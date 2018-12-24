College Basketball AP Poll: Duke rises to No. 1 in AP poll again, Kansas drops to 5th

Duke moved to No. 1 after blowing out Kentucky in its season opener, only to lose the top spot two weeks later with a loss to Gonzaga in Maui.
Well, the Blue Devils are back at No. 1.
Buoyed by a win over No. 12 Texas Tech and Kansas’ loss at No. 18 Arizona State, Duke moved atop The Associated Press Top 25 released on Monday, receiving 35 of 64 first-place votes.
No. 2 Michigan received nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee got 12, and No. 4 Virginia and No. 5 Kansas received four each.
No. 6 Nevada, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Florida State and Virginia Tech rounded out the top 10.
Duke (11-1) started the season No. 4 in the preseason poll, but moved to No. 1 for a record-tying 135th week in the first regular-season poll after turning its opener against then-No. 2 Kentucky into a laugher.
The Blue Devils stayed in the top spot until a rally against Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational title game came up short. Duke worked its way up to No. 2 and slid into the top spot after routing Princeton and holding off No. 12 Texas Tech last week.
The 69-58 win over the previously-unbeaten Red Raiders had a March-like feel at Madison Square Garden as two Elite Eight teams from a year ago played for the first time.
“This is a great night for college basketball,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said.
Here is the full poll:
1. Duke (35 first-place votes)
2. Michigan (9)
3. Tennessee (12)
4. Virginia (4)
5. Kansas (4)
6. Nevada
7. Gonzaga
8. Michigan State
9. Florida State
10. Virginia Tech
11. Texas Tech
12. Auburn
13. Ohio State
14. North Carolina
15. Wisconsin
16. Kentucky
17. Arizona State
18. Marquette
19. Mississippi State
20. N.C. State
21. Buffalo
22. Houston
23. Indiana
24. Iowa
25. Oklahoma
WOLVERINES RISING
Michigan’s follow-up to its national title-game run a year ago keeps chugging along.
Following a 21-point win over Air Force in their only game last week, the Wolverines (12-0) moved up two spots in this week’s poll, passing Tennessee.
Michigan has its highest ranking since hitting No. 1 during the 2012-13 season and still has that stifling defense, allowing 55.8 points per game, good for third nationally.
VOLS JUST SHORT
Tennessee won in two blowouts last week and added 10 more first-place votes than the week before.
It wasn’t good enough to keep the Vols ahead of undefeated Michigan.
Tennessee, which lost to Kansas on Nov. 23, finished a single point behind the Wolverines in the overall voting, 1,472 to 1,471.
BUZZING HOKIES
Virginia Tech entered the 2018-19 season with high expectations. The Hokies are living up to those so far under coach Buzz Williams.
Virginia Tech moved into the top 10 for the first time since 1995-96 after beating North Carolina A&T in its only game last week.
The Hokies have one blemish on their record, by one at Penn State, and have a win over then-ranked Purdue on their resume.
SUN DEVILS (BARELY) RISING
No. 17 Arizona State picked up one of the biggest wins in program history by knocking off top-ranked Kansas 80-76.
The Sun Devils (9-2) picked up only one spot in this week’s poll, thanks to a road loss to Vanderbilt the previous Sunday.
The Jayhawks dropped four spots to No. 5, but should get big man Udoka Azubuike back soon after he missed four games with a sprained ankle.
RISING AND FALLING
No teams made significant jumps in this week’s poll. No. 10 Virginia Tech and No. 16 Kentucky were the biggest movers, adding three spots each.
No. 21 Buffalo had the biggest drop, losing seven places after losing to No. 18 Marquette. No. 12 Auburn and No. 14 North Carolina lost five spots each.
Furman’s first run at being ranked came to an end this week after the Paladins lost by 20 to LSU.
Nebraska dropped out of the poll from No. 25 despite winning its only game last week.
