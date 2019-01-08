More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED


Booth rallies champion Wildcats past No. 24 St. John’s

Associated PressJan 8, 2019, 9:25 PM EST
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Phil Booth hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in the game and scored 23 points to help Villanova rally to beat No. 24 St. John’s 76-71 on Tuesday night.

Eric Paschall scored 25 points for the defending national champion Wildcats (12-4, 3-0 Big East), who shook off four losses in nonconference play and are rounding into form as the team to beat in the conference.

The upstart Red Storm seemed poised to snag that title with their best start since 1985-86 and a possible upset win (they were six-point underdogs) in their grasp. St. John’s led by 13 in the first half and by 11 early in the second before a 3-point-happy offense went cold and rushed shot selection gave the Wildcats time needed to storm back and win.

Booth, a two-time national champion guard, has saved his best for the second half this season and delivered again in the clutch. He hit the bucket that pulled the Wildcats within one and connected on a 3 with 2:33 to go for a 68-67 lead they would not relinquish.

Shamorie Ponds had 23 points for St. John’s (14-2, 2-2), the last on two free throws with 59 seconds left that got the Red Storm within 72-69. The Wildcats, who dropped two home games early to fall out of the Top 25, sealed their fourth straight victory at the free-throw line.

Booth hit six of Villanova’s 12 3-pointers.

The Wildcats trailed by 11 when they erupted on a 12-0 run to take their first lead of the game. The Wildcats got contributions from young — freshman Saddiq Bey hit a 3 and a layup that started the spurt — and old — Booth buried a 3 and scored on a driving layup for a 51-50 lead.

Perhaps the Red Storm of coach Chris Mullin’s first three seasons would have wilted on the road much earlier after squandering a double-digit lead. Led by Ponds, this year’s team has the confidence and talent to shake off the slumps and attack. Ponds converted a four-point play to push the lead to eight and LJ Figueroa sank a 3 that kept SJU’s lead at four.

It wouldn’t last.

The Red Storm came in rolling after a soft nonconference schedule that sparked them to their best start since the 1980s. St. Johns’ used wins over then-No. 16 Marquette and Georgetown to hit the AP Top 25 this week for the first time in more than four years.

Mullin’s fourth season has been his best and has the program thinking big: SJU athletic director Mike Cragg said this week he wants all Big East home games played at Madison Square Garden.

The Red Storm felt at home at the refurbished Pavilion and got the better of the Wildcats early in a 3-point shootout. Ponds hit one to help St. John’s race out to a 20-7 lead. Ponds hit another 3 that stunted a Villanova run and St. John’s made nine in the half for a 39-34 lead. With each team firing 3s (a combined 38 attempts in the half), there only five total free throws before the break.

BIG PICTURE

St. John’s had some small success last season, including a win over then-No. 1 Nova in Philadelphia. It was the Red Storm’s second win over a top-five team in a week and first over a top-ranked team in 33 years. The Red Storm have to avoid any big upsets to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

Villanova had several members of its 1985 national championship team sit behind the bench. Mullin played for St. John’s in ’85 when it reached the Final Four and lost to its Big East rival. The Wildcats are still a national power and are meshing together after some early bumps.

UP NEXT

St. John’s hosts DePaul on Saturday.

Villanova plays Sunday at Creighton.

N.C. State’s inexperience in big games was too much to overcome in loss to North Carolina


By Rob DausterJan 9, 2019, 1:02 AM EST
N.C. State got what they wanted.

There was a minute left against No. 12 North Carolina on Tuesday night and the No. 15 Wolfpack were down 82-78. Their press, which had worked on and off throughout the night, forced the turnover. Markell Johnson gets into the lane, draws a defender and finds C.J. Bryce — a 38 percent three-point shooter — all alone in the corner for a three that would have cut UNC’s lead to just a single point with plenty of time left on the clock.

Bryce airballs the three.

Seven seconds later, Leaky Black gets behind N.C. State’s defense for an uncontested dunk.

Game over.

N.C. State would go on to lose 90-82 in the biggest game for the program in the Kevin Keatts era, and while the scoreboard will say that the Tar Heels were in control for the majority of the night, N.C. State is going to wake up tomorrow ruing the chances that they had.

Because that one sequence summed up what was a frustrating night in Raleigh.

Every time N.C. State looked like they were in a position to take the lead or take control of this thing, it was the Tar Heels that made the big plays and big shots.

