Kansas star to miss the rest of the season with hand injury

Kansas announced on Sunday evening that star center Udoka Azubuike will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ligament in his right hand.
The injury is the same as the one that he suffered in his left hand as a freshman, when he missed the second half of that season.
Azubuike, who was averaging 13.4 points, 6.8 boards and 1.6 blocks in nine games this season, did not play in Saturday’s loss; he injured the hand in practice on Friday. He missed four games earlier this season with an ankle injury.
The Jayhawks are 3-2 without Azubuike this season. They are 9-0 when he plays. When he has sat, Kansas has played a four-guard rotation that features Dedric Lawson at the five.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan got Indiana’s best players in foul trouble in the opening minutes and took full advantage, building a cushion it used to stay undefeated.
Charles Matthew scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half to help the second-ranked Wolverines build a double-digit lead and they went on to beat the 21st-ranked Hoosiers 74-63 victory Sunday.
Michigan’s Jordan Poole finished with 18 points, Zavier Simpson scored 12 and freshman reserve Brandon Johns had eight points and eight rebounds.
The Wolverines (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) are a win away from matching their best start in school history.
“We’re just worried about getting better,” Poole said. “We rarely talk about our record.”
Michigan joined No. 8 Michigan State as the two teams without a Big Ten loss four games into the 20-game conference schedule.
The Hoosiers (12-3, 3-1) had won seven straight since losing at Duke and their chances to extend the streak were hurt because their stars were forced to sit a lot.
Indiana’s Juwan Morgan scored 25 points on 9-of-22 shooting and Romero Langford added 17 points while limited by foul trouble.
“When those two guys aren’t on the floor, we’re a different team offensively and defensively,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said.
When Morgan and Langford went to the bench with two fouls early in the first half, the Wolverines went on a 12-3 run in less than 3 minutes before the pair returned to the floor.
“We set the tone and we got their two big guys in foul trouble,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “They’re tremendous. They’re really tough to stop and they both sat about 20 minutes.”
Michigan led 44-29 at halftime and didn’t have much trouble keeping a comfortable cushion after halftime in part because Morgan picked up his third and fourth fouls.
“We kind of took them out of their flow,” Poole said.
Miller lamented his team getting off to another poor start.
“The beginning of the game, we’re not tough enough,” Miller said. “We take a punch, maybe a few too many and then get up off the ground.”
Langford agreed.
“We’ve been coming back and winning close games,” he said. “Now that’s not going to work for us down the road.”
BIG PICTURE
Indiana: Langford and Morgan have to learn how to avoid getting into foul trouble because of their value to the team. Both went to the bench with two fouls early in the game and Morgan was limited even more in the second half because he had two more fouls while trying to defend shots from the perimeter, decisions that were costly.
“I just have to be smarter,” Morgan said.
Indiana will have more depth when center De’Ron Davis, who warmed up Sunday, and guard Rob Phinisee return from injuries.
Michigan: The Wolverines usually play just two players off the bench and one of the regular reserves, Isaiah Livers, missed a second straight game with a back injury. Johns may have earned more playing time. He had to play because Livers was out and center Jon Teske and his backup, Austin Davis, were in foul trouble while trying to defend Morgan. Johns made the most of the opportunity with season highs in points, rebounds and minutes (13) and hurt the Hoosiers’ comeback hopes.
“There’s an argument for him to be the first big man off the bench after the way he played,” Beilein said.
HE SAID IT
The 6-foot Simpson made some running hook shots, scoring in a way undersized guards have to near the lane, according to Beilein.
“Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar) would be proud,” Beilein said.
Saturday’s Things To Know: Recapping all of the college hoops action
PLAYER OF THE DAY: Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Cassius Winston was at his very best on Saturday afternoon. Playing in the early tip on the first fully-loaded conference season college hoops slate, Winston finished with 25 points and five assists as the No. 8 Spartans went into Columbus without Josh Langford and knocked off No. 14 Ohio State, 86-77.
