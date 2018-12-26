2018 College Hoops Year In Review: The 12 best dunks from the last 12 months

Fantasy football season is officially in the books and we are still a week away from actually seeing the college football playoff happen.
Just about every meaningful non-conference games has been played, conference play is right around the corner and the most interesting part of the NBA right now is whether or not Lebron will actually be able to get Anthony Davis to Los Angeles.
There couldn’t be a more perfect time to catch everyone up on what is happening in a fun, crazy and wide open college basketball season.
So here we go …
ALL THOSE DUKE FRESHMEN ARE ACTUALLY AMAZING
It’s an annual tradition at this point. Duke enrolls a recruiting class that is stuffed to the gills with future lottery picks and players with endless amounts of hype. The Blue Devils get ranked at the top of the polls in the preseason, and then once the games are actually played, the product doesn’t match the hype.
That’s not the case this year.
Zion Williamson is must-see TV, an absolutely dominant force at the college level that has gone from being looked at as nothing but a dunker to being the clear-cut No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. R.J. Barrett is the second-best player on the Duke roster, and he’s averaging 24 points, seven boards and four assists. Duke is so good that Cam Reddish, himself a top five pick, can barely find a role in this offense while Tre Jones has been turned into Patrick Beverly.
Who knows if this Duke team will actually win the national title — weird things happen in March — but I will say this: They are going to be the favorite to win it all as long as they stay healthy for the next three months.
BUT THEY ARE NOT GOING TO GO UNDEFEATED
That ship sailed less than three weeks into the season thanks to a Gonzaga team that is loaded in their own right.
I know we say this a lot, but this might be the best Gonzaga team that we have ever seen. Rui Hachimura is a sensation with an incredible back story — he is to Japanese basketball what Yao Ming was to Chinese hoops. Brandon Clarke has become the best defensive player in college hoops. Zach Norvell Jr. has stones that bigger than Sam Cassell’s.
Should I mention that Gonzaga has been playing without Killian Tillie this year?
ZAGS GOT TRIPPED UP BY TENNESSEE
But even that Gonzaga team found themselves getting picked off twice before WCC play even started. Losing at North Carolina is one thing, but the Zags took an L playing against Tennessee on a neutral court in a game that proved to just about everyone that the Vols are probably the best team in the SEC this season.
I didn’t see it happening, not with what Kentucky was supposed to be this year and not with a roster that already seemed to max out its talent. But what do I know. Admiral Schofield has turned into an NBA player, Grant Williams expanded his shooting range and ability to pass and the Tennessee guards have been terrific even though they are playing without Lamonte Turner right now.
I hope you got your futures odds in on Tennessee early.
I did.
KENTUCKY, HOWEVER, IS GOOD AGAIN
The Wildcats were utterly humiliated by Duke on the opening night of the season, getting beaten by 34 points in a game that wasn’t even that close. John Calipari’s club then proceeded to look unimpressive in a bunch of wins over mid-major opponents on their home floor before falling to Seton Hall in MSG.
But when Kentucky took the floor against North Carolina in Chicago over the weekend, they looked like the team that we all saw play in the Bahamas in August. And while Keldon Johnson and P.J. Washington and Ashton Hagans finally played like the players we expected to see all season long, the truth is that the reason to buy into Kentucky right now is that they are (finally) playing defense at a level we expect.
When they do that, we know Kentucky is good.
WE DON’T ACTUALLY KNOW IF KANSAS IS GOOD
The Jayhawks have the best resume in college basketball. They have wins over Michigan State, Villanova, Marquette and Tennessee. They have five more wins over top 150 teams on KenPom. Their only loss on the season came by four points on the road against an Arizona State team that is the best team in the Pac-12. That’s impressive.
What’s less impressive is the fact that Kansas has not looked all that good in each individual game. They trailed Vermont in the second half. They trailed Louisiana by 12. They were down big at the half against Marquette. They needed overtime to beat Stanford at home. They beat New Mexico State by three. They are playing without Udoka Azubuike right now, and they might as well be playing without Quentin Grimes.