IN AND OUT
No. 20 North Carolina State (11-1) moved into the poll for the first time since 2013 after knocking off then-No. 7 Auburn on Wednesday and South Carolina Upstate on Saturday.
No. 25 Oklahoma is ranked for the first time since hitting No. 4 in last year’s poll.
Checking in on 2018’s biggest college basketball coaching hires
We are now nearly two months into the college basketball season, with non-conference play just about done and the league schedule coming up on the horizon.
With that in mind, it is a perfect time to check in on how some of the biggest coaching hires around the country are doing.
CHRIS MACK, Louisville
It’s hard to argue with the work Mack has done early on this season. The Cardinals are sitting at 9-3 on the season. They’ve knocked off Michigan State in overtime, a marquee win that is going to be at the top of their NCAA tournament resume three months from now. They won at Seton Hall, a pleasant surprise out of the Big East that could end up getting to the NCAA tournament. Their three losses have come against Tennessee, Marquette and at Indiana, all of whom are on track to go dancing; Tennessee and Marquette could win their league.
Mack could very well get this group to the NCAA tournament, and that’s to say nothing of just how good his recruiting class is coming in next season. Louisville fans are going to be very, very happy with this hire.
DAN HURLEY, UConn
In UConn’s third game of the season, the Huskies went into Madison Square Garden and knocked off then-No. 15 Syracuse. That was awesome. Since then, they’ve gotten smoked by Iowa and Villanova, lost at home to a mediocre Arizona and dropped a game in New Jersey to a really good Florida State. The 9-4 start is better than what was expected, but it’s also been something of a mixed bag.
That said, UConn is playing a new, more entertaining brand of basketball. Hurley has reinvigorated the fanbase. He’s recruiting his tail off. UConn is probably headed to the NIT, but I don’t think UConn fans are going to complain.
PENNY HARDAWAY, Memphis
The Tigers are 7-5 on the season, which is just about where we thought they would be heading into the year even if it is somewhat disappointing. The Tigers had a chance to knock off LSU on the road, Charleston and Texas Tech on a neutral court and whiffed.
But this isn’t the year that really matters, not when Penny has a young team that is going to be stocked with local talent — James Wiseman anyone? — in the coming years. The thing that matters is that he is selling out FedEx Forum again, and that’s not something that happened in recent seasons under Tubby Smith.
TOM CREAN, Georgia
Crean’s Bulldogs have not been great, but they have probably been better than what their record is. Their first three losses come on the road or neutral floors against good teams. They were up 18 points at home against Arizona State before they lost that game. They are coming off of a win at Georgia Tech, which is more about bragging rights than a resume, but a win is a win is a win. It will take time, but the early returns could certainly be worse.
JEFF CAPEL, Pitt
The Panthers haven’t really done anything this season besides land a win over Saint Louis on a neutral court. They lost at Iowa and at West Virginia. They lost to Niagara. Their two best wins are against Atlantic 10 teams. But coming off of a winless ACC season, they are 9-3 on the season. It’s hard to complain too much about that.
TRAVIS STEELE, Xavier
Steele has finished his first non-conference season, and it certainly could have been worse. The Musketeers beat just about every team they were supposed to beat, including a win over Illinois on a neutral floor. The problem is they didn’t really beat anyone of note and lost all five games against teams with a shot at an at-large — Wisconsin, Auburn, San Diego State, Cincinnati and Missouri. The silver lining is that all five of those losses came away from the Cintas Center.
KERMIT DAVIS, Ole Miss
Are the Rebels a team that we need to keep an eye on? They are currently sitting with a 9-2 record and just one non-conference game left on their schedule. They’ve beaten Baylor on a neutral, won at Illinois State and picked off a good San Diego team. Their only two losses came at Butler and against Cincinnati on a neutral court.
BEST OF THE REST
For the most part, taking over a new job is never going to be an easy endeavor. There’s usually a reason the jobs open up in the first place, and it’s not normally because the coach that was there the previous season was hired by a bigger school.
