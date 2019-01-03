COLLEGE BASKETBALL TALKCBT Select Team
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Johnson’s 20 helps No. 18 NC State rally past Miami 87-82

Associated PressJan 3, 2019, 10:38 PM EST
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Thanks to a big finish, the North Carolina State Wolfpack are off to a start that draws comparisons to their first national championship season.

Reserve Markell Johnson scored 20 points and the No. 18 Wolfpack shot 57 percent in the second half to rally past Miami 87-82 in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams Thursday.

The Wolfpack (13-1) won their seventh game in a row and are off to their best start since the 1973-74 team that won the NCAA title.

“We’ve got to follow their footsteps,” Johnson said with a grin. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”

The Hurricanes (8-5) built their biggest lead at 74-64 with 10 minutes left, but the Wolfpack responded by scoring 13 consecutive points, and Devon Daniels’ driving layup put them ahead to stay with 6 1/2 minutes to go.

Johnson made four free throws in the final 28 seconds to seal the win.

“Definitely a game to build on,” Johnson said. “Being down 10 on the road to come back and win is big. We feel like we can come back from anything.”

Miami went nearly five minutes without a point and missed eight shots in a row. Both coaches said North Carolina State’s superior depth took a toll on the Hurricanes, who rotate seven players and had two of them battling cramps in the second half.

“I thought we would eventually wear those guys down,” Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said.

“That’s going to be the issue all season,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said.

Johnson shot 6 for 8, made four 3-pointers and added five assists.

“He was tremendous,” Keatts said. “He controlled tempo at the end. He pushed the ball in transition and made some big shots for us.”

Johnson played only 23 minutes, in part because of foul trouble in the first half.

“He was the most west-rested player on the court the whole second half,” Larranaga said. “He just played great. He had himself a complete game. He’s very good, and we knew it.”

Daniels finished with 19 points for the Wolfpack, who outrebounded the smaller Hurricanes 51-29. Miami shot 29 free throws but sank only 16.

“That was a heck of a game,” Larranaga said. “My guys played their hearts out. If we had just made a few more free throws, it would have been a different outcome.”

Miami sophomore Chris Lykes scored a career-high 28 points on only 15 shots. Zach Johnson added 21 points.

The Hurricanes outscored North Carolina State 17-2 in the final five minutes of the first half to lead 45-37. The Wolfpack shot 37 percent in the first half and 46 percent for the game.

“In the first half we got stagnant on offense,” Daniels said. “Then we started moving the ball around more.”

INJURY REPORT

Wolfpack guard Blake Harris sat out because of a hip-pointer.

WARM RECEPTION

New Hurricanes football coach Manny Diaz sat courtside and was introduced during a timeout.

BIG PICTURE

The Wolfpack, who late last month cranked the rankings for the first time in nearly six years, will likely move even higher next week .

Miami lost facing a ranked team for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Hosts No. 15 North Carolina on Tuesday.

Miami: At Louisville on Sunday.

Thursday’s Things To Know: Iowa and Wisconsin fall, Arizona State sliding again and San Francisco building a resume

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 4, 2019, 12:07 AM EST
The holidays and finals are finally fully behind us, and that means conference play has begun in earnest around the country. The games in November and December are nice, but here are when things really ratchet up and get interesting. Here’s what you need to know from Thursday.

BAD NIGHT FOR FRINGE TOP-25 BIG TEN TEAMS

Unless you’re No. 21 Indiana, which fought off a spirited effort from Illinois to claim 73-65 win at Assembly Hall. Iowa and Wisconsin were not so fortunate.

First, the 25th-ranked Hawkeyes. Fran McCaffery’s team has probably been over-ranked since beating so-so Oregon and UConn teams in November, but what they’ve endured their last two road games really drives the point home. They lost by 22 in East Lansing to Michigan State in December – hey, it happens – but they were absolutely dismantled by a good-but-not-great Purdue team Thursday. Carsen Edwards had 21 points and the Boilermakers shot 53.2 percent from the floor. The Hawkeyes now rank 120th defensively on KenPom, a number that will almost assuredly keep them out of the NCAA tournament. So will a stat like this:

It might be time to start wondering just how good 22nd-ranked Wisconsin is, especially after the Badgers’ ugly performance in a 59-52 loss to Minnesota at the Kohl Center. Wisconsin’s best win came on a neutral against Oklahoma in November, and now they’ve dropped back-to-back games after losing to Western Kentucky last week. The offense looked incredibly clunky against the Gophers, especially when potential All-American Ethan Happ was at the foul line, where the 50 percent free-throw shooter made just one of seven attempts. Happ had 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks, but if he’s going to be a disaster at the line, it’s going to be a major problem late in games for the Badgers.  