Right now, the Jayhawks are Lagerald Vick, Dedric Lawson and a bunch of guys. I think they’ll figure it out eventually, but right now, this is not Kansas at their best.
WE DON’T KNOW IF THE BIG EAST IS GOOD
Villanova certainly isn’t, at least not by their standards. They are 9-4 on the season with a home loss to Furman and a 27 point home loss to Michigan to their name. St. John’s is undefeated, but they literally don’t have a single win that I care about. Butler, Creighton and Seton Hall have looked good, but they are a combined 26-10 on the season. Providence is young and banged up. Xavier is young and not all that good.
At this point, Marquette is carrying the flag in the league, but a major reason for that is Markus Howard going absolutely bonkers twice in the last three weeks. They’ve won seven straight, with wins over Louisville, Kansas State, Wisconsin and Buffalo thrown in the mix.
WE DO KNOW THAT THE PAC-12 IS BAD
The league is just not good.
Outside of Arizona State, no one in the league finished non-conference play in a way that would make them feel good about getting an at-large bid to the tournament. And Arizona State? They blew a 12 point lead in a loss to Nevada, they lost by 16 at Vanderbilt despite the fact that Vanderbilt’s best player is done for the season and they needed a miracle rally to erase an 18 point deficit at Georgia.
If they didn’t get that win over Kansas on Saturday, we might be sitting here talking about whether or not this is a one-bid league.
AND WE DO KNOW THAT THE BIG TEN IS LOADED
The Big Ten, however, could end up getting ten teams into the NCAA tournament. That has as much to do with the fact that there are a lot of bad leagues around the country right now that will struggle to produce at-large candidates, but the Big Ten does have 11 teams in KenPom’s top 50 and 12 teams in the top 60.
Michigan is the headliner you need to know about. They are, once again, one of college basketball’s very best defensive teams, but the development of Jordan Poole and Charles Matthews as well as the addition of Ignas Brazdeikis has turned the Wolverines into a juggernaut. Wisconsin is loaded again, mainly because Ethan Happ is a certified beast. Michigan State is really good. Indiana is getting wins despite being young and banged up. Ohio State is apparently going to be a top 20 team regardless of who is on their roster for as long as Chris Holtmann is head coach. Nebraska is the real deal.
This league is going to be an absolute nightmare on a nightly basis, and that is going to be a good thing for the teams that finished 8-10 in the league. They’ll still have a shot at a bid.
AND, AS SHOCKING AS THIS IS, VIRGINIA MIGHT BE BETTER THIS YEAR THAN LAST
They really might be. De’Andre Hunter has taken a step forward, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome are one of the best guard tandems in the country and this freshman Kihei Clark is everything you could possibly want out of a Tony Bennett point guard.
I think the Cavaliers are Villanova circa 2015. At that point in time, we all knew Jay Wright was a handsome man that happened to be a terrific basketball coach, he just had a reputation for choking in March. That’s exactly how people feel about Bennett and Virginia right now, but you can’t win the Big One until, you know, you do.
Is this the year Virginia finally breaks through and gets to the Final Four?
I think it is.
FIVE TEAMS I DIDN’T MENTION YOU NEED TO KNOW
NEVADA: We knew about Nevada heading into the season. With the Martin twins and Jordan Carolina back, they are old, talented and dangerous. They are also going to be the team that makes a run at an undefeated season.
TEXAS TECH: Chris Beard did it again. The Red Raiders are the nation’s best defensive team, Jarrett Culver is a certified star and Tech will be the favorite to unseat Kansas in the Big 12 this season.
ARIZONA STATE: This is the only team in the Pac-12 you need to pay attention to at this point. The Hurley brothers have a way of staying relevant.
BUFFALO: Coming off of a year where they upset No. 4 seed Arizona in the NCAA tournament, the Bulls are primed for another tournament run. This is the best mid-major team in college hoops by a good stretch.