Here are four names off the beaten path that are excelling in their first year at a new program.
DARIAN DEVRIES, Drake: Devries walked into a pretty good situation. He took over for Niko Medved, a notorious program builder that was in charge for just one year before taking Colorado State, and has thrived. Drake is 10-2 on the season after wins over a pair of good teams in New Mexico State and San Diego in the Las Vegas Classic. With the Missouri Valley wide open this season, the Bulldogs are a team to keep an eye on.
JUSTIN HUTSON, Fresno State: We all thought that San Diego State would be the threat to Nevada in the Mountain — and they might be — but on paper, Fresno State is one of the two teams (we’ll get to the other in a second) that looks capable of picking off the conference’s headliner. The Bulldogs are 9-2 on the season with wins over Cal, Northwestern and Weber State, and they are still missing their best player, Deshon Taylor.
SAM SCHOLL, San Diego: Things were going better for the Toreros if they had pulled off the overtime win against Drake on Sunday night, but they couldn’t get it done. They’re now 10-4 on the season, but their first three losses came against Washington, Ole Miss and Oregon.
CRAIG SMITH, Utah State: The Aggies are the other Mountain West team that we need to keep an eye on. Off to a 9-3 start under Craig Smith, USU has a nice win over Saint Mary’s and a good mid-major foe in UC Irvine. There was a chance that the Aggies could earn an at-large bid, but they whiffed on chances against Arizona State, BYU and Houston.
Monday Overreactions: Markus Howard goes nuts, Kentucky’s back, Alford’s out?
Markus Howard put together one of the most impressive individual performances that I have ever seen.
In a win over No. 14 Buffalo, Howard went for 45 points, an incredible number on its own but all the more out-of-this-world when you consider that he scored 40 of those 45 points in the second half.
Seriously.
That’s not a typo.
Markus Howard scored 40 points in the second half against a top 15 team.
You can watch it all right here:
That game was actually the second time this season that Howard has scored 45 points in a game. He put 45 on Kansas State, who has one of the best perimeter defenses in college basketball. He put 45 on Buffalo, another team with a number of really talented backcourt defenders. In the month of December, he is averaging 32.8 points. On the season, he’s averaging 25.0 points, 4.5 assists and 4.3 boards. He’s doing all of this for a Marquette team that has set themselves apart from the rest of the Big East — in the last month, they’ve beaten Louisville, Kansas State, Wisconsin and Buffalo.
Should I mention that Howard, a junior, is almost six months younger than Trae Young?
If you’d like to join me, there are plenty of seats available on the bandwagon.
TEAM OF THE WEEK: N.C. State Wolfpack
The Wolfpack are here and they aren’t leaving any time soon.
N.C. made a State-ment this week as they worked over then-No. 7 Auburn, 78-71, to improve to 11-1 on the season and justify their record and where they are ranked in the NBC Sports Top 25.
There isn’t a star on this Wolfpack team, unless you count their head coach. They go 10-deep, often rolling out lineups with four guards that are 6-foot-5 or shorter. They press, they run the floor, they force turnovers and they fire up threes, knocking them down at a 41.2 percent clip, good for eighth nationally.
Not only are they good, but they play a style of basketball that is entertaining to watch — it’s like Shaka Smart’s VCU teams and Bob Huggins’ Press Virginia program had a child and taught it how to shoot. We’ll see if it ends up being a facade, but at the very least, Keatts’ early success has managed to reinvigorate a rabid fanbase.
MONDAY OVERREACTIONS
1. ARIZONA STATE SAVED THE PAC-12 FROM BEING A ONE-BIG LEAGUE
The Pac-12 is an absolute train-wreck this year.
I don’t want to be the guy to tell everyone this, but here we are.