Wisconsin has always been prone to total offensive collapses from time-to-time, but given how much they struggled last year, it might be worth monitoring now. As for Minnesota, the Gophers are putting together a nice NCAA tournament resume with wins against Washington and Nebraska already recorded. Amir Coffey looked like a stud, too, going for 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

ARIZONA STATE STARTING TO SLIDE

Our guy Scott Phillips spent a considerable number of words earlier Thursday explaining just how bad the Pac-12 is this year. It’s one-bid bad, which is just astounding for a conference purported to be among the most powerful in the country. You know what’s not going to help that perception? Arizona State slinking back to mediocrity for the second-straight year.

The Sun Devils has given away any good will they engendered when they knocked off Kansas on Dec. 22 with a second-consecutive loss, this one a 96-86 setback at home to Utah. That, of course, comes on the heels of a 67-66 home loss to Princeton last week. And all of that come son the heels of Arizona State’s 1-6 finish to the season last year.

The Pac-12 is bad, as evidenced by one of its best teams being, well, not good.

SAN FRANCISCO CONTINUES TO BUILD ITS CASE

Staying out on the west coast, let’s take a moment to talk about San Francisco, which defeated St. Mary’s 76-72 to improve to 13-2 on the year with a neutral-site loss to Buffalo and an away L to UC Santa Barbara. The Dons have beaten Harvard, Cal and Stanford, and now sit in the top-45 of KenPom with a win over one of the WCC’s stalwarts.

They’ve got Pepperdine on the road this weekend before a week off and the most monumental game of its season, with No. 7 Gonzaga coming to play in the Bay. Beating the Zags is a major ask, but if the Dons can do it, their at-large resume starts to look pretty sweet, especially when put up against some of their allegedly Power 5 west coast brethren.

Bill Russell’s alma mater getting it done.

No. 8 Baylor women beat UConn 68-57 for 1st win over No. 1

AP Photo/Ray Carlin
Associated PressJan 3, 2019, 11:45 PM EST
WACO, Texas (AP) — Kalani Brown had 20 points and 17 rebounds as No. 8 Baylor won over a top-ranked team for the first time, beating UConn 68-57 Thursday night and handing the Huskies their first regular-season loss in more than four years.

The Huskies (11-1) hadn’t lost a regular-season game in regulation since a 76-70 home loss to Baylor in a Nos. 1 vs. 2 matchup on Feb. 18, 2013 — a span of 163 games. Their only regular-season loss since then was 88-86 in overtime at Stanford on Nov. 14, 2014. They had won 126 consecutive regular-season games, 58 of them non-conference matchups.

UConn is the only No. 1 team Baylor has ever faced in coach Kim Mulkey’s 19 seasons. The Lady Bears had lost each of the previous three such meetings, including UConn’s last visit to Waco nearly five years ago.

The Huskies had their only lead at 2-0 when Crystal Dangerfield scored in the opening minute of the game.

Chloe Jackson added 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Baylor (10-1), while NaLyssa Smith had 12 points. Juicy Landrum scored 11 points while Lauren Cox added nine points and seven rebounds.

Napheesa Collier had 16 points and 11 rebounds for UConn, while Katie Lou Samuelson also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. But the two seniors were a combined eight-of-34 shooting. Dangerfield had 11 points and Megan Walker 10.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: Geno Auriemma’s team was coming off tough wins at Oklahoma and California, and after both games the coach talked about those kinds of games were how the majority of the world lives. This time, they couldn’t pull off a late comeback. The Huskies shot only 29 percent (20 of 68) and had their season low in points.

Baylor: The Lady Bears have won 28 consecutive home games, and extended their non-conference home winning streak to 45 games since a home loss to UConn on Jan. 13, 2014.

UP NEXT

UConn, which hasn’t lost an American Athletic Conference game in five full seasons in the league, opens conference play Sunday at Houston.

Baylor, which last season won its ninth Big 12 title, opens league play Sunday at Texas Tech.

Carsen Edwards scores 21 to lead Purdue over No. 25 Iowa, 86-70

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 3, 2019, 11:08 PM EST
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Carsen Edwards scored 16 of his 21 points in the first half and Purdue beat 25th-ranked Iowa 86-70 on Thursday night.

Matt Haarms had 14 points and Aaron Wheeler added 10 for the Boilermakers (9-5, 2-1 Big Ten), who have won three straight for the first time since starting the season 4-0.

Tyler Cook had 24 points, Isaiah Moss scored 13 and Ryan Kriener finished with 10 for the Hawkeyes (11-3, 0-3), still searching for their first conference victory this season.

Purdue improved to 9-1 in its last 10 home games against Iowa. The Boilermakers hold a 90-76 series advantage, winning 15 of 23 meetings during coach Matt Painter’s tenure.