OKLAHOMA: Trae Young is gone, but the Sooners might actually be better this year. I’ll let you guys argue about whether or not that is a result of Young leaving the program or everyone else on the roster being one year older.
College Basketball AP Poll: Duke rises to No. 1 in AP poll again, Kansas drops to 5th
Duke moved to No. 1 after blowing out Kentucky in its season opener, only to lose the top spot two weeks later with a loss to Gonzaga in Maui.
Well, the Blue Devils are back at No. 1.
Buoyed by a win over No. 12 Texas Tech and Kansas’ loss at No. 18 Arizona State, Duke moved atop The Associated Press Top 25 released on Monday, receiving 35 of 64 first-place votes.
No. 2 Michigan received nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee got 12, and No. 4 Virginia and No. 5 Kansas received four each.
No. 6 Nevada, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Florida State and Virginia Tech rounded out the top 10.
Duke (11-1) started the season No. 4 in the preseason poll, but moved to No. 1 for a record-tying 135th week in the first regular-season poll after turning its opener against then-No. 2 Kentucky into a laugher.
The Blue Devils stayed in the top spot until a rally against Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational title game came up short. Duke worked its way up to No. 2 and slid into the top spot after routing Princeton and holding off No. 12 Texas Tech last week.
The 69-58 win over the previously-unbeaten Red Raiders had a March-like feel at Madison Square Garden as two Elite Eight teams from a year ago played for the first time.
“This is a great night for college basketball,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said.
Here is the full poll:
WOLVERINES RISING
Michigan’s follow-up to its national title-game run a year ago keeps chugging along.
Following a 21-point win over Air Force in their only game last week, the Wolverines (12-0) moved up two spots in this week’s poll, passing Tennessee.
Michigan has its highest ranking since hitting No. 1 during the 2012-13 season and still has that stifling defense, allowing 55.8 points per game, good for third nationally.
VOLS JUST SHORT
Tennessee won in two blowouts last week and added 10 more first-place votes than the week before.
It wasn’t good enough to keep the Vols ahead of undefeated Michigan.
Tennessee, which lost to Kansas on Nov. 23, finished a single point behind the Wolverines in the overall voting, 1,472 to 1,471.
BUZZING HOKIES
Virginia Tech entered the 2018-19 season with high expectations. The Hokies are living up to those so far under coach Buzz Williams.
Virginia Tech moved into the top 10 for the first time since 1995-96 after beating North Carolina A&T in its only game last week.
The Hokies have one blemish on their record, by one at Penn State, and have a win over then-ranked Purdue on their resume.
SUN DEVILS (BARELY) RISING
No. 17 Arizona State picked up one of the biggest wins in program history by knocking off top-ranked Kansas 80-76.
The Sun Devils (9-2) picked up only one spot in this week’s poll, thanks to a road loss to Vanderbilt the previous Sunday.
The Jayhawks dropped four spots to No. 5, but should get big man Udoka Azubuike back soon after he missed four games with a sprained ankle.
RISING AND FALLING
No teams made significant jumps in this week’s poll. No. 10 Virginia Tech and No. 16 Kentucky were the biggest movers, adding three spots each.
No. 21 Buffalo had the biggest drop, losing seven places after losing to No. 18 Marquette. No. 12 Auburn and No. 14 North Carolina lost five spots each.
Furman’s first run at being ranked came to an end this week after the Paladins lost by 20 to LSU.
Nebraska dropped out of the poll from No. 25 despite winning its only game last week.
IN AND OUT
No. 20 North Carolina State (11-1) moved into the poll for the first time since 2013 after knocking off then-No. 7 Auburn on Wednesday and South Carolina Upstate on Saturday.
No. 25 Oklahoma is ranked for the first time since hitting No. 4 in last year’s poll.
Checking in on 2018’s biggest college basketball coaching hires
We are now nearly two months into the college basketball season, with non-conference play just about done and the league schedule coming up on the horizon.
