Markus Howard’s 53 points overshadowed by controversy in Marquette win at Creighton

By Rob DausterJan 9, 2019, 9:48 PM EST
1 Comment

Markus Howard’s unbelievable season continued on Wednesday in a way that only Markus Howard can do it.

The 6-foot Marquette star became the first Division I player in 20 years to score 50 points twice in his career, the first player since Kentucky’s Jodie Meeks to score at least 45 points three times in one season and now owns the top four single-game scoring marks in Marquette history after he went for a career-high 53 points in a 106-104 win at Creighton.

In a season full of unbelievable performances by the 19-year old junior, this was as incredible as any of them. Howard scored those 53 points on 15-for-26 shooting. He was 10-for-14 from three. 14 of those 53 points came in overtime, including the first 11 that Marquette scored in the extra period in just 2:30.

Should I mention that he also finished with six assists?

As incredible as Howard was, it was the sixth of his assists on the night that is going to dominate the conversation in Omaha for the next couple of days, because Marquette may have been given the gift of a game-tying three.

Before we get into the controversy, the stupidity: Martin Krampelj could have ended this game. With 0.8 seconds left and taking the ball out under Marquette’s basket, Creighton threw a pass 60 feet down the floor to Krampelj, and all he had to do was get a touch on it and the clock would have run out. But he let the ball go over his head and, as it was rolling out of bounds, he did not chase it down until it was too late.

So the Golden Eagles got the ball out of bounds under their own basket with a chance to tie the game and force overtime, and they did just that:

Maybe.

You tell me:

Did Sam Hauser get that shot off in time?

It’s hard to tell on the replay — it is close enough that I don’t think it can be overturned either way — and it is also hard to believe that a player has enough time to catch the ball in mid-air, land and get a shot off in just 0.8 seconds. Full disclosure: I did not think there was a chance he got it off live.

But that is neither here nor there.

Because the shot counted.

Markus Howard scored 14 of his 53 points in overtime.

And No. 18 Marquette escaped one of the tougher road venues in the Big East with a win.

No. 9 Virginia Tech holds off Georgia Tech 52-49

Associated PressJan 9, 2019, 10:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

ATLANTA — Ahmed Hill scored 15 points, Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 9 Virginia Tech overcame a terrible shooting performance to beat Georgia Tech 52-49 on Wednesday night.

The Hokies (14-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their ninth straight game for the school’s best start to a season since the 1982-83 team had an identical record. They never trailed after Georgia Tech led in the first minute.

Virginia Tech, the nation’s second-best 3-point shooting team, hit only five 3s and finished at 18.5 percent from beyond the arc but still made enough stops to win.

Jose Alvarado scored 20 points and Abdoulaye Gueye had 11 for Georgia Tech (9-6, 1-1). The Yellow Jackets had won three in a row.

The game featured an abundance of mistakes in the closing minutes. Justin Robinson missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for Virginia Tech and Michael Devoe did the same for the Yellow Jackets. James Banks III missed an easy layup for Georgia Tech and, after Blackshear hit a free throw, Brandon Alston threw the ball out of bounds with no teammate nearby.

Gueye made the final gaffe, stepping on the baseline as he attempted to throw a pass down court with 1.8 seconds remaining.

Hill provided the spark offensively and Robinson defensively as the Hokies earned a tough conference road win with a trip to No. 4 Virginia up next.

Virginia Tech appears to be back where it left off last February when it achieved its highest ranking ever at No. 8. But on this night, the Hokies had to make do without their usual perimeter shooting.

Virginia Tech was 2 for 13 on 3s before Hill connected from the left corner. He followed with an acrobatic, fast-break dunk on the ensuing possession to make it 37-27.

The Hokies missed their next eight attempts from beyond the arc before Isaiah Wilkins hit a 3 with 7:42 remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: Robinson, a senior guard and the school’s No. 3 career leader in assists, turned his focus to defense with the Hokies struggling to shoot in the first half, drawing three offensive fouls and pumping his fist at the Georgia Tech student section during another stand. In the closing minutes, Robinson jumped to affect Devoe’s attempted 3 and fell hard to the floor and hit the small of his back in front of the Virginia Tech bench. He rolled over onto his chest, got up and soon grabbed the missed free throw before assisting on Hill’s layup with a long bounce pass.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets were coming off three straight wins because of improved shot selection, but they couldn’t match Virginia Tech’s length and size. Alvarado was the only steady offensive force. Banks, the team’s second-leading scorer, had just two points on 1-for-5 shooting. Curtis Haywood III, its fourth-leading scorer, missed the game with flu-like symptoms.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: Off the rest of the week. The Hokies visit No. 4 Virginia next Tuesday.

Georgia Tech: Plays at Syracuse on Saturday.

