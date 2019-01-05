More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

WATCH: Live Atlantic 10 action on NBCSN this weekend

By Rob DausterJan 5, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
There is a full slate of Atlantic 10 basketball on NBCSN this weekend, featuring a number of the top teams in the conference as well as a couple of potential future pros.

The best game on the slate is Duquesne at Davidson, as a pair of 9-4 A-10 title contenders square off in Steph Curry’s old stomping grounds on Saturday evening. George Mason has been much improved of late after a slow start to the season, and they’ll cap off a triple-header on Sunday when they host St. Bonaventure.

Dayton, Saint Joseph’s and a surprising UMass team will all be in action as well.

Here is the full schedule of games:

LA SALLE at UMASS, Sat. 1:00 p.m. (NBCSN) (stream)

DUQUESNE at DAVIDSON, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (NBCSN) (stream)

RICHMOND at DAYTON, Sun. 12:00 p.m. (NBCSN) (stream)

GEORGE WASHINGTON at SAINT JOSEPH’S, Sun. 2:00 p.m. (NBCSN) (stream)

ST. BONAVENTURE at GEORGE MASON, Sun. 4:00 p.m. (NBCSN) (stream)

Penn State’s Chambers suspended one game for shoving player

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 4, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State has suspended basketball coach Patrick Chambers for one game for shoving a player during a timeout Thursday night in a loss at No. 2 Michigan

Midway through the first half in the 68-55 loss, the ESPN broadcast showed footage of a fired-up Chambers in a huddle, reaching out with one arm and pushing freshman guard Myles Dread in the chest.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour announced the suspension Friday.

“Coach Chambers and I have spoken about what occurred during the Michigan game and he is very remorseful,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in statement. “His actions were unacceptable, which he recognized, and he apologized to Myles Dread last night and his family today. His actions do not reflect the values of Penn State and the expectations we set for our programs and must not occur again.”

Chambers will miss Nittany Lions’ home game Sunday against Wisconsin.

“I apologized to Myles after the game and I have spoken with his family. My actions were inappropriate; that’s not what Penn State stands for or what I stand for,” Chambers said Friday in a statement. “I told Myles I was sorry that it happened. Sandy and I have spoken and agreed there are some things I need to address. I’ve assured her this won’t happen again and understand my actions last night come with consequences.”

Chambers addressed the incident in his postgame news conference, without being asked about it Thursday night.

“I absolutely love, love Myles Dread. He committed to us as a sophomore. So I’ve known him forever, him and his parents,” Chambers said. “Absolutely love him. I apologize to him. I was just trying to challenge him, just trying to get the best out of him, and hopefully I’ll do it differently next time. No, not hopefully. I will do it a different way next time.”

Best Bets: Home underdogs in ranked matchups will make us rich

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 4, 2019, 3:18 PM EST
The first weekend of conference play kicks off, which means that this is the first time that we have a full slate of college basketball games for our viewing pleasure. 

REMINDER: The official Vegas lines for the Saturday and Sunday games have not been released, so we will be using the projections from analytic sites KenPom and Haslametrics to talk through what the spreads and totals are. 

Let’s dive into this weekend’s games:

No. 9 FLORIDA STATE at No. 4 VIRGINIA, Sat. 3:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Virginia 70, Florida State 61
  • HASLAMETRIC PROJECTION: Virginia 71, Florida State 57

This is a really interesting matchup for the simple fact that it is going to be our first real chance to get a taste of just how good Florida State truly is.

I’m firmly on board with the idea that Virginia is awesome yet again this season. They are just as good as ever on the defensive end of the floor but the presence of De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome has made them dangerous offensively. And I think that it is Hunter that makes this such a difficult matchup for Florida State, because the way that the Seminoles want to play is to spread out the floor and create mismatches. They have bigs that can play on the perimeter and wings that can thrive at the four, and Virginia is no longer as susceptible to those mismatches with Hunter at the four and Kihei Clark at the point.

Which brings me to another point — I don’t think Florida State’s press is going to work, not with Clark and Jerome both playing major minutes. Virginia is one of the nation’s very best at protecting the ball. They are also one of the nation’s best at clearing the defensive glass; Leonard Hamilton’s team will not be getting many extra possessions.

PICKS: Based on what KenPom and Haslametrics have as projections, I think that the spread in this game is going to end up being pretty big, and that’s not something that I really want a part of. Virginia plays such few possessions and Florida State is good enough that I can’t really see this becoming a blowout. Do you really want to sweat Virginia (-8) against a top ten team? I don’t.