With that in mind, it is a perfect time to check in on how some of the biggest coaching hires around the country are doing.
CHRIS MACK, Louisville
It’s hard to argue with the work Mack has done early on this season. The Cardinals are sitting at 9-3 on the season. They’ve knocked off Michigan State in overtime, a marquee win that is going to be at the top of their NCAA tournament resume three months from now. They won at Seton Hall, a pleasant surprise out of the Big East that could end up getting to the NCAA tournament. Their three losses have come against Tennessee, Marquette and at Indiana, all of whom are on track to go dancing; Tennessee and Marquette could win their league.
Mack could very well get this group to the NCAA tournament, and that’s to say nothing of just how good his recruiting class is coming in next season. Louisville fans are going to be very, very happy with this hire.
DAN HURLEY, UConn
In UConn’s third game of the season, the Huskies went into Madison Square Garden and knocked off then-No. 15 Syracuse. That was awesome. Since then, they’ve gotten smoked by Iowa and Villanova, lost at home to a mediocre Arizona and dropped a game in New Jersey to a really good Florida State. The 9-4 start is better than what was expected, but it’s also been something of a mixed bag.
That said, UConn is playing a new, more entertaining brand of basketball. Hurley has reinvigorated the fanbase. He’s recruiting his tail off. UConn is probably headed to the NIT, but I don’t think UConn fans are going to complain.
PENNY HARDAWAY, Memphis
The Tigers are 7-5 on the season, which is just about where we thought they would be heading into the year even if it is somewhat disappointing. The Tigers had a chance to knock off LSU on the road, Charleston and Texas Tech on a neutral court and whiffed.
But this isn’t the year that really matters, not when Penny has a young team that is going to be stocked with local talent — James Wiseman anyone? — in the coming years. The thing that matters is that he is selling out FedEx Forum again, and that’s not something that happened in recent seasons under Tubby Smith.
TOM CREAN, Georgia
Crean’s Bulldogs have not been great, but they have probably been better than what their record is. Their first three losses come on the road or neutral floors against good teams. They were up 18 points at home against Arizona State before they lost that game. They are coming off of a win at Georgia Tech, which is more about bragging rights than a resume, but a win is a win is a win. It will take time, but the early returns could certainly be worse.
JEFF CAPEL, Pitt
The Panthers haven’t really done anything this season besides land a win over Saint Louis on a neutral court. They lost at Iowa and at West Virginia. They lost to Niagara. Their two best wins are against Atlantic 10 teams. But coming off of a winless ACC season, they are 9-3 on the season. It’s hard to complain too much about that.
TRAVIS STEELE, Xavier
Steele has finished his first non-conference season, and it certainly could have been worse. The Musketeers beat just about every team they were supposed to beat, including a win over Illinois on a neutral floor. The problem is they didn’t really beat anyone of note and lost all five games against teams with a shot at an at-large — Wisconsin, Auburn, San Diego State, Cincinnati and Missouri. The silver lining is that all five of those losses came away from the Cintas Center.
KERMIT DAVIS, Ole Miss
Are the Rebels a team that we need to keep an eye on? They are currently sitting with a 9-2 record and just one non-conference game left on their schedule. They’ve beaten Baylor on a neutral, won at Illinois State and picked off a good San Diego team. Their only two losses came at Butler and against Cincinnati on a neutral court.
BEST OF THE REST
For the most part, taking over a new job is never going to be an easy endeavor. There’s usually a reason the jobs open up in the first place, and it’s not normally because the coach that was there the previous season was hired by a bigger school.
Here are four names off the beaten path that are excelling in their first year at a new program.
DARIAN DEVRIES, Drake: Devries walked into a pretty good situation. He took over for Niko Medved, a notorious program builder that was in charge for just one year before taking Colorado State, and has thrived. Drake is 10-2 on the season after wins over a pair of good teams in New Mexico State and San Diego in the Las Vegas Classic. With the Missouri Valley wide open this season, the Bulldogs are a team to keep an eye on.