Heading into Saturday’s slate, the conference was 3-30 in Quadrant 1 games. That was before Colorado lost to Indiana State and Hawaii on back-to-back days, UCLA got smacked by Ohio State, Stanford lost at San Francisco and Washington State lost at home to San Diego. On Friday, Oregon lost at Baylor — a team that might finish last in the Big 12 and also won at Arizona — and Oregon State lost at home to Kent State. On Wednesday, Cal was blown out at Fresno State and UCLA lost by 29 points to a rebuilding Cincinnati team. On Tuesday, USC lost at Santa Clara. Even Arizona State suffered an ugly loss of their own, falling by 16 points at Vanderbilt on Monday.
The only day this week that wasn’t a net-negative for the league’s overall profile was on Thursday, when no on in the conference played.
This matters for one, simple reason: non-conference performance determines what the computer numbers are going to be in the league. I walked through it in detail here, but all you really need to know is that eight of the 10 teams in the Big 12 are in the top 50 on KenPom and none are rated lower than Oklahoma State at 80. The Pac-12 doesn’t have a single team rated in KenPom’s top 40, and five of the 12 teams in the conference are ranked behind Oklahoma State — should I mention that Colorado and Oregon State, who are sixth and seventh in the league, respectively, are slotted directly in front of Oklahoma State?
Arizona State’s win over Kansas guarantees that there will be at least one team in the conference that will be looked at as a quality win come February.
2. IF TRE JONES AND ASHTON HAGANS PLAYED 1-ON-1 NO ONE WOULD EVER SCORE
I didn’t think that I would see a more impressive defensive performance this season than I saw out of Tre Jones at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, but I did: Ashton Hagans leading the charge as No. 19 Kentucky forced No. 9 North Carolina into their worst offensive performance of the season.
And that’s what I feel comfortable saying that …
3. … KENTUCKY IS BACK, BABY!
The truth is that the Wildcats are never going to be a great team offensively.
On the one hand, they just don’t have much in the way of great offensive players. Keldon Johnson is fine, P.J. Washington can do a job, Reid Travis is limited but effective, Tyler Herro is allegedly a shooter. But no one on that roster can do what Markus Howard did. No one on that roster can do what Myles Powell did. That’s not how their built.
And it’s also not the way that John Calipari wants to coach. He builds his teams around defense and rebounding and playing two big men together. The concept of pace and space seems to have eluded him.
It can work at the college level, because the beauty of college basketball is that you don’t have to play the same way as the best team in the sport in order to win a title. That’s why Virginia and Gonzaga are both able to be very, very successful.
But that only works when Cal’s teams are really, really good defensively, and for the first time this season, this Kentucky team looked really, really good defensively.
So Kentucky is back!
4. TEXAS TECH FAILED TO COVER 10 POINTS AGAINST DUKE AND I’M MORE SOLD ON THEM NOW THAN I WAS BEFORE THEY PLAYED
Example No. 58647603 of why gambling on sports is dumb: Texas Tech was the better team on Thursday night for roughly 32 of the 40 minutes that they shared a court with Duke. Cam Reddish was a zero until the last four minutes. R.J. Barrett missed 14 of his first 17 shots. Zion Williamson fouled out in 23 minutes.
And Texas Tech still couldn’t cover a 10 point spread.
If you’re a box score watcher, you probably saw that scoreline and just assumed that Duke was the better team throughout. They weren’t. Tech’s defense took Duke out of what they wanted to do, Jarrett Culver went for 25 points and the Red Raiders proved themselves as the second-best team in the Big 12, at least according to my eyes.
They lost by 11 points, and I walked out of the Garden more impressed with Chris Beard’s club than I did Duke.
And I don’t think that I’m alone in that.
5. UCLA IS NOW HIRING
Saturday’s loss may have put the nail in Steve Alford’s coffin at UCLA.
The Bruins have now lost three games in a row. They are 7-5 on the season with a 1-4 mark against high-major opponents. After falling 80-66 to No. 15 Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday afternoon, the Bruins have lost to the Buckeyes, Cincinnati, Michigan State and North Carolina by a combined 79 points. That doesn’t include last Saturday’s home loss to Belmont.
