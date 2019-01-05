Mack, Alabama upset No. 13 Kentucky 77-75 in SEC opener

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tevin Mack made six first-half 3-pointers on his way to 22 points, and Alabama held off No. 13 Kentucky 77-75 on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

Dazon Ingram scored all 11 of his points after halftime, including some key free throws in the Crimson Tide’s fifth consecutive win. The Wildcats gave them a big scare in the final seconds after surging back from 11 points down.

Ingram made two free throws with 23 seconds left in between back-to-back layups by Ashton Hagans. Hagans’ second cut it to 76-73 with 16 seconds left. Alabama (10-3) got the ball across midcourt but Hagans came away with the ball on a steal from Ingram.

PJ Washington scored on a dunk with 5 seconds to play and Kentucky (10-3) quickly fouled John Petty, who made one of two from the line.

Tyler Herro’s 3-point try for the win at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

Kira Lewis Jr. had 12 points for the Tide, which had five players score in double figures. Donta Hall had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Herbert Jones finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Washington led the Wildcats with 15 points and they also had all five starters reach double figures. Keldon Johnson finished with 13.

Herro, Reid Travis and Hagans all scored 12. Hagans also had six assists and three steals.

Hall scored on a tap-in to push Alabama’s lead to 72-61 with 3:12 left. Johnson answered with a 3-pointer for the Wildcats, who whittled away at the lead but could never quite catch up.

Herro’s 3-pointer cut it to 74-69 with 40 seconds left after Travis grabbed the offensive rebound. The Wildcats forced a turnover on the inbounds play and Hagans drove for a layup.

Alabama scored the first eight points after halftime to take a 46-40 lead. The Wildcats were called for three offensive fouls in the first two minutes.

It was the first time Kentucky played in Coleman Coliseum since Feb. 11, 2016.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: Couldn’t sustain the momentum after wins over Utah, North Carolina and Louisville. Made 5 of 18 3-pointers.

Alabama: Withstood late threats to keep the winning streak alive and snap a 10-game skid against Kentucky. Made 10 of 23 3-pointers.