Winston finished with 18 of his 25 points in the second half, as he torched C.J. Jackson for layups three times in the opening minutes of the half and forced Chris Holtmann to change his personnel. The Spartans played without their starting point guard on the floor for long stretches of the second half as a result. Ohio State’s offense stalled. Michigan State continued to execute, and by the time it was all said and done, Tom Izzo’s team had turned a seven point halftime deficit into a nine point road win to move to 3-0 in Big Ten play.
It was Winston that was the star on Saturday, outshining Columbus-native Nick Ward and outdueling a young Buckeye backcourt. He’s now averaging 17.7 points and 7.7 assists on the season with shooting splits of 47.7/83.0/45.7. He’s as efficient as point guards can get, and he’s doing all of that on a team that is going to push Michigan atop the Big Ten standings.
At this point, I need to start paying more attention to Winston in the Player of the Year Power Rankings.
TEAM OF THE DAY: Virginia Cavaliers
What No. 4 Virginia did to Florida State on Saturday afternoon should not go overlooked by anyone.
The final score was 65-52, which is impressive in its own right but is nothing compared to the way that the game actually played out. With just over two minutes left in the game and well after Virginia had already emptied their bench, the Cavaliers held a 65-36 lead. Florida State had scored eight points in the first four minutes, which means that over the course of a 34-minute stretch, Virginia held Florida State to just 28 points.
Should I mention that Florida State entered Saturday as the No. 9 team in the AP Poll and ranked in the top 15 on KenPom?
This was a total and utter annihilation of a team that is very capable of making it back to the Elite Eight this year. That should tell you everything that you need to know about this Virginia team. They are just as good defensively as they have been over the years, and this year they have two pros that carry their offense. That doesn’t include Kyle Guy, who finished with 21 points and five threes on Saturday, just three days after he went for a career-high 30 points against Marshall.
The Wahoos are better than they were last season, and that’s saying something.
ONIONS OF THE DAY: Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra
Justin Wright-Foreman might actually be the player of the day. The Hofstra star went for 42 points as the Pride knocked off Northeastern on Saturday afternoon, but that’s not all he did.
He also hit this ridiculous game-winner at the buzzer:
MBB: #HOFSTRA WINS! JUSTIN WRIGHT-FOREMAN DRAINS THE GAME-WINNER AT THE BUZZER TO GIVE THE PRIDE A 75-72 VICTORY OVER NORTHEASTERN! WRIGHT-FOREMAN FINISHED WITH 42 POINTS! That's 10 straight wins for the Pride! #RoarWithPridepic.twitter.com/3qnw6rqczz
ALABAMA: The Crimson Tide made a statement on Saturday, as No. 13 Kentucky came into Tuscaloosa and left with a 77-75 loss. That final score would look much more impressive had the Tide not found a way to let the Wildcats back into the game in the final minutes. Tevin Mack was the hero, popping off for 20 of his 22 points in the first half while Donta Hall found a way to put Reid Travis in his back pocket. This Alabama team is more talented that I think anyone realizes, and this is the kind of win that will look really good for them on Selection Sunday.
IOWA STATE: I don’t need to say anything about the Cyclones beyond this.
GONZAGA: The Zags smoked Santa Clara on Saturday night, but the best news for them is that they got back both Killian Tillie and Geno Crandall from their injuries.
NEW MEXICO: The Lobos have not been good this season. They entered Saturday with a 6-6 record against Division I competition. They were ranked 190th on KenPom. They had lost to New Mexico State by 35 points. They lost to Saint Mary’s by 25. They lost at home to North Texas and Penn.
And on Saturday, they handed No. 6 Nevada their first loss of the season, an 85-58 beatdown in The Pit. I mean, what in the world? With all due respect to the Lobos, I think that this loss said more about Nevada than it did New Mexico, but it also left me scratching my head — I know that they just got Carlton Bragg back, but there is enough talent on that roster that New Mexico probably should be better than it has been this year.
OKLAHOMA: The Sooners went into Stillwater and picked off Oklahoma State, which means that this Oklahoma team is now 12-2 on the season and is sitting pretty with eight Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 wins, the most of any team in college basketball. They were already a No. 4 seed in our most recent bracket projection.