That’s not a good spot for UCLA to be in, but what makes matters worse is that there will be no rallying in league play. The Pac-12 has been dreadful this year. There aren’t going to be big wins to pick up during conference play, not when Arizona is struggling, Oregon is down and USC can’t crack .500. Even Alford will admit as much.
“Our league has not performed well,” he told reporters after Saturday’s loss. “That’s obvious. As a whole, our league has not done well out of conference, so we’ve got a lot of work to do from that standpoint because that year we had a little bit more, I think opportunities, in league play to get big wins, and this year out of conference, our league hasn’t performed well.”
In other words, barring a miracle or a run to win the Pac-12’s automatic bid, UCLA is going to miss the NCAA tournament for the second time in Alford’s six year tenure in Westwood. On paper, that’s not all that bad, especially when you consider that three of his four trips to the NCAA tournament have resulted in Sweet 16s. The problem is that strictly looking at tournament results buries the lede: One of those Sweet 16 runs came as a No. 11 seed, one came with Lonzo Ball on the roster and another took wins over Tulsa and Stephen F. Austin to get to the second weekend.
The simple fact of the matter is this: In his sixth season at UCLA, Alford should not be hoping and praying to land the league’s automatic bid to get into the NCAA tournament. This isn’t UC Davis or Cal St.-Northridge. He has a roster composed of back-to-back top six recruiting classes. He has three McDonald’s All-Americans on his roster. He has seven top 100 players.
But UCLA does not defend. They are selfish. They have a roster full of guys that fall somewhere between believing they deserve to be in the NBA right now or thinking that this is their team and their chance to prove themselves worthy of being a first round pick. Yes, injuries have hurt, but losing Tyger Campbell and Shareef O’Neal is not enough of an excuse. I could understand an argument for why those injuries kept UCLA from winning the league title. They aren’t an excuse for being a punching bag.
“I’m a man of God,” Alford said, “so I’ve got an audience of one.”
At this point, Alford better hope that God roots for USC or Arizona.
Because that may be the only thing that can save him.
NBC Sports Top 25: Kentucky’s back, UNC drops, what do we do with Kansas?
There are really just four results that we need to discuss when it comes to where teams are ranked this week: N.C. State’s win over Auburn, Kentucky beating North Carolina, Duke outlasting Texas Tech and Arizona State knocking off Kansas.
Let’s start with Texas Tech first. Anybody that watched the Red Raiders play knows that the final scoreline — 69-58 — does not do justice to their performance. Texas Tech was the better team for roughly 30 minutes, and nothing about that loss makes me think any less of the Red Raiders. They bumped up from No. 11 to No. 8 in my rankings, but the only team I really jumped them over was Florida State.
That’s because I dropped two top ten teams pretty far down my rankings. After losing to Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic, North Carolina went from No. 8 to No. 13. I’m still in on the Tar Heels as a dangerous top three seed come March, but the truth is that they really haven’t done enough through the non-conference portion of the schedule. Part of the issue is that their freshmen — Coby White and Nassir Little — still are working through some freshman issues; White with his inconsistency and Little with trying to figure out his role on this team.
The Tar Heels fell behind Kentucky, who went from unranked to No. 12 in my top 25. That’s because the Wildcats finally looked like the team we all expected them to look like this season, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Kentucky’s jump is the reason why teams like N.C. State and Ohio State didn’t see a change — and, in Ohio State’s case, dropped a spot — despite having good weeks. I don’t think any different of them, there’s just one more team that I think is now better than them.
And with N.C. State, I had them 15th last week. A top 15 team should be beating top ten teams (Auburn) at home.
Which leads us to Kansas.
