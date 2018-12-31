More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

NBC Sports Top 25: No Pac-12 teams anywhere to be found

By Rob DausterDec 31, 2018, 7:25 AM EST
Another week where we don’t really have all that much to talk through.

Wisconsin takes a hit because they lost a game where they were favored by 7.5 points, but it’s hard to get too up in arms about Wisconsin losing on the road to a Western Kentucky team that has a first round pick in Charles Bassey and is stocked with high-major talent; I don’t think it’s crazy to say the more talented team won that game.

Arizona State also lost, but their situation was different: They dropped a home game, not a road game, and they lost to an Ivy League team that no one considers to be a top three team in that conference. That should give you a sense of just how good that league actually is, but it’s also a bad sign for the one team thought was any good in the Pac-12. So they’re out of the top 25.

I didn’t move Kentucky at all after the win at Louisville, but I wouldn’t argue against it. For me, they can be slotted anywhere in that second tier of teams — from No. 8 to No. 13 — justifiably, but I am not yet ready to put them in the same conversation as the elite group of teams this season.

Other than that, the only other change was moving Iowa State into the top 25. They probably don’t have a top 25 resume, but I want to be in on them early. They will be right there with — and yes, this is weird to type — Texas Tech and Oklahoma in the race to finish second in the Big 12.

Here is the full top 25:

1. Duke (11-1, Last Week: 1)
2. Michigan (13-0, 2)
3. Tennessee (11-1, 3)
4. Virginia (11-0, 4)
5. Gonzaga (11-2, 5)
6. Kansas (11-1, 6)
7. Nevada (13-0, 7)
8. Texas Tech (11-1, 8)
9. Florida State (11-1, 9)
10. Michigan State (11-2, 10)
11. Virginia Tech (11-1, 11)
12. Kentucky (10-2, 12)
13. North Carolina (9-3, 13)
14. N.C. State (12-1, 15)
15. Auburn (11-2, 16)
16. Ohio State (12-1, 17)
17. Marquette (11-2, 18)
18. Wisconsin (10-3, 14)
19. Mississippi State (12-1, 19)
20. Buffalo (12-1, 20)
21. Nebraska (11-2, 22)
22. Iowa (11-2, 23)
23. Indiana (11-2, 24)
24. Oklahoma (11-1, 25)
25. Iowa State (10-2, NR)

New Additions: 25. Iowa State
Dropped Out: 21. Arizona State

Jeff Gross/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 31, 2018, 10:12 AM EST
The news that we were all waiting for hit right around 2 a.m. on the east coast on Monday morning: Steve Alford is now the former head coach of the UCLA basketball program.

Rumors had been swirling all weekend that UCLA would buyout the rest of Alford’s contract after a 15 point home loss to Liberty, the fifth consecutive defeat suffered by the Bruins, dropped the team to 7-6 on the season. Seth Davis of The Athletic was the first to report the UCLA brass had made the decision to move on.

This was Alford’s sixth season with the program. He had been to four of the previous five NCAA tournaments, finishing his tenure with a 124-63 record overall and a 55-35 mark in league play. He reached the Sweet 16 three time, most recently in 2017, when Lonzo Ball turned the Bruins into the most high-powered offense in the sport.

The timing of the decision is unfortunate, but it makes plenty of sense. The Bruins have more talent than anyone else in the Pac-12, but this team has quit on Alford. As one source close to the program phrased it, “they hate him.” Coaching is hard enough when you have a roster full of players that want to play for you. It’s impossible to win when those players have tuned you out, and that’s exactly what happened to UCLA and Alford. If UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero can find an interim that the guys will play hard for, there is no reason this team cannot win the Pac-12. Remember, the “best” team in the conference, Arizona State, just lost at home to Princeton.

The problem there is that there is no guarantee that will happened. There is talent on the UCLA roster — they have three five-star prospects, seven players that were top 100 recruits and four or five players, if not more, that will play in the NBA at some point — but it is a roster that is fatally flawed. There is no point guard on this roster. There are no shot creators. Sophomore point guard Jaylen Hands is supposed to be the leader, but he’s a selfish, shoot-first lead guard that isn’t quite as good as he thinks he is and defends with the same intensity as a rocking chair. Kris Wilkes is a scorer on the wing, but he’s out to prove that he can play in the NBA more than he is interested in making UCLA a winner. Moses Brown is a 7-foot-1 center that has looked like Kareem in stretches and like a totem pole in others.

Can a roster full of players that have to be taught to play hard, play unselfishly and care about defense win with anyone as their coach?

As of now, it is unclear who will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season. If the program is looking to get someone that the players like, the answer is associate head coach Duane Broussard. If they are looking for a program legend to appease a fan base for three months while they figure out what the next step is, the answer is Tyus Edney. If they simply want someone they can cut ties with come March, it’s Murry Bartow.