JUSTIN HUTSON, Fresno State: We all thought that San Diego State would be the threat to Nevada in the Mountain — and they might be — but on paper, Fresno State is one of the two teams (we’ll get to the other in a second) that looks capable of picking off the conference’s headliner. The Bulldogs are 9-2 on the season with wins over Cal, Northwestern and Weber State, and they are still missing their best player, Deshon Taylor.
SAM SCHOLL, San Diego: Things were going better for the Toreros if they had pulled off the overtime win against Drake on Sunday night, but they couldn’t get it done. They’re now 10-4 on the season, but their first three losses came against Washington, Ole Miss and Oregon.
CRAIG SMITH, Utah State: The Aggies are the other Mountain West team that we need to keep an eye on. Off to a 9-3 start under Craig Smith, USU has a nice win over Saint Mary’s and a good mid-major foe in UC Irvine. There was a chance that the Aggies could earn an at-large bid, but they whiffed on chances against Arizona State, BYU and Houston.
Monday Overreactions: Markus Howard goes nuts, Kentucky’s back, Alford’s out?
Markus Howard put together one of the most impressive individual performances that I have ever seen.
In a win over No. 14 Buffalo, Howard went for 45 points, an incredible number on its own but all the more out-of-this-world when you consider that he scored 40 of those 45 points in the second half.
Seriously.
That’s not a typo.
Markus Howard scored 40 points in the second half against a top 15 team.
You can watch it all right here:
That game was actually the second time this season that Howard has scored 45 points in a game. He put 45 on Kansas State, who has one of the best perimeter defenses in college basketball. He put 45 on Buffalo, another team with a number of really talented backcourt defenders. In the month of December, he is averaging 32.8 points. On the season, he’s averaging 25.0 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 boards. He’s doing all of this for a Marquette team that has set themselves apart from the rest of the Big East — in the last month, they’ve beaten Louisville, Kansas State, Wisconsin and Buffalo.
Should I mention that Howard, a junior, is almost six months younger than Trae Young?
If you’d like to join me, there are plenty of seats available on the bandwagon.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: N.C. State Wolfpack
The Wolfpack are here and they aren’t leaving any time soon.
N.C. made a State-ment this week as they worked over then-No. 7 Auburn, 78-71, to improve to 11-1 on the season and justify their record and where they are ranked in the NBC Sports Top 25.
There isn’t a star on this Wolfpack team, unless you count their head coach. They go 10-deep, often rolling out lineups with four guards that are 6-foot-5 or shorter. They press, they run the floor, they force turnovers and they fire up threes, knocking them down at a 41.2 percent clip, good for eighth nationally.
Not only are they good, but they play a style of basketball that is entertaining to watch — it’s like Shaka Smart’s VCU teams and Bob Huggins’ Press Virginia program had a child and taught it how to shoot. We’ll see if it ends up being a facade, but at the very least, Keatts’ early success has managed to reinvigorate a rabid fanbase.
MONDAY OVERREACTIONS
1. ARIZONA STATE SAVED THE PAC-12 FROM BEING A ONE-BIG LEAGUE
The Pac-12 is an absolute train-wreck this year.
I don’t want to be the guy to tell everyone this, but here we are.
Heading into Saturday’s slate, the conference was 3-30 in Quadrant 1 games. That was before Colorado lost to Indiana State and Hawaii on back-to-back days, UCLA got smacked by Ohio State, Stanford lost at San Francisco and Washington State lost at home to San Diego. On Friday, Oregon lost at Baylor — a team that might finish last in the Big 12 and also won at Arizona — and Oregon State lost at home to Kent State. On Wednesday, Cal was blown out at Fresno State and UCLA lost by 29 points to a rebuilding Cincinnati team. On Tuesday, USC lost at Santa Clara. Even Arizona State suffered an ugly loss of their own, falling by 16 points at Vanderbilt on Monday.
