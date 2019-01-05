More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Paul Vernon

No. 8 Michigan State holds off No. 14 Ohio State 86-77

Associated PressJan 5, 2019, 4:17 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cassius Winston scored 25 points, Nick Ward added 21 and No. 8 Michigan State extended its unbeaten streak to eight games with an 86-77 victory over No. 14 Ohio State on Saturday.

The second half was tied six times before the Spartans took the lead on a Ward foul shot, and a layup by Kenny Goins put them up by three with 3:28 left.

A Kyle Ahrens put-back at the 2:35 mark, a turnover by Ohio State’s Keyshawn Woods and a pair of Aaron Henry foul shots all but sealed it for Michigan State. Ohio State got to within six points twice in the last minute but couldn’t get closer.

Kaleb Wesson scored 25 points despite being in second-half foul trouble, and Luther Muhammed had 12 for the Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten), who saw a six game winning streak snapped.

Michigan State (13-2, 4-0) hasn’t lost since Nov. 27.

Ohio State led 43-36 at halftime, boosted by a late 3-pointer from Duane Washington Jr. and another from Kaleb Wesson with 13 seconds left in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Despite missing injured junior guard Joshua Langford, the Spartans bore down late in the second half and won their first of the new year after going 6-0 in December.

Ohio State: Matched Michigan State every step of the way until its shooting went cold and it faltered late. Kaleb Wesson continues to be the featured player on a fairly talented team, but the Buckeyes need a clone of him to help out.

Mack, Alabama upset No. 13 Kentucky 77-75 in SEC opener

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt
Associated PressJan 5, 2019, 4:18 PM EST
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tevin Mack made six first-half 3-pointers on his way to 22 points, and Alabama held off No. 13 Kentucky 77-75 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Dazon Ingram scored all 11 of his points after halftime, including some key free throws in the Crimson Tide’s fifth consecutive win. The Wildcats gave them a big scare in the final seconds after surging back from 11 points down.

Ingram made two free throws with 23 seconds left in between back-to-back layups by Ashton Hagans. Hagans’ second cut it to 76-73 with 16 seconds left. Alabama (10-3) got the ball across midcourt but Hagans came away with the ball on a steal from Ingram.

PJ Washington scored on a dunk with 5 seconds to play and Kentucky (10-3) quickly fouled John Petty, who made one of two from the line.

Tyler Herro’s 3-point try for the win at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

Kira Lewis Jr. had 12 points for the Tide, which had five players score in double figures. Donta Hall had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Herbert Jones finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Washington led the Wildcats with 15 points and they also had all five starters reach double figures. Keldon Johnson finished with 13.

Herro, Reid Travis and Hagans all scored 12. Hagans also had six assists and three steals.

Hall scored on a tap-in to push Alabama’s lead to 72-61 with 3:12 left. Johnson answered with a 3-pointer for the Wildcats, who whittled away at the lead but could never quite catch up.

Herro’s 3-pointer cut it to 74-69 with 40 seconds left after Travis grabbed the offensive rebound. The Wildcats forced a turnover on the inbounds play and Hagans drove for a layup.

Alabama scored the first eight points after halftime to take a 46-40 lead. The Wildcats were called for three offensive fouls in the first two minutes.

It was the first time Kentucky played in Coleman Coliseum since Feb. 11, 2016.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: Couldn’t sustain the momentum after wins over Utah, North Carolina and Louisville. Made 5 of 18 3-pointers.

Alabama: Withstood late threats to keep the winning streak alive and snap a 10-game skid against Kentucky. Made 10 of 23 3-pointers.

Cam Johnson scores 15 points, No. 15 UNC tops Pitt 85-60

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 5, 2019, 4:15 PM EST
PITTSBURGH — Cam Johnson scored 15 points in his homecoming and No. 15 North Carolina made quick work of Pittsburgh in an 85-60 victory on Saturday.

Johnson, a graduate transfer from the Pittsburgh suburbs who left the Panthers in the spring of 2017, shook off the boos and hit his first three shots as the Tar Heels (11-3, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) opened league play by providing the rebuilding Panthers a reminder of how far they still have to go under first-year head coach Jeff Capel.

Johnson grabbed a season-high nine rebounds for North Carolina. Coby White led the Tar Heels with 22 points, Luke Maye added 17 points and 11 rebounds and North Carolina used a 16-0 run in the first half to subdue the first sellout crowd at the Petersen Events Center in nearly two years.

Trey McGowens scored 17 points for the Panthers (10-4, 0-1) and fellow freshman Xavier Johnson chipped in 14, but Pitt lost its 23rd straight regular-season ACC game. The Panthers shot just 31 percent (19 of 62) from the field and struggled to get into any kind of rhythm. Pitt turned it over 15 times, made only 2 of 19 3-pointers and couldn’t keep up once the adrenaline wore off.

Cam Johnson played parts of three seasons for Pitt but left after graduating in 2017. The school granted his release so he could transfer to North Carolina only after Johnson went public with the request . He has evolved into an effective starter for the Tar Heels, where he has become more than just a 6-foot-8 spot-up shooter.

Johnson knocked down a pair of 3-pointers early but Pittsburgh — attempting to reassert itself under Capel following Kevin Stallings’ nightmarish two-year tenure — briefly stayed in it. Freshman Au’Diese Toney’s tip-in brought the Panthers to within 15-14 with 11:58 to go in the first half before reality set in.

