than around (-8).

No. 6 MICHIGAN STATE at PENN STATE, Sun. 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Michigan State 75, Penn State 67
  • HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Michigan State 81, Penn State 64

Penn State has had a brutal start to Big Ten play, and it doesn’t get any easier with Michigan State coming to town. The Nittany Lions are a 7-9 team on the verge of starting 0-4 in Big Ten play. Their backs are against the wall, and unfortunately, the Spartans are hitting their stride.

PICKS: I’m not really interested in this game from a betting perspective. I’m still trying to figure out what Michigan State is, and Penn State always has at least one shocking win in them per season. If I do bet this game, it will probably be just a small moneyline bet on the Nittany Lions.

No. 7 KANSAS at BAYLOR, Sat. 4:00 p.m. (ESPN)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Kansas 70, Baylor 66
  • HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Kansas 69, Baylor 66

Kansas is cratering in KenPom. They’re all the way down to 10th after losing two of their last five games, and I still don’t think we truly know that this team is without Udoka Azubuike. Baylor, who plays a tricky zone, will certainly make it difficult for the young Jayhawks and will definitely make a team that can’t really shoot prove they can hit threes.

PICKS: I like the Baylor side here. Playing Scott Drew’s zone — which is somewhere between a 1-1-3, a 1-3-1 and a 2-3 — is always weird, and without knockdown perimeter shooters or their best offensive rebounder, I can see Bill Self’s team getting into some trouble. Iowa State has a similar makeup to what Kansas is right now, and they lost in Waco on Tuesday.

No. 8 TEXAS TECH at TEXAS, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (LHN)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Texas Tech 61, Texas 60
  • HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Texas 58, Texas Tech 57.8

Texas Tech has the nation’s No. 1 defense, according to KenPom, and ranks outside the top 100 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Texas is 11th defensively and 73rd offensively. This will not be pretty basketball.

PICKS: This total is going to open in the low 120s. Take the under. This will be my heaviest bet of the day. I also expect the Red Raiders to win, and fully expect this to end up in the 50s.

No. 10 NEVADA at FRESNO STATE, Sat. 8:00 p.m. (ESPNU)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Nevada 73, Fresno State 70
  • HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Nevada 71, Fresno State 69

Is it safe to believe in Nevada again? They bounced back from an ugly loss at New Mexico by absolutely running San Jose State out of California. But Fresno State on the road will be the toughest game that Nevada has played to date.

PICKS: I’m going to be very interested to see where this line opens up. If I had to guess, I think it will open around (-3) and get bet up a few points once the public sees a top ten team in what’s perceived as a weak league only giving three. I think I’d probably lean towards Fresno State here, but I will wait and see where the line moves before I bet on it.

No. 25 TCU at No. 23 OKLAHOMA, Sat. 2:00 p.m.

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Oklahoma 75, TCU 70
  • HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Oklahoma 75, TCU 71

The key here is entirely Jaylen Fisher. If he doesn’t play, then I really like Oklahoma if the line ends up around (-4). This is a really, really good defensive team, and Fisher means so much to the Horned Frogs offensively.

No. 22 INDIANA at MARYLAND, Fri. 7:00 p.m. (FS1)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Maryland 74, Indiana 69
  • HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Maryland 75, Indiana 68

Another injury to keep an eye on here. If Indiana point guard Robert Phinisee is out, I would lean towards taking Maryland, but I don’t really love this spot. I’m not quite buying the Terps the way that the computers are at this point, and while Indiana’s three losses are on the road, two of them were at Duke and at Michigan and the third was a game they probably should have won at Arkansas. They tend to play teams tight, so if this ends up around (-7), it would be tough not to take the points.

Again, a lot of that thinking revolves around Phinisee.

SETON HALL at No. 21 MARQUETTE, Sat. 2:00 p.m. (FS1)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Marquette 78, Seton Hall 72
  • HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Marquette 76, Seton Hall 72

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I do not like betting on Marquette because you’re betting on whether or not you think Markus Howard will go bonkers. I do think Seton Hall’s Myles Cale will be able to disrupt Howard — the key to slowing him down is length, but there really is no “key” to slowing Howard down because he could put 35 on a Monstar if he gets into a rhythm — but again, I don’t like betting Marquette.