SHAMORIE PONDS: Ponds finished with another monster performance at Georgetown, finishing with 37 points in a 97-94 overtime win over the Hoyas. It is going to be a tremendously fun race to watch and see who wins Big East Player of the Year, Ponds or Markus Howard.
LOSERS
OREGON: As if things weren’t already bad enough for the Ducks after losing Bol Bol for the season and Kenny Wooten for a couple more weeks, Oregon went out on Saturday and lost a rivalry game at home, falling to Oregon State, 77-72, behind a 28 point outburst from Tres Tinkle. The Ducks were supposed to be the second-most likely option for an at-large bid in the Pac-12 behind Arizona State. Both teams lost at home this week to teams projected to finish in the bottom half of the conference.
That’s not ideal.
FLORIDA: The Gators had been one of the hottest teams in college basketball heading into Saturday. Then they opened up a double-digit lead on South Carolina in both the first half and the second half. Then they blew both of those leads, allowed the Gamecocks to tie the game up in the final seconds and then lost like this:
CINCINNATI: The Bearcats had finally managed to convince people that they might actually be pretty god this year, and then they had to go and do this: Lose at East Carolina. This is a bad loss. A really, really bad loss. East Carolina is the team in the AAC that, along with Tulane, you cannot lose to. They are going to go onto Cincinnati’s tournament profile as a bad loss and drag down their computer numbers. In our most recent bracket, Cincinnati was a No. 6 seed, so they have some room to work with.
NEVADA: Oh, we’ll get to them.
FINAL THOUGHT
Nevada was absolutely embarrassed on Saturday night.
New Mexico mollywhopped them. The Pit looked like it did in Steve Alford’s glory days. The Wolf Pack got down 22-9, trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half and eventually ended up losing 85-58 in a game that they never truly threatened to win.
And that’s a problem for this group, who did not look all that impressive through the first six weeks of the season. They needed a second half comeback to beat Arizona State. They struggled to knock off Grand Canyon. They beat South Dakota State by four, Akron by six and needed to pull away from Utah in the second half to win.
Now this, a 27 point home loss to a team that entered the day ranked 190th by KenPom, a team that had lost by 35 points to New Mexico State, 25 points to Saint Mary’s and to Colorado, North Texas and Penn in the same building that they manhandled Nevada.
The question that we now need answered is which team is Nevada — the one that we fell in love with because of last year’s run to the Sweet 16 and their wins away from home against teams we once thought were pretty good (Arizona State, USC, etc.), or are they the team whose best win, according to KenPom, is either at Loyola-Chicago or at home against Utah State?
I understood why Nevada had some slow starts early on this season. This is a team full of fifth-year seniors that thought they were headed to the NBA. They’ve already won the Mountain West title and are playing out a regular season where they may not end up with a top 50 KenPom team on their schedule when it’s all said and done. It makes sense that this group threw it into cruise control — hell, the Warriors have done it for three straight regular seasons.
On Saturday, they finally got caught coasting by a team that was able to slow down their one-on-one game in the second half.
Frankly, I’m pretty interested in seeing where Nevada goes from here, because I do think that this team can beat just about anyone in college basketball. That’s how high their ceiling is. This roster is built around three all-american caliber players that thrive in isolation and when asked to make a play against smaller, less-talented defenders. That’s what they do, and on the nights when the Martin twins and Jordan Caroline get it rolling, they can do things like they did in the second round of the NCAA tournament last year: light up Cincinnati, one of the nation’s toughest defensive teams.
But Saturday proved that they are not talented enough to avoid getting caught on the nights they decide not to show up, and that matters because of how weak their schedule is. To put this into context, Saint Mary’s entered Selection Sunday with a 28-5 record last season, a win at Gonzaga and four of their five losses away from home — their one home less was to the Zags. They missed the NCAA tournament. Now, Nevada’s non-conference schedule was tougher than that Saint Mary’s team, and the Mountain West is better than last year’s WCC, but there’s nothing that Nevada can do that will be remotely as impressive as winning at Gonzaga.
We’re still three losses away from really needing to have this conversation, but if Nevada can lose by 27 points at New Mexico, why should we assume that they’ll go 17-1 in the Mountain West?