No. 8 MICHIGAN STATE at No. 14 OHIO STATE, Sat. 12:00 p.m. (FOX)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Michigan State 74, Ohio State 72
  • HASLAMETRIC PROJECTION: Michigan State 75, Ohio State 69

This is going to be a tricky spot for the Spartans, who are 2-1 in true road games this year. Michigan State is clearly the more talented team. I don’t think that’s really up for debate, but neither is the fact that Chris Holtmann has quickly become one of the very best coaches in college basketball. This is not going to be easy for the Spartans, not when the Buckeyes can defend as well as they do and not when Kaleb Wesson has the size inside to keep the Spartans from being able to pound the rock into Nick Ward all afternoon. Remember, in this matchup on this floor last season, Ohio State made a statement with a 16 point win.

PICKS: To me, that’s what this bet come down to. I am not totally sold on Michigan State. And I do think that Ohio State matches up really well them. If Ohio State is getting points, I love it. I’ll probably be on the Ohio State money line, especially if the spread ends up being closer to what Haslametrics is projecting than what KenPom is projecting.

No. 5 KANSAS at IOWA STATE, Sat. 5:00 p.m. (ESPN2)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Iowa State 75, Kansas 74
  • HASLAMETRIC PROJECTION: Iowa State 77, Kansas 69

I am glad to see that both KenPom and Haslametric are projecting Iowa State to win this game. Given the powers of Hilton Magic, I tend to think that is how this game is going to end up playing out. The Jayhawks have lost their only true road game of the season — falling at Arizona State — while Iowa State’s computer numbers haven’t fully factored in the return of Lindell Wigginton from his foot injury.

The biggest question is going to be how the Cyclones deal with the Kansas low-post game. Udoka Azubuike has returned to the lineup and is capable of overpowering smaller defenders, and even when he was off the floor against a better defensive team in Oklahoma, the Jayhawks actually looked better running offense through Dedric Lawson at the five.

PICKS: I am very interested to see what this line is going to end up being. I will be on Iowa State as long as they aren’t favored by more than two or three points, and I will be all over the money line if they are getting points. I would also tend to lean towards the over, assuming the total will be somewhere around the high 140s. Both teams are willing to run, and I am not sure either team is really cut out for slowing the other down. It’s a bad matchup for both sides.

No. 21 INDIANA at No. 2 MICHIGAN, Sun. 4:30 p.m. (CBS)

  • KENPOM PROJECTION: Michigan 70, Indiana 62
  • HASLAMETRIC PROJECTION: Michigan 71, Indiana 60

This is a tough spot for Indiana, especially if they are going to be asked to play without Rob Phinisee, who is dealing with a concussion. Not having a point guard to go up against a team that is as stout defensively as Michigan is will be a nightmare scenario for the Hoosiers, who have spent the last month finding a way to win ugly. That was on display on Thursday night, as they worked back from a deficit to knock off Illinois in Bloomington.

I do not expect this game to be high-scoring. Michigan will be able to control pace, and when combined with the fact that Indiana is going to struggle to score against a set defense makes this a game that is difficult to see getting into the 70s. That also means that it will be that much more difficult for Michigan to create separation.

PICKS: I’ll side with Michigan here, although I wouldn’t feel all that comfortable taking them at more than (-8). I’ll also lean towards taking the under here, assuming it is somewhere in the low 130s.

THE REST OF THE WEEKEND’S NOTABLE GAMES AND BETS

No. 13 KENTUCKY (-3.5, 147.5) at ALABAMA, Sat. 1:00 p.m. (ESPN): The projections by both KenPom and Haslametrics are pretty similar here, which gives us a good jumping off point: Kentucky is coming off of a pair of really impressive wins away from Rupp Arena against two teams that are both better than Alabama. The Tide have landed four pretty nice wins in a row, but I’m not sure the models have fully accounted for how good Kentucky has been since Quade Green left. Throw in that Alabama fans will be probably already be pregaming for Monday night’s CFB title game, and I would be all over the Wildcats here at (-3.5), but I’m guessing the line will open closer to (-6).

CLEMSON at No. 1 DUKE, Sat. 8:00 p.m.: It is going to be interesting to see where this line opens up. KenPom is projecting Duke to win by 16. Haslemetrics has them winning by 24 points. I liked this Clemson group coming into the season because they had good guards and could really defend, but they’ve struggled adapting to a bigger lineup and their defense has taken a hit. Clemson’s best win is against Lipscomb at home. I’d probably lean Duke up to about (-15) here, but I’ll likely stay away myself.

No. 24 NEBRASKA at No. 25 IOWA, Sun. 5:30 p.m. (BTN): Another game where KenPom and Haslametrics differ pretty drastically — Nebraska (-2) for the former and (-10) for the latter. After a promising start to the season, Iowa’s defense has fallen off of a cliff, and Nebraska has the dudes to take advantage. I’d lean the Cornhuskers.

