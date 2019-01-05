More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Brad Tollefson

No. 11 Texas Tech beats K-State 63-57 for 2-0 Big 12 start

Associated PressJan 5, 2019, 5:39 PM EST
LUBBOCK, Texas — Davide Moretti scored 19 points and Matt Mooney added 14 to help No. 11 Texas Tech hold off Kansas State 63-57 on Saturday in a matchup of defensive-minded teams.

Barry Brown led the Wildcats with 16 points and Cartier Diarra added 11 on a day when they struggled to make shots and hit just 33 percent (19 of 57) from the field.

Kansas State (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) erased most of a 34-19 halftime deficit when Brown knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:55 to go that pulled the Wildcats to within 43-42.

But Texas Tech (13-1, 2-0) found some offensive rhythm to pull away, despite some struggles at the free-throw line in the second half (15 of 23). Moretti hit a series of big shots in the second half to account for 10 straight points and help the Red Raiders overcome 13 turnovers in the half.

He answered Brown’s long-range shot with a 3-pointer 16 seconds later to trigger a 7-0 run. Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver, who struggled against the Kansas State defense, gave his team a 53-43 lead with 2:21 to go when he hit three free throws.

Playing again without Big 12 preseason player of the year Dean Wade, the Wildcats fell into a huge hole early because they couldn’t make shots.

Kansas State missed its first 13 shots from the floor until Diarra got loose on a runout and hit a driving layup at the 9:12 mark. That basket triggered a brief Wildcats’ surge — seven points in 1:18 — as they clawed back to within 17-10.

Texas Tech hit a lull about that same time, missing seven field goals in a row after DeShaun Coprew buried a 3-pointer at the 12:02 mark.

Moretti helped the Red Raiders get back on track when he hit a 3, Culver made his only field goal of the first half on an offensive rebound and those shots helped Tech close the half on a 17-9 run.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: Offensive efficiency remains a problem for the Wildcats with Wade out and point guard Kamau Stokes limited by an injury. To avoid a 0-3 start in conference play for the first time since 2015-16, K-State needs more scorers to emerge.

Texas Tech: Winning ugly is becoming a specialty for the Raiders, but their defense gives them an edge against most foes when games play out that way.

Iowa State stakes claim to title of Big 12’s best after dominant win over No. 5 Kansas

David Purdy/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJan 5, 2019, 7:52 PM EST
The Big 12 title is going to run through Lawrence until it doesn’t, and an Iowa State win in a building that has played host to so many upset wins that the phrase ‘Hilton Magic’ was created doesn’t mean anything more than Ames, Iowa, never has and never will be a fun place for opposing Big 12 coaches to visit.

I know that.

You know that.

Bill Self and Steve Prohm know that.

But it should not take away from the statement that Iowa State made on Saturday afternoon.

The Cyclones got 24 points from Marial Shayok and shot 13-for-25 from three, pulling away from No. 5 Kansas in the second half of a 77-60 win over the Jayhawks in their Big 12 home opener.

And frankly, it’s not a result that should be all that surprising.

For starters, Kansas was playing without Udoka Azubuike, who suffered a sprained wrist in practice on Friday and was held out for precautionary measures. He’s expected to have an MRI in the coming days to determine the severity of the injury and just how much time he is actually going to miss. His absence was obvious, as the Jayhawks struggled to find a way to run their offense smoothly. They don’t have the guard play that they have had in recent seasons, which is why Bill Self has built his offense around throwing the ball into the post. Dedric Lawson is the best post-feeder on the roster, but when Azubuike is out, he is the guy that moves to the five and is asked to be that post presence.

That is the lineup that changed the game against Oklahoma on Wednesday night. Going small is when the Jayhawks made their run.

It did not work anywhere near as well on Saturday, which frankly, has more to do with Iowa State than it does anything else.

And that gets me to the larger point here: Iowa State is really, really good. This scoreline was not simply a result of a homecourt advantage wreaking havoc on a short-handed, highly-ranked team. This result was the byproduct of being better this year than anyone has acknowledged. It is far too early in the year to say this definitively, but there’s a chance that this group can be better than any team that Fred Hoiberg had during his five-year tenure with the Cyclones.

(It’s worth noting here that this group is currently 15th in KenPom, and Hoiberg never had a team finish better than 16th.)

The reason for that is that current head coach Steve Prohm has but together just about an ideal roster for the modern way that basketball is played. He starts four wings, all of whom stand between 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-6. The smallest of the four — Talen Horton-Tucker — checks in at 240 pounds and has a 7-foot-1 wingspan. It makes them switchable and versatile on the defensive end of the floor, where Marial Shayok, Nick Weiler-Babb and Tyrese Haliburton can all guard up and down somewhere between adequately and effectively. Michael Jacobson starts at the five, where he is averaging 14.5 points and 6-2 boards, while Cameron Lard is probably their most talented big man and definitely is their best rim protector.

The Cyclones are historically a team that has a reputation for being soft on the defensive end, and that’s not this group.