The Jayhawks were the No. 1 team in college basketball last week according to the AP Poll, but I have them No. 5 after moving them up a spot from the week before. The Jayhawks have not played all that well this season, and while they’ve been getting the wins and closing out games, they weren’t doing it in dominating fashion. Hell, I’d made the argument that Kansas actually played one of their better games of the season at Arizona State. The Sun Devils are a top 25 team. That was the first true road environment of the year for Kansas. They were only 2.5 point favorites in Vegas, and if there wasn’t a miscommunication on the final possession, then this might be a different conversation.
Put another way, I don’t view Kansas all that differently today than I did on Saturday morning.
The same can be said about Arizona State, who got whupped by a bad Vanderbilt team earlier this week. In fact, had they lost to Kansas, I might have dropped them all the way out of the top 25.
PLAYER OF THE DAY: Rob Edwards and Remy Martin, Arizona State
Edwards finished with a team-high 15 points off the bench on Saturday night and Martin added 10 points, four boards and four assists.
They were responsible for capping off a wild comeback by the Sun Devils. Edwards buried a three with 2:23 left to give Arizona State their first lead of the night. After two Dedric Lawson free throws, Martin’s 17-footer gave Arizona State a 78-76 lead with 1:01 left on the clock. On the final two possessions, Edwards and Martin would both force a turnover, Martin drawing an offensive foul on a screen and Edwards creating a backcourt violation.
The Kentucky team that we thought we would see this season showed up for the first time on Saturday afternoon.
The No. 19 Wildcats held North Carolina to their worst offensive performance of the season, keeping Coby White from getting going and controlling the defensive glass, as they held on to beat the Tar Heels, 80-72, in a game that never truly felt in danger in the second half. I wrote all about that here.
The one thing that is worth adding is that this is the first quality win of the season for Kentucky. Prior to Saturday, they had not beaten a team that was ranked in the top 90 on KenPom and have just four wins against the top 150. Their best win was either a home win over UNC Greensboro (the best by the numbers) or a home win over Utah (the best on paper).
Kentucky had to get this win, if not for their resume or their season but just their mental health. Their last non-conference game is at Louisville next Saturday. Going into the Yum! Center on the back of a second loss in the span of three games would not have been ideal.
ONIONS OF THE DAY: Ryan Pippins, Arkansas-Little Rock
Pippins banked in a 30-foot three at the end of regulation to force overtime against Georgetown:
It would not lead to a win. Mac McClung scored 38 points and James Akinjo added 25 as the Hoyas pulled away in the extra period. Still a pretty sick shot, though.
SATURDAY’S WINNERS
OHIO STATE: The Buckeyes landed another nice win on Saturday, knocking off UCLA, 80-66, to move to 11-1 on the season. It’s another example of the wizardry of Chris Holtmann, but the game — as you’ll see below — said a whole lot more about UCLA than it did Ohio State.
JAHVON QUINERLY: Villanova’s five-star freshman had spent the season buried on the bench as Jay Wright opted to play guys that he trusted more. He didn’t have that option on Saturday, as Collin Gillespie was forced to miss the game through injury. In his stead, Quinerly played 25 minutes. They weren’t perfect, mind you — he shot 2-for-8 from the floor and even airballed his first three — but he was a net positive and, most importantly, a major part of the game-changing run in the second half, a 19-0 surge that put the game against UConn away.
This isn’t going to immediately mean that Quinerly will play 20 minutes a night from here on out, but this was a chance for his to prove that he is deserving of Wright’s trust on a big stage.
PENN: The Quakers won their sixth straight game on Saturday, and their fourth straight game against a team from a higher level conference. They went into The Pit and knocked off New Mexico on Saturday. That comes on the heels of wins over Villanova, at La Salle and against Miami. This is a really good basketball team in an Ivy League that is better than anyone realizes.
SAN FRANCISCO: USF is looking like they might actually be the second-best team in the WCC this season. The Dons knocked off Stanford, 74-65, on Saturday afternoon, but what may be more impressive is that USF did not even cover the spread — they were favored by 9.5 points over a Pac-12 team. USF is now 12-1 on the season. Their only loss came against Buffalo on a neutral court in Ireland.
