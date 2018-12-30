VIDEO: Dayton’s Obi Toppin throws down between-the-legs dunk during a game

Dayton’s Obi Toppin arrived at school with the reputation for being one of the best dunkers in high school hoops.
And that was before he threw down an Eastbay during a game:
St. John’s suffered their first loss of the season late on Saturday night in a game that was as dramatic as it was controversial.
The Johnnies led for most of the game, but a pair of missed front-ends down the stretch left the door open for Seton Hall.
The score was 74-73 with 12 seconds left after Shamorie Ponds missed a free throw. After Seton Hall’s Myles Powell had a shot blocked into the stands, Seton Hall was forced to take the ball out on the baseline. L.J. Figueroa tipped the inbounds pass and saved it to a teammate, but one of the officials inadvertently blew a whistle, stopping the play dead when he thought that Figueroa had stepped out of bounds.
Here’s the clip (I’m working on getting better video, this is what I have to work with now):
Here’s another angle of the play, where you can clearly see that the official blew the whistle when Figueroa was still in-bounds:
The referees went to the monitor to review the play on what they said was a review of a timing error, but the rules stipulate that an inadvertent whistle meant the ball went back to the Pirates.
Once the game was restarted, Seton Hall on the sideline with 3.1 seconds left, and this is what happened:
The loss dropped the Johnnies to 12-1 on the season while giving the Pirates yet another good win on their resume.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Western Kentucky rode a big performance from a freshman guard to another win over an AP Top 25 opponent.
Dalano Banton nearly had a triple-double and the Hilltoppers caught fire in the second half to beat No. 15 Wisconsin 83-76 on Saturday.
Banton had eight points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, helping Western Kentucky beat a ranked foe for the second time this season. The Hilltoppers upset then-No. 13 West Virginia in November.
No. 15 Wisconsin (10-3) visited a mid-major school for the first time since the 2014-15 season and couldn’t contend with the Hilltoppers’ 67.8 percent shooting in the second half.
“Second half specifically, Western Kentucky took advantage of a lot of our mistakes and made us pay,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “I knew watching them on film they were better than a 6-6 team. If you get some confidence and get going, which we allowed them to do, they took advantage of it and that had a snowball effect.”
Taveion Hollingsworth led Western Kentucky (7-6) with 22 points, and Charles Bassey had 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting while mostly guarded by preseason All-American Ethan Happ.
Brad Davison led Wisconsin with 26 points, and Happ had 20 points and 12 rebounds, although Western Kentucky outworked the Badgers 38-31 on the glass. The Badgers were outscored 40-38 in the paint.
“Everybody contributed, everyone sat down on their man,” Hollingsworth said. “We let our defense create the offense. We were getting stops and guarding their best players how they needed to be guarded and it created momentum for us.”
The Diddle Arena crowd of 7,614 wasn’t necessarily welcoming of Davison, who was greeted with a chorus of boos any time he touched the ball. Davison drew a charge and hit a free throw with two seconds left in Wisconsin’s 81-80 win last year in Madison, Wisconsin.
Davison had 13 points in the first half as the Badgers led 34-30 at the break before Western Kentucky roared out of the second half with a 9-0 run.
Banton’s 3-pointer from the top of the key put the Hilltoppers up 41-38 with 17:19 left and they never looked back.
Josh Anderson finished with 15 points and made a three-point play that pushed Western Kentucky to its largest lead of 11 points with 1:06 left.
“We were pretty good start to finish,” Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury said. “Huge key for us was our ability to guard Happ one-on-one in that post. Charles’ ability to guard him one-on-one was huge. We played man for 40 minutes except the last 15 seconds. Our ability to feed from the emotion of that game was huge for us.”
BIG PICTURE
Wisconsin: The Badgers couldn’t get the separation Gard wanted in the first half. Wisconsin’s largest lead was six in the first half and the Badgers scored on 35 of their 73 possessions. WKU’s 83 points were a season-high allowed by the Badgers, who will fall in the top 25 poll to start Big Ten play. “I thought we did some decent things in the first half, but could never get some separation,” Gard said. “Good lesson for us as long as we take it and get better from it.”
Western Kentucky: The win gives the Hilltoppers momentum ahead of league play and moves them to 7-3 against the Power Five the last two seasons. Stansbury’s team reached the NIT semifinals last season and was voted as the preseason favorite in Conference USA. “Our team is coming together,” Hollingsworth said,” And when we feel like that, it’s exciting.”
The Pac-12 suffered yet another miserable loss on Saturday.
Fresh off of beating No. 1 Kansas in Tempe exactly one week ago, the Sun Devils came out in their first game after Christmas and proceeded to lose to a Princeton team that has already lost to Lehigh and Fairleigh Dickinson this season.
The final score was 67-66, and the No. 17 Sun Devils had a chance to win at the buzzer. The ending was about as ugly as you would expect:
It’s hard to overstate just how bad this loss is for the Pac-12. We discussed this at length on the podcast with Sean Farnham on Thursday, but the biggest issue for the Pac-12 is that this horrid start to the season has created a situation where there are no quality wins available once league play starts. Arizona State was supposed to be that team, but they’ve now lost two of their last three games and enter conference play with OK computer numbers and three losses.
Think about it like this: If the tournament started today, no one in the Pac-12 save for Arizona State would have a shot at getting an at-large bid, and because of this, it is damn near impossible for anyone in the conference to build a strong enough resume to get an at-large bid.
We joked about this earlier this year, but it may actually happen: The Pac-12 is a one-bid league.