The only day this week that wasn’t a net-negative for the league’s overall profile was on Thursday, when no on in the conference played.
This matters for one, simple reason: non-conference performance determines what the computer numbers are going to be in the league. I walked through it in detail here, but all you really need to know is that eight of the 10 teams in the Big 12 are in the top 50 on KenPom and none are rated lower than Oklahoma State at 80. The Pac-12 doesn’t have a single team rated in KenPom’s top 40, and five of the 12 teams in the conference are ranked behind Oklahoma State — should I mention that Colorado and Oregon State, who are sixth and seventh in the league, respectively, are slotted directly in front of Oklahoma State?
Arizona State’s win over Kansas guarantees that there will be at least one team in the conference that will be looked at as a quality win come February.
2. IF TRE JONES AND ASHTON HAGANS PLAYED 1-ON-1 NO ONE WOULD EVER SCORE
I didn’t think that I would see a more impressive defensive performance this season than I saw out of Tre Jones at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, but I did: Ashton Hagans leading the charge as No. 19 Kentucky forced No. 9 North Carolina into their worst offensive performance of the season.
And that’s what I feel comfortable saying that …
3. … KENTUCKY IS BACK, BABY!
The truth is that the Wildcats are never going to be a great team offensively.
On the one hand, they just don’t have much in the way of great offensive players. Keldon Johnson is fine, P.J. Washington can do a job, Reid Travis is limited but effective, Tyler Herro is allegedly a shooter. But no one on that roster can do what Markus Howard did. No one on that roster can do what Myles Powell did. That’s not how their built.
And it’s also not the way that John Calipari wants to coach. He builds his teams around defense and rebounding and playing two big men together. The concept of pace and space seems to have eluded him.
It can work at the college level, because the beauty of college basketball is that you don’t have to play the same way as the best team in the sport in order to win a title. That’s why Virginia and Gonzaga are both able to be very, very successful.
But that only works when Cal’s teams are really, really good defensively, and for the first time this season, this Kentucky team looked really, really good defensively.
So Kentucky is back!
4. TEXAS TECH FAILED TO COVER 10 POINTS AGAINST DUKE AND I’M MORE SOLD ON THEM NOW THAN I WAS BEFORE THEY PLAYED
Example No. 58647603 of why gambling on sports is dumb: Texas Tech was the better team on Thursday night for roughly 32 of the 40 minutes that they shared a court with Duke. Cam Reddish was a zero until the last four minutes. R.J. Barrett missed 14 of his first 17 shots. Zion Williamson fouled out in 23 minutes.
And Texas Tech still couldn’t cover a 10 point spread.
If you’re a box score watcher, you probably saw that scoreline and just assumed that Duke was the better team throughout. They weren’t. Tech’s defense took Duke out of what they wanted to do, Jarrett Culver went for 25 points and the Red Raiders proved themselves as the second-best team in the Big 12, at least according to my eyes.
They lost by 11 points, and I walked out of the Garden more impressed with Chris Beard’s club than I did Duke.
And I don’t think that I’m alone in that.
5. UCLA IS NOW HIRING
Saturday’s loss may have put the nail in Steve Alford’s coffin at UCLA.
The Bruins have now lost three games in a row. They are 7-5 on the season with a 1-4 mark against high-major opponents. After falling 80-66 to No. 15 Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday afternoon, the Bruins have lost to the Buckeyes, Cincinnati, Michigan State and North Carolina by a combined 79 points. That doesn’t include last Saturday’s home loss to Belmont.
That’s not a good spot for UCLA to be in, but what makes matters worse is that there will be no rallying in league play. The Pac-12 has been dreadful this year. There aren’t going to be big wins to pick up during conference play, not when Arizona is struggling, Oregon is down and USC can’t crack .500. Even Alford will admit as much.
“Our league has not performed well,” he told reporters after Saturday’s loss. “That’s obvious. As a whole, our league has not done well out of conference, so we’ve got a lot of work to do from that standpoint because that year we had a little bit more, I think opportunities, in league play to get big wins, and this year out of conference, our league hasn’t performed well.”
