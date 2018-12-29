More from CBT LATEST PODCAST | LATEST POLLS | #POSTERIZED
AP Photo/Ben McKeown

Johnson, Maye, No. 14 UNC rout Davidson 82-60

Associated PressDec 29, 2018, 2:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Cameron Johnson scored 17 points, Luke Maye had 11 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 14 North Carolina beat Davidson 82-60 on Saturday.

Kenny Williams added 12 points and Garrison Brooks had 11 to help the Tar Heels (9-3) bounce back from their 80-72 loss to No. 16 Kentucky on Dec. 22 — the first time since 2014 that North Carolina had three losses before Christmas.

Freshman Nassir Little finished with 10 for UNC, which shot 44 percent, had just seven turnovers while pulling away in the final 27 minutes and led by 26 in winning its 10th in a row in the instate series.

The Tar Heels closed the first half with a 20-4 run keyed by eight points from Johnson, then methodically stretched their lead into the 20s, going up 52-32 on Coby White’s free throw with 15:29 remaining.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Luke Frampton scored 15 points to lead Davidson (9-4).

The guard-reliant Wildcats have lost their last three games against Division I schools, all without leading scorer Kellen Grady. They shot a season-worst 30 percent and took a season-high 37 3-pointers, making just 26 percent of them — their second-worst percentage of the year.

BIG PICTURE

Davidson: The Wildcats continue to miss Grady, who averages a team-best 19.4 points but missed his fourth straight game with an injury. While they led for much of the first half, they simply didn’t have enough scorers in his absence to keep up with the nation’s fourth-most productive offense, which averages 92.3 points.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels have been pretty good at putting their losses in the past. In their three games after defeats, the Tar Heels are 3-0 with none of them closer than 16 points and shooting percentages in the high 40s.

No. 17 Arizona State drops a home game to Princeton

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 29, 2018, 7:10 PM EST
2 Comments

The Pac-12 suffered yet another miserable loss on Saturday.

Fresh off of beating No. 1 Kansas in Tempe exactly one week ago, the Sun Devils came out in their first game after Christmas and proceeded to lose to a Princeton team that has already lost to Lehigh and Fairleigh Dickinson this season.

The final score was 67-66, and the No. 17 Sun Devils had a chance to win at the buzzer. The ending was about as ugly as you would expect:

It’s hard to overstate just how bad this loss is for the Pac-12. We discussed this at length on the podcast with Sean Farnham on Thursday, but the biggest issue for the Pac-12 is that this horrid start to the season has created a situation where there are no quality wins available once league play starts. Arizona State was supposed to be that team, but they’ve now lost two of their last three games and enter conference play with OK computer numbers and three losses.

Think about it like this: If the tournament started today, no one in the Pac-12 save for Arizona State would have a shot at getting an at-large bid, and because of this, it is damn near impossible for anyone in the conference to build a strong enough resume to get an at-large bid.

We joked about this earlier this year, but it may actually happen: The Pac-12 is a one-bid league.

Caleb Martin scores career-high 33, No. 6 Nevada beats Utah 86-71

Sam Wasson/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 29, 2018, 5:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

SALT LAKE CITY — Caleb Martin scored a career-high 33 points, Jordan Caroline added 17, and No. 6 Nevada beat Utah 86-71 on Saturday.

Jazz Johnson went 4 for 4 from the beyond the arc as the Wolf Pack made 12 3s and shot 46 percent from long range. Coming into the game, the Wolf Pack had made just 27 of their last 112 3-pint attempts.

Nevada, which forced Utah into 18 turnovers, remained just one of five undefeated NCAA Division I teams.

Martin emerged from a shooting slump in a big way with six 3-pointers to go along with seven assists and four steals.

Sedrick Barefield countered with season-best 33 points for the Utes (6-6), who couldn’t bounce back from Nevada’s big run early in the second half. Donnie Tillman had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Utah, which lost for the first time at home this season.