Just three unbeatens remain after No. 6 Nevada is embarrassed at New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico coach Paul Weir did his best to get the Lobos to focus on playing their game against undefeated and sixth-ranked Nevada.
“I actually gave them a quote (Friday) and a quote (Saturday) in the locker room from Gregg Popovich after the Spurs beat the Raptors,” Weir said of the San Antonio head coach. “It’s not about who we’re playing. It’s not about anything, it’s just about us executing and competing. And that’s all we talked about for two days.”
The message sunk as the Lobos shut down Nevada on Saturday, getting 27 points from Anthony Mathis and handing the Wolf Pack their first loss of the season, 85-58.
“We had so many people rebound the ball. And play unselfish,” Mathis said. “A team that plays unselfish is so hard to beat, as you see. We played super unselfish and we got a big win.”
New Mexico (8-6, 2-0 Mountain West) knocked the Wolf Pack (14-1, 1-1) from the ranks of the undefeated and sent fans streaming onto the court.
Vance Jackson came off the bench for a double-double, with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and added seven assists and three steals for the Lobos. Makuach Maluach had 14 points.
Jordan Caroline scored 17 for Nevada, which looked out of sorts throughout. Brothers Caleb and Cody Martin combined for 4-for-21 shooting from the field and 17 points.
New Mexico took control early in the first half with a 20-6 run for a 22-9 lead. The spurt featured 3-pointers by Jackson and Dane Kuiper, as well as a resounding windmill dunk by Carlton Bragg that energized the crowd and the team.
“It just got us going,” Mathis said. “You see your opponent dunking on people like that, it just gets you going. You just want a piece of it. You want to get in there. You want to contribute. You want to do your thing and that’s what we did.”
New Mexico maintained a double-figure lead despite the Wolf Pack scoring three straight points off of technical foul shots. The lead grew to 22 points at 67-45 after 3-pointers by Maluach and Mathis with seven minutes left.
“The one thing we’ve prided ourselves on was really competing until the end,” Nevada coach Eric Musselman said. “We didn’t play hard tonight. We splintered and we came apart. We have to regroup and try to play better next game.
“We just had a bad night all around. We had a bad night sharing the ball. We had a bad night defensively. Usually they’re zoned in on the scoring report, but we let guys who are shooters take open shots and we didn’t play who we are. Just a terrible game for all of us.”
BIG PICTURE
Nevada’s 14-0 start equaled the best in school history, matching the 1951-52 squad. The Wolf Pack came into the game as one of four undefeated teams in the country. Nevada had been dismantling most opponents, with 10 of its victories by double figures. But this loss will likely drop the Wolf Pack several spots in the rankings, behind two-loss teams Gonzaga and Michigan State.
Coming into the game, New Mexico had lost three of four at home, but had beaten the Wolf Pack three out of four meetings in the Pit. Nevada, however, had won the previous four in the series, one in Albuquerque and two in Reno and once in the conference tournament.
THE PITS
The last time Nevada played in the Pit in 2017, it turned into a legendary Wolf Pack performance as they came back from a 25-point deficit with 11 minutes left, and down by 14 with 1:10 left. Nevada’s last six buckets in regulation were 3s and Caroline had a career day with 45 points and 13 rebounds in the Wolf Pack’s 105-104 double-overtime victory.
But Mathis, who was one of the few players who played in that game, said he tried not to think about it.
“Completely different team,” he said. “Completely different players. I didn’t even want to think about it. I’ve thought about that so many times. I’ve seen it on ESPN so many times. It was way out of my head.”
VIDEO: Zion Williamson throws down full 360 dunk in win over Clemson
No. 1 Duke took care of business against Clemson on Saturday night, and while the Blue Devils put on a show for the people that stayed for the duration of what turned into a blowout win, it was this play that people care about:
The Big 12 title is going to run through Lawrence until it doesn’t, and an Iowa State win in a building that has played host to so many upset wins that the phrase ‘Hilton Magic’ was created doesn’t mean anything more than Ames, Iowa, never has and never will be a fun place for opposing Big 12 coaches to visit.
I know that.
You know that.
Bill Self and Steve Prohm know that.