In other words, barring a miracle or a run to win the Pac-12’s automatic bid, UCLA is going to miss the NCAA tournament for the second time in Alford’s six year tenure in Westwood. On paper, that’s not all that bad, especially when you consider that three of his four trips to the NCAA tournament have resulted in Sweet 16s. The problem is that strictly looking at tournament results buries the lede: One of those Sweet 16 runs came as a No. 11 seed, one came with Lonzo Ball on the roster and another took wins over Tulsa and Stephen F. Austin to get to the second weekend.
The simple fact of the matter is this: In his sixth season at UCLA, Alford should not be hoping and praying to land the league’s automatic bid to get into the NCAA tournament. This isn’t UC Davis or Cal St.-Northridge. He has a roster composed of back-to-back top six recruiting classes. He has three McDonald’s All-Americans on his roster. He has seven top 100 players.
But UCLA does not defend. They are selfish. They have a roster full of guys that fall somewhere between believing they deserve to be in the NBA right now or thinking that this is their team and their chance to prove themselves worthy of being a first round pick. Yes, injuries have hurt, but losing Tyger Campbell and Shareef O’Neal is not enough of an excuse. I could understand an argument for why those injuries kept UCLA from winning the league title. They aren’t an excuse for being a punching bag.
“I’m a man of God,” Alford said, “so I’ve got an audience of one.”
At this point, Alford better hope that God roots for USC or Arizona.
Because that may be the only thing that can save him.
NBC Sports Top 25: Kentucky’s back, UNC drops, what do we do with Kansas?
There are really just four results that we need to discuss when it comes to where teams are ranked this week: N.C. State’s win over Auburn, Kentucky beating North Carolina, Duke outlasting Texas Tech and Arizona State knocking off Kansas.
Let’s start with Texas Tech first. Anybody that watched the Red Raiders play knows that the final scoreline — 69-58 — does not do justice to their performance. Texas Tech was the better team for roughly 30 minutes, and nothing about that loss makes me think any less of the Red Raiders. They bumped up from No. 11 to No. 8 in my rankings, but the only team I really jumped them over was Florida State.
That’s because I dropped two top ten teams pretty far down my rankings. After losing to Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic, North Carolina went from No. 8 to No. 13. I’m still in on the Tar Heels as a dangerous top three seed come March, but the truth is that they really haven’t done enough through the non-conference portion of the schedule. Part of the issue is that their freshmen — Coby White and Nassir Little — still are working through some freshman issues; White with his inconsistency and Little with trying to figure out his role on this team.
The Tar Heels fell behind Kentucky, who went from unranked to No. 12 in my top 25. That’s because the Wildcats finally looked like the team we all expected them to look like this season, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Kentucky’s jump is the reason why teams like N.C. State and Ohio State didn’t see a change — and, in Ohio State’s case, dropped a spot — despite having good weeks. I don’t think any different of them, there’s just one more team that I think is now better than them.
And with N.C. State, I had them 15th last week. A top 15 team should be beating top ten teams (Auburn) at home.
Which leads us to Kansas.
The Jayhawks were the No. 1 team in college basketball last week according to the AP Poll, but I have them No. 5 after moving them up a spot from the week before. The Jayhawks have not played all that well this season, and while they’ve been getting the wins and closing out games, they weren’t doing it in dominating fashion. Hell, I’d made the argument that Kansas actually played one of their better games of the season at Arizona State. The Sun Devils are a top 25 team. That was the first true road environment of the year for Kansas. They were only 2.5 point favorites in Vegas, and if there wasn’t a miscommunication on the final possession, then this might be a different conversation.
Put another way, I don’t view Kansas all that differently today than I did on Saturday morning.
The same can be said about Arizona State, who got whupped by a bad Vanderbilt team earlier this week. In fact, had they lost to Kansas, I might have dropped them all the way out of the top 25.