Trailing by double-digits most of the second half, Utah pulled to 75-66 with 4:17 to play on Charles Jones Jr.’s 3-pointer.

But Martin made a couple more baskets and Nevada grabbed three timely offensive rebounds to seal the win.

Utah had height to content with the formidable Wolf Pack frontline, but the Utes couldn’t stay with the Nevada on drives to the hoop and scrambles for loose balls.

After a back-and-forth first half, the Wolf Pack ratcheted up the pressure and turned a 38-37 edge into an 11-point lead. The Nevada defense forced Utah into five turnovers on their first six possessions of the second half. Caleb Martin sparked the 13-3 run with an off-balance 3 and capped it with an assist to Jordan Caroline to make it 51-40.

Neither team was happy with how tight the officials called any contact and it finally boiled over when Cody Martin got a technical foul with 13:57 left. Trey Porter, who had nine points, fouled out with 9:30 to play and Martin missed significant time with foul trouble.

The win marked the best start since Nevada became a Division I school in 1969 and the only time the Wolf Pack have completed non-conference play with an unblemished record.

Tyler Herro sparks No. 16 Kentucky to dominant win over Louisville

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterDec 29, 2018, 4:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

More College Hoops

College Basketball Best Bets: Where do you want to invest your money this weekend? 2018 College Hoops Year In Review: The 12 most memorable moments from the last year Recapping college basketball season to date

We are just three weeks removed from Kentucky losing to Seton Hall in overtime in Madison Square Garden — a result that dropped Kentucky out of the top 25 — and we are already back to viewing this team through the lens of being a title threat.

That’s what happens when, over the course of three weekends, you embarrass Utah, control a game against North Carolina and go into your archrival’s building and smack them around. The latter is precisely what happened on Saturday afternoon, as No. 16 Kentucky knocked off Louisville in the Yum! Center, 71-58, in a game that the Wildcats controlled throughout.

Kentucky jumped out to an early 31-19 lead, took a somewhat-surprising 35-27 lead into the break and were never truly threatened in the second half.

Here are three things that we learned from this game:

1. IT WAS TYLER HERRO’S TURN TO CATCH FIRE

Keldon Johnson was the guy that snapped Kentucky out of their funk. He had 24 points in the win over Utah, hitting the first five threes that he attempted while making 6-of-7 from beyond the arc in the win over the Utes. He followed that up with an impressive 21-point outing against the Tar Heels.

On Saturday, it was Tyler Herro’s turn to catch fire. A highly-regarded shooter out of Wisconsin, Herro was the star of Kentucky’s trip to the Bahamas yet he had yet to truly have a breakout performance this season; entering Saturday, he was shooting just 29.3 percent from beyond the arc. That all changed against the Cardinals, however, as Herro scored 12 points in the first 13 minutes and finished with 24 on the night, going 10-for-13 from the floor and 4-for-6 from three.

If Herro turns into a weapon from the perimeter it changes what Kentucky can be on the offensive end of the floor. Not only does his perimeter shooting create space, but it forces defenses to make decisions. Do you double the post when Reid Travis or P.J. Washington get a touch? Do you help off of Keldon Johnson? Who do you put your best perimeter defender on?

But mostly, having another player on the floor that can pop off for 20 on any given night just makes the Wildcats that much more dangerous. Hopefully, for Kentucky fans, this is a sign of things to come and not just a blip on the radar.

2. ASHTON HAGANS IS KENTUCKY’S ENGINE

Against North Carolina, Hagans showed everything that he can be on the defensive side of the ball, eliminating Coby White and finishing with eight steals and three blocks. It wasn’t quite the same against Louisville, but Hagans was +14 in his 24 minutes and was as much of a pest defensively as ever.

He also was at his very best on the offensive end of the floor, scoring 10 of his 11 points in the second half while chipping in with three assists. He made three big buckets down the stretch to help salt the game away, which is relevant for his confidence as much as anything. Hagans is not known for being a guy you need to worry about with the ball in his hands.