The Wolfpack dug themselves a 12 point hole before they even scored. They trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half, yet with six minutes left before the break they had cut the lead to two points. With the score 33-31, the Wolfpack missed a three and a layup before UNC pushed the lead back to eight. N.C. State tied the game at 47 early in the second half only to foul Cam Johnson as he made a three for a four-point play. After tying the game at 53, Johnson again answered with a three, sparking an 11-2 run to push the lead to nine. With 10 minutes left, Bryce was fouled with the Wolfpack down two. He made 1-of-2 from the line, but N.C. State would go scoreless for the next five minutes, even as UNC struggled to find a way to get their own offense going. In a game where the Tar Heels put up 90, they only managed to push their lead to ten during that stretch.

“I like where my team’s at,” Kevin Keatts said after the game. “If we clean some things up, we have a chance to be a very good basketball team.”

“I’m not frustrated by that,” he added when asked about the runs that fell short. “It means we won’t lay down.”

And he’s right.

This is a good N.C. State team. They’re scrappy, they play hard and the pieces fit with the style that Keatts wants to play. They are probably more talented than they get credit for, and it’s impressive to see the way that they have come together in a situation where so many faces are new.

But the difference between N.C. State and North Carolina is that, right now, Roy Williams has dudes, and they not only know when they need to step up and make a play, they can do it. Luke Maye is a senior that was an all-american last season. He made a couple of huge jumpers to quell runs in the first half. Cameron Johnson is a senior that is playing like an all-american this season. The two threes he made early in the second half to keep the Wolfpack at bay were probably the two biggest shots of the game. Coby White is dynamic in transition and does not appear to have ever been phased by the moment or the pressure. Kenny Williams has been a part of a team that went to the national title game and won a title the following season.

N.C. State doesn’t have dudes that are ready for those moments yet.

And I don’t think this is an immaturity thing. I’m not trying to insinuate that N.C. State choked, or that they can’t win big games. Nothing like that.

Maybe I’m reading this entirely wrong, but I do think that there is a hurdle that teams have to get over when it comes to games like this one — a battle between two ranked rivals in an absolutely raucous environment.

North Carolina has been there. No one on that team was phased by the noise, or the game-pressure, or the Wolfpack making a run.

That’s what is it to be “clutch.” To have the confidence and the mental fortitude to be able to execute a play and make a shot in a moment that should overpower a player, and at this level, I think that comes with experience.

North Carolina has it, and that’s because they’ve been through games like this before.

N.C. State will get there.

And the only way to do it is to — win or lose — play games like this.

No. 7 Texas Tech rallies for 66-59 win over 23rd-ranked OU


Associated PressJan 9, 2019, 12:26 AM EST
LUBBOCK, Texas — Jarrett Culver had his first double-double of the season and scored seven straight Texas Tech points to break a tie late in the second half, leading the No. 7 Red Raiders to a 66-59 win over 23rd-ranked Oklahoma on Tuesday night.

The sophomore, who finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds, put his hometown Red Raiders (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) ahead for good with a layup for a 53-51 lead with 4:22 remaining, then converted a three-point play to push the lead to five.

After Aaron Calixte hit a 3-pointer to get the Sooners back with two, Culver muscled through a crowd to rebound his own miss of a short bank shot and powered up over two defenders for a bucket and a 58-53 lead.

Christian James scored 14 points for the Sooners (12-3, 1-2) and Brady Manek added 13, but second-half shooting struggles caught up with Oklahoma in a second Big 12 loss to a Top 10 opponent.

The Sooners were up 40-33 after Manek hit a 3-pointer with 17:23 to play, but Brandone Francis sparked a 12-4 run by Texas Tech with a 3. Matt Mooney’s layup put Texas Tech in front before Manek hit another 3 to get Oklahoma even at 51-all.

Davide Moretti scored 12 points for Texas Tech, including a pair of free throws with the Red Raiders leading by three with 21 seconds remaining. Culver was 8 of 13 from the field and scored nine of Texas Tech’s final 15 points

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma: The Sooners dropped their second Big 12 game in the first three, but it’s hard to argue anybody has played a tougher early schedule. They still need more of an inside presence to get back on track.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders just keep winning because they make life miserable for opponents on the offensive end. Oklahoma shot 32 percent, right at Texas Tech’s nation-leading average for field goal defense.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: No. 25 TCU at home Saturday.

Texas Tech: At Texas on Saturday.

