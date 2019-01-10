Bracketology: Virginia climbs to top line

Yes, Virginia, another No. 1 seed is yours for the taking. Thanks to the unbeaten Cavaliers’ dominant win over Florida State and Kansas’ loss at Iowa State, UVA climbs to the top line in this week’s bracket update. With its No. 1 NET rating (as of early this morning), Virginia also edges out Tennessee for No. 3 on the seed list, effectively bumping the Volunteers to the West Region.
A quick housekeeping note … now that conference play is underway, current league leaders receive the automatic bid for the bracket. Tie breakers in the loss column are settled by NET rating at the time of publication. As an example, Fresno State receives the Mountain West’s auto bid today after Nevada’s loss at New Mexico.
We still have a variety of hit-or-miss resumes on the board. Conference play will help separate teams over the next month. Enjoy your college hoops!
BRACKET UPDATE: January 10, 2019
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|EAST REGION
|Arizona vs. Temple
|MIDWEST REGION
|Purdue vs. Alabama
|EAST REGION
|NC A&T vs. Sacred Heart
|SOUTH REGION
|Purdue-FW vs. Sam Houston
|EAST – Washington, DC
|SOUTH – Louisville
|Columbia, SC
|Columbus
|1) DUKE
|1) MICHIGAN
|16) NC A&T / SACRED HEART
|16) P-FT. WAYNE / SAM HOUSTON
|8) Mississippi State
|8) LSU
|9) TCU
|9) Arizona State
|Hartford
|San Jose
|5) BUFFALO
|5) VILLANOVA
|12) WOFFORD
|12) MURRAY STATE
|4) Indiana
|4) Kentucky
|13) YALE
|13) GEORGIA STATE
|San Jose
|Jacksonville
|6) Maryland
|6) Ohio State
|11) Arizona / Temple
|11) VCU
|3) Nevada
|3) North Carolina
|14) UC-IRVINE
|14) RADFORD
|Tulsa
|Salt Lake City
|7) Seton Hall
|7) Iowa State
|10) Syracuse
|10) Ole Miss
|2) TEXAS TECH
|2) GONZAGA
|15) LEHIGH
|15) GREEN BAY
|WEST – Anaheim
|MIDWEST – Kansas City
|Jacksonville
|Columbia, SC
|1) TENNESSEE
|1) Virginia
|16) NORTHERN COLORADO
|16) RIDER
|8) Minnesota
|8) Nebraska
|9) Louisville
|9) Cincinnati
|Salt Lake City
|Des Moines
|5) Wisconsin
|5) Marquette
|12) FRESNO STATE
|12) LIPSCOMB
|4) Florida State
|4) Houston
|13) HOFSTRA
|13) NORTH TEXAS
|Hartford
|Des Moines
|6) Iowa
|6) NC State
|11) Texas
|11) Purdue / Alabama
|3) Virginia Tech
|3) Oklahoma
|14) VERMONT
|14) GRAND CANYON
|Tulsa
|Columbus
|7) St. John’s
|7) Auburn
|10) WASHINGTON
|10) UCF
|2) Kansas
|2) Michigan State
|15) TEXAS SOUTHERN
|15) VALPARAISO
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|Cincinnati
|Purdue
|Kansas State
|Florida
|Ole Miss
|Temple
|Butler
|Clemson
|Syracuse
|Arizona
|Creighton
|San Francisco
|Texas
|Alabama
|Saint Louis
|Missouri
TOP SEED LINE: Duke is the No. 1 overall seed followed by Michigan, Virginia, and Tennessee.
Breakdown by Conference …
Big 10 (10): MICHIGAN, Michigan State, Indiana, Wisconsin, Maryland, Iowa, Ohio State, Nebraska, Minnesota, Purdue
ACC (8): DUKE, Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Florida State, NC State, Louisville, Syracuse
SEC (7): TENNESSEE, Kentucky, Auburn, Mississippi State, LSU, Alabama, Ole Miss
BIG 12 (6): TEXAS TECH, Kansas, Oklahoma, Iowa State, TCU, Texas
Big East (4): VILLANOVA, Marquette, Seton Hall, St. John’s
American (4): UCF, Houston, Cincinnati, Temple
Pac 12 (3): WASHINGTON, Arizona State, Arizona
Mountain West (2): FRESNO STATE, Nevada
Atlantic 10 (1): VCU
West Coast (1): GONZAGA
ONE BID LEAGUES: Valparaiso (MVC), Rider (MAAC), North Texas (C-USA), Georgia State (SBELT), Yale (IVY), Northern Colorado (BSKY), Green Bay (HORIZON), Sam Houston (SLND), WOFFORD (STHN), UC-Irvine (BWEST), Buffalo (MAC), Lipscomb (ASUN), Murray State (OVC), Hofstra (CAA), Radford (BSO), NC A&T (MEAC), Purdue-Fort Wayne (SUM), Grand Canyon (WAC), Vermont (AEAST), Lehigh (PAT), Sacred Heart (NEC), Texas Southern (SWAC)