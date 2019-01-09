Markus Howard’s 53 points overshadowed by controversy in Marquette win at Creighton

Markus Howard’s unbelievable season continued on Wednesday in a way that only Markus Howard can do it.

The 6-foot Marquette star became the first Division I player in 20 years to score 50 points twice in his career, the first player since Kentucky’s Jodie Meeks to score at least 45 points three times in one season and now owns the top four single-game scoring marks in Marquette history after he went for a career-high 53 points in a 106-104 win at Creighton.

In a season full of unbelievable performances by the 19-year old junior, this was as incredible as any of them. Howard scored those 53 points on 15-for-26 shooting. He was 10-for-14 from three. 14 of those 53 points came in overtime, including the first 11 that Marquette scored in the extra period in just 2:30.

Should I mention that he also finished with six assists?

As incredible as Howard was, it was the sixth of his assists on the night that is going to dominate the conversation in Omaha for the next couple of days, because Marquette may have been given the gift of a game-tying three.

Before we get into the controversy, the stupidity: Martin Krampelj could have ended this game. With 0.8 seconds left and taking the ball out under Marquette’s basket, Creighton threw a pass 60 feet down the floor to Krampelj, and all he had to do was get a touch on it and the clock would have run out. But he let the ball go over his head and, as it was rolling out of bounds, he did not chase it down until it was too late.

So the Golden Eagles got the ball out of bounds under their own basket with a chance to tie the game and force overtime, and they did just that:

SAM HAUSER AT THE BUZZER! FREE BASKETBALL IN OMAHA! pic.twitter.com/kORj0Zdtu6 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) January 10, 2019

Maybe.

You tell me:

Did Sam Hauser get that shot off in time?

It’s hard to tell on the replay — it is close enough that I don’t think it can be overturned either way — and it is also hard to believe that a player has enough time to catch the ball in mid-air, land and get a shot off in just 0.8 seconds. Full disclosure: I did not think there was a chance he got it off live.

But that is neither here nor there.

Because the shot counted.

Markus Howard scored 14 of his 53 points in overtime.

And No. 18 Marquette escaped one of the tougher road venues in the Big East with a win.