But it should not take away from the statement that Iowa State made on Saturday afternoon.
The Cyclones got 24 points from Marial Shayok and shot 13-for-25 from three, pulling away from No. 5 Kansas in the second half of a 77-60 win over the Jayhawks in their Big 12 home opener.
And frankly, it’s not a result that should be all that surprising.
For starters, Kansas was playing without Udoka Azubuike, who suffered a sprained wrist in practice on Friday and was held out for precautionary measures. He’s expected to have an MRI in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury and just how much time he is actually going to miss. His absence was obvious, as the Jayhawks struggled to find a way to run their offense smoothly. They don’t have the guard play that they have had in recent seasons, which is why Bill Self has built his offense around throwing the ball into the post. Dedric Lawson is the best post-feeder on the roster, but when Azubuike is out, he is the guy that moves to the five and is asked to be that post presence.
That is the lineup that changed the game against Oklahoma on Wednesday night. Going small is when the Jayhawks made their run.
It did not work anywhere near as well on Saturday, which frankly, has more to do with Iowa State than it does anything else.
And that gets me to the larger point here: Iowa State is really, really good. This scoreline was not simply a result of a homecourt advantage wreaking havoc on a short-handed, highly-ranked team. This result was the byproduct of being better this year than anyone has acknowledged. It is far too early in the year to say this definitively, but there’s a chance that this group can be better than any team that Fred Hoiberg had during his five-year tenure with the Cyclones.
(It’s worth noting here that this group is currently 15th in KenPom, and Hoiberg never had a team finish better than 16th.)
The reason for that is that current head coach Steve Prohm has but together just about an ideal roster for the modern way that basketball is played. He starts four wings, all of whom stand between 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-6. The smallest of the four — Talen Horton-Tucker — checks in at 240 pounds and has a 7-foot-1 wingspan. It makes them switchable and versatile on the defensive end of the floor, where Marial Shayok, Nick Weiler-Babb and Tyrese Haliburton can all guard up and down somewhere between adequately and effectively. Michael Jacobson starts at the five, where he is averaging 14.5 points and 6-2 boards, while Cameron Lard is probably their most talented big man and definitely is their best rim protector.
The Cyclones are historically a team that has a reputation for being soft on the defensive end, and that’s not this group.
They are, however, as dangerous on the offensive end of the floor as we’ve come to expect out of this program.
It’s starts with this: The best player in the program is Lindell Wigginton, a 6-foot-2 combo-guard that returned to action in the Big 12 opener after missing about a month with a foot injury. He’s one of three players on this roster that are skilled enough to play the point — Weiler-Babb is technically the starting point guard while Haliburton, a sneaky NBA prospect, is averaging 8.3 points, 4.5 boards, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals while shooting 45 percent from three. Throw in Horton-Tucker, and there are now four perimeter players on this team that are averaging 3.0 assists this season.
That doesn’t include Shayok, who is the leading scorer in the Big 12 at 20.1 points, and Horton-Tucker is the only member of that perimeter rotation that is not a dangerous three-point threat.
Think about that for a second.
Prohm can run out lineups where he has four players on the floor that are capable of being the handler in a ball-screen action while also being able to space the floor if someone else is the handler, and he can do it without sacrificing any of his defensive switchability.
This is what positionless basketball looks like, and we still haven’t seen their best.
Remember, Wigginton probably isn’t back to being himself quite yet. It takes a while to get back into shape and into a rhythm after missing as much time as he did. Solomon Young has missed 11 games. Lard missed the first five games of the season as well. Put another way, the best is yet to come, and to date, they’ve been pretty damn good.
What I like the most about this group is that this Iowa State team is built in the same vein as last year’s Villanova team was. They’re not as good, but they create many of the same matchup problems.
And it was those matchup problems that allowed those Wildcats to run over Kansas en route to the national title game.
It’s too early to predict that Iowa State will do the same in the Big 12 standings, not when Texas Tech might be the redneck version of Virginia and when Oklahoma is busy proving the Ewing Theory true.
But it’s not too early to say that the Cyclones are here to stay, or that if this group reaches their ceiling, it will be the better than any of the Hoiberg-era teams.