Rutgers stuns No. 16 Ohio State, first major win for Pikiell

Associated PressJan 9, 2019, 9:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers may not be the doormat of the Big Ten Conference anymore.

Montez Mathis hit two contested layups and Geo Baker nailed a jumper with 10.3 seconds to play as the scrappy Scarlet Knights posted their biggest conference win under coach Steve Pikiell, a 64-61 decision over No. 16 Ohio State on Wednesday.

“This is a big win for us, a building block win for us,” freshman guard Ron Harper Jr. said. “Until today we hadn’t beaten a Big Ten team and today we beat a ranked Big Ten team. So this is a building win for us and expect the Scarlet Knights to be taking steps forward from now on. We don’t look to turn back from this.”

The win was the Scarlet Knights’ first against a ranked Big Ten team since an upset of No. 4 Wisconsin in January 2015 under then-coach Eddie Jordan. Their last win against any ranked team was last year when they beat No. 15 Seton Hall at home.

This was a gutsy win, too. Rutgers (8-6, 1-3) blew a 10-point second-half lead, fell behind by three and scored the final six points to hand the Buckeyes (12-3, 2-2) their second straight loss. They also did it with leading scorer Eugene Omoruyi sidelined for most of the game after hurting his left leg after seven minutes.

“We got through a ton of obstacles today,” said Pikiell, whose team won six conference games in his first two seasons in posting two last-place finishes. “To get that win is a huge confidence booster going forward.”

Ohio State had a chance to force overtime, but C.J. Jackson’s open 3-pointer hit the rim.

“Did love our last look,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “I did love that one. That was about the only good look.”

Mathis finished with 16 points and Baker had 15, with his last shot being his only second-half basket. Harper added 12 points and Shaq Carter, who got more time with Omoruyi out, had 11.

Kaleb Wesson scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half for Ohio State, which had used a 16-3 run to take a 61-58 lead. Luther Muhammad gave Ohio State a 59-58 advantage with a driving basket, and then Jackson hit a layup with 2:37 to go.

Muhammad added 13 points for Ohio State and Jackson had 10.

Mathis snapped an almost seven-minute field goal drought with his drive that got Rutgers within 61-60 with 1:47 remaining. Forty seconds later, he gave the Scarlet Knights the lead with a runner in the lane. Baker made his jumper after a turnover by Ohio State.

Ohio State trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half, but it used a 13-3 run to close to within 31-30.

Wesson was a one-man show to start the second half. He scored the Buckeyes’ first 10 points after intermission to give Ohio State a 40-38 lead. He missed the free throw after scoring inside and Rutgers suddenly rediscovered its game.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes could easily fall out of the AP Top 25 after this latest setback.

“I want to begin by giving Rutgers credit,” Holtmann said. “I thought they played aggressive, physical and beat us to more loose balls. We’ve got to find a way to coach better and play better.”

Rutgers: Omoruyi hurt his left leg with 12:58 left in the first half and was ruled out a short time later. Medical personnel seemed to be looking at his kneecap. If he is out any length of time, it will hurt. There was no update on his condition after the game. Sophomore guard Peter Kiss, who has struggled lately, did not play.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: At Iowa on Saturday.

Rutgers: At Minnesota on Saturday.

Terence Davis leads Ole Miss to 82-67 upset of No. 11 Auburn

Associated PressJan 9, 2019, 9:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

OXFORD, Miss. — One minute Terence Davis was flying through the air for a vicious dunk, and the next, Devontae Shuler was nailing a clutch 3-pointer before strumming an air guitar while running backward down the court.

As the highlights piled up and the late lead kept growing, the realization started to sink in: This Mississippi team might be a whole lot better than just about anyone anticipated.

Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead surprising Ole Miss to an 82-67 upset of No. 11 Auburn on Wednesday night. In the aftermath of the win, the Rebels were understandably happy, but didn’t do too much celebrating.

After losing 20 games last season, the Rebels want to prove they’re more than just a feel-good, early-season story.

“I don’t want to settle for mediocre,” Davis said. “I think it’s a signature win, but we’ve still got a ways to go.”

Ole Miss (12-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) continued its run of strong play under first-year coach Kermit Davis after being widely picked to finish at or near the bottom of the league.

Freshman K.J. Buffen added 16 points for the Rebels while Shuler scored 14. Dominik Olejniczak had 11 points and seven rebounds. But Davis was the star, shooting 9 of 15 from the field and making four 3-pointers.

“It’s great for us to see him emerge on a national stage like that,” Kermit Davis said. “High talent level. Boy, he finished some athletic balls at the rim tonight.”

Auburn (11-3, 0-1) trailed 42-29 at halftime, but pulled within 56-54 with nine minutes remaining. The Tigers could get no closer, with Davis, Buffen and Shuler hitting big shots to keep Ole Miss in front.

