More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

VIDEO: Valparaiso’s Markus Golder banks in half-court buzzer-beater to stun Illinois State

By Scott PhillipsJan 2, 2019, 10:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

Valparaiso earned a memorable Missouri Valley Conference home win over Illinois State on Wednesday night as junior guard Markus Golder banked in an unlikely half-court buzzer-beater.

Trailing 56-55 with under four seconds to play, Illinois State’s Zach Copeland missed a free throw as Golder retrieved the defensive rebound, took a few dribbles and launched a one-handed floater.

The shot banked in to give the Crusaders the unlikely win as Golder finished with 10 points.

Wednesday’s Things to Know: Maryland earns critical Big Ten win; Kansas, Texas Tech win Big 12 openers

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsJan 3, 2019, 12:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

Wednesday saw the first night of 2019 where college basketball had a full slate of games as conference play started for a number of leagues. While the Big Ten picked up its conference play from early December, the Big 12 opened league play with some close finishes.

1. Maryland earns crucial home Big Ten win over No. 24 Nebraska

To begin the evening, Maryland picked up its biggest win of the season with a 74-72 win over No. 24 Nebraska. While the Terps have a solid record, this was the first time all season that they’ve knocked off a legitimate NCAA tournament team.

For a young Maryland team that is still trying to figure itself out, this is the kind of game they needed. Bruno Fernando dominated on the interior with 18 points and 17 rebounds while point guard Anthony Cowan added 19 points.

Perhaps most importantly for Maryland, freshman Jalen Smith lived up to his five-star billing by taking over the game down the stretch. Smith finished with 15 points, including Maryland’s final seven points, as his runner with under five seconds left was the difference. As long as Maryland gets interior play like that from Fernando and Smith, they’re going to be a tough out for any team in the Big Ten.

2. Big 12 favorites No. 5 Kansas and No. 11 Texas Tech earn tight wins 

The Big 12 opened conference play for a few teams on Wednesday night as some of the league’s heavyweights won in close games.

In the undercard, No. 11 Texas Tech earned an ugly win over West Virginia on the road in a game that featured more fouls than anyone would ever care to see. Jarrett Culver performed like a Player of the Year candidate by scoring all 18 of his points in the second half as he battled foul trouble to come through in the clutch.

The Big 12 main event for Wednesday night featured No. 5 Kansas winning over No. 23 Oklahoma. Although the Jayhawks held the Sooners at arm’s length for the majority of the contest, a feisty Oklahoma bunch wouldn’t give up until the final minute. Freshman Devon Dotson paced a balanced Jayhawks offense with 16 points as Kansas had four double-figure scorers.

3. A half-court buzzer-beater and a scary chasedown block

Wednesday didn’t feature many upsets. It did have some memorable plays however.

Valparaiso earned a two-point win over Missouri Valley Conference rival Illinois State as Markus Golder buried a half-court buzzer-beater as time expired to earn the win.

In the Division III ranks, a chasedown block nearly turned into a scary moment as North Central’s Blaise Meredith hit his head and went horizontal before crashing to the ground. Meredith was thankfully okay, but it made for a surreal moment.

No. 5 Kansas holds off No. 23 Oklahoma 70-63

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 2, 2019, 11:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Dedric Lawson had 13 points and 15 rebounds, Kansas’ young backcourt made enough crucial plays when it mattered, and the fifth-ranked Jayhawks held off No. 23 Oklahoma 70-63 on Wednesday night.

Devon Dotson added 16 points and fellow freshman Quentin Grimes had 14 for the Jayhawks (12-1, 1-0 Big 12), who survived a nervy final minute to win their 28th consecutive conference opener.

The last time Kansas lost its initial Big 12 game was against Oklahoma on Jan. 8, 1991.

The Sooners (11-2, 0-1) nearly turned the trick again Wednesday night, rallying just about every time the Jayhawks went on a run. And when Charlie Moore missed two free throws in the final minute, Aaron Calixte’s off-balance runner got them within 67-63 with 31 seconds to go.

Dotson made the second of two foul shots at the other end for Kansas. Calixte and Kristian Doolittle then came up empty for Oklahoma before Dotson made two more free throws to seal the win.

Lagerald Vick finished with 12 points for Kansas, despite an off night shooting the ball. He was 2 of 7 from beyond the arc, where the Jayhawks were just 4 of 21 as a team.

Brady Manek led the Sooners with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Doolittle added 10 points and Christian James had 11, though he was just 4 of 15 from the field and 1 of 7 from beyond the arc.

The Jayhawks got off to a slow start, but Dotson’s layup midway through the first half catapulted them on a 15-0 run. Most of it was fueled by defense, where Udoka Azubuike swatted a shot and turnovers turned into easy fast-break opportunities. Dotson capped it with a 3-pointer from the wing.

Oklahoma briefly nipped into the lead, but the Jayhawks closed with a 12-3 charge — Lawson scored his first two field goals after a 0-for-9 start — to take a 40-25 lead into the break.

The Sooners ramped up their defense, which had been holding opponents to 66.1 points, and made a run early in the second half. The highlight came when Doolittle threw down an alley-oop dunk to wrap up a run of nine straight points over the opening five minutes.

Lawson provided an answer for the Jayhawks.

The preseason Big 12 player of the year scored back-to-back baskets moments later. Then, after Dotson knocked down a 3 off a pretty assist from Marcus Garrett, Lawson added another basket to provide the Jayhawks a 58-45 lead and force Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger to call for a timeout.

Oklahoma got the deficit back to single digits by the final media timeout, and kept the game close the rest of the way. But the Jayhawks, despite missing crucial free throws, managed to hang on.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma had won seven straight heading into the Phog, yet the Sooners’ struggles in the venerable field house continued. They have lost 18 straight in the building, their last win coming in 1993.