Tuesday’s Things to Know: Texas Tech wins; Iowa State, Mississippi State upset; Villanova takes Big East reigns


By Scott PhillipsJan 9, 2019, 12:20 AM EST
Tuesday’s night of college basketball had some really good conference games as ACC, Big 12 and SEC contests all came down to the wire. We saw some upsets go down in the Big 12 and the SEC, while the Big East saw a familiar team win a critical home game against a recent upstart. 

1. Jarrett Culver lifts No. 8 Texas Tech past No. 23 Oklahoma in Big 12 play

Now that Kansas has lost Udoka Azubuike for the season and fallen at Iowa State, they look susceptible to potentially losing control of the Big 12. Texas Tech has taken advantage with a 3-0 start in league play after another close win over the Sooners, 66-59.

Player of the Year candidate Jarrett Culver took over the game down the stretch for the Red Raiders as he scored eight consecutive points during one stretch to finish with 23 points and 13 rebounds on an efficient 8-for-13 shooting and 7-for-7 performance from the line.

With the league’s best player in Culver, along with a defense that looks stifling, Texas Tech could have enough to be the leaders in the Big 12 race at this current moment. Although counting out Kansas would be really stupid, the Jayhawks still have to regroup from losing a huge piece for them while Texas Tech looks like they know how to win close games with a closer in Culver.

The Big 12 schedule won’t get much easier for the Red Raiders, as they travel to Texas before hosting Iowa State after that.

2. No. 12 North Carolina earns a road win at No. 15 North Carolina State

Perhaps the biggest game of the night was the ranked clash between ACC rivals North Carolina and North Carolina State. The Tar Heels earned a road win with a 90-82 final over the Wolfpack.

Jumping out to an early 12-0 lead, North Carolina never trailed in this contest as they put together an impressive start-to-finish effort. Luke Maye led the Tar Heels with 21 points while Coby White added 19 points as North Carolina won this with Cameron Johnson out and battling leg cramps for the final 12 minutes.

N.C. State deserves credit for battling back and tying this game twice in the second half, but they could never get over the hump to take a lead. Braxton Beverly led the Pack with 21 points as this loss snapped a seven-game winning streak.

2. Baylor takes down No. 20 Iowa State to add to the Big 12’s crazy night

While Texas Tech is unbeaten in the Big 12, Iowa State looked like a major threat coming off of a weekend in which they knocked off Kansas in convincing fashion. Baylor had other ideas when they led most of the game in a 73-70 win over Iowa State.

Makai Mason had 25 points to pace the Bears, who earned one of their most important wins of the season as a likely bubble team. Coming off of a close loss at TCU, this is the type of solid win that Baylor needed to stay in the NCAA tournament mix. They get another huge opportunity when they host Kansas on Jan. 12.

Iowa State only led by two points and just didn’t look like a Big 12 contender during a flat performance. While the Cyclones didn’t play poorly, their young players didn’t step up as they have at previous times this season as Marial Shayok paced them with 19 points.

The Cyclones are still going to be a dangerous Big 12 team, but Texas Tech is the top dog at the moment after Tuesday night’s results. The young Cyclones still have the talent to potentially win the league, but it is road games like this against fringe tournament teams like Baylor that they need to win to stay in that race.

4. Villanova maintains unbeaten Big East mark with win over No. 24 St. John’s

One of Tuesday’s most important games featured two top teams in the Big East. While some have written off Villanova after some early losses to Furman and Penn, the Wildcats remained unblemished in the league with a big 76-71 win over No. 24 St. John’s.

Eric Paschall finished with 25 points while Phil Booth had 23 points and six three-pointers — including the go-ahead look in the second half. The Wildcats are the sole undefeated team in the Big East as they’re off to a solid start in league play. Winning over St. John’s — a team many believe to be a major contender — is proof that Villanova should be taken seriously once again in the Big East race.

The Red Storm were paced by Shamorie Ponds’ 23 points, but Mustapha Heron struggled to a 3-for-11 night from the field to finish with eight points.

There is still a long way to go in the Big East race, and these two teams will play again on Feb. 17, as St. John’s will try to bounce back after a 2-2 start in league play.

5. South Carolina drops No. 14 Mississippi State for upset win

The SEC gave us one of the night’s notable upsets as the Gamecocks took down the Bulldogs with an 87-82 overtime win.

People weren’t sure what to make of Mississippi State’s season as they entered this game with a bloated record thanks to a pretty easy schedule. The Bulldogs deserve credit for some solid wins (Cincinnati, Clemson) and no terrible losses.

But a loss to a South Carolina team ranked in the 115s on KenPom likely isn’t going to be a realistic SEC contender against the likes of Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee.