PICKS: If I’m going to bet this game, I’ll probably just take the over, assuming it’s in the high 140s. I also like the idea of taking prop bets on points scored by Howard and/or Myles Powell. Always take the over with them.

OLE MISS at No. 14 MISSISSIPPI STATE, Sat. 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Mississippi State 78, Ole Miss 72
  • HASLAMETRICS PROJECTION: Mississippi State 79, Ole Miss 72

This is quietly a huge gauge game in the SEC. Ole Miss has won a bunch of games but didn’t beat anyone until they took down Auburn at home. Mississippi State has won a bunch of games and does have some solid Ws, but they also just lost to South Carolina.

PICKS: To be frank, I have no feel for Ole Miss and how good they are, but if we don’t know whether or not a team is good by mid-January, I think we can bet on the idea they aren’t that good. If Mississippi State is (-5) or lower at home in the Egg Bowl, I’d feel comfortable taking them.

Fouling up three goes wrong for Oregon in loss to UCLA

By Travis Hines Jan 11, 2019, 12:04 AM EST
1 Comment

Oregon has had a rough go of it this season. The Ducks opened the year a top-20 team, but already has losses to fringe-NCAA tournament teams like Iowa and Baylor. Then there was the home loss to rival Oregon State last week, and of course that loss to Texas Southern in November. Their star recruit, Bol Bol, has also been lost for the year with injury.

So, the Ducks could use a win.

It didn’t happen Thursday, and in particularly painful fashion.

Oregon blew a late lead against UCLA, culminating in a fouling-up-three-late gone wrong in regulation and then an overtime 87-84 loss to the Bruins, who aren’t yet a month removed from losses to Belmont and Liberty, in Eugene.

The Ducks led by as many as 17 points in the second half, but saw that cut to three with just over 3 seconds to play. That led to Dana Altman calling for his team to foul, preventing UCLA from getting a chance to put up a game-tying 3.

Jaylen Hands went to the line, made the first and intentionally missed the second. Well, instead of collecting the rebound and putting the game away, well, the Ducks let UCLA’s Chris Smith slide in to get the rebound, a bucket AND get fouled to get a chance to win the game with 0.7 seconds left.

There are only so many ways that fouling up three can backfire on you, and, well, this is among the worst-case scenarios.

Smith missed the free throw so Oregon had chance to pretend like none of this happened, but, nope, the Ducks got outscored 7-4 in the extra five minutes to lose for the third time in four games.

The horror that is the Pac-12 was on display for all of this, but the thing is, sometimes being bad can be so good – for the rest of us watching, at least.

WATCH: New Mexico State beats Grand Canyon on half-court buzzer-beater

By Travis Hines Jan 10, 2019, 11:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

When you’re down a single point and there are more than 3 seconds on the clock, you’d like to be able to get a shot off of a bit better quality that a heave from the far side of halfcourt.

It’s not a dealbreaker, though, as New Mexico State showed Thursday.

The Aggies defeated Grand Canyon 77-75 courtesy of the buzzer-beating toss from sophomore Johnny McCants.

Sure, the shot is great, but how about McCants letting it fly with more than a second left on the clock? Who needs that one extra dribble when you’re confident you can cash in from 50 feet? Not Johnny McCants, that’s for sure.

 

VIDEO: Ja Morant throws down vicious dunk

By Travis Hines Jan 10, 2019, 11:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

Everyone’s favorite mid-major star was at it again Thursday night.

Jar Morant had a huge game in Murray State’s 98-77 win over UT-Martin, but his impressive stat line was outdone by this absolutely filthy dunk he unleashed:

It takes something that absolutely brutal to overshadow a game in which Morant went for 26 points and 18 assists. He’s pretty good.

Danny Manning looks for answers during another tough year for Wake Forest

Associated Press Jan 10, 2019, 9:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Danny Manning might need another miracle to turn Wake Forest back around.

Very little has gone right for his Demon Deacons in a season marked by surprising home losses to Houston Baptist and Gardner-Webb — and they haven’t even gotten to the heart of the ACC schedule yet.

If Manning — the eventual top pick in the NBA draft after headlining the “Danny and the Miracles” Kansas team that won the 1988 NCAA Tournament — can’t find any answers, Wake Forest (7-7, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) is headed for a fourth losing season in five years under him.