SATURDAY’S LOSERS
MURRAY STATE: The Racers had a chance to land a marquee win on Saturday afternoon, as they went into Auburn Arena and held a second half lead against the No. 7 Tigers. Ja Morant put on a show again, finishing with 25 points, eight boards and seven assists a month after scoring 38 points at Alabama. But it was all for nought: Auburn won 93-88, and the Racers will almost assuredly have to win the OVC’s automatic bid if they want to get into the NCAA tournament.
PAC-12:
TOWSON: Not only did the Tigers run a beautiful sideline out of bounds play to get a dunk on their own basket, but they became just the second team to lose to La Salle this year. The other? 0-11 Alabama A&M.
FINAL THOUGHT
No. 1 goes down as No. 18 Arizona State upsets Kansas
The Sun Devils did not lead until Rob Edwards hit a three with 2:23 left on the clock, but Bobby Hurley will not care.
That three from Edwards put No. 18 Arizona State up 76-74. After Dedric Lawson hit a pair of free throws with 1:17 left on the clock, Remy Martin answered with a jumper of his own that would go down as the game-winner, and a pair of free throws later, Hurley’s team watch the court storm happen.
The final: 80-76, the second straight season that Arizona State has knocked off Kansas.
Last year’s win was more or less what sent the Sun Devils to the NCAA tournament. If you recall, Arizona State fell off a cliff once conference play started. They finished 8-10 in league play and wound up in a play-in game. If they don’t have a win over Kansas in Phog Allen Fieldhouse, they’re not in the NCAA tournament.
And frankly, we’re heading into a situation that isn’t all that dissimilar this season.
The Pac-12 is an absolute train-wreck. Heading into Saturday’s slate, the conference was 3-30 in Quadrant 1 games. That was before Colorado lost to Indiana State, UCLA got smacked by Ohio State, Stanford lost at San Francisco and Washington State lost at home to San Diego. On Friday, Oregon lost at Baylor — a team that might finish last in the Big 12 and also won at Arizona — and Oregon State lost at home to Kent State. On Wednesday, Cal was blown out at Fresno State and UCLA lost by 29 points to a rebuilding Cincinnati team. On Tuesday, USC lost at Santa Clara. Even Arizona State suffered an ugly loss of their own, falling by 16 points at Vanderbilt on Monday.
The only day this week that wasn’t a net-negative for the league’s overall profile was on Thursday, when no on in the conference played.
The reason that non-conference performance is so important is that it raises the overall computer numbers of the conference. Think about it like this: Eight of the ten teams in the Big 12 are ranked in the top 50 on KenPom, and no one is rated below 81, which is where Oklahoma State currently sits. Every league game is going to be against a top 100 opponent. If Oklahoma State climbs into the top 75, every road win for every single team in conference play will go down as a Quadrant I win.
No one in the Pac-12 is ranked in the top 40 on KenPom. Just two teams are ranked in the top 50. Oregon State currently sits at 80th in KenPom, and they are rated as the seventh-best team in the league. If they drop below Oklahoma State, then exactly half of the Pac-12 will be worse, according to KenPom, than the worst team in the Big 12. A third of the league is ranked outside the top 100.
Put another way, while conference play is only going to make the computer profile and the resume for everyone in the Big 12 look better, there’s very little chance to make your profile look better in the Pac-12, not if you play Cal and Washington State twice. Hell, the Utah-Colorado road trip is one of the most difficult road trips in high-major basketball because of the fact that you have to play two games in a weekend at altitude. But losing at Utah will go down in the books as a bad loss this year.
That’s a nightmare scenario for the conference.
The good news is that Arizona State did their part.
The Sun Devils will be the marquee win that every bubble team in the conference is looking to land.
That’s a heavy burden to carry, which Arizona State learned last season.