SALT LAKE CITY — Caleb Martin scored a career-high 33 points, Jordan Caroline added 17, and No. 6 Nevada beat Utah 86-71 on Saturday.
Jazz Johnson went 4 for 4 from the beyond the arc as the Wolf Pack made 12 3s and shot 46 percent from long range. Coming into the game, the Wolf Pack had made just 27 of their last 112 3-pint attempts.
Nevada, which forced Utah into 18 turnovers, remained just one of five undefeated NCAA Division I teams.
Martin emerged from a shooting slump in a big way with six 3-pointers to go along with seven assists and four steals.
Sedrick Barefield countered with season-best 33 points for the Utes (6-6), who couldn’t bounce back from Nevada’s big run early in the second half. Donnie Tillman had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Utah, which lost for the first time at home this season.
Trailing by double-digits most of the second half, Utah pulled to 75-66 with 4:17 to play on Charles Jones Jr.’s 3-pointer.
But Martin made a couple more baskets and Nevada grabbed three timely offensive rebounds to seal the win.
Utah had height to content with the formidable Wolf Pack frontline, but the Utes couldn’t stay with the Nevada on drives to the hoop and scrambles for loose balls.
After a back-and-forth first half, the Wolf Pack ratcheted up the pressure and turned a 38-37 edge into an 11-point lead. The Nevada defense forced Utah into five turnovers on their first six possessions of the second half. Caleb Martin sparked the 13-3 run with an off-balance 3 and capped it with an assist to Jordan Caroline to make it 51-40.
Neither team was happy with how tight the officials called any contact and it finally boiled over when Cody Martin got a technical foul with 13:57 left. Trey Porter, who had nine points, fouled out with 9:30 to play and Martin missed significant time with foul trouble.
The win marked the best start since Nevada became a Division I school in 1969 and the only time the Wolf Pack have completed non-conference play with an unblemished record.
We are just three weeks removed from Kentucky losing to Seton Hall in overtime in Madison Square Garden — a result that dropped Kentucky out of the top 25 — and we are already back to viewing this team through the lens of being a title threat.
That’s what happens when, over the course of three weekends, you embarrass Utah, control a game against North Carolina and go into your archrival’s building and smack them around. The latter is precisely what happened on Saturday afternoon, as No. 16 Kentucky knocked off Louisville in the Yum! Center, 71-58, in a game that the Wildcats controlled throughout.
Kentucky jumped out to an early 31-19 lead, took a somewhat-surprising 35-27 lead into the break and were never truly threatened in the second half.
Here are three things that we learned from this game:
Keldon Johnson was the guy that snapped Kentucky out of their funk. He had 24 points in the win over Utah, hitting the first five threes that he attempted while making 6-of-7 from beyond the arc in the win over the Utes. He followed that up with an impressive 21-point outing against the Tar Heels.
On Saturday, it was Tyler Herro’s turn to catch fire. A highly-regarded shooter out of Wisconsin, Herro was the star of Kentucky’s trip to the Bahamas yet he had yet to truly have a breakout performance this season; entering Saturday, he was shooting just 29.3 percent from beyond the arc. That all changed against the Cardinals, however, as Herro scored 12 points in the first 13 minutes and finished with 24 on the night, going 10-for-13 from the floor and 4-for-6 from three.
If Herro turns into a weapon from the perimeter it changes what Kentucky can be on the offensive end of the floor. Not only does his perimeter shooting create space, but it forces defenses to make decisions. Do you double the post when Reid Travis or P.J. Washington get a touch? Do you help off of Keldon Johnson? Who do you put your best perimeter defender on?
But mostly, having another player on the floor that can pop off for 20 on any given night just makes the Wildcats that much more dangerous. Hopefully, for Kentucky fans, this is a sign of things to come and not just a blip on the radar.
Against North Carolina, Hagans showed everything that he can be on the defensive side of the ball, eliminating Coby White and finishing with eight steals and three blocks. It wasn’t quite the same against Louisville, but Hagans was +14 in his 24 minutes and was as much of a pest defensively as ever.
He also was at his very best on the offensive end of the floor, scoring 10 of his 11 points in the second half while chipping in with three assists. He made three big buckets down the stretch to help salt the game away, which is relevant for his confidence as much as anything. Hagans is not known for being a guy you need to worry about with the ball in his hands.
Kentucky just seems to have a different level of fight when he is on the floor. There’s a certain competitiveness and toughness he brings that can’t be taught, and it sets the tone for a program that is finding their groove on that end of the floor. In their last two games, Kentucky has allowed 0.89 points-per-possession.
Hagans is the easiest guy to notice because of the work he does at the point, but Washington was really good in taking Jordan Nwora out of his game. Nwora is by far the most dangerous scorer on Louisville’s roster, and while he got his 17 points, it took him 17 shots to get there on a night were he never really seemed to get into a rhythm. This game probably plays out different is Nwora knocks down a couple threes early in the game.
The talent disparity between these two programs was painfully obvious on Saturday afternoon. Frankly, it’s a credit to Louisville’s coaching staff and the team’s execution that this game only ended up being a 13 point loss. They could have been down 15 at the half and changed defenses just enough in the second half to stay within striking distance.
Frankly, that coaching staff and that execution is part of the reason I’m not all that worried about Louisville this season. The program had zero expectation heading into the year. An NCAA tournament berth would be a win, and I think they get to the dance.
But the idea that this team could end up being something more is probably long gone. Outside of Nwora, there really isn’t anything here that is going to worry someone. They’ll be a tough out because they defend, but that’s about it.