Kansas struggled from the perimeter but made up for it with defense and determination. The Jayhawks tracked down loose balls, forced the Sooners into 17 turnovers and made enough free throws to survive.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma returns home for Bedlam against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Kansas visits Hilton Coliseum to face Iowa State on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

VIDEO: Division III player hits head on backboard attempting a chasedown block

North Central Athletics
By Scott PhillipsJan 2, 2019, 11:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

An unusual and scary play happened on a chasedown block in a Division III game in Illinois on Wednesday night.

Augustana College was hosting North Central College in a CCIW conference matchup when North Central’s Blaise Meredith hit his head on the backboard going for a chasedown block on an Augustana player. Meredith went horizontal and hit the floor hard after blocking the ball below the backboard. Thankfully, Meredith was okay and returned to the game soon after.

While fans often take screenshots and make references to basketball players nearly hitting their head on the backboard on dunks or blocks (mostly Zion Williamson, let’s be honest here…), this is one of the few instances I can ever recall it actually happening. And quite violently. Thankfully, Meredith didn’t sustain a head injury. And hopefully, the next time he goes for a chasedown block, he has more awareness of the backboard.

Augustana won the game 76-59.

Ward scores 21, No. 8 Michigan State tops Northwestern 81-55

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 2, 2019, 11:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Nick Ward scored all 21 of his points in the first half to help No. 8 Michigan State build a big lead and it went on to beat Northwestern 81-55 Wednesday night.

The Spartans (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten) have won seven straight this season and 10 consecutive games against the Wildcats. Northwestern (9-5, 0-3) had won three of four, losing only to No. 23 Oklahoma in overtime.

Michigan State made up for the loss of shooting guard Joshua Langford, who missed the game with an injured left ankle, with five players scoring in double figures. Cassius Winston had 13 points and matched a career high with 12 assists while Xavier Tillman equaled his career high with 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Kyle Ahrens scored 11 points, and Matt McQuaid added 10.

Northwestern’s Derek Pardon scored 19 points and didn’t have much help offensively as the only player in double digits on his team. Vic Law, who entered the game averaging a team-high 18.9 points for the Wildcats, had just five points on 2-of-8 shooting.

Ward was 9 of 14 from the field and 3 of 6 from the line in the first half, scoring 21 points to lift the Spartans to a 52-32 lead at halftime. They closed the half with a 26-8 run.

Ward missed both of his shots in the second half and didn’t score.

He didn’t have to contribute more offensively because his teammates didn’t have any trouble keeping the team’s comfortable cushion.

Northwestern coach Chris Collins called his last two timeouts early in the second half — 41 seconds after halftime and 4:30 into the half — trying to slow down the Spartans.

It didn’t work.

Michigan State led by 30-plus points at times in the second half and coasted to an easy victory.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: The Wildcats may need to get their confidence back after getting routed following closely contested setbacks in Big Ten play and having a recent run of success, losing only to the Sooners. Northwestern lost by just two points to then-No. 5 Michigan, by two points at Indiana and by seven in overtime against Oklahoma in December.

Michigan State: The Spartans showed they can overcome missing a key player. Langford, who averages 15 points a game, missed the game with an injured right ankle. Ahrens started in his place and scored 11 points, his highest total since he had a career high 15 points in a loss to Louisville in November.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts Illinois (4-9, 0-2) on Sunday.

Michigan State: Plays at No. 14 Ohio State (12-1, 2-0) on Saturday in a matchup of teams without a conference loss.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Davis scores 21 points, No. 19 Houston beats Tulsa 74-56

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 2, 2019, 10:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

HOUSTON — Corey Davis Jr. scored 21 points and hit six 3-pointers and No. 19 Houston remained undefeated, beating Tulsa 74-56 on Wednesday night in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Houston (14-0) extended the longest home winning streak in the nation to 27 games.

Nate Hinton had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Galen Robinson Jr. added 10 points for Houston. The Cougars shot only 37 percent, but outrebounded Tulsa 52-40, including 16-9 on the offensive glass, and had an 18-7 edge in second-chance points.

Martins Igbanu had 18 points and eight rebounds, and Daquan Jeffries added 10 points and six rebounds for Tulsa (10-4). The Golden Hurricane shot 31 percent from the field, and had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Houston missed its first 10 field goals before Robinson’ two free throws and a layup by Brison Gresham with 14 minutes left in the first half cut Tulsa’s lead to 6-4. The Cougars heated up from there, opening a 26-16 lead on Armoni Brooks’ 3-pointer that capped a 10-2 run. Houston led 36-25 at the half, making 11 of its last 24 shots.

Tulsa could never get closer than nine in the second half, with Houston putting it out of reach with a 15-6, capped by DeJon Jarreau’ layup with 6 1/2 minutes left that upped it to 63-45. Davis had six to lead the run.

HOLGORSEN IN THE HOUSE

New Houston football coach Dana Holgorsen sat courtside next to Tilman Fertitta, the Houston Rockets owner and University of Houston system Board of Regents chairman, and University of Houston President Renu Khator. Holgorsen, who will be formally introduced as the head coach Thursday, signed two footballs, throwing one into the student section.

BIG PICTURE

Tulsa: The Golden Hurricane had a chance to open a large lead early, but they hit two of their first eight field goals and allowed Houston to hang around. Tulsa shot 5 of 18 on 3-pointers. The Golden Hurricane had no points off 10 Houston turnovers.

Houston: The Cougars had another slow start, their fourth in the last five games, but the defense continues to keep them in games until the offense picks up. Houston forced 12 turnovers, turning them into 12 points. Houston had 18 assists on 25 field goals.

UP NEXT

Tulsa: Hosts South Florida on Saturday.

Houston: Hosts Memphis on Sunday.