They are, however, as dangerous on the offensive end of the floor as we’ve come to expect out of this program.

It’s starts with this: The best player in the program is Lindell Wigginton, a 6-foot-2 combo-guard that returned to action in the Big 12 opener after missing about a month with a foot injury. He’s one of three players on this roster that are skilled enough to play the point — Weiler-Babb is technically the starting point guard while Haliburton, a sneaky NBA prospect, is averaging 8.3 points, 4.5 boards, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals while shooting 45 percent from three. Throw in Horton-Tucker, and there are now four perimeter players on this team that are averaging 3.0 assists this season.

That doesn’t include Shayok, who is the leading scorer in the Big 12 at 20.1 points, and Horton-Tucker is the only member of that perimeter rotation that is not a dangerous three-point threat.

Think about that for a second.

Prohm can run out lineups where he has four players on the floor that are capable of being the handler in a ball-screen action while also being able to space the floor if someone else is the handler, and he can do it without sacrificing any of his defensive switchability.

This is what positionless basketball looks like, and we still haven’t seen their best.

Remember, Wigginton probably isn’t back to being himself quite yet. It takes a while to get back into shape and into a rhythm after missing as much time as he did. Solomon Young has missed 11 games. Lard missed the first five games of the season as well. Put another way, the best is yet to come, and to date, they’ve been pretty damn good.

What I like the most about this group is that this Iowa State team is built in the same vein as last year’s Villanova team was. They’re not as good, but they create many of the same matchup problems.

And it was those matchup problems that allowed those Wildcats to run over Kansas in the national title game.

It’s too early to predict that Iowa State will do the same in the Big 12 standings, not when Texas Tech might be the redneck version of Virginia and when Oklahoma is busy proving the Ewing Theory true.

But it’s not too early to say that the Cyclones are here to stay, or that if this group reaches their ceiling, it will be the better than any of the Hoiberg-era teams.

No. 3 Tennessee trounces Georgia 96-50 to open SEC play

Donald Page/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 5, 2019, 6:29 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Bowden scored 20 points off the bench as No. 3 Tennessee opened Southeastern Conference competition by trouncing Georgia 96-50 on Saturday for its eighth consecutive victory.

Tennessee recorded the most lopsided triumph in this series’ 146-game history, surpassing a 105-69 Volunteers victory from Feb. 1, 1975.

The Vols (12-1, 1-0 SEC) were one point away from matching their most decisive win over any SEC opponent. Tennessee beat Mississippi 102-55 on Jan. 8, 1966.

Tennessee delighted a sellout crowd with its 17th consecutive home victory. Tennessee’s last home defeat was a 94-84 setback against Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.

Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield scored 18 points each for Tennessee. Kyle Alexander had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Jordan Bone added 11 points.

Derek Ogbeide scored 17 points for Georgia (8-5, 0-1), which had a three-game winning streak snapped.

These two teams were meeting for the first time since Tennessee capped the 2017-18 regular season with a 66-61 come-from-behind victory that earned the Volunteers a share of the SEC title. That result snapped Georgia’s five-game winning streak in this series.

This game didn’t feature nearly as much success as that thriller.

Georgia stayed close for the first eight minutes until Tennessee went on an 11-0 run to extend its lead to 25-12. The Vols never looked back.

Williams set the tone for the rest of the game when he drew two fouls on Ogbeide in the first 57 seconds, as Georgia would struggle with foul trouble all day.

Georgia’s leading scorer — Rayshaun Hammonds — picked up three fouls in the first 14 minutes of the game and sat out the rest of the first half. He played just 16 minutes and went scoreless.

Nicolas Claxton, who entered the day averaging a double-double for Georgia, had just six points and five rebounds.

With Georgia trailing 38-17 late in the first half, Bulldogs coach Tom Crean kept Claxton in the game late even after the 6-foot-11 sophomore picked up his third foul. The move backfired when Claxton committed a fourth foul with 4:01 left until halftime.

Claxton didn’t return until 13:12 remained in the game. Tennessee led 66-32 by that point.

Tennessee’s Lamonte’ Turner returned to action Saturday after missing the Vols’ last six games with a shoulder injury. He played 15 minutes and scored six points.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Bulldogs couldn’t do much of anything against Tennessee’s defense. The Bulldogs shot a season-low 32.1 percent (17 of 53) and were 1 of 20 from 3-point range.

Tennessee: The Vols are off to their best start since winning 16 of their first 17 games in 2007-08. That team went on to earn a No. 1 ranking later that year before finishing 31-5 with an NCAA regional semifinal appearance.

Guy, Key lead No. 4 Virginia past No. 9 FSU, 65-52

AP Photo/Steve Helber
Associated PressJan 5, 2019, 5:37 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kyle Guy scored 21 points and No. 4 Virginia limited No. 9 Florida State to just 15 field goals in a 65-52 victory Saturday.