Kentucky just seems to have a different level of fight when he is on the floor. There’s a certain competitiveness and toughness he brings that can’t be taught, and it sets the tone for a program that is finding their groove on that end of the floor. In their last two games, Kentucky has allowed 0.89 points-per-possession.

2a. P.J. WASHINGTON NEEDS A SHOUTOUT, TOO

Hagans is the easiest guy to notice because of the work he does at the point, but Washington was really good in taking Jordan Nwora out of his game. Nwora is by far the most dangerous scorer on Louisville’s roster, and while he got his 17 points, it took him 17 shots to get there on a night were he never really seemed to get into a rhythm. This game probably plays out different is Nwora knocks down a couple threes early in the game.

3. LOUISVILLE’S LACK OF TALENT WAS ON DISPLAY

The talent disparity between these two programs was painfully obvious on Saturday afternoon. Frankly, it’s a credit to Louisville’s coaching staff and the team’s execution that this game only ended up being a 13 point loss. They could have been down 15 at the half and changed defenses just enough in the second half to stay within striking distance.

Frankly, that coaching staff and that execution is part of the reason I’m not all that worried about Louisville this season. The program had zero expectation heading into the year. An NCAA tournament berth would be a win, and I think they get to the dance.

But the idea that this team could end up being something more is probably long gone. Outside of Nwora, there really isn’t anything here that is going to worry someone. They’ll be a tough out because they defend, but that’s about it.

 

Azubuike returns, No. 2 Kansas beats Eastern Michigan 87-63

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Associated PressDec 29, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Udoka Azubuike scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds in his return from an ankle injury, and No. 2 Kansas cruised to a 87-63 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Azubuike hit the ground running after missing four games, scoring seven points in the first six minutes, highlighted by a couple of and-one dunks. He finished with 14 in the first half and added nine in the second before being sat to rest.

The 7-footer’s presence opened things up offensively for the Jayhawks (11-1) as they racked up a season-high 25 assists and had 10 players score. Quentin Grimes was second on the team with 16 points, and Devon Dotson added 15.

John Thompson IV led the way for the Eagles (6-7), finishing with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Paul Jackson had 15 points as well.

The rebounding was even at 42-42, but Eastern Michigan dominated the offensive boards, finishing with 19 to Kansas’ nine.

The Jayhawks shot 33.3 percent on 3-pointers while the Eagles were 18.8 percent.

This was the first-ever meeting between Kansas and Eastern Michigan. The Jayhawks are now 15-1 against members of the Mid-American Conference all-time.

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Michigan was consistently outmatched, but takes away valuable experience as it begins MAC play.

Kansas gets its inside anchor back in Azubuike and caps its non-conference schedule with an easy victory.

Aric Holman leads No. 19 Mississippi St over BYU 103-81

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
Associated PressDec 29, 2018, 2:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Aric Holman scored a career-high 28 points and Quinndary Weatherspoon had 27 Saturday, leading No. 19 Mississippi State past BYU 103-81 for the Bulldogs’ ninth straight victory.

In closing its nonconference schedule, Mississippi State also got 16 points from Tyson Carter and 11 each from Nick Weatherspoon and Reggie Perry.

BYU (8-7) dropped its third straight game and is 0-3 against ranked opponents this season. Yoeli Childs led the Cougars with 25 points and Zac Seljass and TJ Haws each had 14.

With the score tied at 23, the Bulldogs reeled off 13 consecutive points, including six by Carter, to take control with 7:47 left in the half. Mississippi State led by as many as 15 points in the first half and was ahead 48-38 at halftime.

Mississippi State shot 50 percent in the first half and made all seven of its free throws. The Cougars shot 48 percent in the first half and had 11 turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

This has been an up-and-down season for BYU. The Cougars have had winning streaks of five games and three games this season. After this loss, they now their second three-game losing streak.

Mississippi State finishes this part of its schedule with a lot of momentum. The Bulldogs get more than a week off before starting SEC play. They have a league-high 12 wins, including victories over Cincinnati and Clemson.