“We responded to all of their runs,” Kermit Davis said. “That’s what good teams do. We kind of got sideways, it went down to three or four (points), but we kept making plays offensively.”

Auburn was led by Bryce Brown, who took 24 shots — 19 from 3-point range — to score 23 points. He was 8 of 24 overall, making six of his first 10 3-point attempts before missing eight of his final nine.

The Tigers made just eight baskets inside the 3-point line. Auburn was outrebounded 45-37.

“I thought we had an advantage inside — we didn’t,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “And that’s something we’ll have to improve. But I’m not surprised Kermit has got it turned around this quickly, because he’s got a good team.”

Ole Miss went on a 10-0 run midway through the first half to take a 25-14 lead and pushed that advantage to 13 points by halftime. Davis led the Rebels with 17 first-half points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers were playing for the first time after an 11-day layoff and looked rusty in the first half. Auburn played better after the break, and Brown nearly singlehandedly kept them in the game with his 3-point shooting, but he finally went cold and the Tigers couldn’t keep pace.

“No matter what I tried to do in the last 11 days, there’s just no way in practice you can duplicate the physicality and the pace of the game,” Pearl said. “It’s a long layoff and we looked like it, but that’s no excuse. We got outcoached and we got outplayed.”

Ole Miss: It was a huge win for the Rebels, who look like a very competitive SEC team through the conference season’s first week. At 6-foot-4, Davis had a huge game scoring and on the glass and is going to be one of the Rebels’ most important players going forward.

UP NEXT

Auburn returns home to face Georgia on Saturday.

Ole Miss travels to face No. 14 Mississippi State on Saturday.

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidbrandtAP

Temple ends No. 17 Houston’s undefeated season on controversial charge call

By Scott PhillipsJan 9, 2019, 9:20 PM EST
2 Comments

College basketball is down to two undefeated teams as Temple knocked off No. 17 Houston with a controversial 73-69 American Athletic Conference win on Wednesday night.

With the Cougars trailing by two points with possession and under 10 seconds left, an offensive foul was called on Houston’s Corey Davis Jr. as he made the driving potential game-tying bucket with time expiring. While the call appeared to be a correct one, it’s a tough call to swallow to end an undefeated season.

You make the call: charge or not?

Michigan and Virginia are the only two unbeaten teams in college basketball entering Wednesday’s second session of games following Houston’s loss.

Besides for the controversial call at the end, Temple had control of most of this conference game on Wednesday night — earning a huge win for their postseason cause in the process. The Owls (12-3, 2-1) had a solid night from the trio of Quinton Rose (22 points), Nate Pierre-Louis (16 points) and Shizz Alston Jr. (12 points) as they looked like a tough contender in the American — and for a potential tournament bid.

Houston crawled back thanks to great stretches from its defense as the offense struggled with consistency. The interior play of big man Breaon Brady (19 points) was a bright spot for the Cougars, as his post touches generated some of the only offense Houston could count on.

While Houston’s undefeated season ending is going to hurt, they should still be in solid position to make the NCAA tournament. This is a road loss to a tough conference opponent and Temple now stands to benefit from knocking off the league’s elite team. The Owls still have more work to do to feel secure about their postseason standing, but this is the type of win you could center a profile around as the Cougars have the chance to end the season as a top-25 team.

Things just got a little bit more interesting with regard to the American and postseason spots — especially if leagues like the Pac-12 don’t have a lot of bids to offer.

New York stops June recruiting events in response to NFHS, NCAA’s new guidelines

By Scott PhillipsJan 9, 2019, 5:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

The new college basketball recruiting calendar is ruffling quite a few feathers as the NCAA has made sweeping changes to the months events are held.

June, in particular, is gathering a lot of heat for the implementation of NFHS guidelines — which restrict many private and prep schools from participating in the live period during that month.

New York has taken a dynamic step by announcing that they won’t host or operate any Division I recruiting events during June. According to a report from Adam Zagoria, the BCANY and the NYSPHSAA have banded together to not have any events. Since the NFHS guidelines would have prohibited New York City public, catholic and independent schools, the state has taken a stand.

While the new June recruiting rules were meant to give more control to high school programs and their coaches, the intent of the event has seemingly backfired under a tremendous amount of criticism. Some states have the natural June calendar for summer high school events that fall within NFHS guidelines, while other states don’t have anything naturally on that calendar for high school basketball during June.

Since the guidelines also limit the number of private and prep school players (which includes some of the national powerhouse programs you’ve heard of that are also credible schools with good academic programs), it’s hurting a number of potential Division I players who could be seen by college coaches during the month.

Now that New York has taken a public stand, we’ll have to see if any other states respond and how the NCAA, NFHS or the Rice Commission maybe alters any plans for the June recruiting calendar.