Guy scored 18 of his points in the first half as the Cavaliers (13-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 42-23 lead. Braxton Key added 12 points in the half and finished with 20 for Virginia, off to its best start since the 2014-15 team won its first 19 games.

Phil Cofer scored nine points to lead the Seminoles (12-2, 0-1 ACC). Florida State shot just 34 percent (15-44) and became the 11th team held below 60 points by Virginia this season. The Cavaliers led the nation in scoring defense, allowing an average of 51.4 points.

The Seminoles finished with as many turnovers as field goals, and Virginia scored 21 points off those miscues.

Virginia led 27-21 late in the first half before Key hit a 3-pointer to spark a 15-2 run to end the half. Key scored seven and Guy six in the burst, which gave the Cavaliers a 42-23 lead at the break. The Seminoles trailed by as many as 29 before a late scoring flurry and didn’t match Virginia’s first-half point total until the final minute.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles came in having scored 73 or more points in all but two games and 80 or more in all but four.

Virginia: The Cavaliers went more than seven minutes in the second half without a field goal and were outscored just 4-2 in that stretch.

Doolittle scores 16, leads No. 23 Oklahoma past Oklahoma St

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
Associated PressJan 5, 2019, 5:34 PM EST
NORMAN, Okla. — Kristian Doolittle had 16 points and eight rebounds, and No. 23 Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 74-64 on Saturday.

Brady Manek scored 15 points and Christian James added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Sooners (12-2, 1-1 Big 12), who bounced back from a 70-63 loss at No. 5 Kansas on Wednesday.

It was another stellar defensive effort for Oklahoma. Oklahoma State, which entered the day leading the Big 12 in 3-point percentage at 39 percent, went 6 of 26 from long range. The Cowboys shot just 34 percent overall.

Thomas Dziagwa scored 16 points and Michael Weathers added 13 for Oklahoma State (6-8, 0-2).

It might have been a costly victory for the Sooners. Center Jamuni McNeace, who has missed much of the season with a right ankle injury, left in the second half after coming down hard on his ankle.

There was a minor scuffle involving Oklahoma’s Miles Reynolds and Oklahoma State’s Cameron McGriff as they battled for a rebound in the first half. The play was reviewed, and both were called for fouls.

The score was tied at 25 before Oklahoma closed strong and took a 38-32 lead into the break.

Oklahoma led by double digits early in the second half, but Oklahoma State rallied and pulled within one on a basket by Isaac Likekele. Oklahoma regained control late, and two dunks by Manek put the Sooners up 64-58 with four minutes to play.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are scrappy, but they don’t quite have the experience to close. They only led for 15 seconds, despite being close for much of the game. The Cowboys also gave Iowa State a game on Wednesday before dropping a 69-63 decision.

Oklahoma: The Sooners showed they could win when they don’t shoot well — they only shot 36 percent in the game. They dominated the boards 51-39 and outscored the Cowboys 25-14 from the free-throw line.

Mack, Alabama upset No. 13 Kentucky 77-75 in SEC opener

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt
Associated PressJan 5, 2019, 4:18 PM EST
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tevin Mack made six first-half 3-pointers on his way to 22 points, and Alabama held off No. 13 Kentucky 77-75 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Dazon Ingram scored all 11 of his points after halftime, including some key free throws in the Crimson Tide’s fifth consecutive win. The Wildcats gave them a big scare in the final seconds after surging back from 11 points down.

Ingram made two free throws with 23 seconds left in between back-to-back layups by Ashton Hagans. Hagans’ second cut it to 76-73 with 16 seconds left. Alabama (10-3) got the ball across midcourt but Hagans came away with the ball on a steal from Ingram.

PJ Washington scored on a dunk with 5 seconds to play and Kentucky (10-3) quickly fouled John Petty, who made one of two from the line.

Tyler Herro’s 3-point try for the win at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

Kira Lewis Jr. had 12 points for the Tide, which had five players score in double figures. Donta Hall had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Herbert Jones finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Washington led the Wildcats with 15 points and they also had all five starters reach double figures. Keldon Johnson finished with 13.

Herro, Reid Travis and Hagans all scored 12. Hagans also had six assists and three steals.

Hall scored on a tap-in to push Alabama’s lead to 72-61 with 3:12 left. Johnson answered with a 3-pointer for the Wildcats, who whittled away at the lead but could never quite catch up.

Herro’s 3-pointer cut it to 74-69 with 40 seconds left after Travis grabbed the offensive rebound. The Wildcats forced a turnover on the inbounds play and Hagans drove for a layup.

Alabama scored the first eight points after halftime to take a 46-40 lead. The Wildcats were called for three offensive fouls in the first two minutes.

It was the first time Kentucky played in Coleman Coliseum since Feb. 11, 2016.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: Couldn’t sustain the momentum after wins over Utah, North Carolina and Louisville. Made 5 of 18 3-pointers.

Alabama: Withstood late threats to keep the winning streak alive and snap a 10-game skid against Kentucky. Made 10 of 23 3-pointers.