Either way, I don’t see this thing getting turned around.

Which brings us to the next question: Who does UCLA hire? Better yet, who can UCLA hire?

The question of whether or not the Bruins are still a member of college basketball’s royalty is going to be something that is discussed ad nauseum over the course of the next four months, and the truth is this: UCLA is still one of the most storied programs in sports. Period. But it’s also true the program has been unable to dig itself out of a handful of bad coaching hires. The Bruins have won just a single title since 1975. That was in 1995. That title, and Ben Howland’s three straight trips to the Final Four from 2006-2008, are the only times that UCLA has played on the final weekend of the college basketball season since 1980.

Think about that.

UCLA has been to four Final Four in the last 38 years. North Carolina has been to 13. Duke has been to 12. Kentucky and Kansas have been to nine. UConn has won four titles in that time frame. Villanova has won three.

Part of the problem is that UCLA has whiffed on a couple hires since Wooden left — Steve Lavin was not exactly John Wooden. Part of the issue is that the AAU programs in the area have gained major influence over the program in recent years — Ben Howland’s firing had a lot to do with the fact that he had a falling out with the coaches in the area, although that was more or less a self-inflicted wound.

But the biggest issue is that the Bruins has not invested in the sport like the programs they pretend to compete with. Steve Alford made $2.6 million annually, which is a lot of money. It’s also less than what Avery Johnson is making at Alabama, Cuonzo Martin is making at Missouri, Will Wade is making at LSU and Larry Krystkowiak is making at Utah. It’s a third of the salary that Mike Krzyzewski and John Calipari get paid. It’s half of what Bill Self is paid. Tom Izzo and Sean Miller are making more than $4 million. All of that is before you factor in the cost of living in Westwood vs. the random college towns where the rest of those coaches reside.

UCLA has finally invested in a Pauley Pavilion upgrade and added a practice facility, which matters, but they still don’t charter flights. To put that into perspective, Dayton charters flights. Wichita State charters flights. If you want to be considered an elite program, you cannot have your seven-footers sitting in airports for three hours after a flight delay only to spend a four hours sitting coach on a cross-country Southwest flight.

It’s laughable, quite frankly.

There are going to be plenty of big names that get linked to this opening. Here are the six that are most likely to seriously consider the job:

  • Fred Hoiberg will be linked to the job because he was fired by Chicago and runs the kind of uptempo style that LA fans want out of their hoops. His agent, Debbie Spander, also works for Wasserman, who the UCLA football center is named after.
  • Rick Pitino would be an obvious name for UCLA to target, as he is one of the best basketball coaches on the planet. The question is whether or not the program would be willing to hire someone with his reputation.
  • Jamie Dixon is a native of Southern California that has turned TCU from the laughing stock of the Big 12 in to a program that won the NIT in 2017, reached the NCAA tournament in 2018 and has started out this season 11-1.
  • Eric Musselman has turned Nevada into a superpower in the Mountain West and has NBA pedigree, but like Hoiberg, he relies heavily on the transfer market to succeed. There are also concerns about the way that he treats people within his program.
  • Earl Watson is a UCLA alum and a former NBA point guard and head coach that has strong ties to Under Armour, the apparel company UCLA signed a $280 million sponsorship deal with.
  • Mike Brey is a name that has popped up because of the success that he has had at Notre Dame. The fit makes a lot of sense: UCLA, like Notre Dame, is a high-academic school that is affiliated with Under Armour.

The program should be flush with cash thanks to that Under Armour deal. They just committed $25 million to Chip Kelly to coach the football program.

And if they are willing to spend the money, there’s no reason that the Bruins can’t hire the guy they want and make it back amongst the elite in college hoops.

But you can’t expect to win if you don’t want to invest in the program.

Seton Hall beats St. John’s in dramatic, controversial fashion

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 30, 2018, 10:49 AM EST
St. John’s suffered their first loss of the season late on Saturday night in a game that was as dramatic as it was controversial.

The Johnnies led for most of the game, but a pair of missed front-ends down the stretch left the door open for Seton Hall.

The score was 74-73 with 12 seconds left after Shamorie Ponds missed a free throw. After Seton Hall’s Myles Powell had a shot blocked into the stands, Seton Hall was forced to take the ball out on the baseline. L.J. Figueroa tipped the inbounds pass and saved it to a teammate, but one of the officials inadvertently blew a whistle, stopping the play dead when he thought that Figueroa had stepped out of bounds.

Here’s the clip (I’m working on getting better video, this is what I have to work with now):

Here’s another angle of the play, where you can clearly see that the official blew the whistle when Figueroa was still in-bounds:

The referees went to the monitor to review the play on what they said was a review of a timing error, but the rules stipulate that an inadvertent whistle meant the ball went back to the Pirates.