Pitt missed its next 11 shots while the Tar Heels did whatever they wanted at the other end. By the time McGowens ended the Panthers’ dry spell with a 3-pointer, North Carolina led by 21. The gulf between the two programs came into stark contrast in the final seconds of the half.

North Carolina’s Leaky Black chased down a Pitt miss, fed Cameron Johnson, who dribbled to halfcourt, then hit a streaking White for a layup at the buzzer to put the Tar Heels up 45-23 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels can be hit or miss with their defensive intensity but overwhelmed the Panthers over the final 10 minutes of the first half to take control. The Tar Heels will need to muster it more often against better opponents.

Pitt: Even with large swaths of light blue in the arena, that the Panthers were able to fill The Pete offers tangible proof of the optimism Capel has brought to the table in his first few months on the job. Turning that optimism into ACC wins, however, is another matter. The Panthers played hard but their offensive weaknesses and lack of size were exploited at will by the bigger, deeper and more talented Tar Heels.

Virginia Tech tops Boston College 77-66 for 8th straight win

AP Photo/Don Petersen
Associated PressJan 5, 2019, 4:13 PM EST
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 25 points to lead No. 10 Virginia Tech to a 77-66 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

Alexander-Walker made 9 of 14 from the floor for the Hokies (13-1, 2-0 ACC), who overcame a cold-shooting first half to win their eighth straight game. Virginia Tech shot 55.6 percent in the second half (15 of 27).

Boston College (9-4, 0-1) led early in the second half, but Virginia Tech took control with an 11-0 run. Alexander-Walker scored six of those points as the Hokies took a 43-36 lead and never trailed. Alexander-Walker set a career high in scoring in an ACC game.

Virginia Tech led by as many as 16 in the second half and maintained the lead because of its proficiency from the free-throw line. The Hokies made 9 of their final 11 attempts in the final 9:16 and finished 21 of 25 for the game.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 20 points for Virginia Tech, hitting 6 of 7 from the floor and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line. Justin Robinson scored 12 and had five assists.

Jordan Chatman paced the Eagles with 18 points. Boston College shot just 39.6 percent (19 of 48).

TIP-INS

Virginia Tech: Alexander-Walker has scored in double figures in all 13 games he’s played this season and scored at least 20 points in seven games.

Boston College: The Eagles will need improved play from star guard Ky Bowman to compete in the ACC. Bowman entered the game averaging 20.9 points, but scored just 14 against the Hokies. He didn’t hit a field goal in the final 18:31 and scored just two points on free throws.

WATCH: Live Atlantic 10 action on NBCSN this weekend

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 5, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
There is a full slate of Atlantic 10 basketball on NBCSN this weekend, featuring a number of the top teams in the conference as well as a couple of potential future pros.

The best game on the slate is Duquesne at Davidson, as a pair of 9-4 A-10 title contenders square off in Steph Curry’s old stomping grounds on Saturday evening. George Mason has been much improved of late after a slow start to the season, and they’ll cap off a triple-header on Sunday when they host St. Bonaventure.

Dayton, Saint Joseph’s and a surprising UMass team will all be in action as well.

Here is the full schedule of games:

LA SALLE at UMASS, Sat. 1:00 p.m. (NBCSN) (stream)

DUQUESNE at DAVIDSON, Sat. 6:00 p.m. (NBCSN) (stream)

RICHMOND at DAYTON, Sun. 12:00 p.m. (NBCSN) (stream)

GEORGE WASHINGTON at SAINT JOSEPH’S, Sun. 2:00 p.m. (NBCSN) (stream)

ST. BONAVENTURE at GEORGE MASON, Sun. 4:00 p.m. (NBCSN) (stream)

Penn State’s Chambers suspended one game for shoving player

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 4, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State has suspended basketball coach Patrick Chambers for one game for shoving a player during a timeout Thursday night in a loss at No. 2 Michigan

Midway through the first half in the 68-55 loss, the ESPN broadcast showed footage of a fired-up Chambers in a huddle, reaching out with one arm and pushing freshman guard Myles Dread in the chest.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour announced the suspension Friday.

“Coach Chambers and I have spoken about what occurred during the Michigan game and he is very remorseful,” Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in statement. “His actions were unacceptable, which he recognized, and he apologized to Myles Dread last night and his family today. His actions do not reflect the values of Penn State and the expectations we set for our programs and must not occur again.”

Chambers will miss Nittany Lions’ home game Sunday against Wisconsin.

“I apologized to Myles after the game and I have spoken with his family. My actions were inappropriate; that’s not what Penn State stands for or what I stand for,” Chambers said Friday in a statement. “I told Myles I was sorry that it happened. Sandy and I have spoken and agreed there are some things I need to address. I’ve assured her this won’t happen again and understand my actions last night come with consequences.”

Chambers addressed the incident in his postgame news conference, without being asked about it Thursday night.

“I absolutely love, love Myles Dread. He committed to us as a sophomore. So I’ve known him forever, him and his parents,” Chambers said. “Absolutely love him. I apologize to him. I was just trying to challenge him, just trying to get the best out of him, and hopefully I’ll do it differently next time. No, not hopefully. I will do it a different way next time.”