In last season’s lone matchup, the Boilermakers made a Big Ten-record 20 3-pointers to win 87-64. This time, it was all-around efficiency and scoring depth that made the difference.

Purdue shot 53.2 percent and was well above 60 percent until the final minutes. The Boilermakers’ bench boosted one of the nation’s most potent offenses as the reserves outscored their Hawkeyes counterparts 39-10.

The teams traded the lead early in the first half until Purdue got rolling.

A 9-2 spurt sparked by Haarms snowballed into a 14-3 run and a 28-18 cushion with 7:47 left in the first half. Purdue’s lead reached 26 in the second half.

The Boilermakers shot 63.3 percent from the field to take a 52-35 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: A downward spiral continues for the Hawkeyes, who have dropped from No. 15 to No. 25 in the AP poll since losing to Wisconsin on Nov. 30. Iowa remains without its second-leading scorer, forward Luka Garza, who averages 12.7 points per game. He missed a third straight game with an ankle injury.

Purdue: The Boilermakers are surging at the right time. Purdue defeated its second straight ranked opponent, including a 62-60 victory over Maryland on Dec. 6, and pushed its home winning streak to nine. Now, the Boilermakers need to play the same way on the road, where they are 0-3 this season to go with 2-2 at neutral sites. Purdue is on the road for three of its next five games.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts No. 24 Nebraska on Sunday.

Purdue: At No. 8 Michigan State on Tuesday.

No. 2 Michigan still unbeaten after beating Penn State 68-55

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 3, 2019, 10:35 PM EST
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Iggy Brazdeikis had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 2 Michigan returned to Big Ten play with a 68-55 victory over Penn State on Thursday night.

The unbeaten Wolverines (14-0, 3-0) weren’t always that dominant while playing lesser competition in December, and the first half against Penn State (7-7, 0-3) wasn’t all that great either from an aesthetic standpoint. The teams combined for 18 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, and Michigan led 25-20.

The Nittany Lions scored the first two points of the second, but the Wolverines responded with a 13-3 run.

Jordan Poole led Michigan with 17 points and has reached double figures in nine straight games. Charles Matthews added 14 points for the Wolverines.

Mike Watkins scored 19 points for Penn State, and Lamar Stevens added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Penn State shot 1 of 14 from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: Defense is the calling card for this Penn State team. The Nittany Lions have held 12 of their 14 opponents below their scoring average coming into the game. Michigan came reasonably close to its average of 73.2 points, and Penn State couldn’t overcome its 18 turnovers.

Michigan: Only four undefeated teams remain in Division I, and the Wolverines kept their run going with a workmanlike effort. Michigan has won eight straight against Penn State and has won 28 of its last 29 overall — with the only loss coming in last season’s national title game against Villanova.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Wolverines trail only Duke in the AP Top 25. The Blue Devils face Clemson on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Penn State: The Nittany Lions host No. 22 Wisconsin on Sunday night.

Michigan: The Wolverines host No. 21 Indiana on Sunday.

Kansas State unsure about Kamau Stokes’ return from foot injury

Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images
By Travis HinesJan 3, 2019, 8:34 PM EST
Kansas State opened the season with considerable expectations coming off last March’s run to the Elite 8 and it’s entire rotation returning to Manhattan, looking to improve upon an OK season that turned great thanks to a fortuitous tournament path.

The Wildcats, though, are experiencing a heavy dose of adversity at the moment.

Already without All-American candidate Dean Wade, Bruce Weber and Co. will be without guard Kamau Stokes for what could be an extended amount of time after he aggravated a stress fracture he suffered last year.

Without Wade and Stokes, the Wildcats got thrashed by 20 by an inconsistent Texas team, at Bramlage Coliseum, no less, on Wednesday.

“Hopefully (I’ll know more) next week,” Weber said according to the Manhattan Mercury. “And the long-term, we’ll have to see where he’s at.

“Like I said, (I) just hope and pray for his sake that he’s able to finish the season, and have a great senior year.”

Not exactly exuding confidence that it’ll be a short absence for Stokes, whose freshman season ended with knee surgery and has battled a variety of maladies while in Manhattan that have cost him games.

“It’s a young man who has had severe injuries, and it’s a tough thing for him,” Weber said. “He wants to make sure that thing heals up, and (I) just hope and pray that he’s able to go.”

Stokes is averaging 11.7 points and a team-best 3.3 assists per game while shooting 37.9 percent from the field. Under other circumstances, Stokes’ absence would hurt but would probably be manageable. Adding that to Wade being sidelined – without much clarity to when his return might be – makes things a lot more precarious for the Wildcats.