Once the game was restarted, Seton Hall on the sideline with 3.1 seconds left, and this is what happened:

The loss dropped the Johnnies to 12-1 on the season while giving the Pirates yet another good win on their resume.

VIDEO: Dayton’s Obi Toppin throws down between-the-legs dunk during a game

Screengrab via David Jablonski
By Rob DausterDec 30, 2018, 10:21 AM EST
Dayton’s Obi Toppin arrived at school with the reputation for being one of the best dunkers in high school hoops.

And that was before he threw down an Eastbay during a game:

Banton helps Western Kentucky beat No. 15 Wisconsin 83-76

AP Photo/Tim Broekema
Associated PressDec 30, 2018, 12:23 AM EST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Western Kentucky rode a big performance from a freshman guard to another win over an AP Top 25 opponent.

Dalano Banton nearly had a triple-double and the Hilltoppers caught fire in the second half to beat No. 15 Wisconsin 83-76 on Saturday.

Banton had eight points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, helping Western Kentucky beat a ranked foe for the second time this season. The Hilltoppers upset then-No. 13 West Virginia in November.

No. 15 Wisconsin (10-3) visited a mid-major school for the first time since the 2014-15 season and couldn’t contend with the Hilltoppers’ 67.8 percent shooting in the second half.

“Second half specifically, Western Kentucky took advantage of a lot of our mistakes and made us pay,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “I knew watching them on film they were better than a 6-6 team. If you get some confidence and get going, which we allowed them to do, they took advantage of it and that had a snowball effect.”

Taveion Hollingsworth led Western Kentucky (7-6) with 22 points, and Charles Bassey had 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting while mostly guarded by preseason All-American Ethan Happ.

Brad Davison led Wisconsin with 26 points, and Happ had 20 points and 12 rebounds, although Western Kentucky outworked the Badgers 38-31 on the glass. The Badgers were outscored 40-38 in the paint.

“Everybody contributed, everyone sat down on their man,” Hollingsworth said. “We let our defense create the offense. We were getting stops and guarding their best players how they needed to be guarded and it created momentum for us.”

The Diddle Arena crowd of 7,614 wasn’t necessarily welcoming of Davison, who was greeted with a chorus of boos any time he touched the ball. Davison drew a charge and hit a free throw with two seconds left in Wisconsin’s 81-80 win last year in Madison, Wisconsin.

Davison had 13 points in the first half as the Badgers led 34-30 at the break before Western Kentucky roared out of the second half with a 9-0 run.

Banton’s 3-pointer from the top of the key put the Hilltoppers up 41-38 with 17:19 left and they never looked back.

Josh Anderson finished with 15 points and made a three-point play that pushed Western Kentucky to its largest lead of 11 points with 1:06 left.

“We were pretty good start to finish,” Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury said. “Huge key for us was our ability to guard Happ one-on-one in that post. Charles’ ability to guard him one-on-one was huge. We played man for 40 minutes except the last 15 seconds. Our ability to feed from the emotion of that game was huge for us.”

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers couldn’t get the separation Gard wanted in the first half. Wisconsin’s largest lead was six in the first half and the Badgers scored on 35 of their 73 possessions. WKU’s 83 points were a season-high allowed by the Badgers, who will fall in the top 25 poll to start Big Ten play. “I thought we did some decent things in the first half, but could never get some separation,” Gard said. “Good lesson for us as long as we take it and get better from it.”

Western Kentucky: The win gives the Hilltoppers momentum ahead of league play and moves them to 7-3 against the Power Five the last two seasons. Stansbury’s team reached the NIT semifinals last season and was voted as the preseason favorite in Conference USA. “Our team is coming together,” Hollingsworth said,” And when we feel like that, it’s exciting.”

No. 17 Arizona State drops a home game to Princeton

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 29, 2018, 7:10 PM EST
2 Comments

The Pac-12 suffered yet another miserable loss on Saturday.

Fresh off of beating No. 1 Kansas in Tempe exactly one week ago, the Sun Devils came out in their first game after Christmas and proceeded to lose to a Princeton team that has already lost to Lehigh and Fairleigh Dickinson this season.

The final score was 67-66, and the No. 17 Sun Devils had a chance to win at the buzzer. The ending was about as ugly as you would expect:

It’s hard to overstate just how bad this loss is for the Pac-12. We discussed this at length on the podcast with Sean Farnham on Thursday, but the biggest issue for the Pac-12 is that this horrid start to the season has created a situation where there are no quality wins available once league play starts. Arizona State was supposed to be that team, but they’ve now lost two of their last three games and enter conference play with OK computer numbers and three losses.

Think about it like this: If the tournament started today, no one in the Pac-12 save for Arizona State would have a shot at getting an at-large bid, and because of this, it is damn near impossible for anyone in the conference to build a strong enough resume to get an at-large bid.

We joked about this earlier this year, but it may actually happen: The Pac-12 is a one-bid league.