ST. JOHN’S at GEORGETOWN, Sat. 1:00 p.m. (CBS): This is a really interesting matchup as the Johnnies are fairly unproved but coming off of a resounding win over Marquette while the Hoyas are a team no one trusts yet just smacked around Butler in Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both sites are projecting St. John’s to win. I don’t trust the Red Storm on the road just yet, especially not in a silent Capital One Arena. Georgetown moneyline. Let’s get it.

CAL at UCLA, Sat. 4:00 p.m. (Pac-12): I will be very interested to see where this line opens up. UCLA looked like a team with three five-stars and a bunch of future pros against Stanford on Thursday night. Cal is terrible. Are the Bruins rejuvenated after Alford’s firing? Both sites have Cal losing by about 12 points, and I think I would probably hammer UCLA (-12).

No. 6 NEVADA at NEW MEXICO, Sat. 8:00 p.m. (ESPNU): New Mexico wants to run and run and run. They don’t, however, have the talent to play that way. They also can’t guard, and Nevada has dudes that will kill you in transition and will expose players that can’t guard. KenPom has this at Nevada (-16) and Haslametrics has it at Nevada (-23). Both have the total right around 156. Give me Nevada and give me the over.

WEST VIRGINIA at TEXAS, Sat. 9:00 p.m. (ESPN2): West Virginia doesn’t really have any talent this year, not like they have in the last four years. Texas hasn’t been able to score since Shaka Smart arrived in Austin. Texas doesn’t want to play fast and doesn’t commit turnovers, which is what West Virginia’s defense is based on. Both teams are coming off hideous games that finished way under low totals. I’m hammering the under in this one, whatever it ends up being.

Mistake by USA Basketball cost top 15 recruit senior season

USA Basketball
By Rob DausterJan 4, 2019, 10:39 AM EST
4 Comments

If you thought the NCAA had a monopoly on stupid eligibility decisions, you were very, very wrong.

ESPN has a story up today on Maori Davenport, one of the best women’s high school players in the country. She’s a top 15 prospect that is already committed to Rutgers and spent last August playing with USA Basketball, where she helped lead Team USA to a gold medal in Mexico City at the FIBA Americas U18 Championship.

But it was that trip with USA Basketball that cost her.

USA Basketball is allowed to pay its athletes for participating in events such as this. Davenport was sent a check for $857.20, which is a nice chuck of change for an 18-year old but hardly a life-changing amount of money, but according to Alabama high school rules, no athlete is allowed to receive more than $250. USA Basketball typically makes a call to the high school federation of the players that participate in their events before sending out a check. They did not in this case, and they did not realize their mistake until November. When they did, they alerted Davenport’s school — Henderson High School in Troy, Alabama — and Davenport sent the money back.

But that did not matter to the AHSAA — Alabama High School Athletic Association. Since Davenport initially accepted the money, she was ruled ineligible for her entire senior season.

“In all my years with USA Basketball, we have never had this happen before,” Craig Miller, a USA Basketball spokesman that has worked there for 29 years, told ESPN. “It was not a purposeful error.

“The NCAA allows us to pay athletes — who have no remaining high school eligibility — a small amount for the sake of representing the USA. Typically, if we have an athlete with high school eligibility remaining, we will check with their athletic association because the rules are different in each state.

“But we didn’t realize [Davenport] had high school eligibility remaining, and it was absolutely our mistake.”

Let me be clear here: This does not in anyway affect Davenport’s NCAA eligibility. For context, former Florida State guard Leticia Romero was paid €29,000 when she helped Spain win the silver medal in the 2016 Olympics, and she played in 2016-17 with no issues. Katie Ledecky’s NCAA eligibility is intact after she got paid six figures for her performances as a swimmer in those same Olympics. This is something the NCAA is fine with.

This is an issue with the AHSAA.

Who is punishing this girl because they did not know the rules and trusted that USA Basketball did.

Keep in mind what we’re talking about here: Davenport was overpaid by $607.20. That’s a relatively inconsequential amount of money which has already been paid back to USA Basketball. This was not something that was done intentionally. USA Basketball made a mistake by not calling the AHSAA to make sure this was OK. The Davenports made a mistake when they didn’t double-check to make sure that it was OK to accept this money. Everyone acknowledges that.

And the AHSAA should acknowledge that continuing to punish this young woman for it is a mistake as well.

Do the right thing.

Free Maori.