To South Carolina’s credit, they’re now 2-0 in league play as they hit the offensive glass and defend hard. Maik Kotsar played the best game of his Gamecock career with 25 points and nine rebounds as led five double-figure scorers for South Carolina.

Mississippi State will likely still find itself in fine position to make the NCAA tournament, but this is the type of loss that makes you question their ceiling for this season.

South Carolina stuns No. 14 Mississippi State 87-82 in OT


Associated PressJan 8, 2019, 11:53 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Freshman A.J. Lawson stole the ball and finished with an emphatic dunk with 13 seconds left in overtime to seal South Carolina’s 87-82 upset of No. 14 Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

Maik Kotsar scored a career-high 25 points and had nine rebounds for the Gamecocks (7-7, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), who were the only SEC team with a losing record in nonconference play but now sit atop the league.

Lawson, who came in as the team’s leading scorer, averaging 13 points a game, scored just six points on 3-of-11 shooting. But he may have turned around what appeared to be a lost season for South Carolina with his steal and dunk as the Bulldogs (12-2, 0-1) tried to get a potential game-tying 3.

Kotsar came up big in overtime too, with a mid-range jumper with 42.1 seconds to go that put South Carolina ahead 85-82.

Hassani Gravett added 17 points and Chris Silva had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

Aric Holman had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Mississippi State. Nick Weatherspoon scored 17 points, and Lamar Peters had 16 points and seven assists.

Mississippi State trailed 61-54 with just under 12 minutes to go, but climbed back in it with some timely 3s. Both teams had good looks to take the lead late in regulation.

Silva had a rebound just under the basket slip out of his hands with 30 seconds to go in regulation. Peters missed a tough running layup with 5 seconds left, and Gravett’s half-court heave at the buzzer rolled around the rim before falling away.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs shot well from behind the arc as they often have this season, making 11 of 25 attempts. But Mississippi State made just 13 of 23 free throws, while South Carolina shot 13 of 17 from the foul line.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have lost to Stony Brook and Wofford this season, which appeared to be slipping away. But South Carolina overcame a 14-point second-half deficit to beat Florida on a full-court heave and dunk by Silva and followed that up with an overtime thriller to become the surprise 2-0 team in the SEC.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Mississippi State’s ranking was its highest since reaching No. 11 in January 2005. The Bulldogs will likely fall next week, but their streak of consecutive weeks in the poll should reach 13.

It was South Carolina’s first win in three tries this season over a Top 25 team.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs get in-state rival Mississippi at home Saturday.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks host Missouri on Saturday.

No. 6 Michigan State shakes off bad start, tops Purdue 77-59


Associated PressJan 8, 2019, 11:36 PM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston shook off a slow start and finished with 23 points to help No. 6 Michigan State beat Purdue 77-59 Tuesday night.

The Spartans (14-2, 5-0 Big Ten) have won nine straight.

The Boilermakers (9-6, 2-2) won their previous three games by a combined total of 55 points.

Purdue got off to a strong start, rattling Michigan State with pressure defense and took a 9-2 lead a few minutes into the game.

The Spartans cut down on their turnovers and held together as Winston, their leading scorer, made his first shot with 3:52 left in the first half. The junior point guard closed the half with nine points, giving Michigan State a 39-26 lead.

Purdue’s Carsen Edwards had a season-low 11 points on 3-of-16 shooting, including 2 of 13 from the 3-point line. He entered the game averaging 25.5 points to rank among the nation’s leading scorers. Edwards had five points in a 27-second span midway through the second half to pull Purdue within four points and to match his scoring from the first 28 minutes of the game.

Winston scored three of the Spartans’ next five points to push their lead to nine midway through the second half, and they added to the cushion by ending the game with an 11-1 run.

Michigan State’s Nick Ward scored 16 points and Xavier Tillman had 11 points.

Ryan Cline, Purdue’s second-leading scorer, had 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting. Freshman Trevion Williams had season highs with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Boilermakers off the bench.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: Edwards had his worst game of the season, struggling to get his shot off against a defense geared to slow him down. When the junior guard did have an open look, he often missed. Edwards had scored 19 or more points in every other game this season, including a 40-point performance in a four-point loss at Texas last month.

Michigan State: The Spartans are winning without one of their top players, junior guard Joshua Langford. He missed a third straight game with an ankle injury. The players filling in for him have made the most of the opportunity, including freshman Aaron Henry, who was a part of the defensive effort against Edwards.

UP NEXT

Purdue: At Wisconsin on Friday night.

Michigan State: At Penn State on Sunday.