After a 22-point home loss earlier this week to No. 1 Duke, Manning was asked what needs to happen for a turnaround and responded that “we don’t have enough time” to list everything.

“There are a lot of different things that go into it,” Manning said. “The bottom line is, when you step out on the court, you have to find a way. And you have to be able to compete, and compete every possession. … It’s got to be the mindset that you want to win every possession, and there were too many empty possessions for us.”

Both against Duke — and all season long, really.

The Demon Deacons rank as the ACC’s worst team in Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency rankings. At No. 162 entering Thursday night’s games, they’re way behind the next-worst team (No. 119 Boston College) and are the only ACC team not over .500.

One big problem: They can’t stop anybody. The defense ranks 216th in the Pomeroy ratings, gives up an ACC-worst 74.6 points per game and has allowed three of its last five opponents to shoot 53 percent or better. They lost all three of those games.

“Basketball is a game of runs. Just keep playing,” guard Brandon Childress said. “News flash: Every other team we play’s going to go on runs the rest of the year. . So throughout the course of the game, you’ve got to get over that hump, fight through adversity and go on our own run.”

Most recently, the Blue Devils shot 58 percent and found their way to the rim with ease, making 17 of 22 attempts inside the 3-point line in the second half of that 87-65 rout. For the season, Wake Forest’s opponents shoot 56 percent from 2-point range.

With so many struggles on defense, the offense can’t keep up.

It hasn’t helped that all three of the top scorers on last year’s team could have returned, but didn’t. Guard Bryant Crawford (16.9 ppg) and center Doral Moore (11.1 ppg) turned pro early while Keyshawn Woods (11.9 ppg) transferred to Ohio State, where he is averaging just under eight points.

Childress has picked up some of the slack, averaging a team-best 16.9 points, and freshman Jaylen Hoard and sophomore Chaundee Brown have shown why they were five-star recruits. But nobody else is averaging as many as eight points.

As a result, the Demon Deacons continue to struggle against the best teams on their schedule and come up with some clunkers against lesser opponents. In addition to the losses to Houston Baptist and Gardner-Webb , Wake Forest barely held on to beat a Western Carolina team that’s now 4-13.

The Demon Deacons have lost nine straight to Top 25 opponents while dropping 25 of 26 against ranked teams with the lone victory in that stretch an upset of No. 8 Louisville in March 2017 — a victory that propelled them to the NCAA Tournament’s First Four, the school’s only postseason appearance since 2010.

“We’ve got to dig ourselves out of it,” Manning said. “It’s what it’s all about. This league is a great league. It’s the best league in college basketball. This is the league we signed up for. We’ve got to figure out a way.”

Northwestern asks super fan to be quiet

By Travis Hines Jan 10, 2019, 8:02 PM EST
1 Comment

Northwestern games will never be the same. Your eardrums might stay intact, though.

Emily Harriott, who has spent the last three-plus seasons delivering her trademark shriek during Wildcats home games, has been asked by the school to cease her high-pitched cheering that has become a mainstay both inside Welsh-Ryan Arena and through broadcasts emanating from there.

“It caught me a little by surprise,” Harriott told the Chicago Tribune, “because I’ve been doing it for the last 3½ years.”

Harriott is the president of the Northwestern student section, and has been unleashing he screech to try to prod both her fellow fans and the team she supports to another level.

“It gets their attention; some of the kids are on their phones and not dialed into the game,” Harriott said to the Tribune. “Plus enough people say it’s annoying, so I figure it must be annoying to the opposing team. I’m not the sixth man, but I try to be the 5½ — half a helpful person.”

After complaints from fans and broadcast partners, though, the school ultimately asked her to make it stop.

“She’s an amazing student and an incredible fan of Northwestern athletics,” Mike Polisky, NU senior associate athletic director, told the Tribune. “We could not imagine a game without her.”

And now no one needs to imagine a game without her signature shriek, though, as Harriott kept it to herself for the first time Wednesday – a 73-63 loss to Iowa.

“I will admit,” she said, “to being a little superstitious.”

With a 10-6 overall record (1-4 in the Big Ten), and now with three home losses, it’s not like Northwestern is giving Harriott – or anyone else – much to scream – or cheer – about anyway. 