Samford coach, official Karl Hess involved in in-game confrontation

Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 4, 2019, 9:54 AM EST
1 Comment

Late in the second half of Samford’s 81-72 loss to East Tennessee State on Thursday night, Samford head coach Scott Padgett and longtime official Karl Hess got into a verbal altercation that resulted in Hess charging Padgett and confronting him while he was with his team.

The incident occurred as play was stopped with 1:57 left in regulation. The officials had been reviewing video of a separate confrontation between a Samford player and an ETSU player when Hess, after going back and forth with Padgett, ran up and got directly in his face:

Padgett, according to local reporters, began waving down John Iamarino, the Southern Conference Commissioner that happened to be in the crowd last night. Hess was eventually walked out of the Samford huddle by a Samford player:

“I’ve never seen an official charge a coach,” Padgett said. “I literally said ‘Are you stepping at me right now?’ That’s what I think’s hilarious. It’s not a real world out there because a guy like that stepping at me is not realistic. I mean, if we’re out on the street, he’s running the other way just if he sees me walking. I’m 6-9, probably 280 right now. Not a lot of people step to me.”

“I think it was kind of an unprofessional move.”

Kind of?

Let’s just say there is a reason that Karl Hess no longer works in the ACC and the SEC.

Thursday’s Things To Know: Iowa and Wisconsin fall; ASU sliding; San Francisco building resume

Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 4, 2019, 12:07 AM EST
The holidays and finals are finally fully behind us, and that means conference play has begun in earnest around the country. The games in November and December are nice, but here are when things really ratchet up and get interesting. Here’s what you need to know from Thursday.

BAD NIGHT FOR FRINGE TOP-25 BIG TEN TEAMS

Unless you’re No. 21 Indiana, which fought off a spirited effort from Illinois to claim 73-65 win at Assembly Hall. Iowa and Wisconsin were not so fortunate.

First, the 25th-ranked Hawkeyes. Fran McCaffery’s team has probably been over-ranked since beating so-so Oregon and UConn teams in November, but what they’ve endured their last two road games really drives the point home. They lost by 22 in East Lansing to Michigan State in December – hey, it happens – but they were absolutely dismantled by a good-but-not-great Purdue team Thursday. Carsen Edwards had 21 points and the Boilermakers shot 53.2 percent from the floor. The Hawkeyes now rank 120th defensively on KenPom, a number that will almost assuredly keep them out of the NCAA tournament. So will a stat like this:

It might be time to start wondering just how good 22nd-ranked Wisconsin is, especially after the Badgers’ ugly performance in a 59-52 loss to Minnesota at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin’s best win came on a neutral against Oklahoma in November, and now they’ve dropped back-to-back games after losing to Western Kentucky last week. The offense looked incredibly clunky against the Gophers, especially when potential All-American Ethan Happ was at the foul line, where the 50 percent free-throw shooter made just one of seven attempts. Happ had 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks, but if he’s going to be a disaster at the line, it’s going to be a major problem late in games for the Badgers.  

Wisconsin has always been prone to total offensive collapses from time-to-time, but given how much they struggled last year, it might be worth monitoring now. As for Minnesota, the Gophers are putting together a nice NCAA tournament resume with wins against Washington and Nebraska already recorded. Amir Coffey looked like a stud, too, going for 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

ARIZONA STATE STARTING TO SLIDE

Our guy Scott Phillips spent a considerable number of words earlier Thursday explaining just how bad the Pac-12 is this year. It’s one-bid bad, which is just astounding for a conference purported to be among the most powerful in the country. You know what’s not going to help that perception? Arizona State slinking back to mediocrity for the second-straight year.

The Sun Devils has given away any good will they engendered when they knocked off Kansas on Dec. 22 with a second-consecutive loss, this one a 96-86 setback at home to Utah. That, of course, comes on the heels of a 67-66 home loss to Princeton last week. And all of that come son the heels of Arizona State’s 1-6 finish to the season last year.

The Pac-12 is bad, as evidenced by one of its best teams being, well, not good.

SAN FRANCISCO CONTINUES TO BUILD ITS CASE

Staying out on the west coast, let’s take a moment to talk about San Francisco, which defeated St. Mary’s 76-72 to improve to 13-2 on the year with a neutral-site loss to Buffalo and an away L to UC Santa Barbara. The Dons have beaten Harvard, Cal and Stanford, and now sit in the top-45 of KenPom with a win over one of the WCC’s stalwarts.

They’ve got Pepperdine on the road this weekend before a week off and the most monumental game of its season, with No. 7 Gonzaga coming to play in the Bay. Beating the Zags is a major ask, but if the Dons can do it, their at-large resume starts to look pretty sweet, especially when put up against some of their allegedly Power 5 west coast brethren.

Bill Russell’s alma mater getting it done.